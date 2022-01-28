Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS AA
• No. 2 Bozeman 65, Billings Skyview 38: Trent Rogers was high man with 18 points and Ty Huse added 16 for the once-beaten Hawks, who surged to a 20-point halftime lead and let off the gas from there against the Falcons. Payton Sanders scored 12 and Lane Love nine for Skyview.
CLASS A
• No. 2 Dillon 57, Stevensville 15: Connor Curnow was the only player in double figures with 14 points and the Beavers leapt to a 40-6 halftime lead in overwhelming the Yellowjackets. Kellan Beller scored six for Stevi.
• No. 1 Lewistown 75, Laurel 32: Royce Robinson had the hot hand for the unbeaten Eagles with 24 points and Fischer Brown backed him with 14 in an easy win over the Locomotives. Nolan Fry added eight for Lewistown, which led 34-11 at halftime.
• Billings Central 77, Hardin 56: Kyler Northrup dropped home 23 points to lead four players in double figures as the Rams blew out the Bulldogs after jumping to a 27-17 first-quarter lead. Cayden Merchant added 16, JJ Sanchez 14 and Zach Herriford 13 for Billings Central. Keenan Wuttennee and Jadence Archilita scored 16 apiece for Hardin, which also received nine points from Bryson Rogers.
• No. 5 Browning 60, Whitefish 45: Maurice Redhorn III scored 14 points and Joseph Bullshoe added 10 for the Runnin' Indians, who led by five at halftime and broke it open with a 23-13 third quarter against the Bulldogs. Justice Johnson, Tommy Running Rabbit and Brayds Vielle all scored nine for Browning. Bodie Smith led Whitefish with 16 points, and Talon Holmquist added 13.
• Frenchtown 64, No. 4 Hamilton 41: Eli Quinn scored 23 points, Connor Michaud chipped in with 16 and Frenchtown roared to a 14-2 first-quarter lead and whipped the state's fourth-ranked team handily. Sully Belcourt scored nine and Devin Shelton eight for Frenchtown. Eli Taylor led Hamilton with 18, and Cole Dickemore provided 12.
CLASS B
• Baker 68, St. Labre 30: Cooper O'Connor and his brother Bryant O'Connor each went for 13 points as the Spartans raced to a 40-15 halftime lead and cruised past the Braves. Jaxson Tronstad added 11, Garrett Lesh 10 and Rory Lingle eight for Baker. Nadan WhiteClay scored eight for St. Labre.
• No. 3 Columbus 41, Big Timber 35: Colby Martinez was the lone scorer in double figures with 17 points but he helped lead the Cougars over the Herders in a tight game. Kuirt Gullings scored 15 and Jose Pullman nine for Big Timber, which led by four after one quarter and trailed only by a point at halftime.
• Glasgow 66, Wolf Point 51: Four Scotties scored points in double digits en route to defeating the Wolves. Bergen Miller led the way with 18 points, followed by teammates Wyatt Babb (16), Riley Smith (11) and Keigan Ingram (11). Wolf Point's Kelby Bauer topped all scorers with 24 points, including six 3-pointers. Kraven Silk added 10 points. Glasgow was ahead 41-28 going into the final quarter. The Scotties outscored the Wolves 25-23 in the last eight minutes. Glasgow shot 24 of 31 at the foul line, including 13 of 16 in the fourth quarter.
• No. 5 Three Forks 96, Jefferson 54: Michael O'Neil rang up 17 points to lead five players in double figures as the Wolves juggernaut kept churning with a domination of the Panthers. Austin Allen scored 15, Owen Long 14, Shane Williams 13, Finnley Tesoro 12 and Sam Tesoro nine for Three Forks. Tyler Harrington scored 19 and Trent McMaster eight for Jefferson.
• No. 6 St. Ignatius 77, Deer Lodge 53: Zoran LaFrambois continued his torrid shooting with 31 points and Ross McPherson backed him with 21 points and 14 rebounds as the once-beaten Bulldogs overpowered the Wardens. Cederick McDonald added 12 points and Kellen McClure eight for Mission.
