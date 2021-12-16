BUTTE — Butte basketball coaches Bryan Arntson and Matt Luedtke both speak with enthusiasm about what their respective teams bring to the table.
"They're actually doing great," said Arntson, the first-year coach of the Bulldogs' girls. "Kids bring a lot of enthusiasm every day. They're easy to work with when they're like that, good attitude good work ethic all around."
"I'm really, really excited about our athleticism," Luedtke said. "We saw some really good things the other day in the game. (Gallatin) came out and hit three 3s to start the game went up nine to zero, and we end up losing by nine. It's kind of one of those deals with first-game jitters and everything. Once we got through that, I was really happy with how our guys played. I think that our athleticism is going to help us a lot this year."
Butte's girls will have a balanced attack, which Arntson said the team is completely onboard with. Anyone on the floor, or everyone, could fill up the scorebook on a given night.
"I think we return a lot of kids that play a leadership role. I'd say we've got a team full of kids that are willing to put in the work. They're unselfish. They're not necessarily wanting to get their stats, but they're looking for the team to be successful, which is always a good thing."
The stats from the Bulldogs' first game, a 54-39 win over Gallatin, certainly bear out that notion as Ashley Olson, Laura Rosenleaf and Kodie Hoagland all scored in double figures.
"I think they've bought into the team-first attitude," Arntson said. "And I think each game, it could be somebody different that leads us and points and leads us in different statistical categories. I think that's a good sign of good things to come."
As is the case with many teams at the beginning of the season, the Butte girls will be getting their legs into game shape for when conference play rolls around.
"I think a big part is conditioning," Arntson said in reference to what he noticed after watching game film. "You could see as we get tired, throughout the game, our defense kind of got lazy. And we missed a lot of free throws, we didn't shoot the ball well. I think that attributes to being not in game condition just yet. I think all those things are going to improve."
Luedtke echoed the value of preseason games. After Kenley Leary, Jace Stenson, Kooper Klobucar, Cameron Gurnsey, Casey Merrifield, Jonas Sherman and Bo Demarais, the Bulldogs will need to focus on developing the back half of their bench.
"So, we're not very deep," Luedtke said. "It's one of our biggest weaknesses. So we've got to develop some of those younger guys, but our top-seven guys are really good."
During Butte's season-opening loss to Gallatin, the Bulldogs fell victim to a lights-out shooting performance by the Raptors, who shot 10 of 14 from beyond the arc. The Butte boys were able to weather the storm and battled back, but ultimately fell 76-67.
"These preseason games are really good for that stuff," Luedtke said. "We can just kind of see what our deficiencies are, and learn how to get better. So hopefully we're going to play a little bit better on Friday, and get a little bit better of a game."
The Bulldogs's boys will play their home opener Friday against Belgrade at 7 p.m. The girls will be at Belgrade, also scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.