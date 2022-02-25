Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS A
Eastern A
• Glendive 61, Billings Central 44: Riley Basta led four players scoring in double figures with 18 points and added six rebounds, three assists and three steals as the surging Red Devils whipped the Rams to secure their first berth at state since 2007. Taven Coon scored 13 points, and Max Eaton and Michael Murphy added 10 each for Glendive, which has won 10 straight and took two of three against Billings Central this season. Eaton also had eight rebounds for the Red Devils, who led by seven at halftime and upped the margin to 15 after three quarters. Zach Herriford scored 14 for the Rams and Kyler Northrop added eight. Glendive will face the Laurel-Lewistown winner on Saturday for the title.
• Miles City 54, Livingston 41: Zach Welch was high scorer again with 15 points and Ryder Lee backed him with 14 points and seven rebounds as the Cowboys kept their season alive by toppling the Rangers. Dalton Polesky added nine points and Ed Brooks had eight rebounds and four assists for Miles City, which led by two at halftime but upped the margin to nine after three quarters. Payton Kokot led all scorers with 20 for Livingston.
• Havre 58, Hardin 57: Caden Jenkins' free throw with 0.5 seconds on the clock was the difference for the Blue Ponies, who roared back from an 11-point deficit after one quarter to oust the Bulldogs. Xavier Butler scored 18 points and hauled down seven rebounds, and Shane Patascil added 14 points for Havre. Caleb Spangler provided 10 points and six boards. Hance Three Irons had a double-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and three assists for Hardin. Keenan Wuttunee had 11 points and nine rebounds, Kingston Hugs also had 11 points and Elias Stops At Pretty Place had 10 points. It's the second time this season that Havre downed Hardin after trailing by nine at halftime.
Western A
• Butte Central 74, Frenchtown 53: Dougie Peoples was a one-man wrecking crew with 39 points for the Maroons, who jumped to a 19-point halftime lead and cruised past the Broncs in a semifinal game. Kyle Holter added 11 for Butte Central. Eli Quinn scored 14 and Connor Michaud nine for Frenchtown.
• Hamilton 50, Libby 37: Cole Dickemore paced four players in double figures with 12 points for the Broncs, who gradually built their lead throughout in dispatching the Loggers. Tyson Rostad scored 11, and Eli Taylor and Asher Magness added 10 for Hamilton, which led by nine at halftime. Caden Williams scored 12 to lead Libby.
• Browning 61, Columbia Falls 46: Isiah Running Rabbit led with 19 points, Joseph Bullshoe added 10 and the Runnin' Indians ran away from the Wildcats on the strength of a 21-7 second quarter to continue their season. Ten players scored for Browning, which led 30-18 at halftime. Jace Hill scored 19 and Alihn Anderson 11 for Columbia Falls.
CLASS B
Western B
• Bigfork 62, Missoula Loyola 49: Isak Epperly and Colin Wade shared scoring honors with 14 points apiece and the Vikings built a nine-point first-half lead on the way to downing the Rams in a semifinal game. Nick Walker added 12 for Bigfork, which still led by nine after three quarters but padded the margin over the next eight minutes. Reynolds Johnston scored 19 and Ethan Stack nine for Sacred Heart.
• Thompson Falls 53, Deer Lodge 43: Jesse Claridge had the hot hand with 25 points for the Bluehawks, who seized a 10-point halftime lead and pulled away in the fourth quarter after the Wardens closed the gap to four after three quarters. Bryson LeCoure and Breck Ferris added eight for Thompson Falls. Logan Nicholson matched Claridge with 25 points for Deer Lodge.
• St. Ignatius 65, Arlee 57: Jadence Peone found the nets for 22 points and Zoran LaFrombois was right behind with 20 as the Bulldogs regrouped from a furious third-quarter rally by the Warriors to extend their season. Ross McPherson scored 12 for Mission, which saw a 14-point halftime lead evaporate into a one-point deficit after three quarters before closing on a 16-7 run. Levi Fullerton scored 22, Benny Old Person Harlow 13 and Dallas Swab eight for Arlee, which won the third quarter 24-9.
CLASS C
Northern C
• Roy-Winifred 53, Chinook 40: Carter Pendergrass pumped in 19 points, Shad Boyce added 16 and the Outlaws outlasted the Sugarbeeters to earn a berth in the divisional championship game. Blake Donsbach added 12 for Roy-Winifred, which led by 10 at halftime. Toby Niederegger scored 14 and Braden Eoff for Chinook.
• Winnett-Grass Range 52, Dutton-Brady 42: Brady Bantz accounted for nearly half of his team's points with 25 and Walker Doman did his part with 16 as the Rams stayed alive by pulling away late from the Diamond Backs. Winnett-Grass Range trailed by three at halftime and led by one after three quarters before finishing on an 18-9 run. Tyler Ellsworth scored 16 and John Baringer eight for Dutton-Brady.
