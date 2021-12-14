BOZEMAN — Montana's Class C basketball teams showed once again last weekend they know how to punch above their weight.
On Friday night, on the first full-fledged weekend of the season, Class C boys teams went 5-1 against Class B squads on the opening night of numerous tournaments. A night later they went 2-1.
Not to be outdone, the Class C girls went 5-2 and 3-1.
For their efforts, they've been rewarded with lofty positions in the first 406mtsports.com high school basketball rankings of the season.
Most notable are the perennial powers at Manhattan Christian, both 4-0 and ranked No. 1.
The Eagles boys have won all four of their games by an average of 48.2 points, including routs of Class B Conrad (75-18) and Deer Lodge (76-29). The girls kept pace, winning their four by 32.5 points and also pummeling Conrad (65-41) and Deer Lodge (66-28).
The other rankings are just beginning to sort themselves out as teams get their sea-legs.
In Class AA, the Billings West boys and girls are in the top slots after starting their seasons unbeaten, both with two noteworthy wins in Missoula.
The Billings Central boys are atop Class A after a typical nail-biter with No. 3 Hardin, sandwiched around Lewistown. Meanwhile, Hardin stakes an early claim on the girls side after defeating a second-ranked Billings Central squad that edged defending state champion and third-ranked Havre in overtime.
Lodge Grass is in its familiar spot atop Class B for the boys, though Three Forks and Lame Deer look to be among the more formidable challengers. And the girls are already a jumble, with defending champion and No. 3 Big Timber — which returns most of its key players — falling to a rugged second-ranked Colstrip squad that subsequently fell to Jefferson, putting the Panthers on top for the first week.
Some star power has been on display as well.
Lame Deer's Journey Emerson has the highest scoring game of the season thus far with 45 points. Terry's Rodrigo Takano averages 25.5 points per game through four outings.
The rankings through Saturday night's games:
BOYS
Class AA
1. Billings West (2-0)
2. Bozeman (1-0)
3. Great Falls (2-0)
4. Billings Senior (2-0)
5. Missoula Hellgate (1-1)
Class A
1. Billings Central (2-0)
2. Lewistown (2-0)
3. Hardin (2-1)
4. Butte Central (2-0)
5. Glendive (2-1)
Class B
1. Lodge Grass (2-0)
2. Three Forks (2-0)
3. Lame Deer (3-0)
4. Fairfield (1-1)
5. Wolf Point (3-0)
6. Colstrip (2-1)
7. Manhattan (2-0)
8. Columbus (2-0)
9. Townsend (2-1)
10. Thompson Falls (2-1)
Class C
1. Manhattan Christian (4-0)
2. Froid-Lake (4-0)
3. Bridger (3-0)
4. Belt (2-0)
5. Fairview (3-0)
6. Broadus (3-0)
7. Simms (2-0)
8. Drummond (3-0)
9. Philipsburg (3-0)
10. Lustre Christian (3-0)
GIRLS
Class AA
1. Billings West (2-0)
2. Helena Capital (1-0)
3. Missoula Hellgate (2-0)
4. Billings Skyview (1-1)
5. Kalispell Flathead (2-0)
Class A
1. Hardin (3-0)
2. Billings Central (1-1)
3. Havre (2-1)
4. Columbia Falls (2-0)
5. Dillon (2-0)
Class B
1. Jefferson (2-0)
2. Colstrip (2-1)
3. Big Timber (1-1)
4. Malta (2-1)
5. Thompson Falls (3-0)
6. Bigfork (2-1)
7. Anaconda (2-0)
8. Eureka (3-0)
9. Huntley Project (2-0)
10. Wolf Point (3-0)
Class C
1. Manhattan Christian (4-0)
2. Belt (2-0)
3. Roy-Winifred (3-0)
4. Philipsburg (3-0)
5. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (3-1)
6. Simms (2-0)
7. North Star (2-0)
8. Shields Valley (3-0)
9. Twin Bridges (2-0)
10. Plentywood (2-1)
