BOYS
Class AA
• Bozeman Gallatin 57, Kalispell Flathead 34: Eli Hunter scored 14 points, Quinn Clark and Zad Rodarts added 11 apiece, and the Raptors (2-1) raced to a 19-6 first-quarter lead on the way to routing the Braves. Noah Cummings scored 15 to lead Flathead.
• Helena 73, Billings Senior 65: Tevin Wetzel pumped in 25 points with the help of four 3-pointers and Cael Murgel and Jaxan Lieberg combined for another 30 points to lift the Bengals past the Broncs. Lieberg finished with 16 points and Murgel 14 as Helena bounced back from a three-point loss to Skyview on Friday. Senior's Mackey Burckley led all scorers with 28 points.
• Helena Capital 50, Billings Skyview 44: Trailing 23-22 at halftime, the Bruins erupted in the third, scoring 20 points and holding the Falcons to just nine points to take control of the game. Henry Gross dropped 15 points and Hayden Opitz 12 for Helena. Lane Love netted 15 points for Billings, with Rhyse Owens adding 14.
Class A
• Butte Central 46, Dillon 32: Dougie Peoples racked up 16 points, Kyle Holter netted 12 and Jack Keeley seven for the Maroons (4-1). Eli Nourse scored 11 points to lead Dillon.
• Polson 67, Libby 48: Jarrett Wilson had a big night with 28 points as the Pirates evened their record at 2-2. Owen McElwee, Trent Wilson and Cymian Kavely neted eight points apiece. Tyler Anderson scored 21 points for the Loggers, with Ryan Beagle contributing eight.
• Glendive 79, Glasgow 55: The Red Devils poured it on in the final quarter, outpacing the Scotties 27-12 to seal the win. Michael Murphy hit for 22 points, Chase Crockett netted 18 and Levi Eaton 17. Wyatt Babb drained 21 points for Glasgow, with Riley Smith scoring 14.
Class B
• Manhattan 61, Jefferson 47: The Tigers seized control in the second quarter, outscoring the Panthers 21-8. Callin Fennno drained 22 points and Michael Stewart netted 19. Michael Emter collected 16 points to lead Jefferson, with Zach Zody adding 13.
• Bigfork 71, St. Ignatius 34: The Vikings took a quick 19-5 lead in the first quarter en route to their third win of the seson. Nick Walker had a monster game with 28 points; Isak Epperly drained 12 and Eli Thorness 10.
Class C
• Poplar 75, Harlem 52: Geordy Medicine Cloud scored 22 points, Delray Lilley netted 21, and Kameron Reum and Walker Burshia contributed eight points each for the Indians. Marley Stewart led Harlem with 15 points; Tommy Chapange had 12.
• Plentywood 47, Westby-Grenora 19: The Wildcats (2-0) overcame a slow start to score 30 second-half points in routing the Thunder. Easton Tommerup notched 22 points, with Noah Murray adding 13 and Chance Klein chipping in five.
• Drummond 55, Darby 41: Scott Parke drained 21 points, and Trey Phillips and Ben Bradshaw tallied nine points each for the Trojans (5-1). Hooper Reed scored 16 for Darby, with Devyn Hundley netting 10.
• Shelby 67, Rocky Boy 65 (OT): Kye McDermott dropped 31 points as the Coyotes outscored the Stars 13-11 in overtime to get the victory and remain undefeated. Trenton Emerson had 14 points and Hayden Schilling added nine. Teague Stump led three players in double figures for Rocky Boy with 21; Joe Standing Rock tallied 17 and Aeron Gopher 15.
• Plains 46, Troy 40: The duo of Jayden Weeks and Darren Standeford knocked down 18 points each for the Horsemen, with Eduardo Perianez chipping in eight.
• Savage 41, Wibaux 35: The Warriors won their second straight, outscoring the Longhorns 24-13 over the second and third quarters. Sayer Erickson knocked down 14 points, with Zane Pilgeram netting 10 and Hunter Sanders adding nine. Wyatt Ree scored nine points to lead Wibaux.
