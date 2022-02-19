Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS AA
• Bozeman Gallatin 70, Great Falls CMR 49: Quinn Clark had a big day with 22 points and Eli Hunter was an able sidekick with 14 as the Raptors built a 12-point lead after one quarter and went on to trounce the Rustlers. Rylan Schepp added 10 and Garrett Dahlke eight for Gallatin, which led 39-22 at intermission. Raef Newbrough scored 12 and Gavin Grosenick eight for CMR.
CLASS A
• Miles City 51, Lockwood 49: Zach Welch went for 21 points, and Dalton Polesky and Logan Muri contributed 10 apiece for the Cowboys, who built a nine-point first-quarter lead and held on to down the Lions. Ed Brooks added eight for Miles City. Jey Hofer led all scorers with 24 points for Lockwood, which also received 15 from Jaren KnowsHisGun.
• Libby 43, Whitefish 34: Caden Williams paced his team with 16 points and Tyler Anderson had 11 as the Loggers took care of the Bulldogs in a Northwestern A play-in game. TJ Andersen added eight for Libby, which rallied from a three-point deficit by finishing the game on a 19-7 run. Bodie Smith scored 18 and Talon Holmquist 10 for Whitefish.
• No. 1 Lewistown 86, Hardin 52: Fischer Brown (24 points) and Royce Robinson (22) continued the Golden Eagles' torrid scoring pace in a convincing romp over the Bulldogs. Luke Clinton scored 14 for Lewistown, which led 42-22 at halftime. Troy Hugs scored 12 and Hance Three Irons eight for Hardin.
Southwestern A
• No. 3 Butte Central 53, No. 2 Dillon 51: Dougie Peoples kept up his high-scoring ways with 21 points and Eric Loos added 13 for the Maroons, who trailed by four entering the fourth quarter but rallied to topple the Beavers to win the district championship. Bryson Sestrich and Kyle Holter each had eight points for Butte Central. Connor Curnow scored 13, Callahan Hoffman 12 and Jonathan Kirkley nine for Dillon.
• Frenchtown 56, Hamilton 50: Kellen Klimpel scored 20 points and Frenchtown claimed consolation honors. Three other Broncs also scored points in double digits: Conner Michaud (13), Devin Shelton (11) and Eli Quinn (10). Klimpel nailed four 3-pointers. The contest was tied at 37-all heading into the fourth quarter. Frenchtown made 10 of 13 free throws down the stretch. Hamilton was 1 of 4. Tyson Rostad scored 15 for Hamilton, and Asher Magness added 14.
• Hamilton 65, East Helena 46: Asher Magness stood tall with 24 points to lead four Broncs in double figures in a game they led by seven at halftime before pulling away from the Vigilantes. Cole Dickemore scored 13, and Tyson Rostad and Eli Taylor added 10 for Hamilton, which won the third quarter 20-7. Kaeden Sager scored 22 and Colter Charlesworth 10 for East Helena.
• Frenchtown 53, Corvallis 36: Connor Michaud was high man with 14 points and Devin Shelton added 13 for the Broncs, who jumped to a 19-8 first-quarter lead and rolled from there against the Blue Devils. Eli Quinn scored nine for Frenchtown. Donovan Potter scored 10 and David Broch nine for Corvallis.
CLASS B
District 1B
• No. 9 Shelby 61, Rocky Boy 35: Rhett Reynolds came up big again with 22 points and Kyle McDermott did his share with 18 points as the Coyotes dug themselves out of a nine-point first-quarter hole and rallied past the Stars for the district title. Trenton Emerson added 11 for Shelby, which won the second quarter 24-7. Joe Demontiney scored 10 and Ben Crebs eight for Rocky Boy.
• No. 5 Fairfield 75, Conrad 31: Owen Cartwright-Gines and Cooper Christensen shared scoring honors with 16 points each for the Eagles, who soared to a 21-3 first-quarter lead and crushed the Cowboys for third place. Bryden Batson scored nine and Kaelob Flores eight for Fairfield, which also won the third quarter 18-1. Devon Baney scored 12 for Conrad.
• Conrad 47, Cut Bank 42: Teagen Arnold scored 16 points, Sam Blanchard added 11 and the Cowboys bounced back from a four-point deficit at the end of one quarter to topple the Wolves. Devon Baney added eight for Conrad, which trailed by two entering the final eight minutes but finished the game on a 16-10 run. Tate Monroe scored 12 for Cut Bank.
