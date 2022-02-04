Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
Class AA
• Butte 61, Kalispell Flathead 55: Butte's Jace Stenson scored a career-high 31 points and the Bulldogs managed to fend off a second-half comeback. Stenson drilled five 3-pointers and was 8 for 8 from the foul line. Kooper Klobucar added 12 points and Tocher Lee had nine for Butte. The Braves were led by Joston Cripe's 23 points, 16 of which came during the second half.
CLASS A
• Glendive 66, No. 1 Lewistown 63: In the upset of the night, unranked Glendive toppled Lewistown, the top-ranked team in Class A. The Red Devils jumped ahead 25-9 after the first quarter and held on. Michael Murphy and Max Eaton each scored 19 points for Glendive. Taven Coon added 15. The Eagles dropped their first game of the season despite 23 points from Royce Robinson and 13 more from Fischer Brown.
• Miles City 67, Havre 49: The Cowboys jumped out to a 15-point lead at the end of the first quarter and rolled to an 18-point win. Zach Welch delivered 23 points for Miles City, while Ed Brooks added 12 and Logan Muri chipped in eight.
• Laurel 63, Lockwood 60: Laurel was ahead by 12 points after the first quarter and survived a late Lockwood rally. The Lions scored 28 fourth-quarter points to make it a one-possession game at the end. Jey Hofer and Zy Zilkoski each had 11 points for Lockwood. Jaren Knows His Gun had 10.
• Billings Central 75, Livingston 59: The Rams burst out of the gate with five 3-pointers and 27 points in the first quarter on their way third straight win since losing back-to-back contests to No. 1 Lewistown and Miles City. Zach Herriford buried six of Billings Central’s 10 3-pointers on the night for a team-high 20 points. Cayden Merchant added 18 points and Braydon Osse had 10 for the Rams. Livingston’s Payton Kokut led all scorers with 27 points, while Kaden McMinn and Wilson Saile added 11 points each.
CLASS B
• No. 1 Lodge Grass 93, St. Labre 57: Damon Gros Ventre continued his torrid scoring with seven 3-pointers and 41 points, and Lodge Grass continued its undefeated season. Gros Ventre, who had a state-record 71 on Tuesday at Huntley Project, now has 2,047 career points. Lodge Grass coach Josh Stewart said Ty Moccasin was credited with 33 rebounds to set a school record. Nadan White Clay had 31 points to lead St. Labre.
• No. 2 Columbus 72, Roundup 41: Columbus held an 18-point advantage after one quarter and never looked back. Colby Martinez had a game-high 22 points to lead the Cougars. Teammate Hayden Steffenson added 12. Jace Lemmel and Kylen Wolff each scored 11 points for Roundup, while A.J. Gray scored nine.
• No. 7 Fairfield 71, Rocky Boy 66: Cooper Christensen led the way with 17 points and Daniel Faith added 16 as Fairfield held off Rocky Boy. Kaelob Flores and Owen Cartwright-Gines each had 12 for the Eagles. Rocky Boy was led by Joe Demontiney's 25 points and Ben Crebs' 22. Sean Gibson had 13 points for the Stars.
• No. 8 Townsend 77, Lone Peak 56: Gavin Vandenacre and Trey Hoveland scored 17 and 15 points, respectively, to lead the way for Townsend. Ryan Racht scored 13 for the Bulldogs, and Braden Racht had 10. Max Romney went off for a game-high 29 points to lead Lone Peak. Gus Hammond chipped in 15.
• Red Lodge 60, Park City 44: Red Lodge broke open a close game in the third quarter by outscoring Park City 18-9 in that eight-minute stretch. Jacob Stewart scored 11 points for the Rams. Teammate Walker Boos contributed nine. Three players scored in double figures for Park City: Gage Witt and Aiden Tilzey each had 11 points, and Eyan Jordet scored 10.
• Thompson Falls 60, Missoula Loyola 51: The Blue Hawks led by 18 points at halftime and went on to close out Loyola. Josh Wilhite and Nathan Schraeder each scored 16 points for Thompson Falls. Braxton Dorscher added 15. Reynolds Johnston's 12 paced the Rams, while teammate Bryce Lapham added 10.
