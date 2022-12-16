Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them throughout the night.
BOYS
Class A
• Frenchtown 67, Hardin 39: Connor Michaud scored 24 points, leading the Broncs as they ripped out to a 23-4 lead by the end of the first quarter. Sully Belcourt and Eli Quinn helped out with 11 and 10 points each. Antonio Espinoza led Hardin with 12 points.
• Lewistown 78, Billings Central 49: Royce Robinson netted 19 points, Maxx Ray hit for 17 and Fischer Brown 16, and the Golden Eagles moved to 3-0 on the year, building a 39-22 halftime lead and cruising to the win.
Class B
• Malta 88, Harlem 52: The Mustangs used a 19-7 second quarter to pull away, and outscored Harlem 33-12 in the third to even its record at 1-1. Bodhi Brenden poured in 21 points to lead the charge, with Kaden Bishop shooting for 17, and Eli Hansen and Treyton Wilke collecting 10 points each.
• Townsend 58, Big Timber 51: Jesus Garcia hit for 18 points, Ryan Racht collected 14 and Ryedean Reed 10 for the Bulldogs (3-1), who outscored Big Timber 16-12 in the fourth quarter to earn the win in a tight game. Trevor Mosness scored 13 points for Big Timber, with Rory Lannen netting 12.
• Thompson Falls 68, Plains 30: The Blue Hawks moved to 4-0, outscoring the Horsemen 25-8 in the final quarter to break open a close game. Bryson LeCoure led four players in double figures with 20 points; Jesse Claridge scored 13, Braxton Dorscher 16, and Breck Ferris 10. Eduardo Perianez poured in 18 points for Plains, with Jayden Weeks netting 14.
• Manhattan Christian 50, Manhattan 47 (OT): Mason Venema scored 18 points and collected eight rebounds, Tebarek Hill netted 17 points and dished out a team-high four assists, and the Eagles outscored the Tigers 5-2 in overtime for the win. Michael Stewart scored 15 for Manhattan and Payden Cantalupo hauled in 10 rebounds.
• Shelby 42, Conrad 37: The Coyotes prevailed in a back-and-forth contest to remain unbeaten on the year. Trenton Emerson poured in 21 points and Kyle McDermott netted 10, including three 3-pointers. Samuel Blanchard had a big night for Conrad with 21 points.
Class C
• St. Regis 67, Superior 30: The Tigers raced out to a 41-11 halftime lead en route to their fifth straight win. Caleb Ball poured in 25 points, John Pruitt netted 13, and Kaleb Park chipped in seven. Tucker Donaldson scored 10 points for the Bobcats, with Orion Plakke contributing seven.
• Seeley-Swan 54, Lincoln 38: The Blackhawks (3-1) ran away from the Lynx in the first half, going up 34-13. Sean Mercado shot lights out with 19 points, Connor Matthew netted 12 and Nic Little seven for Seeley.
• Turner 52, Fort Benton 47: Ryan Doyle poured in 23 points, and Charlie Calvert, Trent Billmayer, Carson Maloney and Caleb Zellmer each netted six points as the Tornadoes took a 38-22 halftime lead en route to their third straight win.
• Broadus 57, Terry 31: Marcus Mader collected 23 points and Dillon Gee 16, with Cooper Zimmer chipping in five. Terry was led by Leonardo Mogni with 15 points.
• Cascade 69, Foothills Christian School 48: Marcus Mader collected
GIRLS
Class A
• Hardin 59, Frenchtown 35: The Bulldogs outscored the Broncs 26-7 in the second half, including 18-0 in the third quarter. Dierra Takes Enemy led Hardin with a double-double, scoring 12 points and pulling down 18 rebounds. Katerena Morrison and Aiyanna Big Man added in 11 and 10, respectively. Frenchtown was paced by 15 points from Madison Kaufman and 13 points from freshman Mason Quinn.
• Billings Central 63, Lewistown 30: Coral Old Bull had 18 points and nine rebounds and Kamryn Reinker added 13 points to pace the Rams past the Golden Eagles. GG Hastings and Ruby Gray added eight points each for the Ram, now 2-0.
• East Helena 43, Deer Lodge 26: Dyman Root netted 20 points, Natell Goodman hit for six, and Belle Surginer added five for the Vigilantes. Taryn Lamb led the Wardens with 11 points; Skyla Pierson contributed six.
• Hamilton 62, Lockwood 50: Layne Kearns scored a game-high 23 points for the Broncs, none more significant than the last two, when she crossed the 1,000-point barrier with her final bucket with under a minute left. Taryn Searle added 16, sinking four 3-pointers. Tailey Harris paced Lockwood with 20 points.
