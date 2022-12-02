Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS B
• Whitehall 66, Twin Bridges 33: The Trojans outscored the Falcons 23-2 in the second quarter en route to their first win of the season. Reid Johnson scored 15 points and August Witham scored eight; E.J. Puckett added four points for Whitehall.
• Wolf Point 76, Glasgow 54: Julian Benson had a night, scoring 35 points as the Wolves had little trouble downing the Scotties in their season openers. Kelby Bauer scored 22 points for Wolf Point, and Kraven Silk scored nine. Keigan Ingram led the Scotties with 17 points, and Riley Smith and Wyatt Babb added 10 points each.
CLASS C
• Lustre Christian 56, Malta JV 23: Braden Ewing scored 10 points, Elijah Lenihan and Johnslee Pierre scored eight points each, and Clay Reddig added seven points as the Lions jumped out to a 20-3 first-quarter lead and cruised to their season-opening win.
• Culbertson 60, Brockton 49: The Cowboys outscored the Warriors 14-5 in the third quarter to break open a close game. Kameron Rattling Thunder scored 15 points to lead Brockton, with Quannah First that Walks scoring 12 and QuinnDale Pretty Paint adding eight. No scoring results were reported for Culbertson.
• Roberts 61, Reed Point-Rapelje 44: Leading 36-33 entering the fourth quarter, the Rockets erupted for 25 points while holding the Renegades to just 11 to claim the win. Landon Bryant scored 12 points on four three-pointers to lead Reed Point-Rapelje; Dawson Otis had 10 points. No scoring results were reported for the Rockets.
• Drummond 66, Superior 20: Colt Parsons scored 21 points and Trey Phillips scored 14 as the Titans overpowered the Bobcats. Scott Parke added nine points and Brody Rasor scored eight for Drummond. Tucker Donaldson and Isaac Miller led the Bobcats with six points each.
• Lone Peak 57, Bridger 23: Gus Hammond and Max Romney scored 15 points each, and the Bighorns used tight defense and fast-break scoring off Scout misses to go on a 13-2 run in the second quarter. The Bighorns switched to their perimeter game in the second half, hitting three-pointers on three consecutive possessions in the third quarter.
• Terry 64, Poplar JV 29: Landen Schilling's 15 points led three players in double figures for the Terriers in their season opener; Boyer Ethan scored 12 and Giacomo De Pietro added 11, Logan Murr had eight points and Leonardo Mogni seven for Terry.
• Fairview 45, Broadus 40: Trailing 33-30 entering the fourth quarter, the Warriors outscored the Hawks 15-7 in the final period to escape with the win. Dillon Gee led Broadus with 11 points and Marcus Mader and Josh Rasmussen added nine points each. No scoring results were reported for Fairview.
• Froid-Lake 50, Westby-Grenora 34: Mason Dethman scored 22 points, Patton Bighorn scored 13 and Joey Boyd seven for the Redhawks, who led 30-11 at halftime. Thomas Arnson scored 12 points for the Thunder, with Cole Gebhardt adding 10.
• Bainville 61, Richey-Lambert 59: In a tale of two halves, the Bulldogs led 34-16 at intermission, only to be outscored 19-4 in the third quarter as the Fusion charged back. But Richey-Lambert's 25 fourth-quarter points weren't quite enough. Josh Sponheim's 19 points led the Fusion, with Austin Lein scoring 12 and Lane Herman and Ryan Eggert adding 11 points each. No scoring results were available for Bainville.
Girls Basketball
CLASS B
• Malta JV 48, Lustre Christian 45: Neva Jacobson led with 14 points and eight M-ettes scored in a tight win over the Lions. Kendall Clausen and Kelbie Nelson added eight points each for Malta. Alexia Reddig paced Lustre with 18 points, followed by Grace Brown with 13 and Aubri Holzrichter with 12.
• Twin Bridges 54, Whitehall 23: The Falcons jumped out to a 21-4 first-quarter lead and cruised to the win. Emma Konen led Twin Bridges with 11 points and Callie Kaiser added 10. Maxine Hoagland led Whitehall with 9 points.
• Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 79, Augusta 21: Paige Wasson scored 32 points for the Mavericks in their season-opening win, with Shelbi LaBrie adding 10 points and Mattea McColly seven. Peyton Levine led Augusta with 12 points.
CLASS C
• Circle 54, Custer-Hysham 18: Alexis Moline and Tina Hogan scored 21 points apiece for the Wildcats, who led 13-2 after one quarter en route to trouncing the Rebels. Circle led 33-12 at halftime.
• Culbertson 67, Brockton 20: Makena Hauge scored 24 points, Destiny Thompson scored 16 and Megan Granbois 15 for the Cowgirls in their season-opening win.
• Frazer 40, Park City 33: Leigha Grabowska scored 12 points and Tessa McNeil had five points in a losing effort for Park City. No scoring results were reported for Frazer. Madison Felchle and Whitney Frye added four points apiece for the Panthers.
• Roberts 48, Reed Point-Rapelje 34: Loli Jarrett and Kamille Herzog scored eight points each for the Renegades in a losing effort. No scoring results were reported for Roberts in their season-opening win. Lily Herzog added seven points and Violet Herzog five for Reed Point-Rapelje.
• Seeley-Swan 66, Arlee 39: Emily Maughan poured in 28 points and Kyla Conley scored 16 to lead the Blackhawks to their season-opening win. Ava Thornsberry added seven points for Seeley as the Blackhawks outscored Arlee 25-10 in the third quarter.
• Froid-Lake 64, Westby-Grenora 52: Dasani Nesbit scored 25 points and Baylee Davidson scored 21 to lead the Redhawks. Mara Salvevold added 10 points and Alexa Nelson scored six. Emma Smart led Westby-Grenora with 21 points.
20-Point Club
35: Julian Benson, Wolf Point
32: Ryan Doyle, Turner
32: Paige Wasson, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale
28: Emily Maughan, Seeley-Swan
25: Emma Timm, Laurel
25: Dasani Nesbit, Froid-Lake
24: Grady Nielsen, Nashua
24: Makena Hauge, Culbertson
22: Kelby Bauer, Wolf Point
22: Mason Dethman, Froid-Lake
21: Alexis Moline, Circle
21: Tina Hogan, Circle
21: Colt Parsons, Drummond
21: Baylee Davidson, Froid-Lake
21: Emma Smart, Westby-Grenora
20: Carmen Lacquement, Terry
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.