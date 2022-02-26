Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS AA
• Billings West 58, Great Falls CMR 42: Cooper Tyson scored 13, Sam Phillips 12 and Gabe Hatler 11 as the Golden Bears closed the regular season with a rout of the Rustlers. The teams were tied after one quarter but West outscored CMR 36-22 over the middle two frames. Cole Taylor scored 11, Tucker Harrison nine and Raef Newbrough eight for the Rustlers.
• Billings Senior 62, Great Falls 55 (OT): The Broncs outscored the visiting Bison 9-2 in overtime to end the regular season on a winning note. Chazz Haws, Jaiden Turner and Melo Pine scored 14 points apiece for Senior. Haws had a couple of critical baskets in OT. Reagan Walker chipped in with 11 points overall. The score was knotted at 41-all after three quarters and 53-all at the end of regulation. Reed Harris was the big gun for Great Falls in finishing with 26 points. He knocked down a couple of 3-pointers. Teammates Sherwin Hayward and Cale Gundlach added 13 points each.
• Bozeman 66, Billings Skyview 42: Ty Huse led with 15 points, Trent Rogers added 14 and the Hawks trounced the Falcons to finish the regular season on a 13-game winning streak and secure the top seed from the East. Jackson Basye scored nine for Bozeman, which led by 15 at halftime. Lane Love led Skyview with 11 points.
• Helena 52, Missoula Sentinel 46: Kade Schlepp led with 11 and Kaden Huot provided nine for the Bengals, who led by two after three quarters and held on to down the Spartans in the two teams' regular-season finale. Joe Weida and Riley Allen scored 15 points each for Sentinel.
• Helena Capital 83, Butte 54: Brayden Koch (22 points) and Jacob Curry (20) were double trouble for the Bruins, who closed a 16-2 regular season by blasting the Bulldogs and earned the top seed from the West. Hayden Opitz scored 13 and Luke Dowdy 11 for Capital, which outscored Butte by 25 in the second half. Kenley Leary scored 20, Cameron Gurnsey 11 and Jace Stenson 10 for the Bulldogs.
• Missoula Hellgate 55, Kalispell Glacier 37: Griffin Kinch paced all scorers with 17 points and Tommy Nilson supported him with 13 as the Knights earned the No. 2 seed from the West after collaring the Wolfpack for their sixth straight triumph. Dre Bowie and Easton Sant added eight apiece for Hellgate, which led by 11 at halftime. Ty Olsen scored nine for Glacier, the fourth seed from the West.
CLASS A
Eastern A
• Lewistown 64, Glendive 56: Fischer Brown came through with 22 points and the Golden Eagles (20-1) are headed to state as divisional champions for the first time since 1989. Brown connected on 7 of 11 shots. Lewistown also benefited from big games from Royce Robinson (17 points, seven rebounds) and Bryce Graham (15 points). The Eagles shot 57.1% from the floor in avenging their only loss of the season. Lewistown bolted ahead 18-5 in the first quarter and never trailed. The Red Devils (16-5) fought to tighten the gap behind the double-digit scoring of Michael Murphy (16), Max Eaton (13), Riley Basta (12) and Taven Coon (11). Murphy also had six rebounds. Glendive shot 43.2% overall.
• Laurel 48, Havre 42: Kyson Moran hit for 17 points, and Dalton Boehler added 12 points, six rebounds and four assists as the Locomotives fended off the Blue Ponies for third place. Laurel led by two entering the fourth quarter. Xavier Butler had 12 points and five rebounds, and Tre Gary chipped in with nine points for Havre.
• Laurel 56, Miles City 43: Dalton Boehler just missed a double-double with 18 points and nine rebounds, and Konnor Gregerson added 12 points to lift the Locomotives past the Cowboys and into the third-place game. Emmet Renner chipped in with 11 points for Laurel, which led by six at halftime and after three quarters before pulling away. Zach Welch led Miles City again with 18 points.
• Havre 54, Billings Central 51: Shane Patascil and Caden Jenkins scored 11 points apiece for the Blue Ponies, who turned a three-point deficit after three quarters into a three-point win and a slot in the third-place game. Isaac Pedraza scored eight for Havre. Kyler Northrup scored 14, Zach Herriford 13 and JJ Sanchez nine for Billings Central.
Western A
• Butte Central 63, Dillon 47: Dougie Peoples continued his torrid pace with 28 points and Eric Loos did his share with 13 for the Maroons, who sprinted to a 12-point lead after one quarter and cruised past the Beavers for the divisional championship. Bryson Sestrich added 10 points and Kyle Holter eight for Butte Central, which led by 18 at halftime. Connor Curnow was tops for Dillon with 19 points.
• Polson 40, Hamilton 36: Colton Graham led all scorers with 19 points and Jarrett Wilson contributed nine to lead the Pirates to third place in the divisional with a nail-biter triumph over the Broncs. Polson trailed by a point at halftime but led by three entering the fourth quarter. Tyson Rostad, Eli Taylor and Asher Magness all scored 10 for Hamilton.