• No. 5 Fairfield 67, Choteau 24: Bryden Batson paved the way with 16 points and Daniel Faith added 13 for the Eagles, who rebounded from Friday's upset loss to bury the Bulldogs. Kaelob Flores added eight for Fairfield, which led by 12 after the first quarter and blew it open with a 26-4 second quarter. Henry Bieler scored eight for Choteau.
District 2B
• Poplar 55, Glasgow 51: Malcom Yellow Hammer scored nine points, and Geordy Medicine Cloud, Kaniel Ricker and Dennis RedEagle added eight each as the balanced Indians tripped the Scotties for third place. Poplar trailed by six after one quarter and was tied entering the fourth quarter. Wyatt Babb scored 18, Keigan Ingram 11 and Riley Smith 10 for Glasgow.
District 3B
• Colstrip 59, Baker 45: Weston Means came up big with 25 points, Sam Wheatley added 11 and Wiley Bearcomesout helped with nine as the Colts moved along with a triumph over the Spartans. Colstrip led by two after one quarter but upped the margin to 10 by the half. Jaxson Tronstad and Bryant O'Connor scred 12 each, and Cooper O'Connor added nine to lead Baker.
District 4B
• No. 7 Columbus 56, Red Lodge 34: Colby Martinez had the hot hand with 23 points and the Cougars won each quarter by at least four points on the way to their district championship win over the Rams. Michael Curl added nine, and Hayden Steffenson and Mason Meier racked up eight apiece for Columbus. Owen Reynolds scored 11 and Jacob Stewart 10 for Red Lodge.
• Joliet 42, Shepherd 30: Seth Bailey scored 11 points and Paxton McQuillan added 10 for the J-Hawks, who fell behind by four points after one quarter but outscored the Mustangs 14-2 in the second quarter on the way to the 12-point win. Colton Zubach scored 10 for Shepherd.
District 5B
• Manhattan 52, Jefferson 40: Evan Douma led with 14 points, Jadon Pierce had 11 and Markus Fenno contributed 10 for the Tigers, who built an early lead and held on to win the district crown over the Panthers. Trent McMaster scored 19, and Luke Eckmann and Jake Genger each scored eight for Jefferson.
• No. 6 Three Forks 43, No. 8 Townsend 36: Owen Long had a big day with 20 points as the Wolves finished third with a triumph over the Bulldogs in a showdown of ranked squads for third place. Michael O'Dell scored eight for Three Forks, which led by one at halftime. Gavin Vandenacre scored 16, Ryan Racht 10 and Jesus Garcia eight for Townsend.
• No. 8 Townsend 54, Big Timber 51: Jesus Garcia scored 16 points to lead the Bulldogs, who staved off a big challenge from the Herders. Ryan Racht scored nine and Gavin Vandenacre eight for Townsend, which trailed by five after the first quarter and one at halftime. Trevor Mosness scored 12, and Jose Pullman and Kade Gardner added 10 each for Big Timber.
• No. 6 Three Forks 64, Whitehall 40: Owen Long led the way with 22 points for the Wolves, who were facing an upset with a four-point halftime deficit but outscored the Trojans 39-11 over the final 16 minutes. Jacob Buchingnani scored 12 and Finnley Tesoro 11 for Three Forks. Lane Wagner scored 26 points and Brendan Wagner nine for Whitehall.
District 6B
• No. 4 Florence-Carlton 57, Missoula Loyola 40: Blake Shoupe led a balanced attack with 12 points and the Falcons broke from a two-point halftime lead to run away from the Rams for the district crown. Levi Posey added 10, Patrick Duchien nine and Beau Neal eight for Florence-Carlton. Noah Haffey scored 12 and Reynolds Johnston 10 for Loyola.
• Deer Lodge 46, Arlee 42: Tucker West and Ripley Ford shared scoring honors with 11 points each, and Riley Rennfield helped with eight as the Wardens took down the Warriors for third place. Benny Harlow led Arlee with 14 points, and Levi Fullerton added 11.
District 7B
• Bigfork 55, Eureka 38: Levi Taylor led the way with 16 points and Isak Epperly chipped in with 14 for the Vikings, who led by six at halftime and pulled away in the second half for the district title. Colin Wade scored nine for Bigfork. Gavin Bates scored 18 to lead Eureka.
• No. 3 St. Ignatius 79, Thompson Falls 41: Zoran LaFrombois was nearly unstoppable with 44 points — giving him 67 for the day — and the Bulldogs sprinted to a 50-16 halftime lead in drubbing the Bluehawks for third place in the district. Cederick McDonald added 13 points and Kellen McClure nine for Mission, which outscored Thompson Falls 27-5 in the second quarter. Nathan Schraeder scored 12, and Ben Cooper and Jesse Claridge had nine each for the Bluehawks.
