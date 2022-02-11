Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS AA
• No. 1 Helena Capital 48, Kalispell Flathead 43: Hayden Opitz scored 14 points, Nick Michelotti and Jacob Curry added 12 and the unbeaten Bruins overcame a two-point halftime deficit by winning the third quarter 16-3 on the way to staving off an upset bid by the Braves. Jostan Cripe scored 14 and Gavin Chouinard eight for Flathead.
• Missoula Big Sky 76, Butte 69: Jake Gardanier led five players in double figures with 14 points and the Eagles, who trailed by three at halftime, outscored the Bulldogs 25-11 in the third quarter to take control. Louis Sanders added 13, Shane Shepherd 12, Caden Bateman 11 and Josiah Cuaresma 10 for Big Sky. Cameron Gurnsey scored 19, Kenley Leary 13 and Jace Stenson 12 for Butte.
• No. 5 Great Falls CMR 59, No. 4 Great Falls 41: Rogan Barnwell scored 16 points, Cole Taylor and Gavin Grosenick added 11 each, and the Rustlers' swarming defense created 29 turnovers in a decisive crosstown triumph. Cole Gundlach scored 14 and Sherwin Hayward 11 for Great Falls, which was down nine points at halftime.
• Kalispell Glacier 52, Helena 37: Kyson Wagner, Ty Olsen and Connor Sullivan all scored 11 points and the Wolfpack built a 10-point halftime lead in taking care of the Bengals. Colter Petre scored 12 and Tevin Wetzel nine for Helena.
• No. 3 Missoula Hellgate 45, Missoula Sentinel 32: Connor Dick scored a team-high 16 points and the Knights used a stifling defense to down the Spartans and clinch the Missoula city title. Griffin Kinch scored 13 points and hauled down nine rebounds, and Drew Bowie added 12 for Hellgate, which has won seven of its last eight games. Joe Weida scored 12 for Big Sky.
CLASS A
• Miles City 77, St. Labre 52: Zach Welch topped four players in double figures with 20 points and the Cowboys bolted to a 25-7 lead en route to thumping the Class B Braves. Dalton Polesky added 18, Logan Muri 15 and Ed Brooks 11 for Miles City.
• Glendive 66, No. 9 Wolf Point 57: Riley Basta's 18 points were the best among four players in double figures as the Red Devils surged to a 16-4 lead after one quarter and toppled the Class B Wolves. Taven Coon provided 13 points, and Max Eaton and Michael Murphy 12 each for Glendive. Julian Benson scored 12 points, Kelby Bauer and Corey Martell nine apiece, and Jaxon Azure eight for Wolf Point.
• No. 2 Dillon 59, No. 5 Frenchtown 34: Jonathan Kirkley paved the way with 12 points and Connor Curnow backed him with 12 as the once-beaten Beavers kept rolling by trouncing the Broncs. Callahan Coffman added nine for Dillon, which led only 17-15 at halftime. Connor Michaud scored nine and Devin Shelton eight for Frenchtown.
CLASS B
• Rocky Boy 70, Choteau 20: Kenster Corcoran's 14 points were tops and the balanced Stars clobbered the Bulldogs after taking a 33-4 lead in the first quarter. Joe Demontiney scored 12, Sean Gibson and Ben Crebs 10 apiece, and Kellen Colliflower nine for Rocky Boy. Kellen Meyer scored six for Choteau.
• Shelby 64, Cut Bank 37: Rhett Reynolds continued his torrid pace with 33 points and Trenton Emerson backed him with 12 for the Coyotes, who led 20-2 after the first quarter and won the next three frames by double digits. Tate Monroe paced Cut Bank with nine points.
• Missoula Loyola 66, Anaconda 29: The balanced Rams received 13 points from Reynolds Johnston, 12 from Ethan Stack and 11 from Raef Konzen in a romp over the Copperheads. Loyola led 35-9 at halftime. Gabe Galle scored 10 for Anaconda.