CLASS C
• No. 1 Manhattan Christian 79, Sheridan 35: The undefeated Eagles bolted ahead 21-1 in the first quarter and were never threatened at home. Mason Venema had 19 points and five rebounds for Manhattan Christian. Seth Amunrud finished with 16 points and five rebounds. Willem Kimm added 11 points. The Eagles held a 31-13 advantage on the boards and notched 12 steals. Kaidon Batzler led Sheridan with 10 points.
• No. 2 Froid-Lake 60, Culbertson 27: Mason Dethman scored 18 points to lead, which remains unbeaten. Javonne Nesbit had 12 points for the Redhawks, while Brett Stentoft added eight. Culbertson was led by Payton Perkins, Maurice Bighorn and Shea Scott, who all had six points.
• Bridger 39, No. 3 Broadview-Lavina 37: Unranked Bridger moved to 14-2 and handed Broadview-Lavina its first loss of the season with a two-point win. The Scouts avenged a three-point loss to B-L on Dec. 17. Hunter Brown had 14 points for Pirates in the loss. Connor Glennie and William Sanguins each scored eight.
• No. 4 Broadus 78, Jordan 52: Dillon Gee poured in 28 points and Broadus ran its unbeaten record to 15-0. Tytan Hanson's 15 points aided the Hawks, while Marcus Mader scored 11. Jordan was paced by Dawson Murnion, who had 18 points. Porter Kreider added 14 for the Mustangs.
• No. 9 Roy-Winifred 53, Great Falls Central 35: Playing at home, the Outlaws' Brody Geer had 17 points and Anthony DeMars 14 in the win. Shad Boyce and Blake Donsbach chipped in with nine apiece. Relic Smith wound up with 16 points for GFCC.
• Hays-Lodgepole 69, Turner 47: A 19-point outing by Tyshawn Shambo led Hays-Lodgepole to a 22-point win. Shambo scored 15 in the first quarter. Daniel Henry added 16 for the Thunderbirds, hitting five 3-pointers. R.J. Bladecrow had 12.
• Shields Valley 77, Twin Bridges 43: Kaden Acosta's 20 points helped Shields Valley pull away from Twin Bridges after the first quarter. Cole Flatt scored 16 points and Dylan Flatt had 14 for the Rebels. Daniel Hogenson also had 14 for Shields Valley.
• Plentywood 49, Westby-Grenora 34: Plentywood was led by Reese Wirtz's 16 points as it pulled away from Westby-Grenora. Caydon Trupe chipped in 10 and Easton Tommerup had nine for the Wildcats. Cole Gebhardt led the Thunder with 11 points and Erik Field added 8.
• St. Regis 78, Two Eagle River 54: Tanner Day went for 30 points and Caleb Ball added 22 as St. Regis raced past Two Eagle River. John Pruitt chipped in 14 points for the Tigers. Thomas Spotted Eagle had 12 points for Two Eagle River, while Nate Gates scored 10.
• Dutton-Brady 57, Power 30: Kellan Doheny poured in 29 points for the victors. He nailed five 3-pointers as Dutton-Brady was in command throughout the game. The home team tallied 37 second-half points, with Dohney getting 18 of them. Teammate Tyler Ellsworth added 17 points overall. Power's Spencer Lehnerz finished with 14.
• Big Sandy 82, Box Elder 71: Kody Strutz scored 23 points, shooting 10 of 14 from the foul line, as Big Sandy triumphed at home. Brayden Cline added 19 points, while Lane Demontiney and Wylee Snapp contributed 18 apiece. Gabe Saddler scored 22 for Box Elder. Gyme Kelly added 16 and Tyrus LaMere 12. Strutz had 10 of the Pioneers' 23 fourth-quarter points. Kelly drilled five 3-pointers for Box Elder.
• Denton-Geyser-Stanford 51, Geraldine-Highwood 46, OT: In a game that was close all the way, D-G-S prevailed thanks to 18 points from Ace Becker and 10 more from Axel Becker. Tyce Smith and Colter Howell each had seven for the Bearcats. Bryson Bahnmiller had 13 points, Cole Noble scored 11 and Ryder Zanto added 10 for Geraldine-Highwood.
