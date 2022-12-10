Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them throughout the night.
Boys Basketball
Class AA
• Billings Skyview 68, Missoula Big Sky 52: Anthony Schact went off for 24 points as the Falcons rolled to their second straight win. Lane Love netted 19 points and Rhyse Owens 13. Big Sky was lead by Aidan Beard with 17 points; Josiah Cuaresma chipped in with 11.
• Billings West 63, Missoula Sentinel 50: The Golden Bears won their second straight, with nine players in the scoring column. Mitchell Fogelsong netted 17 points, with Billy Carson collecting 12 and Cooper Tyson nine. Trevor Rausch drained 17 points for Sentinel.
Class A
• Ronan 61, East Helena 45: Elijah Tonaslect netted 15 points, Ted Coffman shot for 12, and the Chiefs topped the Vigilantes. Josiah Misa scored nine points and Mario Tonasleet added eight. Kobe Merganthaler led East Helena with nine points.
• Lewistown 69, Dillon 60: Royce Robinson couldn't be stopped, lighting up Dillon for 33 points in a tight, well-played game. Fischer Brown drained 22 points and Matthew Golik seven for the Eagles. Max Davis led Dillon with 14 points; Tyler Lagunas netted 13.
• Columbia Falls 76, Livingston 41: Alihn Anderson chalked up 22 points, Dayne Tu and Jave Hill scored 10 each, and Mark Robison contributed seven in the Wildcat's victory. William Saile scored 12 points to lead the Rangers, with Calvin Capplis adding seven and Alec Dalby six.
• Hamilton 53, Browning 48: In a game that was close all the way, the Broncs outscored the Indians 21-17 in the final quarter to take it. Eli Taylor led three players in double figures with 13 points; Cole Dickmon and Asher Magness netted 11 each. Maurice Redhorn drained 16 points to pace Browning; Robert Reggan collected nine.
• Butte Central 65, Bigfork 43: The Maroons wasted no time, jumping out to a 19-9 first-quarter lead, and poured it on again in the third quarter, outsdoring Bigfork 14-2. Nick Walker scored 13 points in the loss for the Vikings, with Eli Thorness adding 11 and Isak Epperly 10. No scoring results were reported for Butte Central.
Class B
• Missoula Loyola 48, Belt 35: Raif Konzen poured in 18 points for the Rams and got plenty of help, with seven players in all scoring points, including Declan Harrington with eight, Reynolds Johnston with seven and Talen Reynolds with five. Bridger Vogl netted 11 points to lead Belt.
• Glasgow 49, Big Timber 47: Leading by six at halftime, the Scotties were outscored 14-6 by the Sheepherders in the third period, but took care of business in the final quarter for the victory. Kade Gardiner led Big Timber with 17 points and Trevor Mosness scored 14. No scoring results were available for Glasgow.
• Manhattan 58, Shields Valley 44: The Rebels hung around until the final quarter, when the Tigers went on an 18-7 run to clinch the victory. Jace Page led Shields Valley with 14 points; teammate Nate Hogenson added eight. No scoring results were available for Manhattan.
• Manhattan Christian 60, Whitehall 31: Christian Triemstra collected 21 points, six rebounds and three assists in the Eagles' win over the Trojans. He shot nine of 14 from the field, including three of eight from 3-point range. Teammate Mason Venema added 18 points and seven rebounds. The Eagles bolted ahead 9-1 in the first quarter. Chance Grimes netted 11 points for the Trojans. Whitehall shot just 24.4% from the field.
• Malta 78, Eureka 27: The Mustangs blew the game open in the first quarter, outscoring the Lions 34-5 and cruising to their first win of the season. Nine players scored for Malta, led by Treyton Wilke's 19-point performance. Bodhi Brenden scored 12, Jon Siewing added nine and Dawson Hammond and Kaden Bishop hit for seven each.
• Joliet 43, Jefferson 37: The J-Hawks prevailed in a tight back-and-forth contest. Bryce Williams drained 22 points, Seth Bailey scored nine, and Brody Gebhardt added seven. Kael Hesford led Jefferson with 10 points; Zach Zody contributed eight.
