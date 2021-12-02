HELENA — There have been many firsts over the past few years when it comes to East Helena athletics.
But on Friday night, in the East Helena gymnasium, the Vigilantes will reach another milestone: the first girls and boys varsity basketball games.
The opponent will be Deer Lodge from Class B in nonconference action and the excitement in East Helena is palpable.
"I think it's gonna be crazy," Kaeden Sager said. "To be in the first year of a varsity program isn't an opportunity that everybody gets. We get to set the tone and set the standard for what the future is going to be for our program."
Sager, a 6-foot junior on the boys basketball team, will take part in the first varsity game for East Helena, as the boys team will face Deer Lodge at 6 p.m., followed by the Vigilante girls taking on Deer Lodge at approximately 7:30 p.m.
"I'm really excited," Reagan Fasbender said. "We have waited a really long time to get our varsity program going. I'm glad that we can have basketball games and bring everyone into the gym to share it with us."
And even if the leap from sub-varsity to varsity is no small thing, the Vigilantes are as ready as they'll ever be.
"We know that it's going to be a big step," Fasbender said. "So we are working hard, trying to get our plays down, and trying to go into it as strong as we can."
Of course, building a program is never easy, especially from scratch. But it helps to have two head coaches who have been around since the beginning in Carson Bender (girls) and Ty Ridgeway (boys).
"There are a lot of things that you take for granted when you are in a program that's been around a while," Bender said. "I coached football at Helena High for eight or nine years, so it's not my first go around with coaching and it's just interesting the dynamics of not having upperclassmen to start with and finding ways to set examples for kids without having that. We are trying to build a culture from the ground up. There's no changing a culture, it's just square one."
Prior to taking over the head coaching job for the East Helena girls, Bender didn't have any high school basketball experience, at least as a coach. But he did as a player in high school, for Deer Lodge, East Helena's opponent Friday.
"It's funny how that works out," he said.
One thing that should help the Vigilantes improve this season, is a more consistent schedule of Class A competition. Both East Helena teams will be competing in the Southwest A, but according to Bender, finding games with Class A teams wasn't easy in the past.
"We played Class C all the way up to Class AA," he said. "It's hard to find those games because no one wants to play a freshman and JV team. So we've only seen one Class A team the past two years."
This year, the Vigilantes will need to deal with teams such as Dillon, Butte Central, Hamilton, Frenchtown, Corvallis and Stevensville. East Helena will also need to finish in the top four of the regular season standings to advance to the Western A Divisional tournament.
The schedule has changed, so has the location of games and practices. But what hasn't changed is the dedication of the players, many of which have stuck it out since the beginning.
"We still have a core group of girls that's been with us since the start," Bender said. "They were going to open gyms, and we didn't even have a high school then and there were just a few kids there, and now, to see it come full circle is pretty cool."
The chance to play in front of the East Helena fans, beyond just family, is another aspect that will make Friday's varsity debut extra special.
"The community support has been great," Bender said. "And it will be great for them to have that. In their first year, they were playing in a middle school and last year, we had COVID restrictions, so they haven't had that."
"I'm so excited," Natell Goodman said. "It was so weird just having our parents. It will be so much better having our class and having a student section. I feel like we'll get a lot of support."
Goodman and Fasbender should see plenty of action for East Helena Friday, as well as Dymon Root, a 5-foot-10 sophomore who stood out on the volleyball court this fall. Janelle Taylor, Brooke Harris, Isabelle Surginer, Lizzie Sturges, Carly Copenhaver and Ella Pickett round out the varsity roster.
"The biggest thing we are putting on our kids is attitude and effort," Bender said. "Regardless of what happens, we want good attitude and effort. We know that we are young and we are going to be underdogs, but we feel like if we have that, attitude and effort, good things will happen."
Expectations are always tough to manage in the first season for a varsity program. But Ridgeway, a former Capital graduate and college basketball player for Montana State University-Northern, said his team, like any, wants to win games. It also won't back down from the step up in competition.
"A lot of people ask me how we are doing to do this year?" he said. "And I tell people, we are going to compete. We have been competing for two years. We had a great JV season last year. We went 11-4 and we have played against older kids since they were freshman, so they aren't afraid to play against older kids. They get after it."
Getting after it, is part of the East Helena identity.
"When people watch us," Ridgeway said. "They'll see us working hard on defense, sharing the ball, moving the ball around and getting after it."
One thing that should aid the East Helena boys this season is their size, with six varsity players standing 6-foot tall, which includes the 6-foot-5 Curtis Corzine, a junior, just like the other the seven varsity players on the boys team which are Sager, Taigen Hagen, Jacob Spencer, Colter Charlesworth, Jack Nelson, Trevor Held and Kobe Mergenthaler.
Looking ahead to Friday and that season-opening tip-off, Corzine, East Helena's big man, had a smile similar to that of a kid in a candy store.
"Dude, I am so pumped," he said. "I am just so ready for it. It's going to be packed, hopefully. It's the first-ever varsity game for our school and it's just an amazing opportunity to have. I can't wait for it."
The rest of East Helena is probably right there with him. And the wait?
It ends Friday night at 6 p.m.