• Huntley Project 53, Roundup 52: Parker Cook scored a game-high 21 points and the Red Devils needed every one to hold off the Panthers' rally from a 15-point first-quarter hole. Cade Sorlie added 15 for Huntley Project, which led 30-15 after the first eight minutes but was held to fewer than 10 points in each of the next three frames. Jace Lemmel scored 19, Braedan Bilden nine, and Dustin Gairrett and Kylen Wolff eight apiece for Roundup.
• No. 8 Townsend 76, Livingston 55: Jesus Garcia went off for a game-high 30 pointsand Trey Hoveland, a Montana Western commit for football, also managed 19 points for the Bulldogs in their romp over the Class A Rangers. Braden Racht pitched in with 15. Livingston was paced by 24 points from Wilson Saile.
• Arlee 54, Charlo 50: Ben Old Person-Harlow erupted for 26 points, 13 in each half, as the Warriors rallied past the arch-rival Vikings from Class C. Jacob Knoll added eight points for Arlee. Stetson Reum scored 14 for Charlo.
CLASS C
• Melstone 74, Wibaux 35: Bryce Grebe made his presence felt with 34 points and Gus Adams backed him with 11 as the Broncs rode a 19-2 second quarter to a rout of the Longhorns. Colby Thurston added eight points for Melstone, which led by 23 at halftime and 33 after three quarters. Kreed Eskew aced Wibaux with 11 points, Garrett Johnson added 10 and Trey Knight had eight.
• Hot Springs 67, Alberton-Superior 46: Kyle Lawson was tops with 20 points and Nathan Lawhead was right behind with 19 for the Savage Heat, who took a 20-point halftime lead and sailed past the Bobcats. Michael Marrinan added eight for Hot Springs. Orion Plaake scored 18, Wyatt Haworth 10 and Isaac Miller eight for Alberton-Superior.
• No. 1 Manhattan Christian 69, Twin Bridges 35: Mason Venema fashioned a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Seth Amunrud added 15 points as the unbeaten Eagles bolted to a 30-9 lead after one quarter and rolled past the Falcons. Tebarek Hill added 13 points for Manhattan Christian. Reid Johnson scored 10 points and Chase Fitzpatrick eight for Twin Bridges.
• Gardiner 54, Lone Peak 49 (OT): John McDonald scored 15 points, Landon Guengerich added 13 and the Bruins outlasted the Bighorns in OT after seeing an 11-point halftime lead slip away. Preston Roberts added 11 for Gardiner, which led 29-18 at intermission and outscored Lone Peak 12-7 in the extra session. Gus Hammond scored 16, Max Romney 14 and Julek Shipman eight for the Bighorns.
• No. 5 Lustre Christian 57, Bainville 47: Kolden Hoversland went for 23 points, Cayden Klatt added 12 and the Lions used a big second quarter to outlast the Bulldogs and a 25-point night from Jesse Strickland. Braden Ewing scored eight for unbeaten Lustre. Braedon Romo also scored eight for Bainville.
• Box Elder 80, North Star 68: Tyrus LaMere was nearly unstoppable with 35 points and Gabe Saddler had 14 for the Bears, who scored 30 first-quarter points to lead by 17 and kept the Knights at arm's length from there. Mathias Blackbird added nine for Box Elder. Gavin Clawson scored 20, Gavin Spicher added 16 and Garrett Spicher produced 15 for North Star.
• Sunburst 67, Valier 24: Josh Kearns scored 24 points and Cade Hanson 20 for the Refiners. Sunburst started quickly, leading 18-5 after the first quarter and 42-10 by intermission. Kearns scored 16 in the first half and Hanson had 12. Valier's top scorer Jacob Kuka finished with 11 points.
• Plentywood 64, Culbertson 42: Reese Wirtz hit for 21 points and Noah Murray helped with 13 for the Wildcats, who broke to a 21-8 first-quarter lead and coasted from there against the Cowboys. Caydon Trupe added eight for Plentywood.
