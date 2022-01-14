Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS AA
• No. 2 Bozeman 61, Bozeman Gallatin 24: Ty Huse led all scorers with 18 points, Trent Rogers chipped in with 11 and Jackson Basye added 10 as the Hawks rushed their crosstown rivals with a 43-16 first half. Kellen Harrison scored nine for Bozeman. Tyler Nansel was Gallatin's top scorer with 10 points.
• Kalispell Flathead 55, Helena 48: Joston Cripe was a one-man show with 27 points and the Braves bounced back from a seven-point deficit after one quarter and a one-point gap entering the final eight minutes to overcome the Bengals and win their first game. Helena led 35-34 heading into the fourth quarter and 29-24 at halftime. Dylan Chrisman scored 14, and Tevin Wetzel and Colter Petre added 12 apiece for the Bengals.
• Billings Skyview 57, Belgrade 50: Payton Sanders won a scoring duel over Ta'Veus Randle with 28 points and the Falcons pulled away in the fourth quarter to topple the Panthers. Lane Love backed Sanders with 13 points for Skyview, which outscored Belgrade 17-12 over the final eight minutes. Randle scored 24 points and Wyatt Russell 12 for the Panthers.
• No. 1 Helena Capital 71, Kalispell Glacier 49: Hayden Opitz (24 points) and Brayden Koch (21) formed a potent tandem as the Bruins pulled away from the Wolfpack with a 20-5 second quarter for an 18-point margin at intermission. Jacob Curry scored 12 for Capital. Noah Dowler scored 12, Nolan Hyde 11 and Ty Olsen 10 for Glacier.
CLASS A
• No. 1 Lewistown 84, Hardin 55: Fischer Brown was on fire with 33 points and Nolan Fry backed him with 15 as the Golden Eagles stayed perfect with a dismantling of the Bulldogs. Royce Robinson added 10 points and Luke Clinton 10 for Lewistown, which sped to an 11-point lead after one quarter and built the margin to 19 at halftime.
• Dillon 43, Frenchtown 41: In a game that was close from start to finish, Connor Curnow scored 18 points and Tyler Lagunas helped with 13 as the Beavers nipped the Broncs. The teams were tied after the first and third quarters. Connor Michaud scored 11 and Devin Shelton 10 for Frenchtown.
• Laural 71, No. 4 Billings Central 69 (OT): Kyson Moran's put-back at the buzzer in overtime gave the Locomotives their sixth consecutive victory, this one a minor upset over the arch-rival Rams. Konnor Gregorson led Laurel with 24 points, Moran had 14 and Emmet Renner 10. Cayden Merchant drained 28 for Billings Central, followed by JJ Sanchez with 11.
• Libby 54, Whitefish 38: Caden Williams paved the way with 17 points and Tyler Anderson backed him with 15 as the Loggers pulled away from a two-point halftime lead by outscoring the Bulldogs 18-5 in the third quarter. Logan Conklin scored nine points, and Bodie Smith and Gabe Lund added eight each for Whitefish.
CLASS B
• Fairfield 59, Havre 49: Cooper Christensen was tops with 16 points and Kaelob Flores chipped in with 13 as the Eagles used a 20-3 fourth quarter to shock the Class A Blue Ponies. Daniel Faith added nine points and Owen Cartwright-Gines eight for Fairfield. Shane Patascil and Isaac Pedraza had 10 points apiece, and Xavier Butler added eight for Havre.
• Big Timber 47, Lockwood 39: Trevor Mosness had a big night with 20 points to lead the Herders over the Class A Lions. Lockwood led by two after one quarter but Big Timber's 20-8 second quarter put the Lions at arm's length the rest of the way. Tyce Casterline scored 12 for Lockwood.
• Shelby 59, Cut Bank 28: Trenton Emerson paced four players in double figures with 17 points as the Coyotes cruised past the Wolves. Randon Richman and Rhett Reynolds scored 14 points apiece and Kyle McDermott added 11 for Shelby, which led by nine at halftime and blew it open with a 22-6 third quarter. Robert Reagan scored seven for Cut Bank.
