Montana-Wyoming All-Star Series

Where: Friday at Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome, Sheridan, Wyo.; Saturday at Lockwood High School.

When: Girls at 5:30 p.m.; Boys at 7:30 both nights.

Tickets (Lockwood games): $10 for adults, $5 for students.

Series history: Montana boys lead 61-27 and have won 16 in a row; Montana girls lead 33-13 and have won seven in a row.