• Thompson Falls 64, Plains 27: Nathan Schraeder led all scorers with 18 points and Jesse Claridge backed him with eight as the Bluehawks whipped the Horsemen after building a 41-10 halftime lead. Darren Standeford scored 10 for Plains.
• No. 3 St. Ignatius 88, Troy 42: Zoran LaFrombois poured in 23 points, Ross McPherson had 19 and Cederick McDonald produced 18 as the Bulldogs kept their season moving with a thrashing of the Trojans. Kellen McClure scored eight for Mission, which led 47-23 at halftime and won the third quarter 30-8. Michael Foote scored 17, Paxter Fisher nine and Trevor Grant eight for Troy.
CLASS C
District 3C
• Scobey 34, No. 3 Lustre Christian 33: Reagan Machart was the big gun with 17 points and the Spartans won the stunner of the night, handing the Lions their first defeat, getting a measure of revenge with the team that ended their record 57-game win streak in December, and claiming the district title. The game was tight the entire way, with Scobey leading by two entering the fourth quarter. Kolden Hoversland scored 12 and Elijah Lenihan nine for Lustre Christian. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale took third with a 50-48 triumph over Dodson.
District 4C
• No. 8 Broadus 57, No. 6 Melstone 54 (OT): Marcus Mader's 15 points led the way as the Hawks nipped the Broncs for the district championship. Tytan Hanson and Wyatt Gee scored nine each, Dillon Gee added eight and Johnny Richards had eight for Broadus. Jannes Fuessel led all scorers with 16 for Melstone, followed by Colby Thurston with 12, Jayson Roth with 11 and Bryce Grebe with nine. Both teams advance to the Eastern C divisional.
• Wibaux 51, Custer-Hysham 38: Garrett Johnson pumped home 22 points, Kreed Eskew added 11 and the Longhorns finished third by rolling past the Rebels. Trey Knight added 10 for Wibaux. Tucker Keith scored 13, Jake Snively 11 and Caden Rhoades 10 for Custer-Hysham.
District 6C
• Harlowton-Ryegate 76, Plenty Coups 51: Joe Alvarez (24 points) and Colter Woldstad (23) were a dynamic duo in leading the Engineers to third place with a rout of the Warriors. Ezra Bolotsky and Kenyan Davis added 11 apiece for Harlowton-Ryegate. Kevion Ladsen and Tabias Goes Ahead scored 13 apiece, and Ashton Yarlott added eight for Plenty Coups.
• Harlowton-Ryegate 66, Park City 46: The Engineers kept rolling behind 17 points from Colter Woldstad, 11 from Angus Glennie and 10 from Kenyan Davis. Harlowton-Ryegate led by only a point at halftime but outscored the Panthers by eight over the next eight minutes as they began to pull away. Joe Alvarez added nine for the Enginners. Jake Gauthier scored 12, Aiden Tilzey 11 and Eyan Jordet nine for Park City.
District 8C
• Roy-Winifred 37, Belt 35: Brody Geer scored a game-high 16 points, including seven in a pivotal fourth quarter, as the Outlaws edged the Huskies in the championship game. Belt led 24-23 heading into the closing eight minutes. The Outlaws outscored the Huskies 14-11 in the fourth, despite shooting just 5 of 12 at the foul line. Geer provided a crucial 3-pointer. Blake Donsbach put up 11 points. Belt's Reese Paulson had 12 points and Bridger Vogl 11.
• Winnett-Grass Range 67, Centerville 46: The Rams, behind the combined 47 points of Brady Bantz and Walker Doman, finished third and will move on to divisionals. Bantz contributed 24 points and Doman 23. WGR was up 33-24 at intermission and 50-34 going into the fourth quarter. Centerville's Keegan Klasner pumped in 23 points.
District 10C
• Sunburst 36, Cascade 30: Josh Kearns was a one-man wrecking crew with 23 points for the Refiners, who led by two entering the fourth quarter and outscored the Badgers 13-9 to claim third place and a spot in the Northern C divisional. Conlan Kerfoot added eight for Sunburst. Pierre Gautron scored nine and Caetano Busta eight for Cascade.
• Sunburst 50, Simms 31: Conlan Kerfoot led with 14 points and the Refiners jumped to a 13-2 first-quarter lead on the way to taming the Tigers. Cade Hanson added 11, Wyatt Manthey nine and Josh Kearns eight for Sunburst. Josey Hinderager scored 10 and Carter McDowell eight for Simms.