• No. 6 Florence-Carlton 87, Corvallis 55: Beau Neal was the go-to guy with 29 points and Jace Pederson backed him with 18 as the Falcons bolted to a 15-point first-quarter lead and built the gap from there against the Class A Blue Devils. Aiden Wayne added nine points and Blake Shoupe eight for Florence-Carlton. Donovan Potter scored 14, Leif Jessop 12 and David Broch nine for Corvallis.
• Joliet 40, No. 10 Roundup 37: Seth Bailey led withi 13 points, Brice Williams added 11 and Paxton McQuillan pitched in with 10 as the J-Hawks rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to surprise the Panthers. Jordan Olson and AJ Gray scored 10 each for Roundup.
• Harlem 71, Glasgow 64: The Wildcats used a 46-point second half in pulling away from the Scotties. Teagan LeValdo scored 19 points and RJ Ramone was close behind with 18. Deshon Shambo added 11. Harlem led 25-23 at halftime. Wyatt Babb paced Glasgow with 18 points. Riley Smith connected for 16 and Keigan Ingram 10. The Wildcats knocked down eight 3-pointers.
• Eureka 87, Troy 16: Gavin Bates took scoring honors from around the state with 36 points and the Lions sprinted to a 48-9 halftime lead in rolling past the Trojans. Danny Dunn scored 14 for Eureka. Paxton Fisher topped Troy with eight.
CLASS C
• No. 4 Broadus 63, Wibaux 19: Dillon Gee paved the way with 20 points and brother Wyatt Gee backed him with 13 as the Hawks improved to 9-0 with a romp over the Longhorns. Tytan Hanson scored 10 for Broadus, which led by 10 points after one quarter and 30 at halftime. Wyatt Ree scored seven for Wibaux.
• Shields Valley 69, Harlowton-Ryegate 50: Kaden Acosta (21 points) and Dylan Flatt (20) were double-trouble for the Rebels in a rout of the Engineers. Cole Flatt also scored 11 for Shields Valley, which led by a point after one quarter but outscored Harlowton-Ryegate 42-18 over the middle two quarters.
• St. Regis 74, Noxon 38: Tanner Day poured in 26 points and Caleb Ball backed him with 24 as the Tigers bolted to a 25-6 lead after one quarter and crushed the Red Devils. John Pruitt scored eight for St. Regis, which used a 32-9 third quarter to lead 69-22.
• Savage 52, Brockton 22: Cade Tombre led with 12 points, and Caesn Erickson and Hunter Sanders added 10 apiece to lead Savage, which led 16-3 after one quarter and 32-7 at intermission.
• Heart Butte 81, Conrad 20: Joe Murray paced four players in double figures with 25 points as the Warriors dominated the Class B Cowboys. Riley Reevis added 23, Frankie Calf Boss Ribs 15 and Marcus Rutherford 12 for Heart Butte.
• Big Sandy 74, Turner 52: Brayden Cline had the hot hand with 26 points and Lane Demontiney backed him with 19 to power the Pioneers past the Tornadoes. Big Sandy led by eight after one quarter but used a 28-11 second quarter to go up by 25 at intermission. Kody Strutz and Wylee Snapp scored 11 apiece for Big Sandy. Ryan Doyle scored 18 points and Carson Maloney 17 for Turner.
• Sheridan 44, Ennis 40: Cade Cathey led the way with 21 points and Kaidon Batzler helped with 13 as the Panthers rallied past the Mustangs in the fourth quarter. Trey Schank scored nine points and Caden Theis eight for Sheridan, which trailed 30-25 entering the final eight minutes. Brand Ostler scored 18, Clintin Buyan 12 and Jeremya Mauch eight for Ennis.
• Melstone 72, Terry 48: Bryce Grebe paced three places in double figures with 19 points and the Broncs dominated the middle two quarters en route to thumping the Terriers. Colby Thurston scored 16, Michael Bergin 14 and Melstone outscored Terry 45-22 in the second and third quarter. Rodrigo Takano led all scorers with 20 points and Victor Delgado added 16 for the Terriers.
• Plentywood 54, Circle 32: Caydon Trupe's 17 points led Plentywood, which rolled to an 11-point first-quarter lead and pulled away in the second half to win a battle of Wildcats. Reese Wirtz scored 14 pionts and Noah Murray 12 for Plentywood. Circle was led by Donovan Gibbs with 10 points, and Arley Idland and Jace Curtis with eight each.