• Fort Benton 53, Conrad 41: Andrew Ballantyne's 14 points and Landis Arganbright's 12 helped direct Fort Benton to a win at home. The winners used an 18-8 scoring spree in the third quarter to pull away. Teagen Arnold's 14 points and Sam Blanchard's 13 paced Conrad.
• Circle 39, Savage 38: Circle edged Savage with balanced scoring, as Arley Idland, Jace Curtis and Chance Beley each had eight points. Caesn Erickson scored a game-high 14 points to lead Savage. Cade Tombre added 11.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
• No. 4 Kalispell Flathead 36, Butte 32: Flathead, behind Maddy Moore's 11 points, survived a low-scoring game. Clare Converse had nine for the Bravettes. Laurel Rosenleaf and Kodie Hoagland each had nine points for Butte. Hoagland hit three 3-pointers. Butte played without Ashley Olson, who sprained an ankle in practice this week.
CLASS A
• No. 2 Billings Central 75, Livingston 25: Maria Stewart scored 24 points as the Rams scored a season-high in points and won for the 10th straight time. Mya Hansen added 13 points for Billings Central, which had five players score at least seven points and 10 players overall enter the scoring column.
• No. 5 Browning 59, Whitefish 26: Jerel WhiteGrass scored 12 points and nine players scored as the Indians dominated the Bulldogs. Browning was up 33-14 by halftime on its way to a fifth straight win following a loss to Columbia Falls two weeks ago.
• Ronan 51, Polson 30: Dani Coffman (13 points) and LaReina Cordova (12) paced the Maidens to their sixth win in their last seven games. Turquoise Pierre had nine points to lead the Pirates.
• Columbia Falls 46, Shelby 37: Lexi Oberholtzer led a balanced scoring attack with 11 points as the Wildkats held off Shelby. Jory Clary led Coyotes with 10 points.
• Lewistown 59, Glendive 30: Glendive's Mallory Robinson accounted for 25 of the visiting Red Devils' points, but the Golden Eagles had 10 players score points in the win at home. Lexy Burnham led a balanced Lewistown attack with 14 points. Brooke Weinheimer and Ida Bokemeyer added nine apiece. The Golden Eagles outscored the Red Devils 34-14 in the second half. Robinson scored 14 of her points in the first half. She connected on two 3-pointers.
CLASS B
• No. 5 Anaconda 59, Deer Lodge 22: Alyssa Peterson led a balanced scoring effort with 12 points for Anaconda. The Copperheads had nine players reach the scoring column. Maniyah Lunceford added eight points and Makena Patrick and Kora Kelly each had seven for the 'Heads. Taryn Lamb's eight points paced Deer Lodge.
• No. 6 Big Timber 53, Joliet 26: It was a four-point game after the first quarter but the defending champion Herders ran away from there, giving up just 14 points over the final 24 minutes. Bailey Finn had 13 points, Emily Cooley 12 and Kameryn Ketcham 10 for Big Timber. Kyelynn Coombe led Joliet with eight points.
• No. 7 Red Lodge 70, Park City 30: Brayli Reimer and Isabelle Sager combined for 41 points and the Class B Rams rolled to a win over the Class C Panthers. Reimer led the way with 21 and Sager chipped in with 20 for Red Lodge, which raced to a 37-15 halftime lead. Isabelle Adams scored 12 points to lead Park City.
• No. 9 Missoula Loyola 77, No. 8 Thompson Falls 66: The Breakers lost a 10-point halftime lead — thanks to a 31-point third quarter by the Blue Hawks — but rallied in the fourth to win the contest of Top-10 teams. Loyola outscored Thompson Falls 26-12 in the fourth quarter. Only four players scored for the Blue Hawks, all in double figures: Ellie Baxter (22), Maliyah LeCoure (16), Avery Burgess (15) and Chesney Lowe (13).
• Wolf Point 53, Baker 43: Wolf Point held off Baker in a high-scoring fourth quarter to preserve the victory. The Wolves outscored the Spartans 19-17 in the final frame, negating a 23-point effort by Baker's Kyal Hadley.