• Cascade 67, Power 63: James Lewis drained 19 points, Caiden Setukerski added 15 and the Badgers withstood a furious fourth-quarter push from the Pirates in extending their season. Cascade led by 15 entering the final eight minutes. Jaxson Parkinson took the reins with 21 points and top scorer Spencer Lehnerz backed him with 17 for Power, which also received 12 from Pierre Gautron and nine from Carter Casavant.
District 13C
• Philipsburg 47, Victor 31: Andrew Tallon led with 13 points, Cavan Babbitt added 12 and the Prospectors dug deep to down the Pirates and advance. Hayden Mason and Avery Metesh contributed nine points apiece for Philipsburg, which led by eight after the first quarter and 10 at the half. Carson Varner led all scorers with 16 for Victor.
• Seeley-Swan 46, Valley Christian 43: Sean Mercado paved the way with 14 points and the Blackhawks staged a dramatic fourth-quarter rally to edge the Eagles. Klayton Kovatch added eight for Seeley-Swan, which trailed by nine points entering the final eight minutes. Eyan Becker scored 13, and Riley Renner and Zack Streit each hit for eight for Valley Christian.
District 14C
• St. Regis 51, Charlo 50: Caleb Ball took matters into his own hands with 30 points to rally the Tigers past the Vikings for the district crown. St. Regis trailed by nine entering the fourth quarter. Keaton Piedalue scored 13, Tucker Love 11, and Stetson Reum and Wesley Anderson eight apiece for Charlo.
• Hot Springs 62, Two Eagle River 45: Nathan Lawhead was on fire with 24 points, Kyle Lawson had his back with 14 and the Savage Heat secured third place and a divisional berth by outlasting the Eaegles. Jack McAllister added 13 for Hot Springs, which used a 20-9 second quarter to create space. Thomas Spotted Eagle scored 20 and Nate Gates had nine for Two Eagle River.
• Hot Springs 62, Noxon 34: Jack McAllister scored 12 points, Kyle Lawson added 11 and the Savage Heat advanced to play again after pitching a 12-0 first-quarter shutout en route to knocking off the Red Devils. Weston Slonaker scored 10 and Nathan Lawhead eight for Hot Springs, which 31-6 at halftime. Derrick Christensen scored 11 for Noxon.
• Two Eagle River 55, Alberton-Superior 42: Thomas Spotted Eagle drained 19 points and Nate Gates was right behind with 18 for the Eagles, who shrugged off a slow start to rally past the Bobcats. Wyatt Haworth scored 14 and Orion Plaake eight for Alberton-Superior.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
• No. 3 Billings Skyview 50, No. 1 Billings West 48: Breanna Williams had 21 poitns and 11 rebounds for her second double-double in as many nights and the Falcons halted a 20-game losing streak to the Golden Bears, who suffered their first defeat of the season. Brooke Berry added 13 points for Skyview, which last defeated West during the 2011-12 season. She had 14 points and 15 rebounds on Friday night against Senior. Taylee Chirrick scored 19, Layla Baumann 10 and Kaitlin Grossman eight for the Golden Bears.
CLASS A
• No. 4 Hardin 83, Lewistown 45: Kamber Good Luck led a whopping five players in double figures with 19 points and the Bulldogs posted 57 first-half points in overwhelming the Golden Eagles. Breanna Old Elk scored 15, Aiyanna Big Man 14, and Dierra Takes Enemy and Kylee Old Elk 10 each for Hardin. Evelyn Old Coyote managed eight for the Bulldogs.
Southwestern A
• Hamilton 43, No. 2 Dillon 23: The Broncs used 19 points from Taryn Searle in claiming the district title with a lopsided win over the Beavers. Hamilton led 16-6 at halftime and 27-7 after three quarters. The Broncs then made 10 of 13 free throws in the fourth. Layne Kearns hit for 12 points for Hamilton. Lauryn Petersen finished with eight points for Dillon.
• Butte Central 39, Stevensville 25: Brooke Badinovac was top scorer again with 13 points and Sofee Thatcher backed her up again with nine as the Maroons secured third place in the district. Ella Moodry added eight for Butte Central, which led 27-12 at halftime. Claire Hutchison scored 10 for Stevensville.
• Stevensville 45, Corvallis 29: Claire Hutchison scored 14 points and Cambree Praast tossed in eight for the Yellowjackets, who led 25-10 at halftime and took care of business from there. Maddie Gilder topped the Blue Devils with 13 points.