• Frenchtown 67, Browning 57: Devin Shelton led the way with 18 points, and Sully Belcourt and Connor Michaud chipped in with 11 apiece as the Broncs took fifth place and claimed a spot at state with their victory over the Indians. Kellen Klimpel and Eli Quinn scored nine apiece for Frenchtown, which led by two at halftime but upped the gap to eight heading into the final eight minutes. Joseph Bullshoe scored 14, Maurice Redhorn III and Justice Johnson nine for Browning.
• Hamilton 48, Frenchtown 45: Asher Magness was on fire with 28 points and a team-high six rebounds for Hamilton, which staked itself to a seven-point halftime lead and hung on in the second half. Magness was 9-for-10 from the floor, including 2-for-3 from 3-point land. Liam O'Connell had only two points but helped with 4 rebounds, three assists and three of the game's five steals. Kellen Klimpel scored 11, Eli Quinn 10 and Devin Shelton eight points and six rebounds for Frenchtown.
• Polson 74, Browning 64: Colton Graham went off for 28 points and Xavier Fisher provided 15 for the Pirates, who led by four at halftime but sped away with a 23-13 third quarter to KO the Indians and advance to the third-place game. Trent Wilson added 14 points for Polson. Tommy Running Rabbit scored 17, Tayron Burdeou 13 and Jesse Carlson nine for Browning.
CLASS B
Northern B
• Malta 83, Harlem 67: A balanced attack and sizzling shooting, along with a big third quarter, made all the difference as the Mustangs defeated the Wildcats in the championship clash. Rex Williamson scored a game-high 23 points for Malta, and Connor Tuss contributed a double-double that consisted of 15 points and 17 rebounds. He also had nine assists and four blocked shots. Treyton Wilke tossed in 15 for the Mustangs and Stockton Oxarart 13. The contest was tied at 35-35 at halftime before Malta went on a 22-10 scoring spree. The Mustangs shot a staggering 63.8%. Tyler Cichosz led Harlem with 19 points, followed by Daniel Lawrence with 15 and RJ Ramone 12. The Wildcats made 35.9% of their shots.
• Shelby 59, Rocky Boy 50: Rhett Reynolds' double-double of 26 points and 13 rebounds helped the Coyotes finish third and earn a berth to state for the seventh consecutive year by beating the Northern Stars. Reynolds shot 12 of 17 from the floor. Trenton Emerson contributed 10 points. Shelby led 20-9 after the first quarter and never trailed. The Coyotes were up by as many as 14 points in the second quarter. Joe Demontiney had 17 points and six rebounds for Rocky Boy. Tayce St. Pierre chipped in with 12 points.
• Rocky Boy 56, Fairfield 53: Joe Demontiney scored 22 points to keep the Northern Stars alive. Ben Crebs also provided 14 points for the victors, and Sean Gibson had seven assists and two steals. A 21-point fourth quarter helped Rocky Boy come from behind. Fairfield got 19 points and 13 rebounds from Kaelob Flores and 12 points and 17 rebounds from Owen Cartwright-Gines.
• Shelby 66, Poplar 57: Rhett Reynolds tossed in 23 points as the Coyotes moved on to the third-place game against Rocky Boy with a state tournament berth up for grabs. Teammate Kyle McDermott delivered 16 points. Geordy Medicine Cloud's 20 points led Poplar. Allen Russell notched 12 and Dennis RedEagle 10.
Western B
• Bigfork 55, Eureka 51 (OT): Bryce Gilliard led with 14 points, and Isak Epperly and Levi Taylor produced 10 points each to lead the Vikings past the Lions for the divisional crown. Bigfork led 21-10 after one quarter before Eureka clawed back by winning the second half 23-15 to send it into overtime, which the Vikings won 10-6. Gavin Bates led all scorers with 21 points for the Lions, who nevertheless qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 1995.
• Florence-Carlton 70, Missoula Loyola 59: Beau Neal paced four players in double figures with 18 points and the Falcons took third in the divisional by slipping away from the Rams. Blake Shoupe scored 15, Jace Pederson 12 and Caden Zaluski 11 for Florence-Carlton, which led by six at halftime. Raef Konzen scored 17, Reynolds Johnston 11 and Jack Clevenger nine for Sacred Heart.
• Florence-Carlton 76, St. Ignatius 62: Beau Neal drained 28 points, Aiden Wayne added 12 and the Falcons rode a 25-14 second quarter past the Bulldogs and into the third-place game. Caden Zaluski scored 10 more, Jace Pederson had nine and Blake Shoupe eight for Florence-Carlton. Cederick McDonald matched Neal point for point with 28 for Mission.
• Missoula Loyola 49, Thompson Falls 39: Noah Haffey and Reynolds Johnston shared scoring honors with 12 points apiece for the Rams, who led 23-11 at halftime, saw the Bluehawks pull within three after three quarters and pulled away over the last eight minutes. Raef Konzen scored 10 and Clayton Ogilvie eight for Sacred Heart. Nathan Schraeder scored 18 and Jesse Claridge 10 for Thompson Falls.
