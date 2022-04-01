FORT SHAW — Longtime coach Mike McLean has been selected for induction to the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
The Montana Coaches Association made the announcement Friday via a press release.
McLean was the head boys basketball coach at Great Falls CMR for 24 years beginning in 1994. He guided the Rustlers to a 356-176 record and six state championships (1991-92, 2000-02, 2004).
McLean began his coaching career at Peerless in 1981, serving as basketball and track and field coach for one season. He spent the next 12 years at Chester coaching boys basketball and junior high football, and serving as athletic director for seven years.
McLean also spent 12 years as an assistant softball coach at CMR, where he helped the Rustlers win seven state titles.
During 32 years, McLean was a part of 13 state titles. He is a six-time Montana Coaches Association coach of the year. He is currently an assistant men's basketball coach at the University of Providence in Great Falls.
McLean's national hall of fame induction will take plays June 21 in Des Moines, Iowa.
