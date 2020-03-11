On paper, Butte’s chances of making the Class AA state tournament weren’t ideal.
The Bulldogs were 6-12 at the end of the regular season, 5-9 in conference play, and, after a 65-48 loss to Missoula Sentinel in the opening round, Butte was one loss away from the end of their season.
But the loss never came. Butte defeated Flathead (69-64) and Glacier (62-48) in the consolation bracket to punch their ticket to the state tournament for the first time since 2013.
Senior forward Ryan Burt said that it didn’t take a magical recipe, just continued effort.
“We just came out and played our game really,” Burt said. “It was the goal for all of us to make state… We played good team basketball together and we’ve all stepped up and contributed really well.”
Drawing the Braves and Wolfpack, which Butte went a combined 3-1 against this season, in loser-out games was expected, but it’s not like the Bulldogs had been playing in do-or-die games all year.
However, what Butte had been doing was growing under first-year head coach Matt Luedtke and keeping belief that, when the time came, they’d be able to earn victories when it mattered most.
“The kids have done an awesome job sticking with us,” Luedtke said. “We were talking before the divisional tournament started and we were 6-12, and we said, ‘You know, it doesn’t feel like we’re 6-12.’ The kids kept great attitudes all year and kept fighting.”
“They went out in those two games and they played like they’ve been closing out games their whole lives. We struggled with that a few times throughout the year.”
Luedtke isn’t wrong, as Butte had lost two close games to the team just above them in the Western AA standings, Helena High, as well as having to endure several large-margin losses to the likes of Sentinel, Helena Capital and undefeated Missoula Hellgate.
In the Bulldogs’ camp, though, none of that matters now.
Butte is still dancing and, as senior Tommy Mellott added, it’s not because of tricks or crazy tactics, it’s due to his team’s commitment to their identity.
“We’ve been committed to developing ourselves,” Mellott said. “It’s kind of been the motto all year long, figure out what we’re going to do. We’re not going to focus on what other teams are doing, just keep building on what we do.”
The senior also made the point that the Bulldogs’ mindset is beneficial when entering the postseason, as Butte’s focus on itself is what all teams will now look to do at this stage of the year.
“When it comes to tournament time,” Mellott said. “You can’t really scout a whole lot, you just have to outplay them. We have a good opportunity with what our system is here.”
The system has translated to early success for Luedtke, but not without some serious growing pains.
Earlier in the season, Butte attempted to play man defense, hoping that the sheer athleticism of Mellott, juniors Billy Kelly and Jake Olson and others would translate to a stout defense.
That didn’t quite work out, but Luedtke transitioned from using a 2-3 zone defense as an alternative and instead made it a key part of the Bulldogs’ game.
Since, Burt has been able to come back into the team, the Bulldogs have been getting more out of their depth, and the seniors on the team have been a part of a comprehensive improvement from Butte.
“Tommy Mellott is the common factor out there,” Luedtke said. “He does a great job of taking care of the ball and making great decisions. Ryan Burt has had a real big resurgence late in the year, moving to the 2-3 zone really helped, we can play him and Jake [Olson] at the same time.”
While Mellott and Burt are key starters at this point, other seniors like Andrew Booth and Kaven Noctor have similarly stepped up their game, Luedtke said, whether they’re starting like Booth or coming off the bench like Noctor.
“Andrew Booth has shot the ball really well and made good decisions,” Luedtke said. “That zone, he’s great at getting deflections… Probably the most notable is Kaven Noctor. He was great against the press this past weekend, has good vision. [Olson and Burt] got in foul trouble against Flathead, and Kaven stepped in and played the middle of the zone.”
Now, the Bulldogs face another tall task: the East’s No. 1 seed, Billings Skyview. The Eagles finished 8-4 in Eastern play, but pulled out their first win over crosstown rivals Billings West this season in a 54-48 overtime thriller for the divisional title.
But as Mellott commented, Butte isn’t focused on what Skyview may do. Instead, they focus on fine-tuning their ability and locking in for whatever comes next.
Luedtke agrees, and, after a season of tough lessons, the Bulldogs have no reason to be anything other than optimistic as they head to Bozeman.
“It really has been a collective effort,” Luedtke said. “Guys stepping up, wanting to win. I think making the state tournament was a big confidence boost. We like our matchup with Billings Skyview, they play a 2-3 zone and we play pretty good against that. We’re excited to get after it.”
Butte plays Skyview at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Montana State’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse/Shroyer Gym.