• Heart Butte 83, Big Sandy 59: Riley Reevis (21 points) and Thomas Young Running Crane (20) were a dynamic duo for the Warriors, who jumped to an 18-8 lead after one quarter and cruised from there. Joe Murray scored 14 and Marcus Rutherford 12 for once-beaten Heart Butte. Brayden Cline led all scorers with 26 for Big Sandy, which also received nine from Wylee Snapp and eight from Kody Strutz in its final game.
Girls Basketball
CLASS A
Eastern A
• Laurel 75, Sidney 30: Emma Timm pumped in 17 points, Kaitlyn Dantic added 14 and the Locomotives steamed to a 43-17 halftime lead in crushing the Eagles. Alyse Aby added 12 for Laurel, which built the lead to 43 after three quarters before letting off the gas. All 12 Locos players had rebounds and 11 scored. Kendyl Wacha and Leah Entz had eight points apiece for Sidney.
• Lewistown 51, Lockwood 40: Aniya Ross just missed a double-double with 17 points and nine rebounds, and Brooke Weinheimer added 15 points as the Golden Eagles flew past the Lions with a 17-5 second quarter in an elimination game. Lexya Burnham added nine points and Ross also had a team-high four assists for Lewistown. Tailey Harris paced Lockwood with 14 points and nine rebounds, Dani Jordan had 10 points, and Delanee Casterline added eight points and seven rebounds for Lockwood.
Western A
• Butte Central 47, Polson 40: Ella Moodry led with 18 points, Sofee Thatcher added 15 and Brooke Badinovac has 12 as the Maroons jumped to an eight-point halftime lead and held off the Pirates the rest of the way. Butte Central scored 30 of its points from the free-throw line on 35 attempts. Grace Simonich scored 10, Areanna Burke nine and Lexi Wirz eight for Polson.
• Stevensville 50, Ronan 40: Cambree Praast scored 13 points and Claire Hutchison chipped in with 10 for the Yellowjackets, who extended their season by rolling to a 10-point first-quarter lead and downing the Maidens. Lexy Perez added nine and Shilo Lampi eight for Stevi, which led by 16 at halftime. Dani Coffman scored 10 points, and Leina Ulutoa and Olivia Heiner added nine apiece for Ronan.
CLASS B
Western B
• St. Ignatius 66, Deer Lodge 47: Kooper Page and Madyson Currie split scoring honors with 17 points apiece and the Bulldogs leapt to a 17-5 lead after one quarter on the way to thumping the Wardens in a loser-out game. Kason Page added 15 for Mission, which increased the lead to 19 by halftime. Nia McClanahan scored 14, Natalie Spring 13 and Mary Hansen 11 for Deer Lodge.
• Anaconda 58, Missoula Loyola 55: Makena Patrick scored 18 points, Alyssa Peterson added 13 and the Copperheads prevailed in a nip-and-tuck survival battle between two of the top teams in the class. Maniyah Lunceford added 10 and Kora Kelly eight for Anaconda, which led by three at halftime and by a point entering the fourth quarter. Kennedy McCorkle scored 19, Natalie Clevenger 16 and Charlotte Cummings 11 for Sacred Heart.
CLASS C
Northern C
• Chinook 62, Cascade 30: Hallie Neibauer popped in 17 points, and Bree Swanson and Alexus Seymour chipped in with 11 apiece as the Sugarbeeters kept moving with a romp over the Badgers. Eleven players scored for Chinook, which led 32-17 at the half and outscored Cascade 17-3 over the next eight minutes. Harlie Jackson scored 11 and Alaina Barger 10 for the Badgers.
• Geraldine-Highwood 42, Simms 25: Trinity Owens scored 10 points and the Rivals held the Tigers to eight points through three quarters en route to their triumph in an elimination game. Azzia Rowland added eight for Geraldine-Highwood, which jumped to a 17-2 first-quarter lead and was up 34-8 after three quarters. Kenzie Allen scored 11 in Simms' final game of the season.
20-Point Club
39: Dougie Peoples, Butte Central
26: Brayden Cline, Big Sandy
25: Brady Bantz, Winnett-Grass Range
25: Jesse Claridge, Thompson Falls
25: Logan Nicholson, Deer Lodge
22: Jadence Peone, St. Ignatius
22: Levi Fullerton, Arlee
21: Riley Reevis, Heart Butte
20: Thomas Young Running Crane, Heart Butte
20: Zoran LaFrombois, St. Ignatius
20: Payton Kokot, Livingston