• Columbus 75, Roundup 23: The Cougars scored 29 points in the first quarter and cruised to victory. Natalie Gairrett scored 17 points, Katelyn Hamilton and Molly Hamilton both had 12, and Izzy Gurie contributed 10 points for Columbus. Cate Cota led Roundup with 16 points.
CLASS C
• No. 1 Roy-Winifred 66, Great Falls Central 22: Madeline Heggem scored 19 points to lead the top-ranked Outlaws to another win. Isabelle Heggem and Laynee Elness both added 16 points for Roy-Winifred.
• No. 2 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 59, Scobey 30: The Mavericks picked up their 10th straight win behind 20 points from Jaycee Erickson and 13 from Teagan Erickson. Carrie Taylor led Scobey with 12 points. After a slow first quarter where the teams combined for nine points, the Mavericks scored 53 points the final 24 minutes.
• No. 4 Manhattan Christian 74, Sheridan 42: Junior Ava Bellach put together a game-high 27 points as the Eagles won big at home. Junior teammate Grace Aamot contributed 16 to the cause. Bellach also grabbed seven rebounds. Manhattan Christian raced ahead 19-6 in the first quarter and owned a 37-25 advantage by halftime. Brooke Grow and Faith Larsen posted 10 points apiece for Sheridan.
• No. 5 Box Elder 68, Big Sandy 38: Box Elder pushed its season to 13-1 with a defeat of Big Sandy. The Bears were led by Breanna Bacon’s 15 points while Angela Gopher and Kyla Momberg each chipped in 10 apiece. The Pioneers got 14 points each from Eva Yeadon and Eva Wagoner.
• No. 6 Plentywood 43, Westby-Grenora 20: Emma Brensdal scored 13 points and Montana Tech signee Liv Wangerin added 12 to help the Wildcats win their 13th game in a row. They haven’t lost since a season-opening loss to No. 2 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale. Elizabeth Field had 14 points for the Thunder.
• No. 8 Shields Valley 41, No. 3 Twin Bridges 34: The Rebels held Twin Bridges to one point in the third quarter to bounce back from a loss last week to Gardiner. Jaeli Jenkins was the lone Rebel in double figures, but three more scored at least eight points for Shields Valley, which trailed 23-17 at the half. Kyle Pancost scored 13 points to lead the Falcons, who knocked off previous No. 1 Manhattan Christian last Friday.
• No. 10 Melstone 59, Plevna 15: Draya Wacker’s 17 points led four players into double figures as the Broncs cruised to victory. Savannah DeJaegher finished with 13 points and Kayla Kombol and Avery Eike added 13 and 11 respectively.
• No. 10 Seeley-Swan 61, Darby 18: Emily Maughan with 16 points and Kyla Conley with 14 led the way for the Blackhawks, who had 52 points by halftime. Ava Thornsberry chipped in with 10 points.
• Gardiner 63, White Sulphur Springs 45: The Bruins took control in the second quarter and won behind 30 points from Ellie Reinertson. Sophia Daar had 13 points and Leah Veress contributed 10 for Gardiner, which took a 29-15 halftime lead after leading by four going into the second quarter. Kendra Manger scored 27 points for White Sulphur Springs, while Kenzie Hereim pitched in with 11.
• Savage 34, Circle 26: Teah Conradsen scored 20 points and the Warriors pulled away from the Wildcats in the fourth quarter. Savage led by one going into the fourth quarter but outscored the Wildcats 10-3 in the final eight minutes.
• Culbertson 45, Froid-Lake 40: Three players scored all of the Cowgirls points as they held off Froid-Lake. Megan Granbois led the way for Culbertson with 19 points, and she was followed by Destiny Thompson with 14 and Makena Hauge with 12. Baylee Davidson scored 19 to lead Froid-Lake.
