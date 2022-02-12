Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS AA
• Belgrade 57, Billings West 49: Ta’Veus Randle scored 34 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, as the Panthers beat the Golden Bears for the second time this. West saw a 10-point third-quarter lead evaporate but still led 42-40 before Randle put the Panthers ahead for good. Sam Phillips scored 14 points for the Golden Bears.
• Kalispell Glacier 48, No. 1 Helena Capital 34: Connor Sullivan scored 17 points, Noah Dowler added 12 and the Wolfpack pulled the surprise of the night by handing the first loss of the season to the Bruins, who were playing without star player Brayden Koch. Glacier led 23-10 at halftime and kept Capital at bay after a mini-surge in the third quarter cut the gap to 10 entering the final eight minutes. Jacob Curry scored 15 for the Bruins. Koch was out with an illness.
CLASS A
• Sidney 54, Miles City 47: Zach Welch popped in 17 points and Dalton Polesky 14 in a losing cause for the Cowboys, who were tied at halftime but saw the Eagles win the third quarter 8-3. No statistics were received from Sidney.
• No. 3 Butte Central 60, Hamilton 47: Dougie Peoples drained 24 points and Eric Loos contributed 15 as the Maroons completed the best regular season in school history (17-1) with a thorough conquest of the Broncs. Kyle Holter added 11 for Butte Central, which led by 13 at halftime and maintained the margin from there. Asher Magness hit for 25 for Hamilton, which also received 11 from Eli Taylor.
• Glendive 63, Billings Central 60: Riley Basta pumped in 21 points and Taven Coon hit for 17 for the Red Devils, who led by five after one quarter and roughly maintained the margin through the last three quarters to hold off the Rams. Michael Murphy added 10 for Glendive. Cayden Merchant scored 25, AJ Ulrichs 15 and Kyler Northrup 14 for Central.
• No. 5 Frenchtown 74, No. 4 Florence-Carlton 60: Connor Michaud paced a balanced attack with 18 points and the Broncs sprinted to a 17-point halftime lead in downing one of Class B's top squads. Devin Shelton scored 15, Kellen Klimpel and Sully Belcourt nine apiece, and Eli Quinn and Kamas Romney eight each for Frenchtown. Beau Neal led all scorers with 28 for Florence-Carlton, which also received 11 from Blake Shoupe.
• Laurel 59, Hardin 53: Konnor Gregorson produced 14 points, and Emmet Renner and Dalton Boehler chipped in with 11 apiece for the Locomotives, who trailed by eight at halftime but turned it around with a 19-6 third quarter to upend the Bulldogs. Kyson Moran added nine and Trey Hull eight for Laurel. Kingston Hugs scored 17, Hance Three Irons 10, and Elias Stops eight for Hardin.
CLASS B
• Shepherd 64, Colstrip 55: Colton Zubach was raining points with 30 and Kolby Kring netted 15 for the Mustangs, who trailed by two at halftime but outscored the Colts 18-7 in the third quarter and matched them point for point through the fourth. Colt Hando scored nine more for Shepherd. Logan Vocu led Colstrip with 17 points, and Zayne Hert added eight.
• Shelby 52, Malta 41: Rhett Reynolds led the way again with 20 points and Trenton Emerson backed him with 18 for the Coyotes, who took a 12-point halftime lead and fended off the Mustangs in a matchup of formerly ranked teams. Conner Tuss scored 13 for Malta.
• Townsend 62, Jefferson 48: Gavin Vandenacre paced four players in double figures with 19 points and the Bulldogs rode a big fourth quarter to an Elkhorn rivalry triumph over the Panthers. Ryan Racht scored 13 and Trey Hoveland added 10 for Townsend, which won the last eight minutes 25-9. Wade Rykal scored 12 points and Tyler Harrington 11.
• Manhattan 46, Big Timber 35: Balance was the byword for the Tigers, who received 14 points from Markus Fenno and nine from Evan Douma in outlasting the Herders. Kuirt Gullings scored 13 and Trevor Mosness nine for Big Timber.
• No. 5 St. Ignatius 80, Plains 28: Ross McPherson led with 22 points and Zoran LaFrombois backed him with 13 as the Bulldogs blew away the Horsemen. Cederick McDonald added 12 for Mission, which led 46-19 at halftime.
• Bigfork 59, Thompson Falls 43: Nick Walker scored 10 points, and Isak Epperly and Colin Wade added nine apiece for the Vikings, who led by 11 at halftime. Bryce Gilliard scored eight for Bigfork.
