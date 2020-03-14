HELENA — By now you have all surely heard the news that the MHSA decided to cancel all state basketball tournaments and settled on naming the two finalists in each classification, co-state champions.
While it’s not a perfect solution, it could have been worse and since the games were allowed to go through the semifinals, teams will at least get the recognition they deserve as a state champion.
I understand why every team in a state title game still wants to play. No one wants to be called a co-champion. It’s kind of like that thing about a tie or kissing your sister.
It's not what you sign up for.
You don’t work all offseason for that. Heck, you don’t work your entire life for that and make no mistake, there were kids in arenas across Montana this week who have done just that — gave their blood, sweat and tears to the game, in pursuit of their dreams, dreams which weren’t quite fulfilled.
It’s heartbreaking. Watching Rollie Worster and many others bent over in agony, crying tears, not of joy usually associated with a state championship, but tears of sadness, knowing that your career is suddenly over, that you will never wear that uniform again.
That’s one thing we shouldn’t forget. This isn’t just about the state finalists. Other teams that battled their way to Saturday, too, and just as suddenly, their careers were cut short.
At the end of the day, the MHSA did what it probably should have done. Mark Beckman said it was the right decision. They aren’t medical experts and they followed the advice of medical people. Throughout the week, the non-profit organization was stuck between a rock and a hard place, which only made this decision more difficult.
As I said, I’m not a medical expert, but I’ve been around the MHSA people enough to know that when it comes to these kids, they have their best interests at heart.
The co-champions idea is also a really good compromise. Sure, some won’t be happy, just like when college football used to have co-national champions. It happened in 2003 (LSU, USC) and back in 1997, when Nebraska and Michigan tied for it the national title.
As a fan of both teams (I lived in Nebraska and my mom’s family is from Michigan), I thought you know, this co-championship thing is alright. Both teams ended with a win, both teams raised a banner and got a trophy, both were worthy of being national champions.
You can always make the case that one team is better than another. And in the case of Class AA boys, sorry Billings Skyview, if we ran a poll to determine who is No.1, Hellgate would win going away. The Knights have the resume and they pass the eye test.
They also beat Skyview on the road earlier in the season. Now, both teams are different and Skyview should have had the chance to prove us all wrong, which they did by reaching the title game and, for that, they now get to call themselves state champions, too.
It’s the same for Helena Capital, Billings West, Hardin, Billings Central, Missoula Loyola, Forsyth, Belt and Roy-Winifred in girls basketball, as well as Hardin, Butte Central, Fairfield, Lodge Grass, Fairview and Scobey in boys in addition to the AA.
It’s not a perfect situation, but there are positives to it all. Such as the fact that Hardin, after losing back-to-back state title games in girls basketball, gets to bring home a state championship trophy, just like Billings Central, which won in girls basketball for the first time since 2012.
For the Butte Central boys, the drought was even longer. A co-championship isn’t the prize you want, but it’s still the Maroons' first state title in 28 years. For Lodge Grass, in Class B boys, it had been even longer -- 1990 was the last time it claimed a state championship.
In girls Class B, Forsyth won the first state title in school history, while it was the first title also for Roy-Winifred, which was runner-up in Class C girls to Box Elder a year ago. Winifred has a girls title, but since they combined, there has only been a boys championship. And the undefeated Loyola girls also won the first time in 14 years.
It also meant great players such as Worster, Famous Lefthand, Abe Johnson, Maddie Albrecht and Willa Albrecht, among others, finally getting to experience a state championship in their senior season.
So again, being a co-champion isn’t all bad and no matter how you look at it, having 16 state champions in boys and girls basketball is better than zero.
