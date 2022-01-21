Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS AA
• Missoula Sentinel 73, Missoula Sentinel 63: Kenley Leary paged a balanced attack as the Bulldogs pulled away from a one-point halftime deficit to down the Spartans on the road. Jace Stenson scored 18, Kooper Klobucar 14 and Cameron Gurnsey nine for Butte, which outscored Sentinel 23-14 in the third quarter. Trevor Rausch, Kaden Sheridan and Joe Weida all scored 12 points for the Spartans.
CLASS A
• Lockwood 54, Huntley Project 37: Jey Hofer scored 15 points and Jaiden BigMan added 10 as the Lions broke to an 11-point first-quarter lead and built in from there against the Class B Red Devils. Tyce Casterline added nine for Lockwood.
CLASS B
• Shelby 63, Conrad 24: Rhett Reynolds had the hot hand with 26 points and Kyle McDermott did his part with 10 as the Coyotes built a 35-13 hafltime lead and cruised past the Cowboys. Taylor Parsons added nine and Randon Richman eight for Shelby. Teagen Arnold scored eight for Conrad.
• No. 6 Florence-Carlton 64, Deer Lodge 46: Beau Neal drained 23 points and Blake Shoupe had his back with 13 for the Falcons, who built a 25-point halftime lead in locking up the Wardens. Aiden Wayne added eight for Florence-Carlton. Logan Nicholson led all scorers with 25 points for Deer Lodge.
• No. 1 Lodge Grass 91, Baker 64: Ty Moccasin led three players over 20 points with 24 as the unbeaten Indians scorched the nets again in routing the Spartans. Damon Gros Ventre, the state's leading scorer at 33.4 points per game entering the night, backed Moccasin with 22 points and DC Stewart had 20. Myron Little Light added nine.
• Jefferson 77, Whitehall 75 (OT): Tyler Harrington poured in 34 points and the Panthers took care of business in overtime after the Trojans rallied from a six-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to send the game into the extra session. Zach Zody added 12 points and Trent McMaster 11 for Jefferson. The Wagner brothers did it all for Whitehall — Brendan Wagner led with 27 points, Lane Wagner backed him with 22 and Parker Wagner had 19.
CLASS C
• Custer-Hysham 44, Wibaux 28: Ty Kuntz led with 16 points and Caden Rhoades provided 11 as the Rebels broke from a six-point halftime lead to go up by 13 in the third quarter and topple the Longhorns. Kreed Eskew paced Wibaux with 10 points.
• Park City 49, Reed Point-Rapelje 10: Addie Baker was tops with 13 points and Kendyll Story helped with 11 as the Panthers took care of the Renegades. Kylee Bryant and Lily Herzog scored three apiece for Reed Point-Rapelje.
• Darby 60, Victor 41: Hooper Reed led four players in double figures with 16 points as the Tigers rallied from a four-point deficit after the first quarter to whip the Pirates. Preston Smith scored 14, Sawyer Townsend 12 and Cullin Duggan 10 for Darby, which led by four entering the fourth quarter and then outscored Victor 28-13. Carson Varner scored 15 points and Caleb Rockwood eight for the Pirates.
• St. Regis 80, Charlo 68: Tanner Day (28 points) and Caleb Ball (23) were a two-pronged force as the Tigers overcame a three-point halftime deficit to defeat the Vikings. Kaleb Park added 15 and Adam Ball 13 for St. Regis, which outscored Charlo 21-8 in the third quarter. Wesley Anderson drained 23 points, Colt Hovet 10 and Coyle Nagy nine for the Vikings.
• No. 4 Broadus 71, Plevna 25: Tytan Hanson had the hot hand with 20 points and the unbeaten Hawks jumped to a 17-2 lead after one quarter and coasted against the Cougars. Wyatt Gee added 17 points and Jaxon Bilbrey 11 for Broadus.
• No. 3 Broadview-Lavina 65, Fromberg 22: Kade Erickson pumped in 23 points and the Pirates remained perfect on the season by cruising past the Falcons. William Sanguins scored 12 and Hunter Brown nine for Broadview-Lavina.