• Hays-Lodgepole 62, Turner 37: Jaedyn Chandler, Nashone Shambo and Alliya Pretty Paint teamed for 36 points as the Thunderbirds prevailed on the road. Chandler had 14 points, Shambo 12 and Pretty Paint 10 for Hays-Lodgepole. Chandler buried three 3-pointers. The Thunderbirds led 32-13 at half and 51-18 after three quarters. Dakota Krass had 14 points for the Tornadoes. Cassidy Grabofsky added 10.
• Bainville 64, Richey-Lambert 57: Richey-Lambert won the first half handily but Bainville dominated the second half and won the game. Elsie Wilson pumped in 27 points and Hailey Berwick came through with 22 more to help Bainville rally from a 10-point halftime deficit by outscoring the Fusion 41-24 in the second half. The Fusion put three players into double figures, with Shaelyn Williams’ 17 points leading the way. Kiera Rains added 13 points and Lauren Prevost finished with 10 for R-L.
• Fort Benton 42, Conrad 33: Hailee Wang and Casha Corder hit double figures to help the Longhorns edge away from the Cowgirls in the second half. Wang finished with 14 points and Corder 10 for Fort Benton, which led just 20-18 at the half. Brae Eneboe and Maggie Bender scored 10 points each for Conrad.
• Roberts 49, Reed Point-Rapelje 27: Roberts built a comfortable 18-point halftime lead and went on to the victory. Lily Herzog scored 12 points to lead RP-R.
• Fairview 60, Poplar 50: Macy Tjelde scored 21 points and Megan Asbeck and Emily Johnson backed her up with 12 points each to help the Class C Warriors overcome a big night from Morgan Nordwick, who had 27 points for Class B Poplar. Fairview broke open the game with a 20-10 advantage in the third quarter.
• Augusta 52, Valier 22: Sallie Orem scored 19 points and Katy Morris 14 as Augusta won at Valier. Orem scored 15 points in the fourth quarter. Augusta outscored Valier 39-3 in the second half after trailing 19-13 at intermission. Valier received 10 points from Emma Valdez.
• Power 32, Dutton-Brady 14: Veolet Rehm's 10 points helped spark Power to a road victory. Power led 19-12 going into the fourth quarter and ended the game on a 13-2 run. Power knocked down five 3-pointers on the night. Nadely Chapman had six points for Dutton-Brady.
• Geraldine-Highwood 56, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 33: Azzia Rowland poured in 23 points and Trinity Tinsen finished with 15 for the Rivals, who got off to an 11-point lead and never looked back.
• St. Regis 60, Two Eagle River 24: Averie Burnham put up 20 points and the Tigers outscored the Eagles 18-0 in the third quarter. Macy Hill contributed 17 points for St. Regis. Dayaui Piapot led Two Eagle River with 16 points.
20-Point Club
41: Damon Gros Ventre, Lodge Grass
31: Jace Stenson, Butte
31: Nadan White Clay, St. Labre
30: Ellie Reinertson, Gardiner
30: Tanner Day, St. Regis
29: Max Romney, Lone Peak
28: Dillon Gee, Broadus
27: Elsie Wilson, Bainville
27: Kendra Manger, White Sulphur Springs
27: Ava Bellach, Manhattan Christian
27: Morgan Nordwick, Poplar
27: Payton Kokut, Livingston
25: Mallory Robinson, Glendive
25: Joe Demontiney, Rocky Boy
24: Maria Stewart, Billings Central
23: Kyal Hadley, Baker
23: Zach Welch, Miles City
23: Joston Cripe, Kalispell Flathead
23: Royce Robinson, Lewistown
23: Azzie Rowland, Geraldine-Highwood
23: Kody Strutz, Big Sandy
22: Ellie Baxter, Thompson Falls
22: Hailey Berwick, Bainville
22: Ben Crebs, Rocky Boy
22: Caleb Ball, St. Regis
22: Colby Martinez, Columbus
22: Gabe Saddler, Box Elder
21: Brayli Reimer, Red Lodge
21: Macy Tjelde, Fairview
20: Isabelle Sager, Red Lodge
20: Teah Conradsen, Savage
20: Kaden Acosta, Shields Valley
20: Jaycee Erickson, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale
20: Zach Herriford, Billings Central
20: Averie Burnham, St. Regis