• Fairfield 43, Three Forks 32: Tyson Schenk netted 12 points, Cole Neal and Cooper Christensen chalked up eight points each, and Israel Perez added five for the Eagles. Dylan Swenson and Caleb Van Vleet paced the Wolves with nine points each.
• Arlee 65, Drummond 55: The Warriors outscored the Trojans 17-9 in the second quarter and held their lead the rest of the way. Dallas Swab poured in 16 points, followed by Ben Old Person-Harlow with 14; Ethan Fiddler and Kendall O'Neill chalked up nine each. Colt Parsons had 18 points for Drummond, with Trey Phillips netting 12.
• Poplar 63, Shepherd 37: The Indians won their second straight. Mason Schlotter and Kolby Kring led Shepherd with 10 points each; Hank Rossow scored eight and James Malchow three. No scoring results were available for Poplar.
Class C
• Winnett-Grass Range 69, Plevna 46: Brady Bantz scored 32 points, with 21 coming in the first half, as WGR prevailed over Plevna in Lavina. Bantz knocked down six 3-pointers and shot 8 of 8 at the foul line. WGR outscored Plevna 25-15 in the second half to break open a tight contest. Jace Dunkel scored 13 for WGR and Cooper Doman netted 10. Gyme Kelly scored 18 for Plevna, with Isaac Kelly netting 11.
• Big Sandy 63, Sunburst 25: Issac Peraza scored 19 points and Braydon Cline 18 as the Pioneers overwhelmed Sunburst. Big Sandy shot ahead 25-7 in the first quarter and led 42-13 by intermission. Conlan Kerfoot scored 11 for the Refiners and John Buckley added 10. The Pioneers nettted seven 3-pointers in the win.
• Power-Dutton-Brady 50, Valier 28: Leslie Ostberg and Haley May tallied 12 points each, Violet Rehm and Jersey Somerfeld netted 11 each, and the Pirates took care of their rivals in Valier. Kinley Kovatch led the Panthers with 12 points; Aubrey Bowers netted 10.
Girls Basketball
Class AA
• Missoula Sentinel 63, Billings West 47: Monroe Mastro poured in 14 points, CC Size collected 13, and Olivia Huntsinger netted 12 for the Spartans, who outscored the Golden Bears 17-7 in the second quarter and 20-8 in the final quarter. Brooklyn Pierce had a big night for West with 17 points.
Class A
• Billings Central 62, Havre 56: Three players scored in double figures for Billings Central as the Rams took home the road win after being tied heading into the final quarter. Kamryn Reinker led the way with 18 points, followed by GG Hastings with 16 and Coral Old Bull with 15. It was the season-opener for the Rams, while two-time defending state champ Havre dropped to 0-2.
•Stevensville 64, Libby 36: Claire Hutchinson netted 14 points, and 12 players got into the scoring column for the Yellowjackets. Holly St. Germon scored nine points, Kendahl Plontz added six, and Dawsyn Brewer five.
• Polson 46, Corvallis 34: Mila Hawk and Grace Simonich led the charge for the Pirates with 12 points each; Addyson Gallatin scored 10 points, with Nikki Kendall chipping in five and Samantha Riensvold four.
• Dillon 61, Lewistown 44: Sydney Petersen dropped 24 points, Halie Fitzgerald netted eight, and Ariel Thomas, Kenleigh Graham and Kylie Konen scored seven points each in the Beavers' victory.
• Browning 61, Hamilton 51: The Indians won their second straight on the shooting of Amari Calfrobe with 13 points, and Mecca Bullchild and Lish Spoonhunter, who tallied 10 points each. Jeral White Cross and Kalcie Connelly netted eight points each. Layne Kearns was a force for Hamilton with 24 points.
Class B
• Jefferson 71, Joliet 48: The Panthers led 18-5 after the first quarter and 37-12 at halftime for a lopsided win. Izzy Morris led three players in double figures with 21 points; Cameron Toney racked up 19 points and Austie May 15.