• Butte Central 54, Frenchtown 32: Brooke Badovinac (23 points) and Sofee Thatcher (20) were double trouble for the Maroons, who bolted to a 19-4 lead after one quarter in busting the Broncs. Sadie Smith scored 11 for Frenchtown.
CLASS B
District 1B
• Fairfield 53, Cut Bank 29: Natalie Kolste paved the way with 15 points and the Eagles soared to a 20-6 first-quarter lead on the way to a decisive district title win over the Wolves. Tori Jones scored 11, Alexa Johnson 10 and Toryn Martinez nine for Fairfield, which led 33-14 at halftime. Kendra Spotted scored eight for Cut Bank.
• Conrad 42, Shelby 39: Brae Eneboe was tops again with 13 points and Payton Vermulm did her share with ninefor the Cowgirls, who turned a halftime tie into a six-point lead after the third quarter and held on to topple the Coyotes for third place. Jori Clary scored 13 and Cameron Blevins 12 for Shelby.
• Conrad 58, Rocky Boy 52: Brae Eneboe was the star with 24 points and Tala Eneboe had her back with 14 as the Cowgirls kept moving with a tight win over the Stars. Cierra Kulpas added eight for Conrad in a game that was tied after the first quarter and at halftime. Jourdai Coffee scored 14, Neferti Standing Rock 12 and Abria Small Boy 10 for Rocky Boy, which lost the third and final quarters by three points each. Jayci Demontiney scored eight more for the Stars.
• Shelby 61, Choteau 35: Adele Lamb and Vivi McDermott shared top honors with 18 points each for the Coyotes, who jumped to a 34-16 halftime lead en route to ending the Bulldogs' season. Cameron Blevins added 14 for Shelby. Emma Gunderson scored 15 and Ada Bieler 12 for Choteau.
District 2B
• No. 5 Malta 51, Wolf Point 43: Allison Kunze scored 18 points, Maddie Williamson added 13 and the M-ettes survived a challenge from the Wolves to claim the district championship. Addy Anderson added nine for Malta, which led by six at halftime and 10 entering the fourth quarter. Josie Kolstad scored 12 and Hamyanie Campbell 10 for Wolf Point.
• Glasgow 67, Harlem 25: Abrianna Nielsen paved the way with 19 points and Sabrina Harsh added 15 for the Scotties, who jumped to a 14-1 lead in the first quarter and whipped the Wildcats for third place. Tyann Graham added 10 for Glasgow, which outscored Harlem 30-7 in the third quarter. Chloe Messerly scored 10 for Harlem.
District 3B
• Baker 56, Forsyth 45: Anika Ploeger led the way with 14 points and Emily Shumaker did her share with 11 for the Spartans, who trailed by four at halftime but rode a 16-7 third quarter to a win over the Dogies for third place. Jaeleigh Hlad scored 16 and Becky Melcher 12 for Forsyth.
District 4B
• Columbus 40, No. 7 Red Lodge 27: Hannah Obert scored 13 points, Molly Hamilton and Katelyn Hamilton helped with 11 each, and the Cougars pitched a 10-0 fourth-quarter shutout on the way to upsetting the Rams for the district title. Abigail DeRennaux and Isabelle Sager scored eight apiece for Red Lodge.
• Huntley Project 46, Shepherd 32: Freshman Paige Lofing was at it again with 20 points and Ivy Grimsrud was in double digits with 10 as the Red Devils nabbed third place with a takedown of the Fillies. Madison Akins added nine for Huntley Project, which trailed by eight after one quarter and five at halftime before taking over in a 17-4 third quarter. Aubrey Allison scored nine for Shepherd.
District 5B
• No. 4 Big Timber 53, No. 2 Jefferson 42: Bailey Finn and Kameryn Ketcham scored 16 points apiece to offset the 22-point effort by Rachel Van Blaricom as the defending state champion Herders drilled the Panthers to win the district title and avenge one of their three defeats. Big Timber led by 18 entering the fourth quarter. MacKenzie Layng backed Van Blaricom with eight points.
• Manhattan 34, Three Forks 31: Gracie Millimen led the way with 15 points and Ella Halvorsen did her part with eight as the Tigers took third place by nipping the Wolves. Manhattan led by three at halftime and that's how it finished. Jayden Woodland led all scorers with 18 for Three Forks.
• Manhattan 54, Whitehall 34: Adele Didricksen took scoring honors with 19 points and Gracie Millimen had 16 as the Tigers rolled into the third-place game by tripping the Trojans. Lindsay Briggs scored 17 for Whitehall.
