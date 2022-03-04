Full Court Press will be updated as we receive results.
Boys Basketball
CLASS AA
Eastern AA
• Billings Senior 62, Belgrade 40: Reagan Walker scored 21 points — all on 3-pointers — and Josh Goudy added 18 as the Broncs bolted to a 13-point lead after one quarter and coasted past the Panthers into the title game. Jaiden Turner added eight for Senior, which was up 19 at halftime. Ta'Veus Randle scored 18 to lead Belgrade.
• Bozeman Gallatin 48, Great Falls 39: Quinn Clark led the way with 17 points and seven rebounds, Eli Hunter provided 14 points and Rylan Schlepp hauled down 13 rebounds as the Raptors kept their hopes alive by knocking off the Bison. Tyler Nansel added eight points and seven rebounds for Gallatin, which led by three after three quarters but finished with a 20-14 edge over the last eight minutes. Sherwin Hayward scored 12 points, Reed Harris contributed 11 points and nine rebounds, and Cale Gundlach scored eight for Great Falls.
• Bozeman 77, Great Falls CMR 58: Jackson Basye poured in 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Trent Rogers collected 19 point and the Hawks rebounded from their stunning first-round loss to trounce the Rustlers in a loser-out game. Ty Huse added 16 points and eight rebounds for Bozeman, which trailed by two after one quarter but led by six at halftime and increased the gap from there. Rogan Barnwell scored 14 points, and Raef Newbrough and Gavin Grosenick added 11 apiece for CMR.
Western AA
• Missoula Big Sky 55, Missoula Hellgate 49: Caden Bateman scored 18 points, Tre Reed added 13 and the Eagles earned their first berth at the state tournament since 2016 by upsending their crosstown rivals. Josiah Cuaresma added eight for Big Sky, which broke from a halftime tie to topple the Knights for the first time in nine years. Dre Bowie scored 11 and Brogan Callaghan eight for Hellgate.
• Helena Capital 60, Helena 44: Hayden Opitz scored 14 points, Jacob Curry added 13 and Brayden Koch 12 to lead the Bruins to another crosstown triumph over the Bengals, this time to move into the divisional final. Trysten Mooney scored nine for Capital, which led by 12 at halftime. Colter Petre led Helena with 12 points.
• Kalispell Glacier 53, Kalispell Flathead 26: Connor Sullivan scored 10 points and the Wolfpack bolted to a 21-2 lead after one quarter on the way to crushing the Braves in a crosstown loser-out game. Xavier Stout scored nine and Kyson Wagner eight for Glacier, which led 51-11 after three quarters. Drew Lowry and Gavin Chouinard scored five apiece in Flathead's swan song.
• Butte 64, Missoula Sentinel 63: Kenley Leary had the hot hand with 27 points and Kooper Klobucar backed him with 18 — including the winning rebound basket with four seconds to go — as the Bulldogs kept their hopes alive by tripping the Spartans. Jace Stenson added 12 for Butte, which led by seven at halftime. Kaden Sheridan scored 18, Drew Klumph 13, Trevor Rausch 11 and Joe Weida eight in Sentinel's season-ender.
CLASS B
Southern B
• Three Forks 81, Lame Deer 55: Finnley Tesoro had the hot hand with 26 points to lead four players in double figures as the Wolves overwhelmed the Morning Stars to set up a championship showdown with Lodge Grass. Michael O'Dell scored 18, Jacob Buchingnani 13 and Owen Long 10 for Three Forks, which sprinted to a 52-25 halftime lead. Journey Emerson scored 15, Maxon McCormick 11 and Kendall Russel eight for Lame Deer.
• Lodge Grass 55, Manhattan 43: Damon Gros Ventre and DC Stewart shared scoring honors with 15 points apiece as the defending state champion Indians fought off a stiff challenge from the team they defeated for the crown last March. Lodge Grass fell behind by a point at halftime but won the third quarter 21-11 to lead by nine. Wyatt Jones scored 15 and Evan Douma 13 for the Tigers.