• Cascade 84, Power 50: Justin Smith's 23 points led a balanced attack for the Badgers. James Lewis followed closely with 19 points, Carter Casavant tossed in 18 and Caiden Sekuterski added 12 for Cascade. The Badgers led 18-9 after one quarter and 42-23 at halftime. The game's top scorer was Power's Spencer Lehnertz, who finished with 30 points, 16 coming in the second half.Teammate Trey Stengrimson contributed 10 overall.
• No. 3 Broadview-Lavina 78, Absarokee 24: Kade Erickson continued his hot shooting with 26 points, William Sanguins added 16 and the Pirates had an easy time with the Huskies. Hunter Brown had 15 points and William Hanser provided eight for Broadview-Lavina. Jackson Heimer scored nine for Absarokee.
• No. 7 Bridger 56, Park City 32: Quin Gillespie popped home 15 points and Gage Goltz was right behind with 14 as the Scouts took care of business with the Panthers. Bridger led by seven after one quarter then 29-10 at halftime. Zach Downing led Park City with nine points.
• No. 10 Heart Butte 65, Dutton-Brady 41: Riley Reevis led the way with 21 points and Marcus Rutherford added 13 for the unbeaten Warriors, who blew to a 20-7 first-quarter lead and built the lead in the second half. Frankie Calf Boss Ribs added nine and Thomas Young Running Crane eight for Heart Butte.
• Scobey 43, Westby-Grenora 26: Reagan Machart dropped in 16 points, and Braxton Wolfe and Gage Hallock added eight each for the Spartans, who led by seven after one quarter and 13 at halftime. Cole Gebhardt led the Thunder with 11 points.
• Seeley-Swan 48, Drummond 40: Connor Matthew led a balanced Blackhawks attack with 11 points in a triumph over the Trojans. Chase Haines and Jason Walker added nine points each for Seeley-Swan. Colt Parsons led all scorers with 16 points for Drummond.
• No. 6 Belt 40, Great Falls Central 36: The Huskies (8-2) used Bridger Vogl's 17 points in fighting off the Mustangs. Belt trailed 12-10 after the first quarter and had a fight on their hands most of the night. The Huskies led 20-14 at halftime and 29-23 after three quarters. Vogl scored six points in the final stanza, but the Huskies struggled at the line, making just 4 of 10 free throws in the closing eight minutes. Relic Smith had nine points for Great Falls Central.
• Darby 55, Philipsburg 38: Preston Smith paced the Tigers with 19 points and Hooper Reed added 17 in a triumph over the Prospectors. Darby led by two after one quarter but upped the lead to nine at halftime and 17 after three quarters. Hayden Mason scored 17, Cavan Babbitt 10 and Andrew Tallon eight for Philipsburg.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
• No. 3 Billings Skyview 64, Bozeman 43: Brooke Berry led four players in double figures and the Falcons shrugged off a slow start to rout the Hawks. Breanna Williams scored 15, and Cami Harris and Morning Grace Spotted Bear 12 each for Skyview, which led 12-11 after one quarter and by eight at halftime before running away with it. Emily Williams scored 14, Allie Megargel 11 and Avery Burkart eight for Bozeman.
• No. 1 Billings West 58, Great Falls CMR 29: Layla Baumann took her turn in leading the state's top team with 21 points and the Golden Bears took a 24-8 halftime lead on the way to thumping the Rustlers. Taylee Chirrick chipped in with nine points and Sydney Pierce eight for West. Lauren Lindseth scored eight for CMR.
• Billings Senior 38, Great Falls 26: Allie Cummings produced 13 points and Brenna Linse backed her with 12 for the Broncs, who led by 13 at halftime and held on against the Bison. Dani Senger and Ashlyn Jones scored six apiece for Great Falls.
CLASS A
• Browning 71, Whitefish 41: Mecca Bullchild singed the nets for 22 points, and Amari CalfRobe and Jerel WhiteGrass did their part with 13 apiece for the Runnin' Indians, who raced to an 11-point lead after one quarter and doubled it by halftime in routing the Bulldogs. Sugar Spoonhunter scored 10 and Lish Spoonshunter eight for Browning. Bailey Smith scored 11 and Taylor Means 10 for Whitefish.
