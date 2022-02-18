Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS AA
• Butte 65, Missoula Sentinel 60: Kenley Leary was high scorer with 20 points, Cameron Gurnsey added 14 and Kooper Klobucar contributed 12 for the Bulldogs, who held off a late push from the Spartans for the win. Riley Allen scored 20 and Kaden Sheridan 15 for Sentinel, which outscored Butte 26-18 in the fourth quarter to make it close.
• No. 5 Billings Skyview 61, Billings Senior 39: Brooke Berry scored 16 points, Breanna Williams 14 and Cami Harris 13 for the Falcons, who sprinted to a 21-1 first-quarter lead and rolled past the Broncs in a crosstown matchup. Lauren Cummings scored 11 and Brenna Linse eight for Senior.
CLASS A
• No. 1 Lewistown 85, No. 4 Laurel 47: Fischer Brown poured in 22 points, Royce Robinson added 19 and the high-flying Golden Eagles showed their rounding into form for the postseason by derailing the Locomotives. Bryce Graham and Matt Golik added 10 apiece for Lewistown, which led 46-32 at halftime. Shel Osborne scored nine for Laurel.
Southwestern A
• East Helena 48, Stevensville 39: Colter Charlesworth had a big afternoon with 23 points as the Vigilantes took care of the Yellowjackets to earn the school's first-ever postseason victory. East Helena led by two at halftime but extended the gap to 10 after three quarters. Kellan Beller scored 15 for Stevensville.
• No. 2 Dillon 43, Hamilton 30: Connor Curnow scored 11 points, Caden Hansen added 10 and the Beavers pulled away late against the Broncs. Dillon opened with a 10-3 lead and was up eight after three quarters. Eli Taylor scored 14 and Tyson Rostad nine for Hamilton.
• No. 3 Butte Central 53, Frenchtown 36: Dougie Peoples continued his shot shooting with 24 points and Kyle Holter backed him with 18 for the Maroons, who trailed by five after one quarter but flipped the script for a five-point halftime lead against the Broncs. Eli Quinn scored 12 and Connor Michaud eight for Frenchtown.
CLASS B
District 1B
• Shelby 62, Cut Bank 29: Rhett Reynolds led the way with 21 points and Kolby Lohr helped with 17 for the Coyotes, who turned a three-point lead after one quarter into a 17-point halftime edge. Kyle McDermott added 12 and Trenton Emerson nine for Shelby. Tate Monroe led Cut Bank with 10 points, and Robert Reagan added eight.
• Rocky Boy 65, No. 5 Fairfield 61: Joe Demontiney led four players in double figures with 20 points as the Stars surprised the Eagles with a fourth-quarter push. Ben Crebs added 16 points, Tayce St. Pierre 15 and Sean Gibson 12 for Rocky Boy. Daniel Faith led Fairfield with 15, Kaelob Flores added 13 and Owen Cartwright-Gines 12.
District 3B
• Baker 73, Forsyth 37: Jaxson Tronstad led a balanced attack with 14 points and the Spartans bolted to a 13-point first-quarter lead on the way to clobbering the Dogies. Garrett Lesh added nine and Riley Williams eight for Baker. Eli Johnson paced Forsyth with nine points, and Michael Sorenson added eight.
• Colstrip 78, St. Labre 58: Sam Wheatley was the only player in double figures with 11 points but the Colts' balance proved to be the key in a romp over the Braves. Weston Means and Wiley Bearcomesout scored eight each for Colstrip. Solan MedicineBull scored 14 points and Nadan White added eight for St. Labre.
District 4B
• Joliet 38, Roundup 37 (OT): Seth Bailey scored 14 points and Corey Dworshak scored nine for the J-Hawks in a game that was nip-and-tuck the entire way. Joliet won the extra session 6-5. Jace Lemmel scored 12 points and AJ Gray eight for the Panthers.
District 5B
• Jefferson 60, No. 6 Three Forks 57: Tyler Harrington came up huge with 26 points, Jake Genger chipped in with 12 and the Panthers rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to shock the Wolves. Luke Eckmann added 10 for Jefferson, which pulled within one after three quarters. Austin Allen scored 15, Jacob Buchingnani 13 and Michael O'Dell 12 for Three Forks.