• Winnett-Grass Range 69, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 52: Walker Doman went off for a game-high 32 points as the Rams prevailed at Winnett. He scored 17 in the first half as WGR built a 39-23 bulge by intermission. Overall he shot 10 of 12 from the foul line. Teammate Brandon Bantz added 19 points, going 10 of 13 at the line. The Rams were 25 of 31 on free throws. Ace Becker nailed four 3-pointers for D-G-S on his way to 29 points. The Bearcats shot 6 of 19 at the foul line.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
• No. 3 Billings Skyview 77, Billings Senior 37: Breanna Williams had a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds and Brooke Berry backed her with 18 points as the Falcons erupted for a 44-11 halftime lead and crushed the Broncs in a crosstown showdown. Cami Harris helped with 12 for Skyview. Brenna Linse led Senior with 17 points.
• Missoula Sentinel 44, No. 5 Butte 37: Emily McElmurry dropped in 13 points to pace the Spartans in their road upset of the Bulldogs. Sentinel led by three after one quarter, five at halftime and eight entering the final eight minutes. Brooke McGrath scored eight for Butte.
• No. 1 Billings West 56, Belgrade 21: Layla Baumann led with 16 points, Bella Murphy added 11 and the unbeaten Golden Bears rode a 17-5 second quarter to a 20-point halftime lead in downing the Panthers. McKenna Morris and Olivia Wagner scored six apiece for Belgrade.
CLASS A
• Lockwood 61, Huntley Project 55: A 42-point outburst by Tailey Harris led Lockwood to its second victory in its inaugural varsity season. Harris scored 16 points in the fourth quarter as the Lions held on. For the game, Harris made 11 field goals (six 3s) and went 14 for 21 from the foul line. Lily Zimmer had 19 to lead to Project, and teammate Paige Lofing added 15.
• No. 2 Hardin 68, Livingston 18: Kamber Good Luck had a good night with 22 points and Kylee Old Elk scored 10 as the Bulldogs stifled the Rangers. Diamond Amyotte added nine for Hardin, which led 23-8 at halftime then blew it open with a 25-6 third quarter.
• Ronan 38, Whitefish 31: Olivia Heiner dropped in 17 points and Dani Coffman did her share with 13 for the Maidens, who outscored the Bulldogs by eight in the fourth quarter. Taylor Means scored 14 for Whitefish.
• Frenchtown 61, East Helena 52: Demi Smith topped all scorers with 20 points, and Alexis Godin and Sadie Smith each scored 11 for the Broncs, who used a 28-17 third quarter to pull away from the Vigilantes. Cassidy Bagnell added nine for Frenchtown. Dymon Root scored 12 and Natell Goodman 10 for East Helena.
CLASS B
• No. 1 Jefferson 68, Whitehall 30: It was Dakota Edmisten's turn to lead the way with 24 points for the Panthers, who shrugged off a slow start and trounced the Trojans to remain unbeaten. Rachel Van Blaricom added 17 and MacKenzie Layng 10 for Jefferson, which led by four after one quarter and then outscored Whitehall 20-2 over the next eight minutes. Maxine Hoagland led the Trojans with 12 points.
• No. 2 Colstrip 56, Shepherd 28: Baily Egan paved the way with 17 points, and Canzas HisBadHorse and Malea Egan backed her with 12 apiece as Colstrip galloped to a 15-1 first-quarter lead and coasted to their ninth consecutive win in a battle of Fillies. Ashley Carroll led Shepherd with eight points.
• Shelby 41, Conrad 32: Adele Lambe scored points and the Coyotes rebounded from a six-point deficit after one quarter to outscore the Cowgirls 18-4 in the second quarter and hold on from there. Cameron Blevins added eight points for Shelby. Brae Eneboe scored 15 points and Cierra Kulpas eight for Conrad.
• Baker 52, Lodge Grass 42: Kyal Hadley was the big gun with 20 points and the Spartans pitched a 12-0 shutout in the first quarter on the way to tipping the Indians. Anika Ploeger added nine for Baker.
