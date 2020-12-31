DILLON — The Beaverhead County High School boys and girls basketball teams have made team chemistry a focus, as their seasons are set to begin in early January. Both teams have returned experienced players, but also have new faces added to the roster.
The girls team won their conference last season and will look to play further into the post season this year, after losing to Billings Central in the divisional tournament in 2019-20.
The athleticism and ball handling that stood out on the boys' squad last season will return again this season, but coach Terry Thomas said shot making and offensive efficiency are areas that need improvement before tip-off in January.
Girls Basketball
The injury-struck Beavers graduated three seniors from last year's squad and have had their roster shaken up due to the pandemic, according to coach John Hansen. Up to seven players who were not on the varsity team last year will get varsity experience this season.
Despite the problems caused by injuries, the pandemic and a shortage of experienced players, Hansen said he is optimistic towards the new season. The new players added to surround the team's core have been more than willing to learn, and are adjusting to the pace of the varsity game well.
"It feels a lot like coaching on the fly. It's definitely faster paced, especially for the freshmen but there's been a lot of teaching," Hansen said. "It's probably been nine months since last season, so even with the older girls there's still some learning and re-learning to do before we get to where we need to be."
Hansen has entered his third year as head coach and said so far, each season has been "nothing but positive". He described his players as easily coach-able and willing to buy into his coaching philosophy.
The Beavers will push the pace on the offensive end once again this year, led by junior Ainsley Shipman, who received all-conference honors last year. Shipman's sister, Madalen Shipman, will also play a big role as she comes off an injury that kept her off the floor last year.
"We're definitely expecting Ainsley to have a big year this year, simply because of her athleticism and versatility," Hansen said. "Her sister has been a little bit banged up, but she's our lone senior and she was all-honorable mention. We anticipate a big year for her too."
Ainsley Shipman has played alongside her sister for many years, and this season will likely be the last of it's kind for the two sisters. Madalen Shipman will graduate after this season, while Ainsley will take the reigns of being the team's senior leader.
Basketball has been a source of competition and fun for Ainsley Shipman, but she said it has also been a culture she has enjoyed for most of her life. The game has also strengthened the bond she has with her sister.
"It's been great playing on the same teams most of our lives. We play well together and since we know each other we know how to communicate on the floor," said Ainsley Shipman. "I just love the sport and being able to play with all my friends, it's really a team game."
For Madalen Shipman, she said her final season in a Beavers uniform will be bittersweet. While she looks to have a healthy season after last year's injury, she also recognized the social, family-like aspects of the team.
She also said that her biggest skills are communication and defensive intensity. The on-court communication has also carried over between her and her teammates over her stint with the team.
"It's been hard knowing this is my last season while I've been injured. It's bittersweet that this is the last one, but I want to make it the best," Madalen Shipman said. "We really bond as a team and we had a great year last year friendship-wise. There was no team dinner, but I know we'll make the most of it."
The Beavers will open the season with a game against Park on January 2, as long games are played as scheduled during the pandemic. The team will not play a road game until January 16, when they play at Hamilton.
"We feel like we have unfinished business, we want to finish what we started last year," Hansen said. "We know we have a target on our back for winning conference last year but we know we have to play hard and not take anything for granted."
Boys Basketball
For the first time in more than 12 years, the Beaverhead County boys basketball team finished with a record below .500 last season (7-14), and have hopes of returning to their typical dominance in the region in the 2020-21 season.
Head coach Terry Thomas, who has coached at Beaverhead County for 16 seasons, said last season was one of the worst the team has had. While bluntly acknowledging the team's poor record, he also pointed out positives he hopes to carry into this season.
"The league was so strong and we had good, quality opponents last year," Thomas said. "We were competitive but we couldn't finish in the fourth quarter. We have a well-rounded and experienced roster this year, so if we can shoot more effectively we'll be able to score how we'd like."
An upside for the team is the lack of graduating seniors. Four seniors will return for the team through Jonny Reiser, Daxon Graham, Cole Truman and Jace Fitzgerald.
Cole Truman is anticipated to have a standout season this year, after he averaged 11 points and five rebounds per game last season. He was named all-conference second team in 2019, and will have an even larger role this year.
"Cole has played each year and has become a bigger part of the program each year," Thomas said. "We've got two solid juniors who've demonstrated tremendous play alongside him, and our points guards are showing promise as well."
Jonathan Kirkley, one of the rising juniors highlighted by Thomas, led the team in steals with 45 last season. He also averaged four points and three rebounds per game. Kirkley stands at 6'2" and has two years left to perfect his game for the Beavers.
Connor Curnow will also add depth at the forward position for the Beavers. Daxon Graham and sophomore Eli Nourse will handle most of the point guard duties for the team.
"We want to try to apply pressure. We feel like we can run 8-10 guys and run a combo of man and zone on defense," Thomas said. "We feel like we should try to get as many possessions as we can and now have a number of kids who can score both from inside and outside."
The Beavers have leaned on Jace Fitzgerald since his freshman season to make plays, and this year will not be much different. Fitzgerald, a two-time all-conference player, averaged seven points and four rebounds last year while leading the team in assists with 53.
Thomas said the team plans to play up-tempo on both sides of the ball, and will run press defense regularly. With hopes of winning the conference this season, the Beavers will have to get through Butte Central and Hamilton, teams that finished ahead of them last year and show promise for the upcoming season.