• No. 3 Columbus 52, Red Lodge 34: Michael Curry led with 19 points, Colby Martinez added 18 and the Cougars took care of the Rams. Hayden Steffenson added eight for Columbus, which led by 10 at halftime. Owen Long and Jacob Stewart scored 12 apiece, and Burke Mastel added 11 for Red Lodge.
• Shepherd 65, Huntley Project 42: Colton Zubach paced four players in double figures with 19 points and the Mustangs roared to a 21-3 lead after one quarter en route to thumping the Red Devils. Connor Hash scored 16, Colt Hando added 11 and Jaydin MacGillivray had 10 for Shepherd. Parker Cook scored 11, Mason Jessen nine and Cade Sorlie eight for Huntley Project.
• Libby 59, Eureka 53 (OT): Caden Williams buried 28 points and Cy Stevenson was next with 10 for the Loggers, who trailed by six at halftime and won the overtime session 8-2. Gavin Bates matched Williams with 28 points, and Danny Dunn and Caleb Utter added eight each.
• No. 7 Three Forks 69, East Helena 36: Finnley Tesoro led with 17 points, Owen Long backed him with 13 and the Wolves blew open a tight game in the second half to down the Class A Vigilantes. Michael O'Dell chipped in with 11 and Shane Williams eight for Three Forks, which led by only six at halftime. Kaeden Sager scored 11 and Kobe Mergenthaler eight for East Helena.
• Malta 85, Poplar 41: Bohdi Brenden went for 15 points, and Rex Williamson and Carson Ottinger provided 11 apiece as the Mustangs drubbed the Indians. Jared Eggebrecht scored 10 and Treyton Wilke eight for Malta. Kaniel Ricker scored 15, Dennis Redeagle nine and Malcom Yellow Hammer eight for Poplar.
CLASS C
• Fairview 66, Circle 29: Hunter Sharbono (26 points) and Kanyon Taylor (21) tag-teamed for 47 points and the Warriors raced to a 34-7 halftime lead en route to trouncing the Wildcats. Chance Beley scored eight to lead Circle.
• Twin Bridges 67, Gardiner 41: Emma Konen led with 18 points and Allie Dale chipped in with 15 as the Falcons rolled to a 12-point lead after one quarter and cruised past the Bruins. Kyle Pancost scored 11 and Kara Dale eight for Twin Bridges.
• No. 1 Manhattan Christian 57, Harrison-Willow Creek 32: Logan Leep dropped in 18 points, Mason Venema added 15 and the Eagles improved to 17-0 with a convincing win over the Wildcats. Tebarek Hill scored 10 for Manhattan Christian, which was tied 10-all after one quarter but outscored Harrison-Willow Creek 19-6 over the next eight minutes. Joe Cima scored 10 for the Wildcats.
• Big Sandy 61, Turner 43: Lane Demontiney was the lone scorer in double figures with 10 points for the balanced Pioneers in a romp over the Tornadoes. Charlie Calvert scored 11 and Caleb Zemmer eight for Turner.
• Wibaux 76, Plevna 44: Garrett Johnson (24 points) and Kreed Eskew (20) were double trouble for the Longhorns, who used a 24-7 second quarter to flip a one-point deficit in routing the Cougars. Birch Obrigewitch added nine for Wibaux. Ethan Mellon paced Plevna with 20 points.
• No. 5 Broadview-Lavina 67, Reed Point-Rapelje 24: Kade Erickson led the way with 20 points and William Sanguins produced 12 more for the once-beaten Pirates, who led 39-16 at halftime. Hunter Brown added 10 for Broadview-Lavina. Chance Keating scored 17 for Reed Point-Rapelje.
• Shields Valley 68, Ennis 55: Brothers Dylan Flatt and Cole Flatt each pumped in 23 points, and Kaden Acosta chipped in with 14 for the Rebels, who trailed by three at halftime but dominated the final 16 minutes. Brand Ostler scored 18, Jaxson Kloote 14 and Bo Kelley 10 for Ennis.
• No. 2 Froid-Lake 70, Plentywood 33: Javonne Nesbit was nearly unstoppable with 27 points and Mason Dethman contributed 13 for the unbeaten Redhawks, who raced to a 40-13 halftime lead and dumped the Wildcats. Brett Stentoft added 11 for Froid-Lake. Caydon Trupe scored eight for Plentywood.