• Columbus 64, Jefferson 40: Colby Martinez nearly matched the opposition with his 34 points and the Cougars raced to a 38-11 halftime lead in trouncing the Panthers in a loser-out game. Cale Chamberlin added 11 and Hayden Steffenson eight for Columbus. Tyler Harrington scored 12 and Trent McMaster added eight for Jefferson.
• Red Lodge 54, Joliet 50: Thomas Buchanan drained 21 points, Walker Boos provided 11 and the Rams regrouped from a five-point hole after one quarter to fend off the J-Hawks late in a loser-out game. Jacob Stewart and Owen Reynolds added nine each for Red Lodge, which led by a point entering the fourth quarter. Brice Williams scored 21 points, and Tucker Lind and Paxton McQuillen added eight apiece for Joliet.
CLASS C
Eastern C
• Bainville 46, Richey-Lambert 43: Jesse Strickland scored 17 points, and Ayden Knudsen and Charles Butikofer added nine apiece as the Bulldogs overcame a 25-point effort by the Fusion's Grady Gonsioroski in a loser-out game. Bainville led by a point at halftime and four after three quarters. Josh Sponheim backed Gonsioroski with 10 points for Richey-Lambert.
• Lustre Christian 43, Scobey 37: Kolden Hoversland poured in 20 points and the Lions rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to end the season for the defending state champion Spartans. Jasiah Hambira scored 10 for Lustre Christian, which used a 15-2 third quarter to take a three-point lead entering the fourth quarter. Braxton Wolfe scored 18 points and Jace Bilbrey 11 for Scobey in a loss to the team that ended its state-record 57-game winning streak in December.
Southern C
• Bridger 68, Plenty Coups 42: Jace Weimer and Baylor Pospisil each scored 14 points to lead four players in double figures as the Scouts extended their season by walloping the Warriors. Lucius Payovich scored 13, Gage Goltz 10 and Quin Gillespie nine for Bridger, which jumped to a 24-10 lead after one quarter and put the game away with a 22-6 third quarter. River Glenn scored 14 and Kevion Ladsen 10 for Plenty Coups.
• Harlowton-Ryegate 55, Broadview-Lavina 39: Colter Woldstad led with 18 points, Kenyan Davis chipped in with 13 and the Engineers steamed to a 15-point lead after one quarter and held off the Pirates in a loser-out game. Joe Alvarez added 12 for Harlowton-Ryegate, which saw its lead dissipate to nine at halftime but rebuilt it to 19 after three quarters. Kade Erickson pumped in 26 points to lead Broadview-Lavina, but no other player scored more than four in its final game.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
Eastern AA
• Belgrade 33, Great Falls 32: Olivia Wegner's nine points and three steals were tops as the Panthers nipped the Bison to stay alive. Belgrade trailed 27-25 entering the fourth quarter. Ashlyn Jones scored 13 points, and Emma Tolan had nine points and nine rebounds for Great Falls.
• Bozeman 47, Bozeman Gallatin 42: Emily Williams and Clara Fox shared scoring honors with 12 points apiece, and Avery Burkhart hauled down 11 rebounds as the Hawks rallied past the Raptors in the fourth quarter of the elimination game. Williams and Nicole D'Agostino had seven boards apiece for Bozeman, which trailed 34-30 entering the final eight minutes. Avery Walker scored 14 points, and Emma Hardman and Melaina Spring helped with eight points each for Gallatin. Hardman and Keaton Lynn had eight rebounds apiece.
Western AA
• Missoula Sentinel 36, Kalispell Glacier 33: Emily McElmurry, Kodi Fraser and Brooke Stayner all scored nine points as the Spartans kept their hopes intact with a second-half comeback against the Wolfpack. Glacier led 18-13 at halftime. Reese Ramey scored 10 points and Sidney Gulick nine for the Wolfpack in their season finale.
• Butte 38, Missoula Big Sky 30: Laura Rosenleaf was the game's only double-figures scorer with 11 points but they helped lift the Bulldogs past the Spartans in a loser-out slugfest. Kodie Hoagland added nine for Butte, which led by three at halftime and six after three quarters. Avari Batt scored nine to lead Big Sky in its final game.
