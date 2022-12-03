Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them throughout the night.
Boys Basketball
CLASS A
• Miles City 80, St. Labre 64: Ryder Lee drained 24 points and Logan Muri also had a hot hand with 20 as the Cowboys cruised past the Braves. Joining them in double figures was Ed Brooks with 15, and Jake Larson helped with nine.
CLASS C
• Arlee 64, Valley Christian 37: Ben Old Person-Harlow scored 14 points and added eight rebounds, four blocks, three assists and a steal as the Warriors improved to 2-0 with a romp over the Eagles.
• Drummond 78, Alberton 27: Brody Rasor, Colt Parsons and Chance Dunkerson all scored 12 points and Trey Phillips was right behind with 11 as the balanced Trojans dispatched the Panthers. Scott Parke chipped in wight nine for Drummond (2-0).
• Terry 75, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 33: Leonardo Mogni led four players in double figures with 19 points as the Terriers walloped the Mavericks. Landen Schilling added 15, Giacomo De Pietro 12 and Liam Jackson 11 for Terry, which led by five after one quarter and 19 by halftime.
Girls Basketball
CLASS C
• Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 61. Terry 20: Paige Wasson led with 18 points and Teagan Erickson backed her with 17 as the Mavericks moved to 2-0 by trouncing the Terriers. Mattey McColly added 10 for North County, which led 41-7 at halftime. Carmen Lacquement scored 10 to lead Terry.
• Lustre Christian 48, Augusta 33: Alexa Reddig scored 26 points in a big night for the Lions, with Aubri Holzrichter contributing 13 points and Grace Brown eight. Peyton Levine had a strong performance for Augusta with 19 points.
• Circle 60, Plevna 25: Alexis Moline poured in 29 points and Madeline Moline chipped in with 12 to power the Wildcats past the Cougars. Grace Gackle did her share with eight for Circle, which pulled away with a 25-5 third quarter.
• West Yellowstone 75, Lima 10: Ari Spence dumped in 23 points and Grace Dawkins had a big afternoon with 22 to lead the Wolverines past the Bears. Trista Finney contributed 12 for West Yellowstone.
• Plentywood 36, Culbertson 33: Emma Brensdal had 16 points to lead the Wildcats; Annie Kaul scored eight and Paityn Curtiss added six. Makena Hauge scored 14 points for Culbertson, with Destiny Thompson scoring eight and Megan Granbois seven.
20-Point Club
29: Alexis Moline, Circle
26: Alexa Reddig, Lustre Christian
24: Ryder Lee, Miles City
23: Ari Spence, West Yellowstone
21: Grace Dawkins, West Yellowstone
20: Logan Muri, Miles City