• Manhattan 41, Townsend 32: Wyatt Jones scored 17 points and the Tigers rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit against the Bulldogs. Evan Douma added 13 for Manhattan, which outscored Townsend 15-9 in the third quarter. Ryan Racht scored 11 and Jesus Garcia nine for the Bulldogs.
District 7B
• Bigfork 57, Thompson Falls 32: Eli Thorness led with 13 points, and Bryce Gilliard and Cole Knopik provided 12 apiece as the Vikings raced to a 16-point halftime lead and whipped the Bluehawks. Nathan Schraeder scored 10 and Josh Wilhite nine for Thompson Falls.
• Eureka 65, No. 3 St. Ignatius 53: Joey Kindel (28 points) and Gavin Bates (27) had a torrid night and the Lions made a seven-point halftime lead hold up in their upset of the Bulldogs. Zoran LaFrombois scored 22 and Ross McPherson 10 for Mission.
CLASS C
District 2C
• Circle 39, Westby-Grenora 35: Beau Beery led with 15 points and Jace Curtis backed him with 13 for the Wildcats, who built a 12-point halftime lead and held off a late rush by the Thunder. Erik Field scored 12 and Carson Solberg 10 for Westby-Grenora.
• Bainville 58, Savage 48: Charles Butikofer led four players in double figures with 16 points for the Bulldogs in their triumph over the Warriors. Braeden Romo, Jesse Strickland and Ayden Knudsen all scored 12 for Bainville, which trailed by four after one quarter but outscored Savage 20-8 over the next eight minutes. Caesn Erickson led all scorers with 24 for the Warriors, and Sterling Thiel added 10.
District 3C
• Dodson 78, Frazer 70: Dwight Werk led with 21 points to pace four players in double figures as the Coyotes overcame a career night from the Bearcubs' Keein Ackerman, who scored 40 points. Alex Werk scored 12, and Michael Jaynes and Kaden Racine added 11 each for Dodson.
District 4C
• Wibaux 60, Jordan 51: Kreed Eskew drained 19 points and Garrett Johnson added 15 as the Longhorns outlasted the arch-rival Mustangs. Trey Knight added nine for Wibaux. Dawson Murnion paced Jordan with 17, Jayden Saylor had 14 and Porter Kreider added nine.
• Custer-Hysham 50, Terry 46: Tucker Keith paced the balanced Rebels with 13 points and Ty Kuntz added nine in a tight win over the Terriers. Jake Snively added eight for Custer-Hysham. Rodrigo Takano poured in 28 points for Terry.
District 6C
• Reed Point-Rapelje 47, Roberts 38: Chance Keating drilled 29 points in a one-man show as the Renegades gradually slipped away from the Rockets. Blade Blodgett added nine for Reed Point-Rapelje, which led by three at halftime. Lee Blankenship scored 12 for Roberts.
• Park City 51, Absarokee 32: Gage Witt and Aiden Tilzey shared scoring honors with 15 points, and Zach Downing provided 12 to lead the Panthers over the Huskies. Park City led 23-14 at halftime. Jaxon Cotton led all scorers with 19 points for Absarokee.
District 8C
• Centerville 50, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 43: Keegan Klasner was the big gun with 23 points and Chaz Dilley added 14 for the Miners, who trailed by two at halftime but forged a 17-8 third quarter to take the lead for good against the Bearcats. Ace Becker scored 12, Axel Becker 10 and Kain Vincent eight for D-G-S.
• Winnett-Grass Range 64, Great Falls Central 47: Brady Bantz paved the way with 17 points and Walker Doman did his part with 14 for the Rams, who led by eight at halftime and advanced the margin to 21 after three quarters against the Mustangs. Cooper Doman scored 12 and Jace Dunkel nine for Winnett-Grass Range. Relic Smith scored nine and Dillon Warren eight for Great Falls Central.
