Butte High head coach Matt Luedtke’s first home game in charge went to plan.
The Bulldogs defeated Belgrade 66-40 thanks to strong perimeter shooting and linking up between post players and guards.
The win sees Butte bounce back after an overtime loss to Dillon on Tuesday, while Belgrade’s first game of Class AA play since moving up from Class A.
Luedtke was pleased with his team’s response after the mid-week loss, and saying that the Bulldogs plan to work around the post to free up shots was executed well by his team.
“We do have some kids that can really shoot from the perimeter,” Luedtke said. “It was nice that we got going early, [Belgrade] had to come out a bit more and then we were able to get it inside to [forward Jake] Olson. It worked well for us.”
Butte started with an early 7-0 run that saw the Bulldogs translated to a 30-15 halftime lead, thanks in part to the aforementioned link-ups between guards like Billy Kelly and Andrew Booth and forwards Olson and Blake Drakos.
Belgrade eventually got their young offense going, which was led by Cooper VanLuchene and Noel Reynolds, who each contributed eight points. Wyatt Russell added another seven for the Panthers, while Ta’veus Randle and Kade Schlauch added six points a piece.
Belgrade head coach Mike Deming was proud of the effort his team showed, despite a lack of experience and a situation that the 11-year coach mentioned was less than ideal.
“We were forced to move up and play [Class AA],” Deming said. “And now we’re here and are going to make the most of it… Of all ten guys that hit the floor, three of them have ever been in a varsity uniform. It’s a new experience for everybody.”
Butte was able to build on their 15-point halftime lead, steadily scoring to ensure the 66-40 final score.
The Bulldogs were led by Olson, who tallied 16 points, while Kelly added 14 points. Forward Ryan Burt contributed nine, while Booth added six points, making two of the Bulldogs’ nine three-pointers.
Booth mentioned that the new coach has encouraged them to shoot, and that working with the post players to create opportunities has gone well so far.
“Coach [Luedtke] tells us that if we have an open shot then take it,” Booth said. “We like feeding the post a lot… When they focus on Olson, we have an in-and-out game, that push-and-pull offense.”
Butte next takes on Great Falls on the road, a week from Friday, while Belgrade turns around and plays Butte Central this Friday at 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS GAME
BUTTE 53, BELGRADE 42
Good defense made the difference for the Bulldogs Thursday night.
Butte defeated Belgrade 53-42 in the Bulldogs’ first home game of the season, which also happened to be the Panthers’ first AA game after moving up from Class A before this season.
Butte was successful thanks to an improved press, while also being able to sift through Belgrade’s own press, which head coach Maury Cook mentioned as the key factors in the Bulldogs’ second win of the year.
“The pressure and the press was really good,” Cook said. “We ran it a lot better against Belgrade than against Dillon… We also broke the press better [on offense], we did a good job tonight in stretches and we just have to put it together for a whole game.”
The game opened slowly, as neither team broke the five-point mark in the first four minutes of the game.
However, the Bulldogs’ shooting got hot as Belgrade fell to a 17-3 deficit in the first quarter. The Panthers did well to outscore Butte 12-8 in the second quarter, but entered halftime trailing 25-15.
Belgrade head coach Erin Nolte said she was pleased with her team’s effort and direction, but that the Panthers have to sink more buckets in early parts of games.
“I’m absolutely satisfied with the way they gave 100 percent,” Nolte said. “We’ve got to score more than three points in a quarter though… We’ve got a young team, and it was their first varsity game ever for many of them. By the second half, it was a different ballgame. If we can start faster, we’ll be alright.”
Butte and Belgrade traded blows throughout the third quarter, and while the Panthers put together a late run to close the game to 11 points, it was too little, too late.
For Butte guard Haley Herron, the difference was the fact her team played solid defense thanks to an identity built around playing as hard and physical as possible.
“I think we just got after it on defense,” Herron said. “We lost a lot of seniors last year. I feel like this year, our team is just more gritty and we share the ball more. We have good team chemistry and I’m excited.”
Herron contributed five points for Butte, while MacKenzie Tutty led the Bulldogs with 12 points. Grace McGrath (9), Makenna Carpenter (8) and Trisha Ericson (6) rounded out Butte’s top scorers.
For Belgrade, the Panthers were led by Sophia Flikkema who tallied 12 points, while Naomi Reanier and Grace Garvert added seven and five points respectively.
Belgrade turns around to visit Butte Central Friday at 6 p.m., while Butte takes on Great Falls next Friday on the road.
