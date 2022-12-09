Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them throughout the night.
Boys Basketball
Class A
• Bigfork 49, Stevensville 13: Eli Thorness scored 13 points to lead the balanced Vikings past the Yellowjackets at the Western A Tip-Off. Bryce Gilliard scored eight for Bigfork, which led 22-0 after one quarter. Kellen Beller scored six for Stevi.
• East Helena 52, Libby 45: The Vigilantes broke open a close game with an 18-9 run in the third quarter to win their season opener. Colter Charlesworth had the hot hand with 16 points, Kobe Mergenthaler netted 12 points and Kaeden Sager scored nine.
• Livingston 75, Whitefish 73 (2OT): In the wildest game of the day, Calvin Caplis scored 21 points to lead four players in double figures and the Rangers rallied to topple the Bulldogs in two overtimes in the Western A Tip-Off. Ryan Brown scored 15, William Saile 13 and Houston Dunn 10 for Livingston, which entered the fourth quarter trailing by five. Mason Genouse led all scorers with 29 points, Jade Sears provided 23 and Mason Kelch helped with 11 for Whitefish.
Class B
• Joliet 50, Forsyth 31: Seth Bailey drained 20 points and Bryce Williams backed him with 13 to lead the J-Hawks past the Dogies. Brody Gebhardt added nine for Joliet, which led by seven entering the fourth quarter before ending on a 17-5 run.
• Columbus 60, Jefferson 55: Mason Meier was tops with 18 points, Michael Curl chipped in with 15 and the Cougars fended off the Bulldogs. Hayden Stefferson added 12 for Columbus. Zach Zody scored 17 and Michael Emter nine for Jefferson.
• Missoula Loyola 59, Malta 44: Raif Konzen netted 19 points, Ethan Stack had 16, and the Rams opened their season with a victory. Reynolds Johnson scored eight points, Jack Clevenger tallied six, and Declan Harrington scored five.
• Cut Bank 60, St. Ignatius 50: Tate Monroe tallied 19 points, including four three-pointers, and the Wolves won their second straight with a balanced offense. Jaydas Running Wolf and Preston Bird scored eight, Dallas Berkram and Chevy Burdeau six, and Peyton St. Goddard and Jackson Black scored five each.
Class C
• Terry 49, Reed Point-Rapelje 26: Leonardo Mogni led with 18 points and Luke Holden provided 11 as the Terriers bolted to a 12-point lead after one quarter and rolled past the Renegades.
• Broadus 54, Bridger 34: Dillon Gee led the way with 20 points and Josh Rasmussen chipped in with 12 as the Hawks rolled past the Scouts. Gage Goltz scored 18 and Jake Buessing had eight for Bridger.
Girls Basketball
Class AA
• Missoula Big Sky 51, Billings Senior 41: Kadynce Couture finished with 17 points for the Eagles, who scored the first 12 points of the game and never trailed. Sadie McGuinn netted 12 points, Avory Decoite and Gianna Janacero added six each. Lauren Cummings and Octavia Meyer led Senior with 10 points each.
Class A
• East Helena 49, Libby 34: The Vigilantes had little trouble with the Loggers, scoring 18 first-quarter points and leading 28-14 at halftime en route to their season-opening win. Montana Pierson and Natell Goddman netted 10 points each, and Janelle Taylor chipped in with nine.
• Columbia Falls 61, Corvallis 24: Hope McAtee had a big morning with 25 points, and Kierra Kemppainen and Lexi Oberholtzer backed her with 11 apiece to lead the Wildcats past the Blue Devils at the Western A Tip-Off.
• Hamilton 72, Ronan 45: Layne Kearns pumped in 24 points and Taryn Searle chipped in with 17 to help the Broncs break open a close game in the second half against the Maidens. Emilee Searle added eight for Hamilton. Olivia Heiner scored 12, and Leina Ulutoa and Margaret Cordova added 11 for Ronan.
Class B
• Bigfork 58, Stevensville 12: Braedon Gunlock went for 17 points and Paeton Gunlock helped with 11 as the Valkyries pitched a first-quarter shutout and went on to take care of the Yellowjackets at the Western A Tip-Off. Scout Nadeau added 10 for Bigfork. Shilo Lampi scored four to lead Stevi.
• St. Ignatius 59, Cut Bank 52: Cora Matt and Izzy Evans shared scoring honors with 17 points apiece as the Bulldogs rallied past the Wolves. Kooper Page added nine for St. Ignatius. Kendra Spotted Bear pumped in 24 points and MacKenzie Johnson chipped in with 12 for Cut Bank, which trailed by a point entering the fourth quarter.
• Columbus 57, Jefferson 43: Catey Kimble led three players in double figures with 14, and the Cougars won their first game of the year. Katelyn Hamilton scored 13 points, Paige Lethert netted 12, and Aubrey Winter scored six. MacKenzie Layng led Jefferson with 17 points.
Class C
• Twin Bridges 51 Highwood 39: Allie Dale scored 15 points, Kyle Pancost added 14 and Ayla Janzen had nine for the Falcons, who rallied from a five-point halftime deficit.
• Terry 48, Reed Point-Rapelje 30: Carmen Lacquement popped in 18 points, Meredith Sackman added 10 and the Terriers rolled to a 27-point lead through three quarters en route to thumping the Renegades. Kiera Chaska added nine for Terry. Lily Herzog scored 10 for Reed Point-Rapelje.
• Manhattan Christian 58, Townsend 17: Ava Bellach led four players in double figures with 14 points for the Eagles, who throttled the Bulldogs. Bella Triemstra scored 12 points, Katelyn Van Kirk 11 and Miranda Wyatt had 10 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double for Manhattan Christian. Briannah Williams scored 11 points for Townsend.
• Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 36, Absarokee 31: BriElla Becker scored 15 points, Reese Von netted six, and Shaylee Berg tallied five as the Bearcats outscored the Huskies 11-3 in the final quarter to win their third straight. Julianna Feddes and Avery Gates led the Huskies with eight points each.
• Culbertson 45, Bainville 42: Destiny Thompson tallied 14 points, Makena Hauge scored 13 and Megan Granbois added 11 for the Cowgirls, who won a close one. Elsie Wilson led the Bulldogs with 15 points.
20 Point Club
29: Mason Genouse, Whitefish
27: Mason Venema, Manhattan Christian
26: Seth Amunrud, Manhattan Christian
25: Hope McAtee, Columbia Falls
24: Kendra Spotted Bear, Cut Bank
24: Layne Kearns, Hamilton
23: Jade Sears, Whitefish
22: Zoran LaFrombois, St. Ignatius
21: Calvin Caplis, Livingston
20: Seth Bailey, Joliet
20: Dillon Gee, Broadus