District 9C
• Chinook 71, Box Elder 69: The Sugarbeeters, behind the 25 points of Troy Niederegger, finished third in the district and will move on to the Northern C. Brendan Fetter added 15 points to the Chinook cause and Oskar Pula notched 14. The Sugarbeeters trailed at halftime and the game was tied at 54-all going into the fourth quarter. Niederegger had seven of Chinook's 17 points in the final eight minutes. The winners shot 7 of 12 at the foul line down the stretch. Tyrus LaMere scored 22 points for fourth-place Box Elder. Joe Standing Rock posted 13.
• Chinook 56, Hays-Lodgepole 49: Oskar Pula pumped in 20 points and Brendan Fetter chipped in with 11 as the Sugarbeeters kept their season moving along by holding off a late Thunderbirds rally. Braden Eoff added nine points for Chinook, which led 46-29 entering the fourth quarter. Tyshawn Shambo closed his season on a high note with 29 points for Hays-Lodgepole, and Cash Messerly had eight.
• Box Elder 73, Fort Benton 63: Balance was the key for the Bears advancing as Skylar Walker hit for 19 points and Tyrus LaMere and Joe Standing Rock added 12 each against the Longhorns. Box Elder led by five after three quarters and doubled the margin in the fourth quarter. Landis Arganbright led all scorers with 21 points for Fort Benton, which also received 12 from Andrew Ballantyne and nine from Brock Grossman.
District 10C
• Power 52, Valier 41: Spencer Lehnerz was high scorer again with 17 points for the Pirates, who sent home the Panthers with a 14-2 third quarter that provided a 13-point cushion. Trey Stengrimson and Garrett Willmarth added 11, and Danny Davis had eight for Power. Rylee Gabbard scored 15 and Cam Stoltz 12 for Valier.
• No. 4 Heart Butte 57, Cascade 41: Riley Reevis was tops among four players scoring in double figures with 13 points as the Warriors remained unbeaten on the season by burying the Badgers. Jude Reevis added 11, and Frankie Calf Boss Ribs and Joe Murray chipped in with 10 for Heart Butte, which led by nine at halftime. James Lewis scored 14, and Pierre Gautron and Carter Casavant had nine each for Cascade.
District 12C
• No. 1 Manhattan Christian 40, Harrison-Willow Creek 32: Seth Amunrud tossed in 17 points and Mason Venema provided 11 for the Eagles, who trailed by two after one quarter and pulled away with an 11-2 run after halftime to down the Wildcats. Martin Ore and Aaron DeFrance scored nine apiece, and Joe Cima had eight for Harrison-Willow Creek.
District 13C
• No. 10 Drummond 42, Victor 21: Colt Parsons had 10 points, Caleb Parke added nine and the surgng Trojans stifled the Pirates. Cooper Bradshaw added eight for Drummond, which led 25-10 at the half. Carson Varner scored 10 for Victor.
District 14C
• St. Regis 62, Two Eagle River 18: Caleb Ball outscored the opposition all by himself with 29 points and Tanner Day added 12 for the Tigers, who led 35-10 at halftime and coasted from there against the Eagles. Ryley After Buffalo scored seven for Two Eagle River.
• Charlo 55, Hot Springs 43: Keaton Piedalue and Coyle Nagy shared scoring honors with 14 points each, and Wesley Anderson helped with 11 as the Vikings outlasted the Savage Heat. Stetson Reum had eight for Charlo, which rallied from an eight-point deficit after one quarter. Garth Parker topped all scorers with 20 points and Nathan Lawhead added eight for Hot Springs.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
• No. 1 Billings West 76, Belgrade 53: Taylee Chirrick had the hot hand with 23 points, Kaitlin Grossman provided 13 and the unbeaten Golden Bears stayed that way by roaring to a 26-11 lead after one quarter and routing the Panthers. Layla Baumann scored 10 and Sydney Pierce eight for West. McKenna Morris scored 13, Grace Garvert 11 and Leila Mamamgon 10 for Belgrade.
CLASS A
Southwestern A
• Corvallis 43, East Helena 39: Maddie Gilder's 18 points led the way as the Blue Devils stayed alive with a tight win over the Vigilantes. Tahnee Lewis added eight points for Corvallis, which trailed 13-7 after one quarter but reclaimed the lead with a 13-7 third quarter. Dymon Root led all scorers with 21 points and Natell Goodman provided eight for East Helena.