• Dutton-Brady 51, Valier 27: Tyler Ellsworth popped in 18 points and Kellan Doheny chipped in with 15 as the Diamond Backs toppled the Panthers. Valier led 6-3 after one quarter but Dutton-Brady turned it on with a 21-2 run before halftime. Kamden Broesder scored 11 for the Panthers.
• No. 7 Bridger 74, Reed Point-Rapelje 12: Jace Weimer had the hot hand with 24 ponits and Quin Gillespie contributed 17 for the Scouts, who outscored the Renegades 42-5 in the second half. Gage Goltz added 14 for Bridger. Chance Keating scored 11 of Reed Point-Rapelje's 12 points.
• No. 8 Fairview 72, Culbertson 41: Kanyon Taylor was a one-man wrecking crew with 28 points and Hunter Sharbono helped with 17 as the Warriors kept rolling with a win over the Cowboys. Tyler Loan added 10 for Fairview. Bridger Salvevold scored 12, and Shea Scott and Mark Kirkaldie added 11 apiece for Culbertson.
• No. 6 Belt 80, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 41: Keahn McDaniel led the way with 18 points and Bridger Vogl had 15 in the Huskies' easy triumph over the Bearcats. Asa Jassen had nine, and Ryley Mapston and Aiden Bergstrom eight each for Belt, which led 38-13 by halftime. Ace Becker's 14 points led D-G-S.
• Box Elder 110, Hays-Lodgepole 68: Tyrus LaMere paced five players in double figures with 22 points and the Bears lit up the scoreboard with a state-high 110 points for the season in routing the Thunderbirds. Gyme Kelly III and Gabe Saddler provided 16 points apiece, Skylar Walker 15 and Joe Standing Rock 13 for Box Elder, which scored 37 points in the third quarter and 66 in the second half. Tyson Shambo's 33 led Hays-Lodgepole, and Brandon Castillo added 13.
• Park City 48, Fromberg 29: Gage Witt scored 12 points and three players aided him with nine as the Panthers bounced back from a one-point deficit after one quarter to roll past the Falcons. Jake Gauthier, Eyan Jordet and Zach Downing each scored nine for Park City. Brandon Dobson scored eight for Fromberg.
• Winnett-Grass Range 49, Jordan 29: Jace Dunkel, Walker Doman and Brady Bantz all dumped in 12 points to lead the Rams past the Mustangs. Jayden Saylor led Jordan with nine points.
• No. 1 Manhattan Christian 65, No. 2 Three Forks 42: Seth Amunrud pumped in 20 points, Willem Kimm added 15 and Logan Leep produced 14 as the unbeaten Eagles kept flying high by drubbing the second-ranked Class B Wolves. Owen Long scored 14 points and Michael O'Dell 10 for Three Forks.
• Sunburst 59, Power 44: Cade Hanson and Conlan Kerfoot scored 14 points apiece, Connor Sullivan chipped in with 12 and Josh Kearns had 10 as the Refiners used balance to offset the 26-point barrage by the Pirates' Spencer Lehnerz. John Buckley added eight for Sunburst, which trailed by nine points after one quarter but took over with a 20-04 surge in the third quarter.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
• No. 1 Billings West 68, Billings Senior 37: Sydney Pierce scored 18 points, Taylee Chirrick added 16 and 11 Golden Bears players scored in their crosstown romp over the Broncs. Halle Haber added eight for West, which led only 16-14 after one quarter but buried Senior with a 25-5 third period. Allie Cummings scored nine and Brenna Linse eight for the Broncs.
• No. 3 Billings Skyview 64, Belgrade 15: Brooke Berry scored 18 points, Breanna Williams added 11 and the Falcons cruised to a 49-9 halftime lead on the way to routing the Panthers. Alexis Brauer and Cami Harris scored eight apiece for Skyview. McKenna Morris scored 11 of Belgrade's 15 points.