Why is Hamilton’s bench celebrating here? That’s because senior Layne Kearns, who entered tonight’s game against Lockwood needing 22 points to reach 1,000 for her career, scored this bucket with 50 seconds left to reach the milestone.— Briar Napier (@BriarNapier) December 17, 2022
Cool moment. @406mtsports #mtscores pic.twitter.com/sYKnhn9qXw
Class B
• Shepherd 68, Roundup 13: Ten players scored for the Fillies in their demolition of the Panthers. Ashley Carroll, Wilhelmina Wenz and Molly Gilbert tallied nine points each; Aubrey Allison and Kate Anderson scored eight each, and Madi Kruzich netted seven. Emalee Vickers scored eight points to lead Roundup.
• Red Lodge 56, Forsyth 40: The Rams moved to 3-0 on the year behind the hot shooting of Brayli Reimer, who scored 21 points. Ellis Mastel netted 13 points, Shaylee Quenzer contributed seven and Abigail DeRennaux five.
• Manhattan Christian 41, Manhattan 30: Miranda Wyatt scored nine points and grabbed 15 rebounds, and Katelyn Van Kirk tallied nine points as the Eagles defeated their crosstown rival. Grace Aamot contributed eight points and Ava Bellach added seven. Camdyn Holgate led the Tigers with 11 points.
• Jefferson 78, Anaconda 74: There was plenty of hot shooting as the Panthers (3-1) edged the Copperheads. MacKenzie Layng threw down 36 points to lead all scorers, with Izzy Morris draining 19 and Cameron Toney 11. Makena Patrick poured in 30 for Anaconda; Meela Mitchell hit for 17 and Larkin Galle scored 14.
Class C
• Chinook 60, Big Sandy 28: The Sugarbeeters turned it on the second quarter, outscoring the Pioneers 19-2 to remain unbeaten after three games. Hallie Neibauer led four players in double figures with 20 points; Hannah Schoen netted 12, and Bree Swanson and Alexus Seymour hit for 11 points each.
• Fort Benton 55, Turner 29: Casha Corder drained 21 points, Emmerson Giese collected 16, and Kaydyn LeFurgey chipped in with six points for the Longhorns, who moved to 2-0 in conference play. Bridget Reed and Dakota Krass tallied nine points each for the Tornadoes, with Meridian Snider adding seven.
• Melstone 73, Reed Point-Rapelje 19: Emma Myhre drained 21 points, Avery Eike poured in 20 and Koye Rindal tallied 13 as the Broncs won their fourth game of the year, running out to a 23-7 first-quarter lead.
• Bridger 34, Broadview-Lavina 30: In a game that was close all the way, the Scouts outscored the Pirates 14-11 in the final period to clinch the win and even their record at 2-2. Dylann Pospisil hit for 14 points, including a pair of 3-pointers; MacKenzie Griffin scored six points and Mya Goltz five. Adi Tuszynski drained 10 points to lead the Pirates.
• West Yellowstone 44, Shields Valley 26: Trista Finney and Ari Spence drained 15 points each, and the Wolverines outscored the Rebels 27-9 over the second and third quarters. Grace Dawkins added seven points and Natalie Salinas five. Andie Estes led the Rebels with 10 points.
• Twin Bridges 48, Ennis 18: Allie Dale knocked down 18 points, and Kyle Pancost, Ellianna Meek and Callie Kaiser scored six points each as the Falcons ran their record to 4-1, building a 20-9 first half lead the Mustangs couldn't overcome.
• Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 60, Dodson 12: The Mavericks rolled to 6-0 on the year, using a 23-0 second quarter to blow out the Coyotes. Teagan Erickson hit for 19 points, Paige Wasson scored 10, and Josie Brown collected eight.
• Roberts 65, Absarokee 25: Roberts jumped out to a 28-8 first-quarter lead and had little resistance the rest of the way, notching their third win. Taylee Chirrick hit for 21 points, Laynee Holdbrook tallied 16, and Haley Croft contributed nine. Tandy Planichek scored eight points to lead the Huskies.
• Circle 51, Richey-Lambert 19 : The Wildcats grabbed a 17-2 first-quarter advantage and ran away with the victory to go 5-0 on the season. Tina Hogan netted 12 points, Laura Guldborg scored 11 and Madeline Moline contributed seven.
• Bridger 34, Broadview-Lavina 30: The Scouts (2-2) were four points better than the Pirates in the fourth quarter and came away with the victory. Dylann Pospisil led the offense with 14 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. MacKenzie Griffin netted six points and Mya Goltz five. Seven players scored for the Pirates, led by Adi Tuszynski's 10 points.
• Bainville 59, Brockton 17: The Bulldogs (3-2) jumped out to a 15-1 first-quarter lead, and were up 23-8 by halftime. Hailey Berwick scored 16 points, Elsie Wilson tallied 14 and Miah Pippenger hit for 11, with Lila Butikofer chipper in seven. The Warriors dropped to 0-4.