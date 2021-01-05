BUTTE — The Deer Lodge girls basketball team will be in quarantine until the 16th at the earliest, however no return date can be officially confirmed at this time.

According to a release from Powell County High School, a staff member recently tested positive for COVID-19. That staff member's positive test "has a direct impact" on the girls basketball team. 

The boys basketball team will continue its schedule as planned, which includes a game Tuesday night in Drummond at 7 p.m.

Games against Drummond, Anaconda, Bigfork and Jefferson are all impacted by the current quarantine schedule. When the team is cleared to play again will determine whether those games will be rescheduled later in the season.