• No. 4 Dillon 58, Stevensville 8: Ainsley Shipman scored 16 points, Sydney Petersen added 11 and Lauryn Petersen had 10 as the once-beaten Beavers jumped to a 23-4 first-quarter lead and stifled the Yellowjackets the entire game. Three players scored two points apiece for Stevi, which mustered only two second-half points.
• No. 3 Billings Central 62, No. 2 Hardin 46: Mya Hansen led all scorers with 22 points and Maria Stewart helped with 12 as the Rams rode an 18-4 second quarter to a thumping of the Bulldogs in a showdown of ranked rivals at the Metra. Alaina Woods added 11 points and 15 rebounds, and Jessa Larson eight for Billings Central, which increased its lead to 20 after three quarters. Kamber Good Luck scored 12, and Aiyanna Big Man and Evelyn Old Coyote added 11 each for Hardin.
• Hamilton 39, Frenchtown 29: Taylor McCarthy scored 10 points, Layne Kearns added eight and Hamilton pulled away in the fourth quarter after Frenchtown made it close in a battle of the Broncs. Sadie Smith scored 14 for Frenchtown, which pulled within four entering the final eight minutes.
CLASS B
• Huntley Project 66, Roundup 28: Macy Rose scored 17 points and Paige Lofing chipped in with 11 for the Red Devils, who led 26-11 after one quarter and surged to a 50-16 halftime lead in trouncing the Panthers.
• No. 7 Big Timber 55, Columbus 26: Bailey Finn led with 14 points and Kameryn Ketcham backed her with 11 as the Herders shrugged off a slow start to rout the Cougars. Big Timber led only 5-2 after one quarter but won the next eight minutes 21-6. Katelyn Hamilton led Columbus with eight points.
• No. 2 Colstrip 72, Lame Deer 48: Canzas HisBadHorse pumped in 20 points and Malea Egan was right behind with 19 as the once-beaten Fillies raced away from the Morning Stars with a 32-19 second quarter. Maddie Big Back scored 15 points and Gracie Bradley eight for Colstrip. Asia TwoMoons scored 15, Paris Mclean 11 and Jenna Sanders 10 for Lame Deer.
• No. 6 Thompson Falls 69, Troy 19: Ellie Baxter led with 18 points, Chesney Lowe added 12 and Maliyah LeCoure helped with nine to lead the Bluehawks to an easy win over the Trojans. Thompson Falls led 34-0 after one quarter.
• No. 1 Jefferson 52, Three Forks 33: Rachel Van Blaricom drained 15 points, and Dakota Edmisten and Brynna Wolfe did their share with 12 apiece as the Panthers remained unbeaten by trouncing the Wolves. Jefferson led by a point after one quarter and then upped the lead to 16 at halftime. Ashlyn Swenson scored 10 and Jayden Woodland eight for Three Forks.
• Glasgow 46, Wolf Point 39: Daley Aune highlighted the Scotties' win by connecting for a game-high 15 points. Teammate Sabrina Harsh was another big asset as she added 11 points, all of them coming in a pivotal fourth quarter. Glasgow led 26-19 after three periods, and both teams erupted for 20 points apiece during the closing quarter Sierra Hamilton was Wolf Point's top gun with 12 points overall. The Scotties made 10 of 15 free throws in the fourth, and were 14 of 28 overall.
CLASS C
• No. 7 Twin Bridges 56, No. 1 Manhattan Christian 34: In the stunner of the night, Allie Dale pumped in 21 points and Emma Konen chipped in with 13 points and seven rebounds as the Falcons sprinted to a 10-point lead after one quarter and 17 by halftime en route to handing the Eagles their first defeat. Ava Bellach paced Manhattan Christian with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Grace Aamot added eight points. The Eagles committed 21 turrnovers, to 14 for Twin Bridges.
