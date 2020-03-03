Helena High's Logan Brown has put together a distinguished high school career that includes achievements in football, basketball and track.
An All-State sprinter, part of a 1,600-meter relay team that finished third a year ago at state, Brown, a senior, is a dynamic athlete and he showed that on the gridiron for the Bengals last fall.
As the team's starting running back, Brown rushed for 668 yards, averaging 4.5 yards per attempt while scoring nine touchdowns. Those efforts earned him Second-Team All-Conference honors in the Western AA and helped Helena reach the postseason, before they were knocked out in the quarterfinals by eventual champion Bozeman.
Then, came basketball season and as one of three seniors on the roster, along with Hayden Ferguson and Ayden Fasbender, Brown has played an important role.
As a junior, Brown was also a key part of a Helena team advanced to the state tournament and came one win short of playing Saturday night in the consolation finals. He averaged 5.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per game last season on his way to being named Second-Team All-Area by the Independent Record for his efforts.
With the graduation of Connor Murgel and his older brother, Pierce Brown, a lot of offensive production was gone, putting extra pressure on Brown, who has stepped up in a big way.
Not only does he lead the Bengals in scoring, he's also the team's leading rebounder, which isn't something you see everyday out of a point guard.
But Brown is feisty and his time running the ball between the tackles certainly added some toughness. He's also an avid outdoorsmen, hunting and fishing on the regular, so he's not one to shy away from physical activities or contact.
He also doesn't back down from big moments.
Brown showed that on the football field when he scored 64-yard touchdown in the first quarter of the crosstown football game, or with his showing in crosstown basketball last time, which helped the Bengals build a 15-point first-half lead, before an ankle injury to Brown and a momentous second half from Helena Capital turned it into a Bruins victory.
Since then, Brown's ankle injury has improved and after a split against Flathead and Glacier last weekend, he and the Bengals will enter the Western AA divisional as the No. 5 seed.
Ironically, Helena will play Glacier again for the third time this season and after dropping both regular-season matchups, despite leading at halftime in each game, a win Thursday (2 p.m) against the Wolfpack is essential for the Bengals' state tournament hopes.
Brown, who wants to see his career continue for another week, is desperate to get the two wins needed to advance. The Independent Record caught up with him for five questions leading up to divisionals.
IR: What's the mindset going into divisionals?
Brown: "Practice is a little more serious. Everyone is trying to be more focused and crisp. We want to make sure that everything is running smooth."
IR: You guys have been inconsistent at times this season, how do you play your best at divisionals?
Brown: "I think it's a mindset. Sometimes, I think if we get up in a game, like against Glacier last time we were up 13 at half, it's more of a mindset that they are going to back down or something and we have to make sure we keep the same energy throughout the entire game."
IR: What's your plan after graduation?
Brown: "I am definitely going to college. I am trying to see what happens with basketball and see if I could get any scholarship offers, but if not I'll go to college. I am looking to be a wildlife biologist or fish and wildlife, something like that."
IR: How much do you enjoy tournament season and the atmosphere?
Brown: "It's huge. Crosstown is great preparation for us and it's obviously my senior year, so we want to go out with a bang."
IR: Have you thought this could be your last week of basketball?
Brown: "I thought about it a little, but I try not to think about it too much, because we could potentially have another week of basketball and we just have to focus on right now."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.