• No. 2 Dillon 54, Stevensville 25: Ainsley Shipman led with 14 points, Lauryn Peterson added 10 and the once-beaten Beavers bolted to a 17-4 lead after one quarter and steamrolled the Yellowjackets. Lexy Perez scored seven for Stevensville.
• Hamilton 44, Butte Central 30: Layne Kearns pocketed 10 points and Lavana Wetzel nine for the Broncs, who led by 11 at halftime and held on to topple the Maroons. Sofee Thatcher went for 17 points and Brooke Badovinac 16 for Butte Central.
CLASS B
District 1B
• Fairfield 53, Shelby 25: The Eagles soared to a 13-0 lead and took off from there behind 13 points from Alexa Johnson and 10 from Toryn Martinez to knock off the Coyotes. Tori Jones added nine for Fairfield, which led by 15 at halftime. Adele Lamb scored seven for Shelby.
• Cut Bank 51, Conrad 47: MacKenzie Johnson was tops with 18 points and Aliyah Cruz was right behind with 16 as the Wolves turned a four-point deficit after three quarters into a four-point triumph over the Cowgirls. Kendra Spotted added 13 for Cut Bank, which outscored Conrad 17-9 over the final eight minutes. Brae Eneboe led all scorers with 22 points and Tala Eneboe added 16 for Conrad.
District 3B
• Forsyth 69, St. Labre 25: Jaeleigh Hlad came up big with 20 points and the Dogies crushed the Braves on the strength of a 16-0 second quarter and 20-4 third period. Daley Pinkerton added 12 and Mariska Fulton eight for Forsyth. Kessley Takes and Myleigh Bigback scored six each for St. Labre.
• Baker 63, Lame Deer 39: Anika Pleger was the only scorer in double figures with 12 points and Emily Shumaker had eight for the Spartans, who led by 10 after one quarter and took care of the Morning Stars. Island Little scored six for Lame Deer.
District 4B
• Huntley Project 62, Joliet 31: Lily Zimmer took her turn to lead the Red Devils in scoring with 17 points and freshman Paige Lofing chipped in with 15 in a rout of the J-Hawks. Huntley Project led 31-5 at halftime. Kyelynn Coombe scored 11 for Joliet.
• Shepherd 61, Roundup 16: Hailey Dennison hit for 11 points and Wilhelmina Wenze was right behind with 10 for the Fillies, who jumped to a 16-1 lead after one quarter against the Panthers. Rina Gottula added eight for Shepherd. Cate Cota scored 13 for Roundup.
District 5B
• No. 2 Jefferson 59, Manhattan 30: Rachel Van Blaricom led the way with 19 points and the once-beaten Panthers broke open a close game at halftime to drub the Tigers. Izzy Morris added nine points, and Dakota Edmisten and Austie May provided eight for Jefferson. Adele Didricksen scored 13 for Manhattan.
• No. 4 Big Timber 62, Three Forks 36: Emily Cooley pumped in 18 points, Jillian Whalin added 12 and Alyssa Boshart 10 as the Herders kept rolling with a rout of the Wolves. Bailey Finn scored nine for Big Timber, which trailed by a point after one quarter but was ahead by 11 at halftime. Ashlyn Swenson scored 12 and Jasmyn Murphy eight for Three Forks.
District 6B
• No. 8 Florence-Carlton 65, No. 9 Anaconda 57: Kasidy Yeoman had the hot hand with 24 points and Trista Williams did her part with 15 for the Falcons, who rode a 24-9 second quarter past the Copperheads in an early postseason showdown of ranked teams. Kolbi Wood added 11 for Florence-Carlton. Makena Patrick led Anaconda with 18 points, followed by Kora Kelly with 15, Alyssa Peterson 11 and Maniyah Lunceford nine.
District 7B
• No. 3 Bigfork 55, St. Ignatius 27: Emma Berreth had the hot hand with 21 points and Braeden Gunlock had her back with 15 for the Valkyries, who raced to a 20-0 lead after one quarter and dominated the first half in trouncing the Bulldogs. Madyson Currie scored 11 and Kason Page 10 for Mission.