• Bainville 60, Lustre Christian 24: Elsie Wilson led the way with 16 points for the Bulldogs, who raced to a 22-0 lead after one quarter and trounced the Lions. Hailey Berwick scored 10 points and Lakyn Rabbe, Brecklyn Pippenger and Kaitlyn Adkins all had eight for Bainville. Aubri Hulzrichter had 14 points and Grace Brown 10 for Lustre.
• Melstone 49, Wibaux 26: Draya Wacker scored 13 points, and Kayla Kombol and Koye Rindal provided 11 apiece as the Broncs took care of the Longhorns for their 11th consecutive victory. Melstone led by seven after one quarter and 17 at halftime.
• No. 8 Plentywood 71, Culbertson 31: Liv Wangerin popped in 16 points and Emma Brensdal added 12 as the once-beaten Wildcats had little trouble with the Cowgirls. Ashtyn Curtiss and Annie Kaul scored nine each and Shayla Fawcett had eight for Plentywood. Destiny Thompson had nearly half of Culbertson's points with 15.
• Sunburst 57, Valier 33: Claire Bucklin had a big night with 28 points and Nikki Nau pitched in with 15 for the Refiners, who opened a 14-4 lead after one quarter and coasted past the Panthers. Loni Orcutt had 16 points and Emma Valdez nine for Valier.
• Hays-Lodgepole 52, Fort Benton 32: Jaedyn Chandler filled the nets with 21 points, Alyssa Pretty Paint added 14 and the Thunderbirds built a 14-point halftime lead on the way to thumping the Longhorns. Samantha Vielleux scored 11 and Hailee Wang eight for Fort Benton.
• Plenty Coups 67, Fromberg 44: Serena Flatlip continued her high-scoring ways with 26 points, Keane Blacksmith added 14 and Lawren Decrane provided 10 as the Warriors grounded the Falcons. Jaycie Lowery scored 15 points, Siera Guffey added 10 and Vanessa Hidalgo eight for Fromberg.
• Seeley-Swan 72, Drummond 50: Emily Maughan paced the Blackhawks with 21 points and sister Sariah Maughan had her back with 17 in outlasting the Trojans. Tegan Mauldin added 11 and Dani Sexton nine for Seeley-Swan, which led by only two after one quarter but upped the gap to 16 at halftime.
• Park City 56, Bridger 21: Kendyll Story was the game's high scorer with 18 points and the Panthers pulled away from a six-point halftime deficit to outscore the Scouts 17-0 in the third quarter and 18-6 over the final eight minutes. Leigh Grabowska added 10 for Park City. Dylann Pospisil led Bridger with six points.
• Gardiner 59, Lone Peak 50: Ellie Reinertson popped in 16 points and Sophia Darr did her share with 14 to lead the Bruins past the Bighorns. Leah Veress and Maggie Darr scored eight for Gardiner. Maddie Cone scored 12, Jessie Bough 11, and Carly Wilson and Kate King eight apiece for Lone Peak.
• Broadview-Lavina 32, Absarokee 28: Hailey Fiske scored 16 points and Callie Beckett provided eight for the Pirates, who shook off ties after the first quarter and at halftime to win the third quarter 15-4 and fend off the Huskies.
• No. 5 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 50, Nashua 8: Teagan Erickson led with 17 points, Jaycee Erickson had eight and the once-beaten Mavericks pitched a 30-0 first-half shutout on the way to downing the Porcupines. Tia Dees scored seven of Nashua's eight points.
• Box Elder 72, North Star 25: Angela Gopher singed the nets for a season-high 27 points and the Bears rocketed to a 25-6 lead after one quarter on the way to routing the Knights. Annalise Johnson, Mariah Arkinson and Breanna Bacon all scored nine points and Tayleigh Sunchild eight for Box Elder. Kaytlyn Domire scored 12 for North Star.