• Bainville 45, Westby-Grenora 26: Jesse Strickland was tops with 13 points and Charles Butikofer provided 10 as the Bulldogs outscored the Thunder by 12 in the second half in their road win. Braeden Romo added nine for Bainville. Cole Gebhardt scored 11 and Erik Field eight for MonDak.
• Roberts 37, Absarokee 35: Owen Wallila led with 12 points, Thommy Howard added 11 and Cody Atcosta had 10 for the Rockets, who trailed by a point entering the fourth quarter. Jaxon Cotton scored 11, and Jackson Heimer and Ian Hanson nine each for Absarokee.
• Charlo 57, Seeley-Swan 46: Stetson Reum scored 16 points and the Vikings rallied from a five-point deficit after three quarters by outscoring the Blackhawks 24-8 over the final eight minutes. Keaton Piedalue scored 10, Hayden Hollow nine and Tucker Love eight for Charlo. Chase Haines led Seeley-Swan with 14, followed by Walker McDonald at 11.
• Drummond 66, Lincoln 11: Chase Goldade led with 13 points and the Trojans put 10 players in the scoring column in cruising past the Lynx. Cooper Bradshaw and Brody Rasor scored eight each for Drummond, which led 30-6 after one quarter. Kayden Tybo paced Lincoln with six.
• Philipsburg 68, Alberton-Superior 34: Andrew Tallon did the scoring honors with 19 points, Hayden Mason added 15 and the Prospectors extended a 10-point halftime lead to 26 after three quarters in hammering the Bobcats. Cavan Babbitt scored 11 and Cayhel White eight for P-burg. Wyatt Haworth led Alberton-Superior with 11 points.
• No. 8 Melstone 55, No. 6 Broadus 50: Bryce Grebe paved the way with 19 points and Jayson Roth helped with 14 for the Broncs, who took a 13-point lead into the third quarter and held off a late push by the Hawks. Jannes Fuessel and Gus Adams added nine apiece for Melstone. Johnny Richards led all scorers with 20 for Broadus, which also received 12 from Marcus Mader and 10 from Dillon Gee.
• Culbertson 82, Brockton 43: Maurice Bighorn came up big with 22 points and Payton Perkins backed him with 10 as the Cowboys powered to a 20-point halftime lead and crushed the Warriors. Colin Avance and Dawson Bowland provided 10 points each for Culbertson, and Kobe Nickoloff chipped in with eight. Quincy Belgarde led Brockton with 10 points, followed by QuinnDale Pretty Paint with nine and Blair Stump with eight.
• Winnett-Grass Range 61, Jordan 44: Walker Doman (22 points) and Brady Bantz (21) formed a potent one-two punch for the Rams, who led by eight at halftime and increased the margin to 15 after three quarters. Jace Dunkel added 11 points for Winnett-Grass Range.
• Jordan 62, Winnett-Grass Range 22: Lindsay Lawrence and Brooke Murnion each scored 16 points and Abby Pierce helped with eight for the Mustangs, who pitched a 13-0 first-quarter shutout in drubbing the Rams. Shani Browning scored nine for Winnett-Grass Range.
• Terry 57, Ekalaka 47: Rodrigo Takano had the hot hand with 26 points and Victor Delgado produced 12 for the Terriers, who led by nine at halftime and held on. Enrico Scuppa scored eight for Terry.
• Richey-Lambert 52, Savage 42: Grady Gonsioroski drained 20 points, Josh Sponheim added 14 and Brett Mullin had 10 for the Fusion, who led by three at halftime and five entering the final quarter.
• Harlowton-Ryegate 71, Fromberg 25: Joe Alvarez led the way with 18 points, and Kenyan Davis and Colter Woldstad helped with 12 apiece for the Engineers, who sprinted to a 23-7 lead after one quarter in pounding the Falcons. Angus Glennie scored 11 more for Harlowton-Ryegate. Brandon Dobson and Josh Wilm scored five apiece for Fromberg.