CLASS B
Northern B
• Glasgow 56, Shelby 24: Abrianna Nielsen dropped in 17 points and had four assists, Daley Aune added 13 points and four assists, and the Scotties rebounded from their opening-day defeat by drubbing the Coyotes in a loser-out game. Carly Nelson added 10 points and a team-high five rebounds for Glasgow, which led by 18 at halftime. Addison Richman scored eight points for Shelby.
• Fairfield 34, Conrad 27: Alexa Johnson went for 11 points and Tori Jones eight as the Eagles kept their season afloat by holding off the Cowgirls. Fairfield led by six after one quarter and 10 heading into the final eight minutes. Tala Eneboe scored 11 and Brae Eneboe eight for Conrad.
Southern B
• Colstrip 62, Big Timber 50: Baily Egan was the big gun with 26 points and sister Malea Egan backed her with 13 as the Fillies downed the defending state champion Herders for the second time this season to move into the title game. Maddie Big Back added nine points for Colstrip, which led by two after three quarters before finishing on a 21-11 surge. Bailey Finn scored 21, Emily Cooley 13 and Kameryn Ketcham 12 for Big Timber.
• Huntley Project 67, Red Lodge 66: Freshman Paige Lofing (33 points) and Macy Rose (24) were a dynamic duo as the Red Devils stayed alive with a down-to-the-wire win over the Rams. Huntley Project led by six at halftime but Red Lodge rallied to lead by one after three quarters. Isabelle Sager scored 26, Brayli Reimer 19 and Abigail DeRennaux 15 for the Rams.
• Lodge Grass 55, Baker 40: Shantell Pretty On Top led the way with 22 points and Jordan Jefferson was right behind with 19 for the Indians, who jumped to a 10-point lead after one quarter and held off the Spartans in an elimination game. Gabby Falls Down scored eight for Lodge Grass, which won the second half by nine points. Kyla Hadley and Emily Shumaker scored 11 apiece for Baker.
CLASS C
Eastern C
• Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 58, Westby-Grenora 13: Paige Wasson scored 16 points, Jaycee Erickson had 13 and Teagan Erickson chipped in with 10 as the Mavericks coasted past the short-handed Thunder into the championship game. Kendall Scheffelmear scored eight for North Country, which led 33-4 at halftime. Emma Smart scored 10 for Mon-Dak, which was playing without leading scorer Elizabeth Field.
• Froid-Lake 56, Nashua 34: Dasani Nesbit hit for 19 points and Baylee Davidson offered 12 for the Redhawks, who took control after leading by six at halftime in an elimination game. Carolyne Christoffersen added 11 for Froid-Lake, which increased its margin to 14 after three quarters. Tia Dees scored 18 for Nashua.
• Circle 29, Culbertson 27: Alexis Moline was the high scorer with 12 points and the Wildcats held off a late push by the Cowgirls to sustain their season at least one more game. Kayli Haynie added nine for Circle, which led 22-14 after three quarters. Megan Granbois scored nine for Culbertson.
Southern C
• Melstone 55, Ekalaka 41: Draya Wacker had another big night with 26 points and Kayla Kombol backed her with 13 as the Broncs moved into the divisional championship game by handling the Bulldogs for their 21st consecutive victory. Koye Rindal added 10 for Melstone, which led by three at halftime but pulled away with a 21-12 third quarter. Heidi LaBree scored 14 and Nasya O'Connor 12 for Ekalaka.
• Harlowton-Ryegate 44, Broadview-Lavina 41: Isa Caballero scored 11 points, Gracie Anderson added nine and the Engineers stayed on track by fending off a fourth-quarter Pirates rally. Samantha Fenley added eight for Harlowton-Ryegate, which led 39-29 entering the final eight minutes. Hailey Fiske led all scorers with 16 for Broadview-Lavina, and Kaytlyn Egge added 13 in the team's final game of the season.
• Wibaux 31, Park City 29 (OT): Rylee Smith did it all for the Longhorns with 17 points in a loser-out nail-biter over the Panthers. Wibaux led by four entering the final quarter, which Park City won 9-5. The Longhorns won the extra session 5-3. Addie Baker scored eight for the Panthers.