• No. 7 Three Forks 77, No. 3 Columbus 59: Finnley Tesoro scored 31 points and set a school record with eight 3-point shots as the Wolves built an early lead and then pulled away in the fourth quarter to pull rank on the once-beaten Cougars. Michael O'Dell scored 15, Owen Long 13 and Shane Williams 11 for Three Forks, which led by four entering the final eight minutes before closing on a 24-10 surge. Cale Chamberlin scored 22, Hayden Steffenson 12 and Colby Martinez 11 for Columbus.
• Roundup 55, Joliet 47: Jace Lemmel had a big night with 23 points and AJ Gray added 14 for the Panthers, who led by four at halftime but pulled away with a 18-9 third quarter against the J-Hawks. Brice Williams scored 13 and Corey Dworshak 12 for Joliet.
CLASS C
• No. 1 Manhattan Christian 79, Whitehall 44: Seth Amunrud just missed a double-double with 22 points and nine rebounds, and Mason Venema was right behind with 17 as the unbeaten Eagles kept rolling with a rout of the Class B Trojans. Logan Leep scored 13, and Sam Carlson and Ethan Venema nine each for Manhattan Christian. Brendan Wagner and Lane Wagner hit for 14 each for Whitehall.
• No. 4 Heart Butte 94, Simms 50: Riley Reevis led five players in double figures with 19 points as the unbeaten Warriors keep firing on all cylinders, this time in a thrashing of the Tigers. Joe Murray scored 18, Jude Reevis 16, Casey DeRoche 14 and Marcus Rutherford 12 for Heart Butte, which scored 53 second-half points. Carter McDowell led all scorers with 22 for Simms, which also received 10 from Josey Hinderager.
• North Star 62, Turner 49: Gavin Spicher paced four players in double figures with 16 points and the Knights won every quarter on the way to toppling the Tornadoes. Garrett Spicher, Ty Hansen and Gavin Clawson all scored 12 for North Star, which led by seven at halftime. Ryan Doyle led all scorers with 22 points, Carson Maloney added 11 and Trever Kimmel eight for Turner.
• Park City 62, Fromberg 28: Zach Downing took his turn as leading scorer with 24 points and Aiden Tilzey went for 11 for the Panthers, who jumped to a 16-3 first-quarter lead and trounced the Falcons. Wyatt Story added eight for Park City. Ciaran McKevitt scored eight for Fromberg.
• Bainville 53, Culbertson 39: Ayden Knudsen hooped it up for 21 points and Braeden Romo had 13 for the Bulldogs, who trailed by three after one quarter but flipped the script for an eight-point halftime lead on the way to defeating the Cowboys. Jesse Strickland added 11 for Bainville. Colin Avence scored 13 and Payton Perkins nine for Culbertson.
• Fairview 40, Plentywood 34: Kanyon Taylor scored 14 points and Jeff Tjelde chipped in with 11 for the Warriors in their nail-biter over the Wildcats. Hunter Sharbono scored eight for Fairview, which led by four at halftime. Reese Wirtz scored nine and Conner Howard eight for Plentywood.
• No. 3 Lustre Christian 60, Dodson 43: Kolden Hoversland had the hot hand with 27 points and Elijah Lenihan had his back with 16 as the Lions remained unbeaten with a solid win over the Coyotes. Jasiah Hamibra added 11 for Lustre, which led by 15 at halftime. Dwight Werk scored 14, Alex Werk 10 and Kadin Racine eight for Dodson.
• Drummond 59, No. 10 Darby 32: Chase Goldade led with 19 points, and Caleb Parke and Trey Phillips provided 11 apiece as the Trojans defeated the Tigers for the second time this season. Colt Parsons added eight for Drummond, which led by eight at halftime and doubled the margin in the second half. Preston Smith scored 18 points, Hooper Reed 12 and Sawyer Townsend eight for Darby.
• Shields Valley 91, White Sulphur Springs 59: The Flatt brothers were at it again, with Dylan Flatt sinking 32 points and Cole Flatt providing 23 in the Rebels' rout of the Hornets. Kaden Acosta added 16 points and Nate Hogenson 14 for Shields Valley.
