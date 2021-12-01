DEER LODGE — The Deer Lodge boys and girls basketball teams will both be playing under new coaches this season, which kicks off with a road tilt against Class A East Helena on Friday.
With the departure of Dakota Norris, Will Pauley will take over as the boys coach. Former girls coach Henry Huber is now the athletic director at Deer Lodge, so Jacey Ewing will be at the helm for the Lady Wardens.
Ewing moved to Montana from Gypsum, Colorado, where she coached at Eagle Valley High School from 2018-19. Before coaching, she played at Colorado Northwestern Community College and Platte Community College in Nebraska. Injuries to her fingers put an end to her college playing career.
“I had a broken finger and surgery and stuff like that,” said Ewing. “And it kind of took me out of the running to continue to try and play.”
Ewing also rode-ed during her first and third year of college.
“I breakaway roped and ran barrels,” Ewing said. “So those were my two main events. My whole family rodeos. I grew up on a ranch and both my brothers rodeo-ed in college as well. And then they also rodeo professionally. My one brother still does, but my oldest brother is kind of retired.”
Ewing inherits a squad that saw a chunk of its season derailed by COVID-19 last year. But most of the Wardens’ core group of players returns. Avery Jones, Taryn Lamb, Taylor Stevenson and Mary Hansen all received significant playing time in the always-challenging District 6B last season.
Deer Lodge will be without senior Emma Johnson, who tore her ACL during the final volleyball game of the season. But the Wardens will have transfer Nia McClanahan, a 5-foot-9 senior who comes over from Butte High. Ewing said McClanahan will be an integral part of the offense.
“She’s a really good athlete. And then we have some other girls that are just very quick,” Ewing said. “So with our four-out-one-in (half-court offense), our focus would be (McClanahan) posting up, and just a lot of movement, attacking the basket with lots of cutting. Right now we're working on them being free – not having a whole lot of set plays or set things that I'm requiring, as long as it's moving and getting good looks at the basket.”
Pauley will be a familiar face on the boys’ bench. After graduating from Dillon High School in 1985, Pauley walked on at Montana Western for a year before he joined the work force in order to pay for school. During the past seven years he has coached at Deer Lodge, mostly at the JV level. Before that, Pauley logged 10 years of coaching travel ball.
The Wardens will lean on tactics that have been successful in the past. Defensively, the defending 6B champs will run their signature 1-3-1 half-court zone.
“With Dakota the last six years, we've had the 13,” Pauley said. “And it's been one of the most efficient defenses in the state as far as points allowed. We played some of the best teams in the state that come out of our conference. So I'm sticking with the 13. I am adding a couple wrinkles. We are going to play a little bit of man and do a little bit more pressing at times; situational presses, just kind of depends on the situation. For the most part, we're going to be 13 – the 1-3-1 defense. I like it. It works.”
Replacing the likes of Ozzie King, Brodey Freeman and Aidan Thompson will not be easy. But the Wardens do return Logan Nicholson, Liam Bossert and Hunter Steinbach from last year’s stellar squad, although Steinbach will miss a few games while he nurses an injury suffered during football season.
“It's going to be a little bit before we get full strength,” Pauley said. “So right now our goal is to get better every game. We’ve got to find our niche. We’ve got to find, you know, who's doing what when it comes game time, who are we leaning on?”
The boys will tip against the Vigilantes in East Helena on Friday at 7 p.m. The girls will immediately follow at around 8:30 p.m.