• Three Forks 40, Fairfield 31: Down 23-11 at halftime, the Wolves erupted in the third period, outscoring the Eagles 25-5 to take command of the game. Tanya Hauser netted 15 points, Madelyn Tesoro scored 14 and Brielle Davis chipped in with four. Emma Schenk led Fairfield with 11 points; Paige Christensen added four.
• Manhattan 49, Shields Valley 7: Gracie Millimen netted 10 points, Camdyn Holgate scored eight, and Morgan Pavlik and Kaitlyn Pavlik chalked up six points each as the Tigers overwhelmed the Rebels.
• Big Timber 52, Glasgow 37: The Sheepherders broke away in the final stanza of a close game, outscoring the Scotties 20-11 down the stretch. Bailey Finn shot the lights out with 24 points; Kameryn Ketcham netted 10 and Laney Ketcham eight. Grace Casey scored six points and RaeAnna King added four.
• Manhattan Christian 49, Whitehall 31: Ava Bellach supplied 21 points, nine rebounds and four steals in the Eagles' victory over the Trojans. She shot four of six on 3-pointers and 8 of 19 overall. Teammate Miranda Wyatt tossed in 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds. The Eagles were in command 26-11 by halftime. Whitehall received 11 points and six rebounds from Lindsay Briggs.
• Shepherd 61, Poplar 44: The Fillies outscored the Indians 21-8 in the third quarter to take control and earn their second straight win. Ashley Carroll drained 13 points, Hailey Dennison scored 11, and Aubrey Allison netted 10 for Shepherd.
Class C
• Westby-Grenora 60, Frazer 21: The Thunder took command in the second quarter, outscoring Frazer 22-6. Nine players hit the scoring column, led by Emma Smart with 16 points and Sayler Stewart with nine. Erika Christian netted seven and Katelynn Folvag chipped in six points.
• Plentywood 60, Lustre Christian 31: The Wildcats led 21-0 after the first quarter en route to their second win in two games. Emma Brensdal drained 18 points, Paityn Curtiss chalked up 12, and Audrey Sampsen netted 10.
• Ekalaka 66, Reed Point-Rapelje 18: Loli Jarrett led the Renegades with eight points in a losing effort; Lily Herzog and Violet Herzog netted four points each. No scoring results were available for Ekalaka.
• Yellowstone County Home School 53, Gallatin Valley Home School 11: Angel Wipf poured in 19 points, Kaylynn Wilks racked up 15, and Bryar Knox and Sharayah Wenning chipped in four as the Knights routed GVHS.
• Big Sandy 63, Sunburst 42: Eva Yeadon led the way with 18 points as the Pioneers downed the Refiners. Jaihven Baumann added 13 points, with Eva Wagoner contributing 11. Big Sandy used a 22-8 third-quarter surge to pull comfortably ahead. Ella Samsal had 16 points for Sunburst, with Nikki Nau adding 10.
• Broadview-Lavina 45, Broadus 43: The Pirates trailed 21-17 at halftime, then came out with a 17-8 third quarter to take control and claim their first win of the season. Hailey Fiske netted 18 points to lead the Pirates, with Kaytlyn Egge scoring 11 and Callie Beckett chalking up nine points.
• Chinook 66, Shelby 32: Hallie Neibauer blistered the nets for 30 points as the Sugarbeeters ran out to a 25-6 lead and cruised to the win. Bree Swanson and Torin Cecrle collected eight points apiece, and Hannah Schoen and Anna Terry netted six each. Elly McDermott tallied nine points for Shelby, with teammate Cameron Blevins scoring eight.
20 Point Club
33: Royce Robinson, Lewistown
32: Brady Bantz, Winnett-Grass Range
30: Hallie Neibauer, Chinook
24: Anthony Schact, Billings Skyview
24: Bailey Finn, Big Timber
24: Layne Kearns, Hamilton
24: Sydney Petersen, Dillon
22: Alihn Anderson, Columbia Falls
22: Fischer Brown, Lewistown
22: Bryce Williams, Joliet
21: Izzy Morris, Jefferson
21: Christian Triemstra, Manhattan Christian