GIRLS
Class AA
• Helena Capital 47, Billings Skyview 39: Jada Clarkson paced the Bruins with 13 points and Gracie Mockel chipped in with 10 in a triumph over the defending state champion Falcons. Megan Swanson added nine for Capital, which led by three at halftime. Breanna Williams led all scorers with 20 for Skyview, and Angel Martin provided eight.
• Helena 41, Billings Senior 36: Avery Kraft led the balanced Bengals with 11 points and Alex Bullock contributed nine in a triumph over the Broncs. Logan Todorovich backed them with eight for Helena, which outscored Senior 14-5 in the third quarter to lead by 10 and then held on. Lauren Cummings was tops for the Broncs with 15 points.
• Bozeman Gallatin 40, Kalispell Flathead 34: Jada Davis produced half of the Raptors' points with 20 and Jaeli Jenkins chipped in with 11 in a tight win over the Bravettes. Aspen Evenson did her part with eight for Gallatin.
Class A
• Hardin 54, Hamilton 46: Aiyanna Big Man scored 19 points and Dierra Takes Enemy added 15 to lead the Bulldogs over the Broncs on the second day of the Lockwood Tip-Off.
• Dillon 59, Butte Central 26: Halie Fitzgerald led eight players into the scoring column with 12 points, Leila Stennerson drained 10, and the Beavers ran their record to 4-0. Brooke Badovinac netted 14 points for the Maoons.
• Frenchtown 61, Lockwood 29: The Broncs rolled, outscoring the Lions 33-10 in the second half. Dani Jordan led Lockwood with 11 points, Taysha Little had nine, and Gracie Kuntz and Lanee Casterline chipped in four apiece. No stats were reported for Frenchtown.
Class C
• Reed Point-Rapelje 37, Park City 33: Lily Herzog dropped in 12 points and Loli Jarrett backed her with 11 as the Renegades slipped past the Panthers. The game was tied at 20-all at halftime before Reed Point-Rapelje won the next eight minutes 9-3.
• Melstone 44, Jordan 33: The Broncs won their fifth of the year, outscoring Jordan 26-18 in the second half. Emma Myhre tallied 16 points, with Koye Rindal netting 10 and Maggie Eike contributing six.
• Savage 45, Wibaux 36: Taylor Conradsen topped all scorers with 18 points and the Warriors used a big fourth quarter to top the Longhorns. Cambry Conradsen and Karley McPherson backed her with nine points each for Savage, which trailed 26-25 entering the final eight minutes. Annika Lunde scored 11 points and Alorah Amsler 10 for Wibaux.
• Plentywood 65, Westby-Grenora 38: Emma Brensdal poured in 29 points and the Wildcats won their third straight on the year. Annie Kaul knocked down 14 points and Paityn Curtiss and Mallory Tommerup chipped in seven apiece. Kiarra Brunelle netted nine point to lead the Thunder.
• Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 54, Circle 31: The Mavericks won their seventh straight, handing the Wildcats (5-1) their first loss of the season. Paige Wasson led the offense with 16 points; Mattey McColly scored nine and Teagan Erickson eight. Madeline Moline and Alexis Moline netted seven points each for Circle.
• Culbertson 63, Lustre Christian 25: Makena Hauge scored 20 points and Megan Granbois tallied 18 as the Cowgirls routed the Lions, jumping out to a 17-3 first-quarter lead and keeping up the pace the rest of the way. Destiny Thompson added 10 points and Perla Burciaga nine. Aubri Holzrichter scored 11 points to lead the Lions.
• Roberts 91, Terry 64: Taylee Chirrick drained 27 points and TJ Chirrick hit for 26 as the Rockets (4-1) handled the Terriers. Laynee Holdbrook and Hailey Croft nailed 13 points each. Kiera Chaska racked up 26 points for Terry, with Cora Lacquement and Hatty Eaton chipping in nine each.
• Ennis 60, Gardiner 37: The Mustangs (5-1) grabbed a 22-5 first-quarter lead, and while the Bruins played them close the rest of the way, the early deficit was too much to overcome.