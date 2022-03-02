BILLINGS — It's fair to say both the boys and girls divisions of the Eastern AA were top-heavy during the regular season.
That isn’t to say, though, that there won’t be a lot of intrigue on the boys’ side of things when the divisional tournament gets started Thursday in Belgrade.
The boys have the opening session, with top-seeded Bozeman (14-0, 17-1) and No. 8 Belgrade (3-11, 5-13) tipping things off with a 9:30 a.m. start at Belgrade High School. No. 5 Great Falls CMR (6-8, 8-10) and No. 4 Billings Senior (7-7, 10-8) follow at 11.
The boys session picks up again at 3:30 p.m. with No. 3 Bozeman Gallatin (7-7, 9-9) taking on No 6 Billings West (5-9, 9-9). No. 7 Great Falls (5-9, 8-10) vs. No. 2 Billings Skyview (9-5, 11-7) completes the first round at 5.
For the girls, No. 1 Billings West (13-1, 17-1) plays No. 8 Bozeman Gallatin (1-13, 1-17) at 12:30 p.m., followed by No. 5 Bozeman (5-9, 5-13) vs. No. 4 Great Falls CMR (8-6, 9-9) at 2.
No. 3 Billings Senior (9-5, 10-8) and No. 6 Great Falls (4-10, 4-14) play at 6:30 p.m., and the first day wraps up with No. 7 Belgrade (3-11, 3-15) battling No. 2 Billings Skyview (13-1, 16-2) at 8.
The championship games are set for Saturday at 6:30 p.m. (boys) and 8 (girls). The top four teams in each division advance to the state tournament, which will be held March 10-12 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings.
Bozeman’s boys rolled through the league during the regular season. No Eastern AA team played within single digits of the Hawks, and even second-place Skyview could get within only 27 and 20 points in their two meetings.
Bozeman’s average margin of victory in league games topped 25 points so it would take a major upset (or two) to keep the Hawks out of one of the top-four spots.
That leaves just about everybody else vying for the other three berths and it isn’t all that cut-and-dried. West went from last place to earning the sixth seed on the last weekend of the regular season by beating Great Falls and CMR on the road.
Meanwhile, Belgrade, which wound up in last place, owns two wins over West during the regular season.
Even second-seeded Skyview wasn’t immune to losses or close games to teams in the lower half of the league, though the Falcons closed the season with a seven-game winning streak before falling to Bozeman 66-46 in their finale.
The West and Skyview girls were as equally dominant as the Bozeman boys. The Golden Bears and Falcons split their two regular-season games — both scoring 110 points in the process — but faced little competition from anyone else in the league.
You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who saw the first two games who wouldn't eagerly await a third or fourth matchup between those two programs.
The girls’ division, though, isn’t as balanced as the boys’. In fact, the bottom four seeds went 1-31 against the top four seeds during the regular season, though there were a smattering of close games. That lone win went to Great Falls, which upended crosstown rival CMR 48-42. The Bison were also within three, 44-41, the first time the teams met.
That said, it is tournament time. A lucky (or unlucky) bounce or two can always change a team’s direction.
The tournament will also see Class AA’s leading scorers in the state. Belgrade’s Ta’Veus Randle averaged 23.8 points a game and scored a school-record 38 points in the Panthers’ season-ending loss to Gallatin. Skyview’s Brooke Berry finished the season averaging 16.8 points per game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.