• Florence-Carlton 50, Deer Lodge 26: Kasidy Yeoman led with 19 points and Kylie Kovatch added 11 for the Falcons, who led by five after one quarter then pushed the margin to 21 by halftime in a trouncing of the Wardens. Olivia Coulter scored eight for Florence-Carlton. Nia McClanahan led Deer Lodge with 11 points.
• Wolf Point 72, Poplar 28: Josie Kolstad produced 23 points and the Wolves burst to a 23-3 lead after one quarter en route to crushing the Indians. J'Elle Garfield scored 15 and Hamyanie Campbell eight for Wolf Point, which led 52-15 at halftime. Mattie Fallsdown scored 12 for Poplar.
• St. Ignatius 61, Troy 19: Kooper Page scored 19 points and Madyson Currie chipped in with 11 in the Bulldogs' triumph over the Trojans. Izzy Evans scored eight for Mission, which led 36-6 at halftime.
CLASS C
• Fort Benton 57, Turner 37: Balance was the key for the Longhorns as Hailee Wang scored 16 points, Casha Corder 14 and Ashlee Wang 13 to offset the 26-point outburst by the Tornadoes' Dakota Krass. Fort Benton led by nine at halftime and 12 after three quarters before pulling away.
• No. 1 Manhattan Christian 51, Manhattan 37: Ava Bellach pumped in 19 points and added four steals, Katelyn Van Kirk chipped in with 15 and the Eagles built a 16-3 lead after one quarter and played even with the Class B arch-rival Tigers the rest of the way. Sophie Duffin led Manhattan with eight points.
• Ennis 60, Lima 17: Payton Mallett led with 13 points and Marlyssa Ledgerwood helped with 12 as the Mustangs pitched a 19-0 first-quarter shutout and walloped the Bears. Shelbey Klein and Mikendra Ledgerwood hepled with nine apiece for Ennis. Gracie Bravo led Lima with seven points.
• Westby-Grenora 35, Savage 18: Elizabeth Field was heads above the rest of the field, matching the Warriors' output with 18 points as the Thunder pulled away with a 15-2 third quarter after leading by six at halftime. Brooke Reuter scored seven to lead Savage.
• No. 3 Shields Valley 62, Absarokee 26: Jaeli Jenkins led a high-powered Rebels attack with 18 points in a romp over the Huskies. Aspen Sanderson added 16, Perry Dominick 12 and Haven Sager eight for Shields Valley, which led by seven after one quarter and pushed the lead to 19 at halftime.
• Plenty Coups 40, Harlowton-Ryegate 34: Serena Flatlip produced 19 points and Keane Blacksmith provided support with nine for the Warriors in their tight win over the Engineers.
• Denton-Geyser-Stanford 40, Winnett-Grass Range 35: Allie Skelton scored 12 points and Kara Reed 10 as D-G-S won on the road. The Bearcats were up 22-19 at halftime and 31-26 heading into the fourth quarter. D-G-S made 7 of 12 free throws down the stretch. WGR's Zurry Ward knocked down four 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 15 points.
20-Point Club
42: Tailey Harris, Lockwood
34: Tyler Harrington, Jefferson
32: Walker Doman, Winnett-Grass Range
29: Ace Becker, Denton-Geyser-Stanford
28: Tanner Day, St. Regis
27: Brendan Wagner, Whitehall
26: Dakota Krass, Turner
26: Rhett Reynolds, Shelby
25: Logan Nicholson, Deer Lodge
24: Dakota Edmisten, Jefferson
24: Ty Moccasin, Lodge Grass
23: Josie Kolstad, Wolf Point
23: Caleb Ball, St. Regis
23: Wesley Anderson, Charlo
23: Beau Neal, Florence-Carlton
23: Kade Erickson, Broadview-Lavina
22: Kamber Good Luck, Hardin
22: Breanna Williams, Billings Skyview
22: Damon Gros Ventre, Lodge Grass
22: Lane Wagner, Whitehall
20: Kyal Hadley, Baker
20: Tytan Hanson, Broadus
20: DC Stewart, Lodge Grass
20: Demi Smith, Frenchtown
