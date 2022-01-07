Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS AA
• Butte 65, Kalispell Flathead 59: The game was tied 57-57 with one minute remaining when Butte's Kooper Klobucar's 3-pointer broke the deadlock. The Bulldogs went on to outscore the Braves 8-2 in the final 60 seconds to pick up the victory. Klobucar scored 14 points for Butte. Jace Stenson led the Bulldogs with 19. Joston Cripe had 16 for the Braves, while Gavin Chouinard and Joseph Hansen each had 12.
CLASS A
• Laurel 56, Lockwood 46: Dalton Boehler scored 14 points and two others reached double figures to help the Locomotives hold off the Lions. Konnor Gregerson added 13 and Kyson Moran had 11 for Laurel. Lockwood was led by Jaiden Bigman’s 19 points.
• Havre 54, Miles City 51: The Blue Ponies rallied in the fourth quarter and hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to defeat Miles City. Havre trailed 39-34 entering the final eight minutes but outscores the Cowboys 20-12 from there. Dalton Polesky led Miles City with 18 points. Ryder Lee added 17.
• Lewistown 66, Glendive 52: Royce Robinson led all scorers with 22 points to pace Lewistown's scoring output. Luke Clinton added 12 points for the Eagles and Fischer Brown had 11. Riley Basta scored 16 points for Glendive. Michael Murphy had 14 for the Red Devils.
• Browning 69, Cut Bank 34: Browning had no trouble with Class B Cut Bank, as Maurice Redhorn III led the Indians with 14 points. Justice Johnson added 13 and Tommy Running Rabbit had 11 for Browning. Preston Bird's nine points led Cut Bank, while Dawson Vasboe had eight.
CLASS B
• Lodge Grass 103, St. Labre 45: Big games by Damon Gros Ventre and D.C. Stewart led Lodge Grass to a comfortable victory. Gros Ventre led all scorers with 37 points, while Stewart added 28 for the defending Class B state champions. Lance Little Nest chipped in 11 points for Lodge Grass.
• Columbus 66, Roundup 23: Colby Martinez and Cale Chamberlin led Columbus with a combined 22 points. Martinez and Chamberlin each scored 11. Cash Kramer added nine for the Cougars while Mason Meier scored eight. Kylen Wolff's 13 points led the way for Roundup.
• Rocky Boy 75, Fairfield 66: Ben Crebs exploded for 36 points as Rocky Boy outlasted Fairfield. Crebs wasn't alone, as Sean Gibson and Joe Demontiney each scored 13 points for the Stars.
• Colstrip 62, Forsyth 14: Colstrip had no trouble with Forsyth, as Weston Means and Seth Stevenson led the way. Means scored 18 points while Stevenson added 17. The Colts led 37-6 at halftime.
• Anaconda 55, Deer Lodge 54 (OT): River Hurley scored 20 points and Cory Galle had 14 as Anaconda edged Deer Lodge in overtime. Gabe Galle added 12 for the Copperheads. Logan Nicholson blew up for a game-high 31 points to lead Deer Lodge.
• St. Ignatius 73, Arlee 56: Three scored in double figures for St. Ignatius, led by Zoran LaFrombois outburst of 35 points. Kellen McClure added 20 and Cederick McDonald had 10 for the Bulldogs. Arlee was led by Levi Fullerton, who had 19. Benny Harlow added 13 for the Warriors.
• Shelby 65, Choteau 46: University of Montana commit Rhett Reynolds poured in 38 points and Shelby ran away from Choteau. Kyle McDermott scored 12 points for the Coyotes. Henry Bieler led Choate with 17, while Bowen Rappold added 10 points for the Bulldogs.
• Harlem 74, Chinook 67: R.J. Ramone scored a game-high 26 in the Wildcats' victory at home over the Sugarbeeters. He drilled four 3-pointers and was one of four Harlem players to score in double figures. The others: Teagan LeValdo 14, Tyler Cichosz 12 and Marley Stewart 10. Oskor Pula scored 18 for Chinook, while Jackson Nordbor had 17. Harlem led 49-24 at half and 67-44 heading into the fourth quarter.
CLASS C
• Shields Valley 66, Sheridan 33: Dylan Flatt and Kaden Acosta led Shields Valley as the Rebels doubled up Sheridan. Flatt poured in 25 points and Acosta added 17 for Shields Valley, which was ahead 34-19 at halftime.
• Broadus 63, Ekalaka 39: Broadus jumped out 20-9 and never looked back. Dillon Gee's 19 points paced the victorious Hawks. Wyatt Gee added 12 points and both Johnny Richards and Marcus Mader scored nine for Broadus.
