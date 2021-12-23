BILLINGS — Returning to the site of their Class B coronation of last season, Damon Gros Ventre and Lodge Grass made themselves at home again at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Granted, Class A Hardin pushed them to the brink, but the Indians relied on the production of their Big 3 stars — Gros Ventre, D.C. Stewart and Ty Moccasin — to secure a 77-73 victory on Thursday.
The high-scoring Gros Ventre came in averaging 33.0 points per game and finished just shy of that mark with 32. Stewart and Moccasin combined for 31. The game was tied entering the fourth quarter, but the Indians converted when it mattered down the stretch.
The game was part of an anticipated doubleheader in front of a large crowd in what was a tourney-like atmosphere at Metra. Hardin’s girls, behind a sublime performance from guard Kamber Good Luck and sharp perimeter shooting, put together a 40-point rout of Lodge Grass, 75-35.
The girls game had an opposite effect: Hardin all but put it away on the strength of a huge opening quarter. Good Luck spurred the early run and finished with a game-high 25 points. A pressing defense also keyed the win, as Hardin forced the Indians into compounding mistakes.
With their victories, Lodge Grass’ boys and Hardin’s girls each remained undefeated heading into the holiday break.
Experience leads Indians
With the score knotted 51-51 after three quarters, Lodge Grass’ boys finally took control in the later stages of the fourth. Myron Little Light’s corner 3-pointer — his only basket of the game — put the Indians ahead 72-66 with 1:46 left.
“That was huge,” Lodge Grass coach Josh Stewart said. “He’s a young player whose confidence is growing every game. I always tell him, if you have that corner it’s going to be their fault for leaving you alone. Don’t second guess yourself. Always shoot with confidence.”
Moccasin’s drive and subsequent free throw with 52.1 seconds remaining made the score 75-68 and officially put it out of reach. A steal by Lance Little Nest was another key play within the final two minutes that helped thwart the Bulldogs.
Stewart’s driving basket earlier at the 2:35 mark kept it a two-possession game, and a James Brown 3 was another big shot that put Lodge Grass up 65-61 at the 4:45 mark.
Gros Ventre was held to just six field goals, but he thrived from the foul line, hitting 17 of 18 from the stripe, including his last 15 in a row. The win pushed the Indians’ record to 6-0.
“It’s just experience. Our Big 3, we’ve been playing basketball for a long time and we’re counted on in moments like this,” Moccasin said, noting the play of himself, Gros Ventre and Stewart. “We didn’t fold under pressure and we kept our cool.”
Hardin (4-3) was led by the quickness and deft shooting of guard Bryson Rogers, who finished with 22 points. His three-point play at the 5:11 mark of the fourth quarter pulled the Bulldogs within 62-61, but they never could regain the lead.
Elias Stops scored 14 points for Hardin, and teammates Keenan Wuttnee and Troy Hugs had 13 and 11, respectively.
“With Hardin, they're not just going to go away. They’ve got a great group,” Lodge Grass coach Josh Stewart said. “This was a good growth game. They make us better, and we hope to make them better.”
Bulldogs carry hot start
Hardin’s girls head into the holiday break in a great position — with a 7-0 record and riding a lot of momentum.
“We feel good about where we are right now, but we know we’re not where we want to be,” said longtime Bulldogs coach Cindy Farmer. “I’m glad we had this game going into the break. Now we have a chance to take a few days and rest up. Our seniors know what it takes, and we’ll enjoy some time off and then come back to work.”
Good Luck initiated Hardin’s onslaught on Lodge Grass (3-3) in the first quarter and the Bulldogs never looked back. Good Luck scored 13 of her 25 in the opening stanza to spur a 21-0 run that built a 25-2 lead less than six minutes in.
She converted off an inbounds pass at the 5:23 mark, rattled in a 3-pointer at 2:57 and scored off a steal at 2:36. Breanna Old Elk and Aiyanna Big Man also swished 3s, Dierra Takes Enemy banked in a driving shot, and Big Man later scored off another turnover to supplement the run.
Defensively, the Bulldogs slapped a full-court press on Lodge Grass, which forced several miscues, run-outs and fast-break points.
“Defense is key for us,” Good Luck said. “When we’re aggressive we get going a lot faster.”
Perimeter shooting was also a big factor: Hardin hit 13 3-pointers. Good Luck hit four in the third quarter alone, and ended with five treys in all.
Kylee Old Elk added 10 points for the Bulldogs, including two second-quarter 3s. Big Man scored 13 points. Shantell Pretty On Top was the lone Lodge Grass player to reach double figures with 16 points.
Hardin lost in the semifinals at state last season but came back to claim the third-place trophy. That was a year after sharing the championship with Billings Central when the pandemic triggered the cancellation of that season’s state gathering. Before that, the Bulldogs suffered title-game losses in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Aiming for a better finish this season, Hardin hopes to still have its mojo intact when it returns to action after the New Year.
“We need to keep pushing each other every day,” Good Luck said. “We’re really hungry.”