• Three Forks 46, Townsend 32: Lily Jones led with 10 points and Jasmyn Murphy added nine as the Wolves earned a shot at third place by jumping to a 30-18 halftime lead and holding on. Kennedy Vogl scored nine for Townsend.
District 6B
• No. 6 Missoula Loyola 53, No. 8 Florence-Carlton 34: Giovanna Horner drained 22 points and Natalie Clevenger added 15 for the Breakers, who erupted for a 16-point lead after one quarter and cruised to the division crown. Kennedy McCorkle added 12 for Loyola. Kasidy Yeoman led Florence-Carlton with 18 points.
• Anaconda 72, Deer Lodge 37: Alyssa Peterson popped in 14 points, Meela Mitchell and Makena Patrick added 10 apiece, and the Copperheads ran away from the Wardens in the third-place game. Larkin Galle scored nine and Sami Johnson eight for Anaconda, which led 22-5 after one quarter. Taylor Stevenson scored six for Deer Lodge.
District 7B
• No. 3 Bigfork 46, Eureka 34: Braeden Gunlock put the Valkyries on her shoulders with 21 points and Scout Nadeau helped with 10 in a win over the Lions for the district crown. Bigfork led by six at halftime and extended the margin to 15 after three quarters. Jimena Sanchez, Ixone Coteron and Jadyn Pluid all scored nine for Eureka.
• St. Ignatius 62, No. 10 Thompson Falls 35: Madyson Currie's 21 points led the way, and Kason Page and Gabby Smith added 14 apiece as the Bulldogs rolled to a 36-20 halftime lead and went on to stun the Bluehawks for third place. Natalie Roberts scored 10 for Thompson Falls.
• St. Ignatius 56, Troy 17: Madyson Currie scored 16 points, Kooper Page provided 13 and the Bulldogs kept their season alive by racing to a 20-4 lead after one quarter on the way to trouncing the Trojans. Mission led 37-9 at halftime. Izzy Tunison scored six for Troy.
• No. 10 Thompson Falls 69, Plains 29: Natalie Roberts scored 18 points, Avery Burgess added 16 and the Bluehawks sped to a 17-4 lead and shackled the Trotters. Chesney Lowe added nine for Thompson Falls, which put 11 players in the scoring column.
CLASS C
District 2C
• Froid-Lake 47, Circle 40: Carolyne Christoffersen shouldered most of the load with 18 points and Dasani Nesbit chipped in with 14 for the Redhawks, who broke from a 26-all tie heading into the fourth quarter to down the Wildcats. Kayli Haynie and Siera Nagle scored 12 points each, and Alexis Moline added eight for Circle.
• Culbertson 33, Savage 16: Destiney Thompson and Makena Hauge shared scoring honors with 12 points each as the Cowgirls earned another game, against Froid-Lake, by doubling up on the Warriors. Teah Conradsen scored eight to lead Savage, which trailed only 10-9 at halftime.
District 3C
• No. 2 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 59, Scobey 22: Jaycee Erickson went for 17 points, Teagan Erickson added 11 and the Mavericks jumped to a 15-0 first-quarter advantage on the way to thrashing the Spartans and winning the district crown. Paige Wasson added 10 for North Country. Karys Lamb scored seven for Scobey.
• Nashua 55, Dodson 33: Kaitlynn Miller had the hot hand with 20 points, Tia Dees added 17 and Hadynn Adkins chipped in with eight as the Porcupines claimed third place with a rout of the Coyotes. Nashua led 19-5 after one quarter. Alexis Iron Bear scored 14 and Imagin Fox 13 for Dodson.
District 4C
• No. 9 Melstone 54, Jordan 22: Draya Wacker singed the nets for 24 points and Koye Rindal provided 12 as the torrid Broncs crushed the Mustangs for their 19th consecutive victory and the district crown. Avery Eike added 11 for Melstone. Delaney Kamerman led Jordan with seven.
• Ekalaka 52, Wibaux 25: Heidi LaBree capped a monster day with 20 points and Codi Melton chipped in with 13 as the Bulldogs secured third place by drubbing the Longhorns. Tyra O'Connor added eight for Ekalaka. In all, LaBree scored 42 points Saturday. Rylee Smith scored eight for Wibaux.
• Ekalaka 57, Broadus 48: Heidi LaBree had the hot hand with 22 points and Tyra O'Connor did her share with 13 as the Bulldogs shot down the Hawks. Codi Melton added 11 for Ekalala. Rheanna Schroeder and Mia Mader scored nine apiece, and Ciara McDowell added eight for Broadus.