• No. 6 Broadus 60, Terry 45: Dillon Gee scored 14 points, Tytan Hanson 13 and Marcus Mader 10 for the Hawks, who flew to a 13-point lead after one quarter and outlasted the Terriers. Wyatt Gee added eight for Broadus, which led by 25 after three quarters before Terry rallied.
• Chester-Joplin-Inverness 57, Big Sandy 48: Bryce Kammerzell led the way with 23 points and the Hawks recovered from an eight-point first-quarter hole to rally past the Pioneers. Kyle Harmon scored nine and Blake Harmon eight for C-J-I, which took a two-point halftime lead and built the margin to 11 after three quarters. Lane Demontiney scored 16, Cooper Taylor 13 and Wylee Snapp 11 for Big Sandy.
• Victor 42, Lincoln 22: Carson Venner paced the Pirates with 19 points and Jordan Mclane added eight in a win over the Lynx. Victor led 13-7 at halftime. Andrew Brown scored 10 and Justin Fry nine for Lincoln.
• Winnett-Grass Range 49, Roy-Winifred 48: Brady Bantz scored 17 points and the Rams rode a huge fourth-quarter rally to a frenetic win over the Outlaws. Cooper Doman added 15 and Walker Doman 12 for Winnett-Grass Range, which trailed 37-24 entering the fourth quarter. Brody Geer scored 13 and Anthony DeMars 10 for Roy-Winifred.
• Circle 52, Brockton 37: Beau Beery led with 15 points, Jace Curtis added 11 and Donovan Gibbs eight for the Wildcats, who led by nine after one quarter and built the lead from there.
• Twin Bridges 56, Philipsburg 45: Reid Johnson scored 18 points and Connor Nye 15 for the Falcons, who led by 11 after one quarter and played evenly with the Prospectors the rest of the way. Sam Konen chipped in with 11 for Twin Bridges, which led by 15 at halftime before P-burg crept back. Andrew Tallon's 23 points led all scorers for the Prospectors, who also received 14 from Hayden Mason.
• Harlowton-Ryegate 49, No. 5 Broadview-Lavina 42: Kade Erickson scored 18 points and William Sanguins added eight, but it wasn't enough as the Pirates fell to the Engineers for their second defeat of the season. No statistics were received from Harlowton-Ryegate.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
• No. 5 Helena Capital 42, Kalispell Glacier 22: Jada Clarkson's 13 points led the way and Rachael Stacy chipped in with eight as the Bruins shrugged off a slow start and routed the Wolfpack with a 31-10 run over the middle two quarters. Sidney Gulick scored 10 for Glacier, which led 5-4 after the first eight minutes.
• No. 4 Kalispell Flathead 40, Helena 34: Clare Converse was tops with 12 points, Avery Chouinard helped with nine and the Bravettes snapped out of their mini-funk by rallying from a five-point first-quarter deficit to down the Bengals. Flathead outscored Helena 15-3 in the second quarter for a 21-14 halftime lead. Avery Kraft and Ashley Koenig score 13 each for the Bengals.
CLASS A
• Miles City 58, Sidney 46: Lainey Smith led with 14 points and Alora Baker helped with 12 for the Cowgirls, who leapt to a nine-point lead after one quarter and 17 at halftime before holding off the Eagles. Reagan LaPlante added eight for Miles City.
• No. 2 Billings Central 54, Glendive 8: Alaina Woods scored 12 points, Mya Hansen had nine and the Rams emptied the bench in walloping the Red Devils. Ten players scored for Central, which led 36-4 at halftime and pitched a 12-0 third-quarter shutout.
• Hamilton 57, Butte Central 50: Layne Kearns scored 20 points and Taryn Searle provided 11 for the Broncs to offset the 30-point night by the Maroons' Brooke Badinovac. Mya Winkler added nine and Lexi Brenneman eight for Hamilton, which led by six at halftime. Ella Moodry backed Badinovac with eight points for Butte Central.
• No. 4 Browning 68, Polson 38: Mecca Bullchild and Jerel WhiteGrass each scored 11 points and Kalcie Connelly chipped in with 10 for the Indians, who ran to a 17-2 first-quarter lead and built the margin to 25 in defeating the Pirates. Sugar Spoonhunter and Lish Spoonhunter added eight points each for Browning. Areanna Burke scored 12 and Lexi Wirz nine for Polson.
• No. 5 Hardin 99, Laurel 63: Kamber Good Luck singed the nets for 25 points and Aiyanna Big Man came up big with 20 as the Bulldogs derailed the Locomotives. Kylee Old Elk scored 16, Kadie Bends nine and Diamond Amyotte eight for Hardin, which led 50-24 at halftime.