• Eureka 50, No. 10 Thompson Falls 40: Reena Truman scored 15 points, Jimena Sanchez added 12 and the Lions pulled rank on the Bluehawks by steadily increasing the lead in each quarter. Jadyn Pluid added 10 for Eureka. Maliyah LeCoure scored 11, Avery Burgess 10 and Ellie Baxter nine for Thompson Falls.
CLASS C
District 2C
• Savage 47, Bainville 46: Teah Conradsen drained 19 points and sister Cambry Conradsen backed her with nine for the Warriors, who rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to nip the Bulldogs. Elsie Wilson scored 12, Kaitlyn Adkins 10 and Hailey Berwick nine for Bainville.
District 4C
• Broadus 58, Terry 41: Oliveah Schaffer and Ciara McDowell shared scoring honors with 13 points apiece, and Emma Isaacs added nine as the Hawks eliminated the Terriers. Carmen Lacquement scored 13 and Rachel Ehinger 11 for Terry.
• Custer-Hysham 41, Plevna 37: Tavee Duncan led with 14 points, Olivia Yochum added 10 and the Rebels fended off elimination by tripping the Cougars. Holly Porter added eight for Custer-Hysham. Chloe Tudor scored 15 and Hayden Lane nine for Plevna.
• No. 9 Melstone 57, Wibaux 23: Draya Wacker continued her torrid scoring with 25 points and Koye Rindal aided the cause with eight as the Broncs won their 18th consecutive game. Annika Lunde scored seven for the Longhorns.
• Jordan 58, Ekalaka 56: Lindsay Lawrence drained 22 points, Brooke Murnion added 15 and the Mustangs past the Bulldogs in a game that went down to the wire. Brenna Murnion added nine for Jordan. Heidi LaBree led all scorers with 27 points and Nasya O'Conner added 14 for Ekalaka.
District 6C
• Roberts 64, Fromberg 29: Elektra Shoopman light up the board for 17 points to pace four players in double figures for the Rockets, who jetted to a 33-13 halftime lead in downing the Falcons. Hailey Croft scored 15, Brighid Doll 12 and Laynee Holdbrook 10 for Roberts. Siera Guffey's nine points paced Fromberg.
• Bridger 57, Absarokee 30: Cassidy Schwend paced the Scouts with 17 points and Dylann Pospisil had her back with 14 in a romp over the Huskies. Mya Goltz scored eight for Bridger, which led 33-15 at halftime. Tandy Planichek scored 11 and Julianna Feddes eight for Absarokee.
District 8C
• Centerville 44, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 37: Mollie Kerkes had another big day with 18 points and Maddy Burgess chipped in with 11 for the Miners, who built a 24-9 halftime lead on the way to eliminating the Titans. Kandie Chartier scored eight for Centerville. Kate Martin had 16 points and Rebecca Lynn 12 for Tri-Cities.
• Winnett-Grass Range 37, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 28: Erika Benes scored nine points, and Emily Benes and Zurry Moore added eight apiece for the Rams, who led by eight at halftime and held on against the Bearcats. Shaylee Berg and Allie Skelton scored six each for D-G-S.
District 9C
• No. 4 Box Elder 55, Fort Benton 37: Kyla Momberg led the way with 21 ponits, and Mariah Arkinson and Breanna Bacon added 10 apiece as the surging Bears took care of the Longhorns after a 19-9 first quarter. Ashlee Wang scored 17 and Hailee Wang eight for Fort Benton.
• Chester-Joplin-Inverness 66, Big Sandy 48: Haddie Woods paced the offense with 18 points, Tatum Hull provided 15 points and six rebounds, and the Hawks advanced by trouncing the Pioneers. Avery Mattson and Aria Miller added eight points apiece for C-J-I, which jumped to a 16-7 lead after one quarter and created space with a 19-11 third quarter. Freshman Eva Yeadon had a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds for Big Sandy, which also received 12 points and seven boards from Jahven Baumann and 11 points from Eva Wagoner.
• North Star 53, Turner 25: Kaytlyn Domire came through with 18 points, Laynie Sattoriva backed her with 15 and the Knights coasted past the Tornadoes in an elimination game. Rainee Watson added eight for North Star, which led 28-10 at halftime. Cassidy Grabofsky scored 11 for Turner.
