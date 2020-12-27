DEER LODGE — The Deer Lodge Wardens' boys and girls basketball teams have taken a defense-first approach once again, with an eye on improving their offensive games to begin the 2020-21 season.
Both teams are preparing for their first games in January, and have felt the effects of the pandemic-stricken year. Both teams have gotten a late start on practice time, but are optimistic that all will be figured out before the opening tip.
While a concrete plan for fan attendance has not been decided upon, limited family and friends of players are anticipated to be allowed inside the gym, with a reduced number of fans allowed for road games, according to boys head coach Dakota Hudson.
"While we're being as precautions as possible and obviously don't want our gyms to be completely filled, we hope parents and family are able to watch their kids play this season," Hudson said.
2020-21 girls basketball
Head coach Henry Huber has lead the Deer Lodge girls basketball team through two seasons and said he's excited to enter his third. The team is still searching for their identity, according to Huber.
The Wardens will be replacing two seniors, including a four-year starter in Rachel Nicholson. While the team has returned a few juniors and seniors, five new players have been added to the roster, who are still getting acclimated to practice routines.
"We're a week behind of what we could've been," Huber said. "We've only had a one-hour practice to start the season, and it's hard to get everything down in an hour. We have five of our thirteen kids coming in brand new, so we've got to get back to the fundamental stuff we had to work through last season."
Speed and shooting have been strengths of the Wardens' offense thus far, but there is still a feeling-out process to be had before the identity of the team is a certainty.
Huber said the team may be a bit behind schedule, but he is certain they will get the flow of the game soon. Huber's teams have notoriously strayed from the regional norm of running zone defense, and it has proven effective.
"We've had a lot of success recently running the man defense. Our zone, help defense and everything else on that end of the floor comes from our man defense," Huber said. "I've always been a firm believer against the zone, but we'll just have to see how things play out and make adjustments as needed."
The roster, though sufficient with 13 players, is not as filled-out as Huber would like. Since the team is short on players, remembering drills and lessons learned in practiced can be easily confused, since players run back-to-back drills.
Despite the difficulties posed by the unique season, a lack of practice time and five unfamiliar faces, Huber said he is proud of the team and refreshed at their willingness to get better and learn.
"The kids want to learn," Huber said. "It would be nice to have fifteen or sixteen so we can work kids in. But its nice that they want to learn. They get it and they're starting to understand the details. I break down every spot especially on our defense, and the goal is to get rid of all the 'why' questions."
McKenzie Magher, a senior, has played every year as a student. Magher, who plans to play basketball at the next level, said her goal for the team is to make the divisional tournament.
Magher acknowledged the team's lack of size, but also said their speed and shooting ability is sure to make up for it. Magher's strongest skill is seeing the entire floor at any given moment, a valuable weapon for a lead guard.
"I love playing here, I love the coaches and every coach we've had here," Magher said. "We don't have any bigs and that's kind of a little bit crazy, throwing the ball in the post to people not used to being down there."
"Basketball means so much to me," Magher continued. "I've played since I was probably five, so it's always been in my life. I want to play basketball in college, I have a few colleges getting a hold of me, we'll just see."
2020-21 Boys Basketball
Unlike the girls, the Deer Lodge boys team will be returning almost all of its roster from last year, which means they will play with an added layer of chemistry this season.
Coach Hudson has returned for his sixth year as the Wardens head coach and is coming off the first state tournament the team has seen in "a long time". Hudson said this season will look much like the last one, but with more seasoned players.
"This season especially you don't get the opportunity to practice as much and we'll miss out on some games, so it's good to have a veteran team," Hudson said. "We don't do a whole lot different year in and year out, so that will be a big advantage to begin the season."
The team is returning four of its top six players according to Hudson. Two freshmen have been added, and two rising seniors will take new starting roles. For the most part though, this year's team will be the same as the last.
The boys team runs a 1-3-1 defense and has done so since Hudson took over the coaching duties. On the offensive side of the ball though, Hudson hopes to improve and find new ways to score.
"We're very good on defense and we show a lot of intensity and pressure on the ball," Hudson said. "I'd like to score the ball better though, that's been our issue the last six years. Last year we'd hold a team to 40 and then lose, so that's where we've got to get a little bit better."
Hudson said he does not think he will ever leave Deer Lodge. With the small size of the school, relationships are built between players, parents and staff that have been heartwarming, according to Hudson.
The feeling of closeness is also felt the by the players. Aidan Thompson, a senior at Powell County, said being on the team is hard work, but worth it for the moments of success and togetherness.
"It's all been good but its hard work," Thompson said. "But it's all worth it when you're with the boys and get the wins.
Thompson, who plans to go to college after high school and pursue a degree in the engineering field, also mentioned that defense has been a forefront for the team.
This idea was seconded by sharpshooter Brodey Freeman, a senior who has been with the team in all four of his years at the school. He said the halfcourt defense is especially strong.
"It's special being a senior, you just kind of try to push the younger kids and push them as much as you can so they can lead the team when you're off," Freeman said. "It's a family, you get a brotherhood going and it's pretty cool. If you don't play you should, because you really get a chance to build a family."
Freeman said he wants to pursue a college degree in residential engineering when his days at Powell County High School come to end.