• Wibaux 47, Custer-Hysham 21: Abby Begger matched the Rebels point for point with 21 and Rylee Smith added 10 as the Longhorns stayed alive. Annika Lunde added eight for Wibaux. Samantha Leligdowicz led Custer-Hysham with eight.
District 6C
• Park City 50, Harlowton-Ryegate 30: Addie Baker was tops with 14 points, Isabelle Adams chipped in with 12 and Leigha Grabowska had 10 for the Panthers, who led 33-13 at halftime on the way to derailing the Engineers. Kendyll Story added eight for Park City. Raelynn Heggen had eight for Harlowton-Ryegate.
• Park City 60, Roberts 54: Leigha Grabowska was the big gun with 22 points, Kendyll Story provided 13 and Isabelle Adams had 12 as the Panthers played their way into the consolation game by holding off the Rockets late. Addie Baker scored eight for Park City, which led by 12 entering the fourth quarter. Hailey Croft scored 14, Brighid Doll 13 and Jozelyn Payovich 12 for Roberts.
• Harlowton-Ryegate 43, Bridger 31: Gracie Anderson posted 22 points and Isa Caballero chipped in with 10 for the Engineers, who trailed by four at halftime but turned the tide with a 17-3 third quarter. Dylann Pospisil led Bridger with 13 points.
District 8C
• Geraldine-Highwood 36, Great Falls Central 25: Azzia Rowland's 20 points helped the Rivals win consolation honors and punch their ticket to divisionals. She scored 13 points during a critical fourth-quarter surge. The Rivals were ahead of the Mustangs 20-18 when the final quarter began. G-H used a 16-7 run to pull the game out. Mari Anderson finished with 11 points for GFCC.
• Geraldine-Highwood 53, Centerville 43: Ellie Aron popped in 22 points and the Rivals rode a 22-14 second quarter to their triumph over the Miners. Trinity Tinsen scored nine and Lauren Crowder eight for Geraldine-Highwood. Mollie Kerkes scored 16, Kandie Chartier 11 and Annie Cook eight for Centerville.
• Great Falls Central 51, Winnett-Grass Range 41: Michaela Hawk, Mackenzie Hauk and Mari Anderson all scored 11 points for the Mustangs, who broke a tie with a 15-4 second-quarter burst on the way to downing the Rams. Zurry Moore scored 16 and Emily Benes nine for Winnett-Grass Range.
District 9C
• No. 4 Box Elder 56, Chinook 51: Kyla Momberg's 22 points, six rebounds and six steals helped carry the Bears to the championship. Box Elder trailed 31-21 at halftime before outscoring the Sugarbeeters 35-20 in the second half, Breanna Bacon added 10 points to the Box Elder attack. Hallie Neibauer's 13 points and seven rebounds helped spark Chinook. Bree Swanson wound up with 11 points.
• Fort Benton 45, Hays-Lodgepole 40: Ashlee Wang took her turn to lead with 20 poionts and Cloe Kalanick tossed in 14 for the Longhorns, who rallied from a 10-point hole entering the fourth quarter to topple the Thunderbirds, nab third place and earn a berth in the Northern C divisional. Alliya Pretty Paint scored 18 for Hays-Lodgepole, which led 37-27 heading into the final eight minutes.
• Hays-Lodgepole 53, North Star 40: Jaedyn Chandler came up big with 19 points and Alliya Pretty Paint backed her with 11 for the Thunderbirds, who won the second quarter by seven points and the fourth quarter by five to defeat the Knights. Kaytlyn Domire scored 13, Laynie Sattoriva 11 and Kira King nine for North Star.
• Fort Benton 44, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 35: Hailee Wang led the way with 14 points and Ashle Wang contributed 11 as the Longhorns advanced with a win over the Hawks. Casha Corder helped with 10 for Fort Benton, which led by three entering the fourth quarter. Tatum Hull scored nine and Jayla Ramberg eight for C-J-I.
District 10C
• Augusta 43, Simms 33: Payton Levine contributed 15 points and Kodee Shalz 10 as the Elk claimed the championship with a win over the Tigers. Augusta fell behind in the first half, but forged a 31-26 advantage going into the fourth quarter. Levine scored eight of her points during the final period, shooting 6 of 7 at the foul line. She was 11 of 13 overall. Shalz knocked down a couple of 3-pointers.. The Tigers received 16 points from Taylee Sawyer. Twelve of them came during the first half.
