BUTTE – The Trojans' girls and boys basketball teams are met with similar challenges, but under different circumstances.
The underlying similarities are that they must acclimate to a new coaching staff after an abbreviated offseason and preseason amidst a pandemic.
But even with all the outside noise, both new coaches have noticed another similarity about their environment: the familial atmosphere of the Whitehall community.
“We talk a lot about transparency and being 100% with each other, not lying to each other, also give each other 100% effort,” said girls head coach Mecklen Davis, who also played basketball at Montana State. “And it's awesome because most of them come from well-rounded families. They understand that the aspect of trust and having values, being there for each other, being there to help each other, again, like I said, when it comes to just being a tight-knit community, Whitehall is definitely that.”
“We really want to thank our parents because these kids are very well-mannered, they're working hard and it's an honor to coach these young men,” said boys head coach Mike Moulchin in a separate interview. “And that comes from how they're being raised. When you build a program and you come in as a new guy that nobody knows, and then the new girl, the assistant, and a girl coaching boys to boot, when you come in like that you really want to make sure it is a family atmosphere. And that family atmosphere starts with the parents. It's all about the players, but it starts with the parents.”
Moulchin inherits a team that tallied four wins last season. So along with instilling a baseline of trust and effort that is critical to success, he’s also starting his rebuild from the ground-up with fundamentals.
“Last year, when you look at the ball club, they were 4-16 last year,” Moulchin said. “So what we're doing is we're just coming in with a lot of fundamentals and we're trying to teach them how to play the game and to play it right, and be competitive. And that's where we're at right now. We're at ground zero with the program.”
Carlie Jessop, whose father, Joe Jessop, has been a longtime coach at Montana high schools such as Corvallis and Hamilton, will be assisting Moulchin. During her playing days, Carlie won a state championship for Hamilton in 2015. She then attended Utah State and was the team manager for the basketball team, another job that truly exemplifies her love for being around basketball. After college she naturally gravitated toward coaching. She coached at Logan High in Utah in addition to various summer camps and travel teams.
“I've been playing basketball since I was born. My dad was a coach, so I grew up in the gym,” Jessop said. “So yeah, I grew up around the game and just love coaching.”
Moulchin and Jessop didn’t even need to meet over the phone. They could tell their chemistry was seamless just from talking hoops over the phone.
“We talked on the phone for about an hour,” Moulchin remembered. “When I talked to her, we just talked about X's and O's and basketball, and I knew she already had the job here, so I didn't even have to see her. I knew she knew the game and that's what I wanted to develop our team. We were hired to develop the program and make it a little more competitive. So that's what we came in here to do, and we're going to do our best to do it.”
While he is new to the area, Moulchin is definitely not new to coaching as he has nearly four decades of experience under his belt.
“I coached for 38 years in Las Vegas,” Moulchin said. “Actually started out by accident at the Boys and Girls Club and then went through the ranks. You know, I went from Boys and Girls Club to middle school, to high school and just worked up.”
The Trojans will have a senior-heavy roster. But Moulchin explained that the team won’t rely on one player or class. In order to progress, the Whitehall boys will have to fully embrace the team aspect of basketball.
“I think the starting lineup is all back. You know, we're a senior team,” Moulchin said. “I think we have seven or eight seniors and we're a senior-laden team. So once again, we got everybody back, but if you're asking me if we have a single star player … we had a couple of guys that made the all-conference team, but at the end of the day, the philosophy that we're putting in this year is every man on deck. So a success this year is going to be based on how much the entire group progresses. We don't have a star per se.”
The Trojans girls, on the other hand, are coming off a 14-8 season and finished second in district 5B. They’ll be looking to pick up right where they left off. Even though this is Davis’ first year as Whitehall varsity girls coach, he has worked with a few of the Trojans while they were in elementary school.
“I know Jada Clarkson and Brynna Wolfe because I trained them through my basketball training company,” Davis said. “And so I've known them since they were fifth and sixth graders. And I was able to coach a couple of the other girls and train them as well a couple years ago. So I've known the community pretty well.”
Wolfe and Clarkson, both juniors, were important cogs during the Trojans run to the 2019-20 divisional tournament. Their production and collective basketball IQs will be crucial for the Whitehall girls again this season.
“(Wolfe is) a sharp shooter, can really score the basketball,” Davis said. “She is getting looked at by a couple of NAIAs and has definitely a collegiate career in her near future, and then (Clarkson is) talented as well. She's our point guard, and again like I said, both of them have playing the game ever since they were little. They're highly intelligent guards, and that helps when you have guards like that on your team.”
Maxine Hoagland will be playing some big minutes underneath the rim.
“I think she'll be able to be a good x-factor and be a game changer on both the offense and defensive ends,” Davis said.
Seniors Megan Johnson, and Ginger Kaplan will also be playing important minutes and provide leadership.
With games right around the corner, both coaches are pleased with how the team chemistry is looking.
“It's a small school,” David said. “They've been used to playing sports together for a couple of years now, and so they know each other pretty well.”
“We’ve had some really great workouts. I think we are going to surprise some people this year,” Moulchin added.