• Chinook 57, North Star 50: Toby Niederegger pumped in 22 points, Oskar Pula backed him with 14 and Brendan Fetter had 12 as the Sugarbeeters surged from a 21-all halftime tie to tip the Knights. Gavin Clawson led four players in double figures with 12 points for North Star. Rhett Wolery added 11 points, and Gavin Spicher and Garrett Spicher each scored 10.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
• No. 2 Missoula Hellgate 52, Missoula Sentinel 31: Alex Covill had 17 points, eight blocks, four rebounds and two steals, and Bailee Sayler added 15 more points as the unbeaten Knights secured the city championship with a rout of the Spartans. Emily McElmurry scored 11 for Sentinel.
• No. 3 Billings Skyview 68, No. 2 Billings Central 47: The Falcons defeated the Class A Rams for the second time this season behind 25 points and 10 rebounds from Breanna Williams and a dominant second half. Brooke Berry added 14 points and Cami Harris contributed 10 for Skyview, which trailed 30-29 at the half. Mya Hansen hit five 3-pointers and led Central (13-3) with 25 points. It was the sixth straight win for the Falcons (12-2), who have scored 60 points or more in 13 of their 14 games.
• No. 1 Billings West 58, Billings Senior 38: Taylee Chirrick scored 12 points, Layla Baumann 11 and the Golden Bears remained perfect by shrugging off a slow start and whipping the Broncs in a crosstown game. Bella Murphy scored nine, and Sydney Pierce and Kaitlin Grossman provided eight apiece for West. Lauren Cummings scored 13 and Brenna Linse 10 for Senior.
• No. 5 Helena Capital 41, No. 4 Kalispell Flathead 34: Parklyn Heller scored 14 points, Rachael Stacy added 10 and the Bruins built a 19-8 first-quarter lead and held off the slumping Bravettes. Maddy Moy scored 12 and Kennedy Moore 11 for Flathead.
• Helena 47, Kalispell Glacier 40: Alex Bullock dropped in 16 points, Avery Kraft added 15 and the Bengals pulled away from the Wolfpack in the second half after trailing by three at intermission. Sidney Gulick scored 13 points, Bethany Sorenson added 11 and Reese Ramey had eight for Glacier.
CLASS A
• No. 3 Dillon 63, Frenchtown 27: Ainsley Shipman was the game's only double-figure scorer with 14 points and the Beavers put 10 players in the scoring column in crushing the Broncs. Kylie Konen and Abby Brevig scored eight apiece for Dillon, which led by 21 by halftime. Alexis Godin scored six for Frenchtown.
CLASS B
• Shelby 36, Cut Bank 31: Jori Clary came up big again with 20 points for the Coyotes, who led by nine at halftime, saw the lead trimmed to two after three quarters, and held on to defeat the Wolves in a nail-biter. Kendra Spotted scored 10 for Cut Bank.
• Eureka 51, Libby 22: Jadyn Pluid was high with 19 points and Ixone Coteron was right behind with 18 as the Lions took down the Class A Loggers. Reena Truman added eight for Eureka, which led by 17 at halftime. Rylee Boltz scored seven for Libby.
• Townsend 42, Whitehall 29: Ella Begger led the way with 18 points and Emily Bird added 14 for the Bulldogs, who led 14-4 after one quarter and held off the Trojans the rest of the way. Maxine Hoagland scored nine for Whitehall.
• No. 5 Malta 80, Poplar 43: Justine Lamb paced four players with 23 points and the M-ettes took a 19-5 lead after one quarter en route to hammering the Indians. Allison Kunze added 18, Addy Anderson 12 and Maddie Williamson 10 for Malta. Rikki Belton scored 10 for Poplar.
• No. 8 Missoula Loyola 65, No. 6 Anaconda 61: Charlotte Cummings was tops among four players in double figures with 17 points and the Breakers held off the Copperheads in a mild upset. Kennedy McCorkle added 16 points, Natalie Clevenger 14 and Giovanna Horner 13 for Loyola. Alyssa Peterson led all scorers with 20 points for Anaconda, which received 14 from Makena Patrick, 11 from Kora Kelly and 10 from Maniyah Lunceford.