• Cascade 53, Power 47: The Badgers finished third and advances to next week's Northern C divisional after downing the Pirates. Harlie Jackson helped pave the way with a 22-point outburst. She knocked down six 3-pointers. Teammate Sophia Mortag tossed in an additional 14 points. Cascade trailed 38-35 heading into the fourth quarter, but prevailed with an 18-9 scoring surge over the final eight minutes. Power hit nine 3-pointers overall, with Amara Bodkins getting four of them on her way to 14 points. Natalee Vick hit three to finish with 11 points.
District 12C
• No. 3 Manhattan Christian 56, Twin Bridges 39: Katelyn Van Kirk just missed a double-double with 17 points and nine rebounds, and Ava Bellach was right behind with 15 points and nine boards as the Eagles avenged their only defeat of the season on the way to winning the district championship. Natalie Walhof added 11 for Manhattan Christian, which trailed by a point after one quarter but led by eight at halftime. Allie Dale scored 16 and Kyle Pancost 11 for Twin Bridges.
District 13C
• Drummond 41, Valley Christian 28: Kimber Parsons scored eight points and the Trojans started strong, building leads of nine after one quarter and 14 at halftime, in outlasting the Eagles. Maggie Harvey scored eight to lead Valley Christian.
District 14C
• Alberton-Superior 34, No. 10 Charlo 32: Darby Haskins and Cassie Green scored nine points apiece as the Bobcats surprised the Vikings for the district crown. Lanie Crabb added eight for Alberton-Superior, which trailed 16-12 at halftime. Kassidi Cox scored nine and Mila Hawk eight for Charlo.
• Hot Springs 56, St. Regis 48: Katelyn Christensen led the way again with 23 points and Josie Uski chipped in with 13 to lead the Savage Heat to third place with a triumph over the Tigers. Erica Cannon added eight for Hot Springs, which led by eight at halftime and maintained the margin. Baylee Pruitt went for 22 points and Macy Hill 11 for St. Regis.
• Hot Springs 49, Two Eagle River 27: Katelyn Christensen was tops with 16 points, Lauryn Aldridge added 10 and the Savage Heat extended their season on the strength of a 16-0 second quarter. Josie Uski added eight for Hot Springs. Sarah Gardipe scored 10 and Tavae Goodluck nine for Two Eagle River.
• St. Regis 53, Noxon 33: Baylee Pruitt had the hot hand with 17 points and Averie Burnham chipped in with 11 to lead the Tigers into the third-place game with a triumph over the Red Devils. Noxon led 28-15 at halftime. Emily Brown scored 15 for Noxon.
20-Point Club
44: Zoran LaFrombois, St. Ignatius
30: Caleb Ball, St. Regis
26: Lane Wagner, Whitehall
25: Weston Means, Colstrip
24: Brae Eneboe, Conrad
24: Asher Magness, Hamilton
24: Brady Bantz, Winnett-Grass Range
24: Keegan Klasner, Centerville
24: Joe Alvarez, Harlowton-Ryegate
24: Jey Hofer, Lockwood
24: Draya Wacker, Melstone
24: Fischer Brown, Lewistown
24: Nathan Lawhead, Hot Springs
23: Brooke Badinovac, Butte Central
23: Katelyn Christensen, Hot Springs
23: Walker Doman, Winnett-Grass Range
23: Colter Woldstad, Harlowton-Ryegate
23: Josh Kearns, Sunburst
22: Kaeden Sager, East Helena
22: Owen Long, Three Forks
22: Heidi LaBree, Ekalaka
22: Garrett Johnson, Wibaux
22: Quinn Clark, Bozeman Gallatin
22: Ellie Aron, Geraldine-Highwood
22: Baylee Pruitt, St. Regis
22: Harlie Jackson, Cascade
22: Kyla Momberg, Box Elder
22: Gracie Anderson, Harlowton-Ryegate
22: Leigha Grabowska, Park City
22: Rachel Van Blaricom, Jefferson
22: Royce Robinson, Lewistown
22: Rhett Reynolds, Shelby
21: Abby Begger, Wibaux
21: Madyson Currie, St. Ignatius
21: Jaxson Parkinson, Cascade
21: Zach Welch, Miles City
21: Braeden Gunlock, Bigfork
21: Dougie Peoples, Butte Central
20: Sofee Thatcher, Butte Central
20: Heidi LaBree, Ekalaka
20: Paige Lofing, Huntley Project
20: Ashlee Wang, Fort Benton
20: Owen Long, Three Forks
20: Kellen Klimpel, Frenchtown
20: Azzia Rowland, Geraldine-Highwood
20: Kaitlynn Miller, Nashua
20: Thomas Spotted Eagle, Two Eagle River