• No. 4 Kalispell Flathead 42, Helena 32: Maddy Moy and Clare Converse scored nine points each and the Bravettes remained unbeaten by jumping to a 12-2 lead and regrouping with a 12-5 third quarter after the Bengals rallied to within a point at halftime. Kennedy Moore scored eight for Flathead. Avery Kraft had 11 points and Alex Bullock 10 for Helena.
• Helena Capital 45, Kalispell Glacier 36: Jada Clarkson and Megan Swanson scored 12 points each, and Rachael Stacy helped with nine as the Bruins turned a one-point halftime deficit into an 11-point lead after three quarters in tipping the Wolfpack. Sidney Gulick scored 12 to lead Glacier.
• Bozeman 59, Bozeman Gallatin 42: Tailyn Black led with 17 points, Avery Burkhart added 16 and the Hawks gave first-year coach Kati Mobley her first victory by downing the Raptors in a battle of winless teams. Nicole D'Agostino added 12 for Bozeman. Freshman Emma Hardman led Gallatin with 10 points, and Avery Walker produced eight.
CLASS A
• No. 4 Dillon 63, Frenchtown 43: Ainsley Shipman popped in 16 points, Sydney Petersen provided 11 and Jordyn Walker 10 as the Beavers parlayed a big second quarter into a rout of the Broncs. Dillon, which also received nine points from Leila Stennerson, led by four after one quarter but outscored Frenchtown 23-7 over the next eight minutes. Sadie Smith scored 17 points and Demi Smith added eight for the Broncs.
• No. 3 Billings Central 51, Laurel 43: Mya Hansen scored more than half of her team's points with 27 and Alaina Woods was also dominant with seven points and 18 rebounds — eight offensive — as the Rams took care of the arch-rival Locomotives at the MetraPark Arena in Billings. Maria Stewart scored eight for Central. Emma Timm scored 17 points and Alyse Aby 14 for Laurel.
• No. 2 Hardin 87, Lewistown 55: Kamber Good Luck had a big night with 26 points and the Bulldogs dominated the Golden Eagles with a 55-point second half. Aiyanna Big Man scored 18, Kylee Old Elk 15 and Evelyn Old Coyote nine for Hardin.
CLASS B
• No. 6 Red Lodge 37, Columbus 32: Isabelle Sager drained 16 points, and Brayli Reimer and Ellis Mastel provided nine apiece as the Rams built a seven-point halftime lead and held on against a stern challenge from the Cougars. Katelyn Hamilton scored 17 to lead Columbus.
• Townsend 45, Whitehall 42: Ella Begger and Emily Bird shared scoring honors with 14 points apiece, and Cassidy Flynn did her part with nine as the Bulldogs edged the Trojans. Townsend led 26-18 at halftime, but Whitehall shaved the deficit to three entering the final eight minutes. Julia Hoagland led the Trojans with 13 points, and Lindsay Briggs had nine.
• No. 9 Eureka 70, Troy 19: Jadyn Pluid drained 21 points, and Dylan Sharp and Ixone Coteron added 11 apiece as the Lions built a 46-11 halftime lead on the way to crushing the Trojans. Reena Truman and Jimena Sanchez scored eight apiece for Eureka. Elaine Folkerts led Troy with 10.
• No. 3 Bigfork 76, Florence-Carlton 57: Emma Berreth paced four players in double figures with 19 points and the unbeaten Valkyries held off the Falcons despite a 31-point outburst by Kasidy Yeoman. Braedon Gunlock scored 11 points, and Ava Davey and Callie Gembala added 10 each as Bigfork rang up 31 first-quarter points. Kylie Kovatch backed Yeoman with 12 points for Florence-Carlton.
• Huntley Project 53, Shepherd 34: Lily Zimmer scored 17 points, and Macy Rose and Madison Akins provided 10 apiece as the Red Devils downed the arch-rival Fillies. Paige Lofing added nine for Huntley Project. Abigail Beddes scored seven for Shepherd.
• Glasgow 62, Harlem 57 (OT): Sabrina Rush scored seven of her game-high 33 points in overtime as the Scotties outlasted the Wildcats. Rush shot 14 of 17 from the foul line, including 5 of 6 in OT. She had 12 points at halftime and 21 through three quarters. Rush shot 10 of 12 at the line through the fourth quarter and OT. Glasgow led 27-25 at halftime and 41-40 going into the final eight minutes. The game was tied at 50-all at the end of regulation. Taya Trottier scored 17 for Harlem. Chloe Messerly tossed in 13.