• West Yellowstone 44, Ennis 41: West Yellowstone outscored Ennis 26-11 in the fourth quarter to complete a comeback victory. Zach Gould had 17 points for West Yellowstone, going 10 for 10 from the foul line in the final eight minutes. Andrew Beardsley had 11 points and Clinton Buyan had 10 for Ennis.
• Manhattan Christian 57, Townsend 35: Junior Seth Amunrud highlighted the Eagles' win over the Bulldogs by piling up 22 points. Senior teammate Jackson Leep also scored points in double figures with 11. Manhattan Christian started quickly in leading 14-4 after one quarter and 29-14 by intermission. Amunrud tallied his 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Ryan Racht scored 11 points for Townsend.
• Melstone 50, Jordan 36: Melstone put three players in double-digit scoring en route to victory. Jayson Roth led the Broncs with 13 points. Teammates Gus Adams and Jannes Fuessel each scored 10. Melstone led 20-9 after the first quarter.
• Harlowton 45, Park City 37: Colter Woldstad led the way with 18 points, helping Harlowton beat the Panthers. Joe Alvarez added 13 for the Engineers. Zach Downing's 11 points paced Park City, while Eyan Jordet contributed nine points.
• Roberts 35, Reed Point-Rapelje 32: Roberts only scored three points in the fourth quarter but it was just enough to lead the Rockets over the Renegades. Joe Allen led Roberts with 13 points. Blade Blodgett's 18 points paced Reed Point-Rapelje.
• Belt 64, Winnett-Grass Range 55 (OT): Reese Paulson poured in 19 points and the Huskies, playing at home, also outscored WGR 9-0 in overtime. Paulson accounted for five points in OT. Overall, Belt received 16 points from Garett Metrione, 15 from Bridger Vogel and 10 from Aidan Bergstrom. WGR's Walker Doman scored 25 of his game-high 27 points during the game's first three quarters. Teammates Brady Bantz and Jace Dunkel added 10 apiece for the visitors.
• Denton-Geyser-Stanford 45, Geraldine-Highwood 40: Denton-Geyser-Stanford had enough to outlast Geraldine-Highwood by outscoring the Rivals 11-6 and 12-5 in the first and third quarters, respectively. Geraldine-Highwood was led by 19 points from Bryson Bahnmiller. Cole Noble added 12 for the Rivals.
• Circle 50, Culbertson 43: Beau Beery's 27 points was a catalyst in Circle's victory. Beery shot 10 of 21 from the floor and hit three 3-pointers. Seth Dyk added 10 for the Wildcats. Maurice Bighorn had 15 points to lead Culbertson. Teammates Payton Perkins and Colin Avance each had 10.
• Twin Bridges 62, Whitehall 30: Twin Bridges blew past Whitehall with a 25-4 fourth-quarter run. Connor Nye had 17 points for the Falcons, while Sam Konen was right behind with 16. Reid Johnson chipped in nine points for Twin Bridges.
• Froid-Lake 52, Plentywood 43: Mason Dethman scored 13 points and Froid-Lake held off a late run by Plentywood. Tyler Wivholm added 12 points and Javonne Nesbit had nine for the Redhawks. Easton Tommerup's 11 points led Plentywood. Reese Wirtz and Caydon Trupe each added nine.
• Fairview 58, Poplar 48: Kanyon Taylor scored a game-high 21 points as Fairview outlasted Poplar in a nip-and-tuck contest. Hunter Sharbono added 16 and Jeff Tjelde had 11 for the Warriors. Delray Lilly's 16 points paced the Indians. Geordy Medicine Cloud scored nine.
• Valier 44, Simms 40: Cam Stoltz knocked down six 3-pointers on his way to 25 points in the win at home by Valier. He didn't score in the first quarter and had five of his 3-pointers in the second half. Valier trailed 31-22 after three, but went on a 22-9 scoring spree to pull the game out. Stoltz scored 14 of those 22 points. Carter McDowell led Simms with 27 points, shooting 8 of 12 at the foul line.
• Broadview-Lavina 49, Red Lodge 46: Broadview-Lavina remained undefeated with a three-point victory. Kade Erickson led the Pirates with 17 points, and William Sanguins added 13 for Broadview-Lavina. Red Lodge was propped up by 13 points from Walker Boos and 10 from Jacob Stewart.
• Drummond 65, Seeley-Swan 55: Chase Goldade had 19 points and Trey Phillips added 14 for Drummond. Colt Parsons chipped in 11 points for the Trojans. Seeley-Swan was led by Walker McDonald's 18 points. Chase Haines scored 12 for the Blackhawks.
• Box Elder 71, Big Sandy 63: Box Elder handed Big Sandy its first loss of the season, as Tyrus LaMere led with 26 points. Tuaric Rosette scored 10 for the Bears. Wylee Snapp had 22 points for Big Sandy, while Brayden Cline added 15 and Lane Demontiney scored 13.