• Huntley Project 71, Shepherd 43: Freshman sensation Paige Lofing was at it again with 33 points and Macy Rose had a big night with 20 as the Red Devils broke from an eight-point halftime lead to thrash the Fillies. Molly Gilbert scored seven for Shepherd.
• Columbus 69, No. 7 Red Lodge 45: Katelyn Hamilton drained 23 points, and Molly Hamilton and Catey Kimble helped with 11 apiece as the Cougars stunned the Rams. Hannah Obert added nine for Columbus, which led by eight at halftime. Brayli Reimer scored 14 and Angelina Jean nine for Red Lodge.
• Three Forks 45, East Helena 32: Jayden Woodland's 19 points led all scorers and the Wolves broke open a close game with a 12-3 third quarter to down the Class A Vigilantes. Jasmyn Murphy and Ashlyn Swanson scored eight apiece for Three Forks. Dymon Root led East Helena with 13 points.
CLASS C
• No. 3 Manhattan Christian 70, Harrison-Willow Creek 11: Ava Bellach tallied 23 points and six rebounds, and Bella Triemstra provided 11 points as the Eagles started with a 21-0 first quarter and crusched the Wildcats. Katelyn Van Kirk scored eight for Manhattan Christian, which led 36-3 at halftime. Kameron Hartman scored five for Harrison-Willow Creek.
• Culbertson 57, Brockton 19: Makena Hauge had the shot hand with 25 points for the Cowgirls, who sped from a 12-12 first-quarter tie to win the next eight minutes 24-3 and crush the Warriors. Destiny Thompson added 12 for Culbertson. Ava Lone Bear scored six for Brockton.
• No. 10 Melstone 67, Broadus 45: Draya Wacker singed the nets for 32 points and Kayla Kombol backed her with 18 as the Broncs took a 40-16 halftime lead and brought down the Hawks. Avery Eike added 11 for Melstone, which won its 16th straight. Oliveah Schaffer and Ciara McDowell led Broadus with 10 each, and Mia Mader added eight.
• Big Sandy 49, Turner 45: Eva Wagoner was tops with 16 points and Eva Yeadon helped with 14 for the Pioneers, who led by seven at halftime and held on to topple the Tornadoes. Lainey Terry scored nine for Big Sandy, which led by two after three quarters. Meridian Snider scored 19, Dakota Krass nine and Cassidy Grabofsky eight for Turner.
• Philipsburg 55, Alberton-Superior 37: Asha Comings scored 14 points and Reece Pitcher added 13 to lead the Prospectors past the Bobcats. Montannah Piar scored nine for P-burg, which led by 12 after one quarter and won the fourth by seven points. Cassie Green scored 13 and Darby Haskins 12 for Alberton-Superior.
• Westby-Grenora 52, Bainville 40: Elizabeth Field led the way for the Thunder with 22 points and Erika Christian backed her with 16 in a win over the Bulldogs. Emma Smart added nine for Westby-Grenora, which trailed by a point after one quarter but led by six at halftime. Elsie Wilson scored 13 and Hailey Berwick 12 for Bainville.
• No. 2 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 63, Lustre Christian 11: Shelbie LaBrie scored 20 and Paige Wasson 13 for the Mavericks, who led 21-2 after one quarter and then pitched a 21-0 shutout in the second quarter in drubbing the Lions. Mattea McColly added 12 and Teagan Erickson eight for North Country, which has lost only to No. 1 Roy-Winifred. Aubri Hulzrichter scored seven for Lustre Christian.
• Roberts 51, Absarokee 36: Elektra Shoopman paved the way with 16 points and Hailey Croft helped with 14 for the Rockets, who led by 10 after one quarter en route to handling the Huskies. Jozelyn Payovich added nine for Roberts. Ireland Robbins scored nine for Absarokee.