• Lockwood 57, Livingston 20: Tailey Harris produced 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists and six steals in the Lions' lopsided victory over the Rangers. Dani Jordan added 11 for Lockwood, which led 25-10 after one quarter and by 26 at halftime. Taylor Young scored five for Livingston.
CLASS B
• No. 1 Colstrip 62, Shepherd 37: Canzas HisBadHorse singed the nets for 27 points, Malea Egan backed her with 14 and once-beaten Colstrip improved to 17-1 by thumping Shepherd in a battle of Fillies. Colstrip trailed 10-9 after one quarter but was up six by halftime and 16 after three quarters. Molly Gilbert and Hailey Dennison scored seven each for Shepherd.
• Eureka 60, Troy 3: Jadyn Pluid led the way with 19 points, Dylan Sharp added nine and Ixone Coteron eight for the Lions, who led 31-0 after one quarter and 48-3 at halftime before easing off the gas against the Trojans. Zeenan Reid scored Troy's only basket and Elaine Folkerts had a free throw.
• No. 5 Malta 57, Shelby 27: Maddie Williamson pumped in 17 points, Allison Kunze did her part with 13 and the M-ettes cruised to a 29-9 halftime lead in taking care of the Coyotes. Addy Anderson and Lauren Tuss added eight apiece for Malta, which extended the margin with a 16-3 third quarter. Cameron Blevins scored seven for Shelby.
• Columbus 47, Three Forks 36: Molly Hamilton scored 12 points and Katelyn Hamilton provided 11 for the Cougars, who led by two after one quarter but pushed the margin to 10 at halftime. Izzy Gurie added nine for Columbus. Ashlyn Swenson scored 14 and Jasmyn Murphy nine for Three Forks.
• Baker 68, St. Labre 9: Anika Ploeger scored 11 points, Hope Gonsioroski and McKenna Griffith added nine apiece, and Makala Gallegos added eight for the Spartans, who led 34-4 at halftime in blasting the Braves.
• No. 3 Bigfork 62, No. 9 Thompson Falls 45: Braeden Gunlock led four players in double figures with 20 points and the Vikings dominated the Bluehawks in a battle of ranked teams. Callie Gembala scored 12 points, and Emma Berreth and Ava Davey provided 10 apiece for Bigfork, which led by 27 after three quarters. Maliyah LeCoure scored 18 and Natalie Roberts 11 for Thompson Falls.
• No. 2 Jefferson 62, Townsend 23: Brynna Wolfe led with 15 points and Cia Stuber helped with 13 as the Panthers got back on the winning track by routing the Bulldogs in the Elkhorn showdown. Rachel Van Blaricom added eight for Jefferson. Kennedy Vogl and Cassidy Flynn scored eight each for Townsend.
• No. 7 Red Lodge 59, Joliet 28: Isabelle Sager (21 points) and Brayli Reimer (20) were a dynamic duo and the Rams sprinted from a seven-point halftime lead to dominate the J-Hawks. Harlee Ward scored 12 for Joliet.
• No. 10 Florence-Carlton 50, Frenchtown 32: Kylie Kovatch tallied 14 points and Kolbi Wood was right behind with 13 for the Falcons, who turned a six-point halftime lead into an 18-point margin after three quarters in taking care of the Class A Broncs. Kasidy Yeoman added eight for Florence-Carlton. Alexis Godin scored nine for Frenchtown.
• Wolf Point 38, Scobey 32: Hamyanie Campbell scored 13 points, Sierra Hamilton added eight and the Wolves pulled away from a one-point halftime lead to down the Class C Spartans.
• No. 4 Big Timber 70, Manhattan 50: Emily Cooley was the star with 26 points and Bailey Finn had her back with 17 as the Herders won big over the Tigers after bolting to a 19-4 first-quarter lead. Kameryn Ketcham added nine for Big Timber. Adele Didricksen scored 14 for Manhattan.
CLASS C
• Philipsburg 38, Twin Bridges 32: Asha Comings scored 16 points and the Prospectors took a 10-point halftime lead then held off the Falcons in a battle of two of the West's top squads. Philipsburg has won nine of its last 10 games. Kyle Pancost scored 11 and Allie Dale 10 for Twin Bridges, which is 2-3 since upsetting then-No. 1 Manhattan Christian on Jan. 28.