• Terry 53, Custer-Hysham 32: Terry outscored Custer-Hysham 17-6 in the second quarter to pull away. The Terriers' Rodrigo Takano continued his high-scoring season with 24 points. Victor Delgado added 12 for Terry.
• Chester-Joplin-Inverness 66, North Star 39: Bryce Kammerzell scored a game-high 23 points to lead CJI. Teammates Blake Harmon and Karson Pulst added 13 adn 10, respectively. Rhett Wolery led the way for North Star, scoring 12 points.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
• Kalispell Flathead 50, Butte 44: Clare Converse's 16 points were key in Flathead's six-point win over Butte. The Bravettes' Maddy Moy added 14 points, 11 of which came in the second half. Butte was led by Ashley Olson, who had 11 points. Tylar Clary scored 10 for the Bulldogs.
CLASS B
• Lodge Grass 67, St. Labre 17: Jazmine Half's 14 points helped Lodge Grass to a 50-point victory. Jordan Jefferson scored 12 points for the Indians, while Lacey Gun Shows had 10.
• Red Lodge 72, Broadview-Lavina 28: Isabelle Sager had 19 points and Brayli Reimer contributed 18 points in the Rams’ win over the Class C Pirates. Red Lodge had a 38-15 lead by halftime. Kaytlyn Egge scored eight points to lead Broadview-Lavina.
• Colstrip 67, Forsyth 37: Malea Egan pumped in 26 points and the Fillies used a 22-point first quarter to walk away with the win. Bailey Egan added 12 points for the Fillies. Becky Melcher led Forsyth with 21 points.
• Choteau 53, Shelby 45: The Bulldogs earned their victory by winning the first and fourth quarters. Both teams scored 26 points in the second and third quarters, but Choteau held a 27-19 advantage in the first and fourth. Ada Bieler led the way for Choteau with 13 points and Kylie Kovatch added 11. Shelby’s Jori Clary led all scorers with 19 points, while Cameron Blevins added 14.
• Baker 54, Wolf Point 49: Nine players scored for the Spartans, who limited Wolf Point to just three points in the third quarter to build a 16-point lead. Eve Ueker paved the way for Baker with 11 points.
• Anaconda 55, Deer Lodge 41: Makena Patrick delivered 19 points to lead the victorious Copperheads. Anaconda taemmate Sami Johnson chipped in 16. Maniyah Lunaford and Alyssa Peterson combined to add 16 for the 'Heads. Taryn Lamb scored 12 points to pace Deer Lodge. Nia McClanahan scored nine and Mary Hansen had eight.
• Big Timber 66, Joliet 32: The defending Class B champion Sheepherders had a strong second half to pull away from the J-Hawks. Bailey Finn led the way for Big Timber with 22 points and Emily Cooley followed with 19 and Kameryn Ketcham had 13. Peyton Whitehead led Joliet with nine points. Big Timber outscored Joliet 40-19 in the second half.
• Three Forks 39, Manhattan 27: Jayden Woodland led the way with 12 points as Three Forks won at home against Manhattan. AshLyn Swenson and Jasmyn Murphy contributed seven points apiece in the Wolves' balanced attack. Three Forks was up 11-4 after one quarter and 22-14 by halftime. Gracie Millimen scored eight points for Manhattan.
CLASS C
• White Sulphur Springs 53, Lima 26: Natalie Fisher and Kendra Manger each had 15 points in an easy win for White Sulphur Springs. Callie Menard added 11 points for the Hornets, who held Lima under double-digit points in three of four quarters.
• Westby-Grenora 45, Bainville 22: The Thunder broke a close game wide open by outscoring Bainville by 13 points in the third quarter. Elizabeth Field scored 19 points for Westby-Grenora. Teammate Kiarra Brunelle added 10. Elsie Wilson paced Bainville with 11 points.
• Melstone 35, Jordan 31: Avery Eike scored 12 points and Koye Rindal had 10 to help the Broncs hold off Jordan. Jordan’s Lindsay Lawrence led all scorers with 16 points. Montana Lady Griz signee Draya Wacker finished with eight points for Melstone.
• Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 52, Scobey 17: Jaycee Erickson and Teagan Erickson again combined to lead the Mavericks. Jaycee had 17 points while Teagan had 14. Paige Wasson scored 14 points for Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale. Carrie Taylor's nine points led Scobey.
• Plentywood 56, Froid-Lake 21: Emma Bresndal put in 21 points and Montana Tech signee Liv Wangerin added 17 to help the Wildcats to victory. Plentywood raced to a 27-2 lead after the first quarter and expanded its lead from there. Baylee Davidson led Froid-Lake with nine points.
