ENNIS — When talking to basketball coaches in district 11-12C, they almost always list Manhattan Christian and Twin Bridges as the teams to beat.
The 2020-21 season could see the Mustangs close the gap.
Coach Jordan Overstreet’s girls are coming off a successful season last year as they finished 14-6.
“It’s been a good year,” Overstreet said of his practices thus far. “The girls have really come in – every practice we’ve had – and worked hard. We got shut down for two days because of coronavirus, but the practices right after that … they came in and worked their tails off and they’ve been doing a great job doing everything I’ve asked them.”
The pause was due to contact tracing at the school. There have been zero positive cases within the basketball program. The health and wellness is certainly at the forefront of everybody’s mind, but the stoppage also served as a reminder that this season is going to be very fragile.
“What I’ve told the girls is, ‘we’ve got to take advantage of everyday we are in the gym because we don’t know if we’re going to get shut down for a day or two.’ So when we’re in the gym we’ve got to be working hard. We’ve got to be making sure we’re getting the most out of our practices,” Overstreet explained.
“We’re all thinking that we could be shut down after any practice so we’re going as hard as we can while we’re there, and making sure we get as many shots up as we can together as a team,” said senior Jenna Snider.
Even with the pause, team chemistry has barely skipped a beat. The Mustangs’ girls return a majority of their roster.
“Luckily we only graduated one senior last year,” Overstreet said. “So coming in this year, we’re kind of at an advantage with having a lot of players back and their on-the-court chemistry has been awesome to start. Even the new freshmen coming in this year – and a couple new girls moving in from out of town – they’ve really helped our team chemistry and so far, we put in an offense last night and it looked pretty dang good.”
The boys return their entire roster from last season, during which they went 9-12. Coach Jared Smithson said he has seen a significant amount in development in this group and expects to see more improvement throughout the looming season, which will hopefully translate into more notches in the win column.
Chemistry is still rounding into form, but the seventh-year coach is confident it will get where it needs to be.
“It’s getting better. We’re not quite there yet,” Smithson said. “I think one of our biggest weaknesses, right now, is court vision. We want the ball in our hands but we’re a little tentative of getting rid of the ball. We’re not sure what to do next when we get the ball. So those are the biggest things, just getting that out there and letting them know to think one step ahead. Be ready to make a pass or catch and shoot the ball. Know where your other four offensive players are when you do catch the ball.”
Overstreet is not only excited about the important cogs returning from last year’s team, but also how deep the roster looks.
“So I have two seniors returning,” he said. “(Jenna) Snider, she was first-team all-conference last year. Then I have Landri Paladichuk, she was all-state and first-team all-conference. Shelbey Klein, she was second-team all-conference. Shae Lovett, she was a starter last year. Tanner Innman was a starter last year.
“I actually have four more bench players who were on varsity going into the tournaments last year as well. I think we’re going to be about eight or nine deep this year and I’m really excited about that.”
Smithson also returns his top players from last year in Ian Swanson and Brand Ostler. Other returners who will provide valuable leadership are Cordell Severeid and Jarrett Jenkins. Jaxson Kloote, who Smithson says is “really coming around in the program,” will round out the starting five.
“Those are my five starters. But Ian and Brand, their basketball IQs are up there,” Smithson said. “They’ve really helped me explain what else is going on because they have that knowledge of the game. They see things out there that can help me show the other kids as well.”
With the potentially inconsistent and disruptive scheduling during this season, Overstreet is at peace knowing his squad is filled with leaders who will ensure everyone works hard on a daily basis.
“It definitely eases my mind a lot, especially coming into practice when we’ve been out for two days already,” Overstreet said. “Having the same team coming back that we had last year, it really helps because the girls know what I expect. They want to get better every day, so they expect a lot out of themselves as well. It definitely makes our lives a lot easier just knowing expectations and where we want to be by the end of the season. They’re hungry and they’re working hard.”
Similarly, Smithson points out that this type of accountability, in addition to positive leadership that he insists upon from his players, will help these student-athletes succeed in life off the court as well.
“The leadership I ask of all my guys is, if you’re coming through my program I want you to talk to each other the same way I talk to you guys,” he explains. “And that’s coaching; don’t just get mad at them. Don’t show your body language.”