• Chinook 51, Hays-Lodgepole 48: Hallie Neibauer came up with 18 points and Bree Swanson did her part with 13 for the Sugarbeeters, who trailed by seven at halftime but outscored the Thunderbirds 24-12 in the third quarter. Mya Berreth added nine for Chinook. Judemia Gray scored 18 and Jaedyn Chandler 11 for Hays-Lodgepole.
District 10C
• Power 35, Sunburst 28: Amora Bodkins was tops with 12 points for the Pirates, who rebounded from a two-point halftime deficit to outscore the Refiners 16-4 in the decisive third quarter of an elimination game. Claire Bucklin led all scorers with 13 points for Sunburst.
• Cascade 57, Heart Butte 51: Harlie Jackson (20 points) and Sophia Mortag (18) proved a formidable one-two punch as the Badgers stayed alive by KO'ing the Warriors. Cascade led 19-8 after one quarter. Sadee Cree Medicine scored 14, and Bobbi Tailfeathers and Jodee Cree Medicine backed her with 13 apiece for Heart Butte.
District 12C
• No. 3 Manhattan Christian 42, Ennis 31: Katelyn Van Kirk was a one-player wrecking crew with 25 points and the Eagles recovered from a four-point halftime hole to overtake the Mustangs. Manhattan Christian outscored Ennis 10-2 in the third quarter for a four-point lead entering the final eight minutes. Shae Lovett scored nine points and Shelbey Klein eight for the Mustangs.
District 13C
• Philipsburg 41, Drummond 40: Reece Pitcher scored 12 points and hit the buzzer-beater, Lucia Lee added 10 and the Prospectors overcame an eight-point halftime deficit to edge the arch-rival Trojans and advance to the title game. Asha Comings added eight for Philipsburg, which trailed 40-39 with 8.6 seconds to play and had a shot after Drummond missed two free throws. Pitcher hit a bank shot just before the buzzer for Philipsburgh, which outscored the Trojans 20-9 in the third quarter. Holly Hauptman topped Drummond with 15 points, and Jessie Struna had nine.
District 14C
• No. 10 Charlo 42, Hot Springs 21: Mila Hawk's 17 points paved the way for the Vikings, who led by 11 and kept pulling away in the second half to down the Savage Heat. Katelyn Christensen scored nine for Hot Springs.
• Alberton-Superior 46, St. Regis 38: Lanie Crabb scored 13 points and Isabella Perieira chipped in with 11 to offset the 21-point outburst by the Tigers' Baylee Pruitt in the Bobcats' win. Darby Haskins added eight for Alberton-Superior, which led by one at halftime and expanded the margin to nine after three quarters.
20-Point Club
40: Keein Ackerman, Frazer
29: Tyshawn Shambo, Hays-Lodgepole
29: Chance Keating, Reed Point-Rapelje
29: Caleb Ball, St. Regis
28: Rodrigo Takano, Terry
28: Joey Kindel, Eureka
27: Gavin Bates, Eureka
27: Heidi LaBree, Ekalaka
26: Tyler Harrington, Jefferson
25: Katelyn Van Kirk, Manhattan Christian
25: Draya Wacker, Melstone
24: Kasidy Yeoman, Florence-Carlton
24: Caesn Erickson, Savage
24: Dougie Peoples, Butte Central
23: Keegan Klasner, Centerville
23: Taylee Chirrick, Billings West
22: Brae Eneboe, Conrad
22: Fischer Brown, Lewistown
22: Lindsay Lawrence, Jordan
22: Zoran LaFrombois, St. Ignatius
21: Dymon Root, East Helena
21: Emma Berreth, Bigfork
21: Kyla Momberg, Box Elder
21: Baylee Pruitt, St. Regis
21: Rhett Reynolds, Shelby
21: Dwight Werk, Dodson
20: Oskar Pula, Chinook
20: Harlie Jackson, Cascade
20: Jaeleigh Hlad, Forsyth
20: Garth Parker, Hot Springs
20: Joe Demontiney, Rocky Boy
20: Riley Allen, Missoula Sentinel
20: Kenley Leary, Butte