• Culbertson 40, Circle 29: Culbertson broke open a close game with a strong fourth quarter and Makena Hauge scored 17 points in the Cowgirls’ victory. Culbertson led 16-3 after the first quarter, but the Wildcats were within 27-25 by the end of the third. Circle scored just four points in the fourth, however, paving the way for the Cowgirls’ 11-point win. Megan Granbois added 14 points for the Cowgirls, while Alexis Moline led Circle with nine points.
• Park City 33, Harlowton 19: Kendyll Story and Isabelle Adams combined for 25 of the Panthers’ points in the win. Story finished with 13 and Adams 12. Gracie Anderson scored nine points to lead the Engineers.
• Roberts 34, Reed Point-Rapelje 31: After seeing a six-point first-quarter lead slip away, the Rockets rallied behind 17 points from Hailey Croft. The Renegades managed to take 26-24 lead after the third quarter, but Roberts outscored RP-R 10-5 in the fourth. Lily Herzog led the Renegades with 20 points.
• Fort Benton 52, Conrad 42: Three Longhorns scored in double figures to offset a 28-point night from Conrad’s Brae Eneboe. Ashlee Wang scored 19 points for Fort Benton, which also received 11 points each from Casha Corder and Hailee Wang. Maggie Bender contributed 10 points for Conrad.
• Twin Bridges 56, Whitehall 39: The Falcons shook off the Trojans over the final three quarters after Twin Bridges led 12-11 after the first. Allie Dale scored 23 points and Kyle Pancost added 14 to lead the Falcons.
• Wibaux 53, Custer-Hysham 23: Wibaux took a 39-10 first-half advantage on its way to the 30-point win. The Longhorns put three players into double figures: Abby Begger had 15 points, Rylee Smith 13 and Annika Lunde 10. Jo Hopf had seven for Custer-Hysham.
• Geraldine-Highwood 43, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 19: The Rivals didn’t allow more than six points in any quarter in getting the victory. Ellie Aron had 10 points for Geraldine-Highwood, while Kara Reed had six to lead D-G-S.
• Belt 63, Winnett-Grass Range 21: Raily Gliko accounted for 20 points for the Huskies, who were playing at home. Lindsey Paulson and Hattie Bumgarner provided a helping hand with 13 points apiece. It was 20-5, Belt's favor, after one quarter. Zurry Moore and Shani Browning had five points apiece for WGR.
• Chinook 58, Harlem 32: Four Sugarbeeters were in double figures in their win over Harlem. Alexus Seymour and Bree Swanson scored 13 points apiece, and Allison Powell and Britton Elliot both had 11 for Chinook, which led 25-8 at halftime.
• Power 38, Dutton-Brady 29: Amara Bodkins made six 3-pointers on her way to 20 points to help lift Power to the victory. Chloe Sealey finished with 10 points to lead Dutton-Brady.
• Simms 59, Valier 46: Taylee Sawyer, Laura Zietzke and Kodiann Lynn combined for 40 points for the winning and visiting Tigers. Sawyer scored 16 points, followed by Zietzke and Lynn with 12 apiece. Simms led 37-20 by intermission. Emma Valdez had 20 points for Valier. Loni Orcutt chipped in with 17, including five 3s.
• Richey-Lambert 58, Brockton 10: Jaylyn Klempel scored 15 points and Shaelyn Williams added 11 to lead the Fusion to victory.
• Charlo 37, Plains 17: Hayleigh Smith scored 11 points and Mila Hawk had 10 to help the Vikings pull away from the Trotters. Charlo led 10-7 after the first quarter.
20-Point Club
38: Rhett Reynolds, Shelby
37: Damon Gros Ventre, Lodge Grass
36: Ben Crebs, Rocky Boy
35: Zoran LaFrombois, St. Ignatius
31: Logan Nicholson, Deer Lodge
28: Brae Eneboe, Conrad
28: D.C. Stewart, Lodge Grass
27: Walker Doman, Winnett-Grass Range
27: Beau Beery, Circle
27: Carter McDowell, Simms
26: Malea Egan, Colstrip
26: Tyrus LaMere, Box Elder
26: R.J. Ramone, Harlem
25: Dylan Flatt, Shields Valley
25: Cam Stoltz, Valier
24: Rodrigo Takano, Terry
23: Allie Dale, Twin Bridges
23: Bryce Kammerzell, CJI
22: Royce Robinson, Lewistown
22: Serena Flatlip, Plenty Coups
22: Seth Amunrud, Manhattan Christian
22: Bailey Finn, Big Timber
22: Wylee Snapp, Big Sandy
21: Emma Bresndal, Plentywood
21: Becky Melcher, Forsyth
21: Kanyon Taylor, Fairview
20: Lily Herzog, Reed Point-Rapelje
20: Raily Gliko, Belt
20: Amara Bodkins, Power
20: Emma Valdez, Valier
20: River Hurley, Anaconda
20: Kellen McClure, St. Ignatius