• Philipsburg 65, Darby 26: Asha Comings paved the way with 17 points, Lucia Lee added 16 and the Prospectors sprinted to a 44-15 halftime lead en route to taming the Tigers. Reece Pitcher had 13 points for Philipsburg. Amber Anderson scored eight for Darby.
• Power 32, Cascade 28: Jersey Somerfeld accounted for 13 points in Power's road win. Amara Bodkins chipped in with nine. Power was ahead 30-19 going into the fourth quarter, but scored just two free throws in the closing eight minutes. Alaina Barger scored nine points for Cascade. Sophia Mortag wound up with eight.
• No. 4 Belt 68, Great Falls Central 29: Kylee Permann tallied 19 points and Raily Gliko 17 as the No. 4 Huskies won big at home. Lindsey Paulson (12) and Hattie Bumgarner (11) also hit for double figures for Belt. The Huskies (9-1) were in command 46-13 by halftime. Belt shot 17 of 19 from the foul line. MacKenzie Hauk of Great Falls Central scored 13 points.
• Richey-Lambert 56, Fairview 42: Jaylyn Klempel paced the Fusion with 16 points, Shaelyn Williams added 14 and Shawna Eggert had eight in a double-digit win over the Warriors. Richey-Lambert trailed by three at halftime but outscored Fairview 17-7 in the third quarter and tacked on a seven-point edge over the final eight minutes.
• Westby-Grenora 35, Scobey 26: Elizabeth Field was on her game again with 17 points and the Thunder pulled away in the fourth quarter to topple the Spartans. Kiarra Brunelle added nine for MonDak, which led by two entering the final eight minutes but outscored Scobey 9-2 from there. Karys Lamb led the Spartans with 10 points.
• Alberton-Superior 61, Hot Springs 36: Isabella Perieira led four players in double figures with 16 points and the Bobcats bolted to a 38-12 halftime lead on the way to thwarting the Savage Heat. Lanie Crabb scored 13, Cassie Green 11 and Darby Haskins 10 for Alberton-Superior. Katelyn Christensen led all scorers with 21 points for Hot Springs, and Lauryn Aldridge added 11.
• Custer-Hysham 42, Plevna 22: Tavee Duncan had a big night with 20 points and Olivia Yochum added 15 in the Rebels' triumph over the Cougars. Chloe Tudor scored 15 for Plevna.
• Geraldine-Highwood 55, Centerville 21: Ellie Aaron and Azzia Rowland shared scoring honors with 11 points apiece and the Rivals built a 26-2 halftime lead en route to clubbing the Miners. Trinity Tinsen added eight for Geraldine-Highwood. Mollie Kerkes scored 12 for Centerville.
20-Point Club
35: Brody Grebe, Melstone
35: Tyrus LaMere, Box Elder
31: Zoran LaFrombois, St. Ignatius
30: Spencer Lehnerz, Power
30: Jesse Garcia, Townsend
28: Claire Bucklin, Sunburst
26: Serena Flatlip, Plenty Coups
26: Kade Erickson, Broadview-Lavina
26: Ben Old Person-Harlow, Arlee
25: Jesse Strickland, Bainville
24: Josh Kearns, Sunburst
24: Royce Robinson, Lewistown
24: Kelby Bauer, Wolf Point
24: Wilson Saile, Livingston
23: Kolden Hoversland, Lustre Christian
23: Justin Smith, Cascade
23: Eli Quinn, Frenchtown
22: Mecca Bullchild, Browning
22: Mya Hansen, Billings Central
21: Allie Dale, Twin Bridges
21: Jaedyn Chandler, Hays-Lodgepole
21: Emily Maughan, Seeley-Swan
21: Reese Wirtz, Plentywood
21: Layla Baumann, Billings West
21: Riley Reevis, Heart Butte
21: Ross McPherson, St. Ignatius
21: Parker Cook, Huntley Project
21: Katelyn Christensen, Hot Springs
20: Kyle Lawson, Hot Springs
20: Canzas HisBadHorse, Colstrip
20: Gavin Clawson, North Star
20: Cade Hanson, Sunburst
20: Tavee Duncan, Custer-Hysham
