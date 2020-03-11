After a 49-33 loss to Frenchtown, and down by three to Hamilton in the Western A divisional tournament, Butte Central was seconds away from an early postseason exit.
Maroons senior Luke Heaphy and the other nine seniors that make up Central’s roster had a tough moment to face
“We came to a realization,” Heaphy said. “That it could be our last game ever playing together. It hit and we were like, ‘We can’t just give up now, we have to keep fighting.’ That’s what we did until the very end and we came out on top.”
An offensive put-back from senior Braden Harrington put the Maroons down one, and then, with around 10 seconds in the contest, two successful free throws from the guard made the difference as Central guaranteed their spot at the Class A state tournament.
Maroons head coach Brodie Kelly said that the loss to Frenchtown in the divisional tournament wasn’t a bad performance, but the response of his team to rebound the next morning was what defined Central.
“Hamilton that next morning,” Kelly said. “The way that bracket unfolded we had some really difficult opponents to play. That game on Saturday, we won that with great defense. 41-40, neither team shot the ball well, but all of our years of experience has shown us that taking care of the ball and playing defense gives us a chance.”
The Central identity rarely shifts, and it’s a proven method, as the Maroons have generally had success in tournament time under Kelly, reaching the state semifinals (or better) nine of the past fifteen seasons.
It’s in these tense moments that mentality and practice make the difference, and senior Matt Simkins said that it never changes, not even in the 41-40 win over Hamilton.
“[Kelly] told us to stick to what we know,” Simkins said. “To go out and do what we practice every day. If we do that, we’ll come out on top most times. When we were down, I had some confidence that we could get a couple stops and get the win there.”
The battle-tested experience of the current Central roster is something that can’t be replicated, but it can be challenged, as shown from the Maroons’ losses in the district and divisional tournaments.
Like the Western A divisional, Central now has a tough road to sync with their toughness, as the Maroons will take on Eastern A divisional runner-ups and defending state champs Billings Central.
Kelly says that the Rams have the athletic ability to get open, make threes, while also being stout defenders who press and play man defense.
“Billings Central is very athletic,” Kelly said. “They play about eight guys, maybe sprinkle in another guy here or there. But of the eight guys who play most of their minutes, all eight of them can make three-point shots and they’re agile, they pressure the ball the entire length of the game.”
While Billings Central’s season (11-7) has been less impressive than last year’s state title season, the Rams still made the divisional championship game against undefeated Hardin before falling 69-56 to the Bulldogs.
Postseason losses are something that the Rams and Maroons have in common this year, but that’s what makes sets the postseason apart from the rest of the year.
“Every year it’s how I feel,” Kelly said. “Everybody at the state tournament is deserving, everybody is good. You cannot play a bad game and win. That’s what’s going to decide it this weekend: who can play their best for three days.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.