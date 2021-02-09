HELENA — For three quarters Tuesday night, points were hard to come by for both Missoula Hellgate and Helena High.
And with just over six minutes to go, the Bengals, who entered the game winless, were leading 24-21 and sensing the possibility of an upset.
But then, Hellgate flipped the switch. The Knights started employing a full-court press, which led to a number of easy baskets and a 15-0 run that ended any hopes of a Helena High upset.
In the end, No. 3 Hellgate outscored the Bengals 21-6 over the last six minutes and change to earn its sixth win of the year.
"We got quarantined and we haven't really been able to do much," Hellgate senior Josh Wade said after the game. "We were kind of sluggish those first three quarters, but we were able to battle back."
Some tend to forget, but being in quarantine is awfully difficult for basketball players used to honing their craft on a daily basis. And two weeks off from games, also meant two weeks at home, without basketball.
"We couldn't do anything," Wade said. "We couldn't leave our houses, we didn't have practice; we couldn't go to school. We just had to stay in the house and other than the backyard shooting, not moving around, it was tough."
Making matters worse is the fact that Wade, who had a slam dunk in the first half, was forced to leave after a collision with a Helena High player that left him bloodied and bandaged.
Prior to that, which took place in the second quarter, the Bengals grabbed an 8-2 lead at home thanks to a pair of first quarter 3-pointers from Bergin Luker.
Yet, after trailing 8-4 after one, Wade was able to tie things up on a slam dunk at 8-8, before a layup right at the buzzer by Kade Schlepp of Helena sent the game into intermission tied at 12-12.
Hellgate quickly grabbed a lead in the third thanks to another dunk by Wade but after jumping ahead 17-12, the Bengals roared back with a 10-0 run that included two triples from Austin Zeiler. The run was capped on a hoop by Dylan Christman that put HHS in front 22-17 late in the third.
In the fourth though, Hellgate's pressure led was too much for Helena to overcome and the Knights stormed back to win by 12 after 23 points in the final stanza, which was more than they scored through three quarters.
"There's no doubt that the boys played their butts off," Helena head coach Brandon Day said. "They competed hard, Hellgate just stepped up the pressure and was able to get the win off of us. You hate to play that well for three quarters and let it slide in the fourth. The thing is, you have to score more than 30 points to win games."
Beckett Arthur, who also threw down a dunk for Hellgate, finished with a game-high 12 points. Wade, who was in and out of the game due to bleeding, finished with 11.
"I was fine after half," Wade said. "It just wouldn't stop bleeding, so I didn't get to play a ton of minutes. But this team, we are feeling good. We had a tough loss to Sentinel and that has really lit a fire under us and we are looking to make a run."
Zeiler was the lone Bengal to reach double figures with 10. Luker managed eight. Sam Norum finished with six.
Helena (0-8) will be back at home Thursday against Missoula Sentinel at 7:15 p.m. Third-ranked Hellgate (6-2) will host Glacier.