• No. 10 Wolf Point 55, Glendive 21: J'Elle Garfield led with 16 points and Hamyanie Campbell backed her with 10 as the Wolves raced to a 35-11 halftime lead and routed the Class A Red Devils. Sari Murphy and Jane Harrison had five points each for Glendive.
• No. 4 Malta 78, Poplar 36: Allison Kunze was high scorer again with 20 points for the M-ettes, who broke to a 22-4 first-quarter lead and then bolstered their margin with a 27-8 third quarter. Addy Anderson scored 15 points, Justine Lamb 12 and Maddie Williamson 10 for Malta. Mattie Fallsdown and Morgan Nordwick scored eight each for Poplar.
• No. 5 Big Timber 63, Lockwood 29: Bailey Finn was tops with 16 points to lead four players in double figures as the Herders trounced the Class A Lions. Kameryn Ketcham scored 13, Emily Cooley 11 and Alyssa Boshart 10 for Big Timber. Tailey Harris topped all scorers with 19 points for Lockwood.
CLASS C
• Melstone 71, Terry 11: Savannah DeJaegher led a whopping six players in double figures with 20 points as the Broncs crushed the Terriers. Draya Wacker scored 17, Kayla Kombol 14, Koye Rindal 11, and Avery Eike and Josie Robbins 10 apiece for Melstone. In all, nine players scored for Melstone.
• No. 1 Manhattan Christian 46, Three Forks 32: Katelyn Van Kirk was tops with 17 points and Ava Bellach chipped in with 14 points and nine rebounds as the Eagles remained unbeaten by toppling the Class B Wolves. Grace Aamot added eight for Manhattan Christian. Jayden Woodland led Three Forks with 11 points and five rebounds.
• Valier 39, Dutton-Brady 30: Loni Orcutt drained 14 points and the Panthers pulled away in the fourth quarter to down the Diamond Backs. Valier, helped by eight points apiece from Hylee Layne and Emma Valdez, led 26-24 entering the final eight minutes. Chloe Sealey scored 14 and Leslie Ostberg eight for Dutton-Brady.
• Culbertson 43, Fairview 32: Makena Hauge had the hot hand with 20 points and the Cowgirls pulled away in the fourth quarter to down the Warriors. Destiny Thompson scored 12 for Culbertson, which led by 10-9 at halftime and by two points after three quarters before outscoring Fairview 28-19 over the final eight minutes. Emily Johnson led the Warriors with 13 points.
• Chinook 62, No. 10 North Star 52: Hallie Neibauer paced four players in double figures with 23 points and the Sugarbeeters rallied from an eight-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to stun the Knights. Bree Swanson scored 12, Alexus Seymour 11 and Britton Elliot 10 for Chinook, which outscored North Star 24-6 in the fourth quarter. Kaytlyn Domire led the Knights with 22 points, followed by Laynie Sattoriva and Kris King with 12 each.
• Power 57, Sunburst 42: Amora Bodkins led the way with 16 points as the Pirates raced to a 14-3 first-quarter lead and pulled away from the Refiners. Hailey May added 13 and Jersey Somerfeld 12 points for Power. Claire Bucklin scored 17 of her team-high 18 points in the second half, and Nikki Nau added 10 for Sunburst.
• No. 5 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 53, Lustre Christian 27: Paige Wasson pumped in 19 points and Teagan Erickson had her back with 10 as the Mavericks coasted past the Lions. Jaycee Erickson added nine points for North Country, which led 29-4 at halftime. Aubri Hulzrichter scored 11 and Alexa Reddig 10 for Lustre.
• No. 4 Belt 63, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 18: Lindsey Paulson paced a balanced attack with 16 points and the Huskies pitched a 23-0 second-quarter shutout en route to trouncing the Bearcats. Kylee Permann added 10, Hattie Bumgarner nine and Raily Gliko eight for Belt. Kataia Vincent scored six for D-G-S.
