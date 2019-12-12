HELENA — The Bozeman Hawks found themselves on the ropes, down double digits, in their season-opening game against Helena High Thursday night.
But instead of panicking, the defending Class AA state champs did what they seemingly always do — they found a way to win, 58-54 over the hosting Bengals.
"We have been in that position before," Bozeman guard Carter Ash said. "Things weren't really going our way but we started knocking down shots and getting some stops."
Throughout the fourth quarter, Bozeman whittled down the lead and actually went ahead in the final minute on two Ash free throws.
However, the game went to overtime and Bozeman grabbed control, building a seven-point advantage before holding on for the win.
"Getting this win was huge," Ash said. "I didn't really know what to expect coming in. We have a lot to work on obviously but it's a good win for sure."
The loss for Helena High spoiled a stellar outing for senior guard Logan Brown, who poured in 28 points in the loss, including four 3-pointers.
Brown came out shooting and scored eight points in the first quarter for the Bengals, helping them grab an 8-2 before Bozeman closed the opening stanza on a 7-0 run to go ahead 9-8.
The Hawks continued their run in the second quarter and built a 17-10 edge but a spurt from Brown that included a 3-point play and an acrobatic layup gave Helena a 22-17 halftime lead.
In the third, the Bengals continued their hot shooting effort and got another trey from Brown, as well as two 3-pointers from Kaden Huot as they pushed their lead to 33-22.
Yet, in the fourth, two 3-pointers from Hudson Willett of Bozeman got the Hawks back within striking distance and a hoop by Ash, with just 2:45 to go cut it down to three points, 44-41 in favor of Helena.
Then, the Hawks full-court press forced Helena into some turnovers, which led to overtime and eventually, the Bozeman win.
"Bozeman is used to winning games like this," Helena High head coach Brandon Day said. "And we got a little panicked. I think that we got a little fatigue and we had 15 turnovers. All the other stats are pretty equal. That's the one that stands out."
The loss wiped out 28 points, seven rebounds and two assists from Brown. Huto pitched in with eight as did Dexter Tedesco, who fouled out in the fourth quarter.
"Logan had a good game," Day said. "But anytime you get ahead by 10 points in the second half and you don't win the game, it's disappointing. Even against a team like Bozeman, you expect to win in that situation."
Ash led the way for Bozeman with 18 points. Brett Clark also contributed with 14, while Jackson Coles had 10.