• No. 4 Manhattan Christian 54, Whitehall 29: Ava Bellach led with 20 points, and Grace Aamot added 13 points and eight assists as the once-beaten Eagles horsed around with the Class B Trojans. Maxine Hoagland scored six points and had nine rebounds, and Lindsay Briggs also had six points for Whitehall.
• Culbertson 54, Bainville 34: Megan Granbois and Makena Hauge shared scoring honors with 19 points apiece and the Cowgirls rolled to a 15-2 lead on the way to drubbing the Bulldogs. Culbertson is 13-3 and has won four straight. Elsie Wilson scored 17 and Lakyn Rabbe 10 for Bainville.
• Park City 49, Fromberg 15: Kendyll Story, Isabelle Adams and Leigha Grabowska were a terrifc trio with 11 points apiece in the Panthers' romp over the Falcons. Jaycie Lowery scored six for Fromberg, which trailed by 23 at halftime.
• Roberts 62, Bridger 33: Jozelyn Payovick drained 21 points and the Rockets put nine players in the scoring column in a thumping of the Scouts. Bentley Bertolino scored 13, Laynee Holdbrook 10 and Hailey Croft eight for Roberts, which led 18-5 after one quarter. Kassie Sweet scored 11 and Dylann Pospisil 10 for Bridger.
• Simms 63, Heart Butte 48: Laura Zietzke was a one-player wrecking crew with 32 points and Taylee Sawyer helped with 10 as the Tigers regrouped from a five-point first-quarter hole to topple the Warriors. Simms won the second quarter 24-11 and was up 15 entering the fourth quarter. Sadee Cree Medicine scored 13, Bobbi Tailfeathers 12 and Jodee Cree Medicine 10 for Heart Butte.
• Westby-Grenora 47, Froid-Lake 34: Elizabeth Field continued to solidify her place as one of the class' top players with 21 points and the Thunder overcame a slow start to down the Redhawks. Kiarra Brunelle scored 14 for MonDak, which led 4-3 after one quarter but went on a 14-1 spree over the next eight minutes. Dasani Nesbit scored 14 for Froid-Lake.
• North Star 52, Turner 42: Laynie Sattoriva drained 18 points and Rainee Watson backed her with 16 as the Knights took a 12-point halftime lead and held on to down the Tornadoes. Kaytlyn Domire added 10 for North Star, which led by 20 entering the fourth quarter. Dakota Krass led all scorers with 21 for Turner, and Cassidy Grabofsky added 14.
• No. 5 Plentywood 58, Fairview 24: Liv Wangerin continued her standout season with 28 points and Emma Brensdal added 15 for the once-beaten Wildcats, who rolled to a 32-15 halftime lead in thumping the Warriors. Shayla Fawcett added eight for Plentywood. Emily Johnson scored eight to lead Fairview.
• Gardiner 55, Lima 33: Sophia Darr led with 17 points, and Ellie Reinertson and Maggie Darr chipped in with 12 apiece for the Bruins, who led 25-7 at halftime and trounced the Bears. Gracie Bravo led all scorers with 20 points and Charity Hildreth had 10 for Lima.
• No. 2 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 74, Frazer 14: Mattea McColly went for 17 points, Teagan Erickson added 12 and the Mavericks pitched a 24-0 first-quarter shutout on the way to a romp over the Bearcubs. Zandora Longtree scored nine for North Country, which led 49-3 at halftime. Audrey Smoker scored six for Frazer.
• Chinook 46, Fort Benton 43: Hallie Neibauer scored 15 points and Britton Elliot added 13 for the Sugarbeeters, who opened a 10-point halftime lead and held on against the Longhorns. Bree Swanson added 11 for Chinook. Hailee Wang scored 12 and Casha Corder 10 for Fort Benton.
• No. 7 Shields Valley 47, White Sulphur Springs 33: Perry Dominick dropped in 16 points and the Rebels fought off a stern test from the Hornets. Morgan Fairchild scored nine for Shields Valley, which trailed by a point at halftime but moved ahead by five after three quarters. Kendra Manger and Kenzie Hereim scored eight each for White Sulphur Springs.
• Dodson 46, Lustre Christian 35: Kataya Kill Eagle drained 21 points and Imagin Fox offered 10 for the Coyotes, who pulled away from a halftime tie to down the Lions. Jaymee Stiffarm scored eight for Dodson. Hannah Brown scored 11, and Grace Brown and Aubri Hulzrichter added 10 for Lustre.