• No. 6 Box Elder 56, Hays-Lodgepole 44: Balanced scoring was the key for the Bears, as Mariah Arkinson led with 12 points and Angela Gopher added 10. Box Elder led 21-11 after one quarter and held on as Annalise Johnson and Brenna Bacon added eight points apiece.
• Park City 59, Fromberg 20: Addie Baker led with 17 points, and Isabelle Adams and Kendyll Story helped with 15 as the Panthers grounded the Falcons. Siera Guffey's 14 points led Fromberg.
• West Yellowstone 45, Lone Peak 39: Emmie Collins scored 17 points to lead the Wolverines past the Bighorns.
• No. 3 Shields Valley 69, Harlowton-Ryegate 30: Jaeli Jenkins pumped in 21 points, Aspen Sanderson added 14 and Morgan Fairchild helped with 11 as the Rebels kept rolling with a rout of the Engineers. Haven Sager scored eight for Shields Valley, which led 23-4 after one quarter.
• Big Sandy 70, Turner 49: Eva Yeadon drained 17 points, Jaihven Baumann added 15 and Eva Wagoner backed them with 14 as the Pioneers trio offset the 31-point night by the Tornadoes' Dakota Krass. Lainey Terry added nine for Big Sandy, which led 26-7 after one quarter.
• Bridger 27, Reed Point-Rapelje 24: Violet Herzog had 10 points in a losing cause for the Renegrades against the Scouts. No statistics were received from Bridger.
• Jordan 50, Winnett-Grass Range 24: Abby Pierce paced the Mustangs with 18 points and Lindsay Lawrence did her share with 12 in a rout of the Rams. Zurry Moore scored 11 for Winnett-Grass Range.
• No. 8 Plentywood 52, Circle 29: Emma Brensdal drained 18 points and Liv Wangerin was right behind with 16 as Plentywood pulled away from a 10-10 first-quarter tie in a showdown of Wildcats. Siera Nagle scored 11 for Circle.
• Broadus 40, Wibaux 39 (OT): Abi Krantz scored 18 points to lead all scorers and the Hawks survived a nip-and-tuck battle with the Longhorns, outscoring them 4-3 in the extra session after winning the fourth quarter 5-3. Emma Isaacs scored eight for Broadus. Rylee Smith scored 15 points, and Annika Lunde and Abby Begger chipped in with 10 each for Wibaux.
• St. Regis 43, Noxon 25: Macy Hill was the only scorer in double figures with 13 points and the Tigers moved to a 15-4 first-quarter lead on the way to toppling the Red Devils. Averie Burnham added eight points for St. Regis. Maygan Swanson scored eight for Noxon.
20-Point Club
36: Gavin Bates, Eureka
33: Fischer Brown, Lewistown
33: Tyson Shambo, Hays-Lodgepole
33: Sabrina Rush, Glasgow
31: Kasidy Yeoman, Florence-Carlton
31: Dakota Krass, Turner
29: Beau Neal, Florence-Carlton
28: Cayden Merchant, Billings Central
28: Kanyon Taylor, Fairview
28: Payton Sanders, Billings Skyview
27: Mya Hansen, Billings Central
27: Joston Cripe, Kalispell Flathead
26: Tanner Day, St. Regis
26: Brayden Cline, Big Sandy
26: Kamber Good Luck, Hardin
26: Spencer Lehnerz, Power
25: Joe Murray, Heart Butte
24: Caleb Ball, St. Regis
24: Jace Weimer, Bridger
24: Konnor Gregerson, Laurel
24: Ta'Veus Randle, Belgrade
24: Hayden Opitz, Helena Capital
23: Hallie Neibauer, Chinook
23: Riley Reevis, Heart Butte
22: Kaytlyn Domire, North Star
22: Tyrus LaMere, Box Elder
21: Kaden Acosta, Shields Valley
21: Cade Cathey, Sheridan
21: Brayden Koch, Helena Capital
21: Jaeli Jenkins, Shields Valley
20: Dillon Gee, Broadus
20: Savannah DeJaegher, Melstone
20: Dylan Flatt, Shields Valley
20: Makena Hauge, Culbertson
20: Rodrigo Takano, Terry
20: Trevor Mosness, Big Timber
20: Allison Kunze, Malta
