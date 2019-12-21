Five is pretty nice for the Maroons.
Butte Central defeated Stevensville 51-36 to hit 5-0 on the season and continue their momentum ahead of Monday’s crosstown clash with Butte High.
Maroons head coach Brodie Kelly was pleased by a mostly strong performance, crediting the way Central defended and passed, but that the Maroons still need to turn good possessions into baskets.
“Beside the last four or five minutes,” Kelly said. “I thought we guarded well the whole game. We moved the ball well and got a lot of looks that we wanted. I just feel that we have to close the deal on a lot of possessions, we didn’t shoot a real high percentage.”
After a slow first quarter that saw Central and the Yellowjackets combine for just 20 points, the Maroons responded by scoring 33 points over the next two quarters to give themselves plenty of distance from Stevensville.
Yellowjackets head coach Nate Fry credited the Maroons for disrupting Stevensville’s offense, as Fry’s team was held to just 14 points in the first half, and also talked about how his team is responding to the challenge of searching for a first win.
“Central’s a really, really good team,” Frye said. “It’s really hard to run our stuff, because they jam everything. They’re so well-coached on defense… We haven’t won a game so we’re still trying to get over that hump. It was a big challenge for us, and I think we responded well.”
The Yellowjackets did eventually warm up, knocking down five fourth-quarter treys, as freshman Kellan Beller tallied 14 points to lead Stevensville. Seniors Tanner Pendergast and Sean Craft followed up, posting seven points each.
Kelly praised Beller for an impressive performance, and also singled out his senior Ryan Wahl for an important showing, in which the guard notched 10 points and made three shots from beyond the arc.
“We’ve got to give Ryan Wahl credit,” Kelly said. “Another night where he was a difference maker for us, he’s been shooting a high percentage… Also give that Beller kid credit, [Stevensville’s] freshman. He was aggressive and made some pretty difficult shots on us.”
Wahl’s point total was only eclipsed by Braden Harrington’s 14, who made two treys of his own. Matt Simkins added five more, and Jared Simkins, Luke Heaphy, Gator Yelenich, Bryan Holland and Thomas McGree all added four points apiece.
Central now gears up for the crosstown game at the Butte Civic Center Monday, while Stevensville takes a breather before traveling to Florence on Jan. 4.
Stevensville beats Central girls 43-24 at home
The Maroons are still searching for their first conference win.
Butte Central fell to 1-4 on the season after falling to Stevensville on the road, 43-24. The loss is the fourth straight for Central, while Stevensville jumps to 2-3 and 1-1 in conference play.
The Yellowjackets were led by the duo of Evynne Alexander and Maliyah LeCoure, who put up 14 and 13 points respectively. Maddie Sims and Kennedy Praast added eight and five points, contributing to Stevensville’s 19-point win.
Central’s top scorer was Sofee Thatcher, who put up nine points. Amira Bolton and Emma Keely rounded out the Maroons’ top scorers, tallying six and three points each.
The Maroons now return home for Monday’s clash with Butte at the Butte Civic Center, while Stevensville next travels to Florence on Jan. 4.