• Centerville 59, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 49: Allie Skelton scored 15 points, Kara Reed 12 and Shaylee Berg nine for the Bearcats in a losing cause against the Miners. No statistics were received from Centerville.
• Jordan 62, Plevna 27: Brooke Murnion led all scorers with 19 points and the Mustangs coasted past the Cougars. Hayden Lane scored 12 and Chloe Tudor 10 for Plevna.
• Drummond 44, Darby 16: Holly Hauptman was the game's only double-figures scorer with 15 points and the Trojans shrugged off a slow first half to tame the Tigers. Lexi Nelson scored eight for Drummond, which led 13-10 at halftime but outscored Darby 15-2 in the third quarter and 16-4 in the fourth. Makena Hawkinson, Sierra Reed and Amber Anderson all scored four for the Tigers.
• No. 1 Roy-Winifred 60, Winnett-Grass Range 12: Laynee Elness finished with a game-high 16 points as the top-ranked Outlaws remained undefeated. Elness received plenty of scoring help, as Isabelle Heggem (14 points) and Madeline Heggem (12) also ended up in double figures. Zurry Moore led the Rams with 10 points.
• Broadview-Lavina 48, Harlowton-Ryegate 40: Hailey Fiske hit the nets for 22 points, Callie Beckett added 14 and Kaytlyn Egge scored 12 for the Pirates, who used a 14-7 third quarter to keep the Engineers at arm's length.
• Augusta 59, Power 44: Payton Levine's 20 points powered the Elk to a victory at home. Dayna Mills contributed 12 points and Abi Barrett chipped in with 10. Augusta was in control 11-4 after the first period. Levine accounted for three of Augusta's four 3-pointers. Hailey May (11 points) and Natalie Vick (10) were Power's scoring leaders. The Pirates shot 24 of 35 from the foul line.
• Circle 77, Brockton 23: Alexis Moline outscored Brockton on her own with 24 points and the Wildcats raced to a 35-13 halftime lead on the way to drubbing the Warriors. Siera Nagle scored 12 and Grace Gackle 11 for Circle.
• No. 9 Seeley-Swan 65, Hot Springs 37: Emily Maughan and Sariah Maughan each scored 14 points, Tegan Mauldin added 13 and the balanced Blackhawks remained unbeaten by pounding the Savage Heat. Dani Sexton scored nine and Kyla Conley eight for Seeley-Swan, which led 41-20 at halftime.
20-Point Club
34: Ta'Veus Randle, Belgrade
32: Laura Zietzke, Simms
32: Tailey Harris, Lockwood
32: Dylan Flatt, Shields Valley
31: Finnley Tesoro, Three Forks
30: Colton Zubach, Shepherd
30: Brooke Badinovac, Butte Central
28: Liv Wangerin, Plentywood
28: Beau Neal, Florence-Carlton
27: Canzas HisBadHorse, Colstrip
27: Kolden Hoversland, Lustre Christian
26: Emily Cooley, Big Timber
25: Asher Magness, Hamilton
25: Kamber Good Luck, Hardin
24: Dougie Peoples, Butte Central
24: Cayden Merchant, Billings Central
24: Alexis Moline, Circle
23: Cole Flatt, Shields Valley
23: Jace Lemmel, Roundup
23: Bryce Kammerzell, Chester-Joplin-Inverness
23: Andew Tallon, Philipsburg
22: Seth Amunrud, Manhattan Christian
22: Carter McDowell, Simms
22: Ryan Doyle, Turner
22: Ross McPherson, St. Ignatius
22: Cale Chamberlin, Columbus
22: Hailey Fiske, Broadview-Lavina
21: Jozelyn Payovich, Roberts
21: Riley Basta, Glendive
21: Elizabeth Field, Westby-Grenora
21: Dakota Krass, Turner
21: Ayden Knudsen, Bainville
21: Isabelle Sager, Red Lodge
21: Kataya Kill Eagle, Dodson
21: Solan MedicineBull, St. Labre
20: Ava Bellach, Manhattan Christian
20: Rhett Reynolds, Shelby
20: Braeden Gunlock, Bigfork
20: Gracie Bravo, Lima
20: Layne Kearns, Hamilton
20: Aiyanna Good Luck, Hardin
20: Brayli Reimer, Red Lodge