• No. 7 Shields Valley 50, Ennis 42: Aspen Sanderson led with 19 points as the Rebels fended off a stern challenge from the Mustangs. Shields Valley led by four entering the fourth quarter.
• Broadview-Lavina 62, Reed Point-Rapelje 33: Hailey Fiske drained 19 points and Callie Beckett had her back with 18 for the Pirates, who raced to a 43-10 halftime lead and crushed the Renegades. Kaytlyn Egge added eight for Broadview-Lavina.
• Savage 49, Richey-Lambert 33: Brooke Reuter and Teah Conradsen shared scoring honors with 17 points each for the Warriors, who trailed by a point at halftime but outscored the Fusion 12-1 in the third quarter. Taylor Conradsen added nine points for Savage.
• No. 5 Plentywood 60, Froid-Lake 27: Liv Wangerin paved the way with 21 points for the once-beaten Wildcats, who burst to an 18-4 lead and cruised past the Redhawks. Annie Kaul scored 17 and Emma Brensdal 11 for Plentywood. Carolyne Christoffersen scored 11 for Froid-Lake.
• North Star 46, Chinook 39: Kira King and Rainee Watson shared scoring honors with 13 points apiece, and Kaytlyn Domire added nine for the Knights, who turned an eight-point deficit after three quarters into a triumph with a 24-9 fourth quarter. Laynie Sattoriva added eight for North Star. Alexus Seymour scored 12 and Hallie Neibauer nine for Chinook.
• Wibaux 53, Plevna 22: Annika Lunde drained 22 points and Rylee Smith added 15 for the Longhorns, who took a 15-2 lead after one quarter and coasted past the Cougars. Chloe Tudor scored 12 for Plevna.
• No. 9 Seeley-Swan 48, No. 8 Charlo 40 (OT): Kyla Conley led with 13 points, Dani Sexton added 10 and the Blackhawks stayed unbeaten by outscoring the Vikings 8-0 in overtime after watching a nine-point halftime lead slip away. Tegan Mauldin scored nine, and Emily Maughan and Sariah Maughan added eight apiece for Seeley-Swan. Mila Hawk led all scorers with 20 points, and Hayleigh Smith added nine for Charlo, which lost its second game of the season.
• Drummond 49, Lincoln 20: Kimber Parsons scored 13 points, Holly Hauptman provided 10 and the Trojans built a 19-point halftime lead in drubbing the Lynx. Lexi Nelson scored eight for Drummond. Jenna Templeton scored 10 for Lincoln.
20-Point Club
33: Paige Lofing, Huntley Project
33: Rhett Reynolds, Shelby
32: Draya Wacker, Melstone
28: Gavin Bates, Eureka
28: Caden Williams, Libby
27: Javonne Nesbit, Froid-Lake
26: Hunter Sharbono, Fairview
26: Rodrigo Takano, Terry
25: Makena Hauge, Culbertson
25: Mya Hansen, Billings Central
25: Breanna Williams, Billings Skyview
24: Garrett Johnson, Wibaux
23: Ava Bellach, Manhattan Christian
23: Justine Lamb, Malta
23: Katelyn Hamilton, Columbus
23: Dylan Flatt, Shields Valley
23: Cole Flatt, Shields Valley
23: Mollie Kerkes, Centerville
22: Elizabeth Field, Westby-Grenora
22: Kreed Eskew, Wibaux
22: Maurice Bighorn, Culbertson
22: Walker Doman, Winnett-Grass Range
22: Annika Lunde, Wibaux
22: Toby Niederegger, Chinook
21: Kanyon Taylor, Fairview
21: Liv Wangerin, Plentywood
21: Jonathan Kirkley, Dillon
21: Brady Bantz, Winnett-Grass Range
20: Zach Welch, Miles City
20: Jori Clary, Shelby
20: Shelbie LaBrie, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale
20: Alyssa Peterson, Anaconda
20: Macy Rose, Huntley Project
20: Ethan Mellon, Plevna
20: Kade Erickson, Broadview-Lavina
20: Johnny Richards, Broadus
20: Grady Gonsioroski, Richey-Lambert
20: Mila Hawk, Charlo
