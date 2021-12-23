Is it even possible to treat the Butte High versus Butte Central basketball games as just another game on the schedule?
In sports, it's important to be able to compartmentalize and focus on each matchup on the schedule individual.
"When you start looking too far ahead and start looking at things, you kind of overlook some of the details and that's usually when it comes back to bite you," said Butte High girls coach Bryan Arntson. "So that's kind of what we preach, is just looking for that constant improvement each day."
"To me as a coach, I'm going to think about this game for two days," said Butte Central boys coach Brodie Kelly. "The day before the day of, and then we move on. There's games that mean a lot more as far as our season goals go."
When you've played in three city championships and coached in more than 20 others, the shine probably wears off a little. After tossing in the fact that Kelly's Maroons host Western A foes Dillon on Dec. 18 and Corvallis on Dec. 21, it becomes imperative that Central isn't peeking ahead on the calendar.
"We have one practice to get ready for that game," Kelly said. "Our guys better not be thinking about (Butte High) until that pregame practice because we've got really good teams to play before them."
"You know, I wonder what (Butte Central AD) Chad (Peterson) is thinking," said Butte Central girls coach Meg Murphy, jokingly. "We come out after this weekend and start right off in conference with East Helena, who has a good team. They beat up on Deer Lodge the other day, and then we've got Corvallis and we've got Dillon. Dillon's going to be the top of our conference. So these next six games are big as anything for us."
But even a stern leader like Kelly can't help but acknowledge the fun that surrounds the crosstown rivalry.
"It's so exciting for the community," Kelly said. "It makes for a good atmosphere to play in. And putting the players in front of a big crowd with that kind of emotion is a good experience for us."
With the Bulldogs and the Maroons playing in different MHSA classifications there are objectively more important games on the schedule when it comes to postseason implications, especially with two squads that have lofty aspirations for their respective seasons.
But subjectively, in the moment, it's hard to convince anyone under the Civic Center roof Dec. 23 that there's anything bigger.
"With it being on the 23rd all the former Butte players and stuff like that are all coming out to support," said Butte boys coach Matt Luedtke. "There's aspects of it where you don't want them to get too overhyped and stuff like that. But at the same time, I just like my guys understand how special it is. It's the same as any other game in that we want to go out and execute, and play as hard as we can. But, obviously, there's more implications than just that."
With such a bright spotlight on the players as students, parents, alumni and fans pack the Civic Center, the game will create an an intense, state-tournament-like atmosphere.
"You're gonna see a lot of alumni out," said Butte Central girls coach Meg Murphy. "It's a great preparatory game for any of your big tournaments because you're not gonna see a crowd bigger than that. It's noisy and you can't do a whole lot. You can't prepare a whole lot because everything changes once they step on the floor, and the kids that can handle pressure best is the team that usually wins for sure. It'll come down to turnovers and you know, being able to take care of the basketball in that game."
At the end of each game, one team will win and the other will lose. Someone will have bragging rights for the next year, which is the main point of a rivalry game.
If there is some silver lining for the losing team, it's that in the grand scheme of things, at least it was a nonconference loss.
"I mean the good news is it's an unconference game," Luedtke said. "But for me, the rivalry games, those are a really, really great experience for the guys because of high intensity. Both teams want to win and the atmosphere in these games can't be reproduced."