CLASS C
Northern C
• Roy-Winifred 37, Belt 31: After scoring just one point in the first quarter, the Outlaws warmed up to win the championship over the Huskies. R-W forged ahead 19-12 by halftime and led 29-19 going into the fourth quarter. The Outlaws clinched a berth to state, while Belt will face Winnett-Grass Range in a challenge game In Great Falls on Monday evening. Shad Boyce scored 14 points and Blake Donsbach 12 for the winning Outlaws. They also teamed up to collect 19 rebounds. Donsbach had a double-double with his 10 boards. Belt received 11 points and eight rebounds from Keaghn McDaniel. R-W shot 48.1% from the floor; Belt hit on just 22.9% of its shots.
• Winnett-Grass Range 55, Heart Butte 51: Brady Bantz scored a game-high 28 points as the Rams earned consolation honors and forced a Monday challenge game against Belt. Bantz nailed five 3-pointers against Heart Butte, and he had 15 second-half points as WGR rallied. Walker Doman contributed 18 points. Joe Murray had 19 points for Heart Butte. Kiley Reeves added 12. The game was tied 40-40 heading into the closing eight minutes. Doman had seven fourth-quarter points and Bantz five. Cy Nunn knocked down a crucial three-pointer. Joe Murray scored 19, Riley Reevis 12 and Marcus Rutherford nine for Heart Butte.
• Heart Butte 75, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 49: Riley Reevis had another big game with 25 points and Joe Murray backed him with 13 as the Warriors brought down the Hawks. Frankie Calf Boss Ribs scored 11 and Marcus Rutherford nine for Heart Butte, which led by by eight after one quarter and put the game away with a 25-11 fourth quarter. Blake Harmon scored 25 and Kyle Harmon nine for C-J-I.
• Winnett-Grass Range 62, Chinook 46: Brady Bantz continued his high-scoring ways with 19 points and Walker Doman was right behind with 18 for the Rams, who bolted to a 20-5 lead after one quarter and a 24-point halftime margin in souring the Sugarbeeters' season. Jace Dunkel scored nine for Winnett-Grass Range. Oskar Pula scored 16 and Toby Niederegger 11 for Chinook.
Western C
• Manhattan Christian 55, West Yellowstone 41: Seth Amunrud dranied 22 points, and Willem Kimm contributed 17 points and eight rebounds to lead the unbeaten Eagles past the Wolverines for the divisional championship. Manhattan Christian led by six after one quarter and eight at halftime. Taylor Hales scored 16 and Zach Gould added 11 points and nine rebounds for West Yellowstone.
• Shields Valley 57, Harrison-Willow Creek 38: Cole Flatt paced four players in double figures with 16 points and the Rebels dominated the Wildcats in the third-place game. Kaden Acosta scored 14, Dylan Flatt 11 and Nate Hogenson 10 for Shields Valley, which led by 24 after three quarters. Cambell Smith and Aaron DeFrance scored nine points each for Harrison-Willow Creek.
• Harrison-Willow Creek 48, Charlo 41: Sage Buus led a balanced attack with 14 points and the Wildcats edged away in the fourth quarter to extend their season another game by tripping the Vikings. Andrew Bacon scored nine points and Kyle Homner eight for Harrison-Willow Creek, which led by a point entering the final eight minutes before finishing on a 16-10 run. Keaton Piedalue scored 19 and Tucker Love eight for Charlo.
• Shields Valley 65, St. Regis 62: Kaden Acosta led with 18 points, Nate Hogenson added 16 and the Rebels earned a shot at Harrison-Willow Creek for third place by nipping the Tigers. Cole Flatt scored 11 and Dylan Flatt nine for Shields Valley, which won the last quarter 16-13 in a game that was tied at halftime and after three quarters. Caleb Ball paced all scorers with 28 points for St. Regis, which also received 17 from Tanner Day and 14 from John Pruitt.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
• Billings West 63, Great Falls CMR 47: Kaitlin Grossman scored 14 points, Taylee Chirrick added 11 and the Golden Bears — ranked No. 1 all season — completed a 17-1 regular season by routing the Rustlers. Bella Murphy and Sydney Pierce scored eight apiece for West, which roared to a 21-6 first-quarter, saw the lead trimmed to seven at the end of the third quarter, then pulled away with a 16-7 finish. Alex Madsen scored 17 and Lauren Lindseth nine for CMR.
• Billings Senior 37, Great Falls 26: Lauren Cummings was tops with 12 points and the Broncs ground out a win over the Bison to close the regular season. Senior won the first quarter by five points and the last three by two points each in a game where Great Falls failed to reach double digits scoring in any quarter. Ashlyn Jones led all scorers with 14 for Great Falls.
• Billings Skyview 56, Bozeman 25: Breanna Williams had the hot hand with 21 points and Brooke Berry was right with her at 18 as the Falcons closed the regular season on a 10-game winning streak. Cami Harris added nine for Skyview, which led 27-9 at halftime. Clara Fox scored eight for Bozeman.
• Butte 34, Helena Capital 31: Kodie Hoagland's 3-pointer just before the buzzer in overtime gave the Bulldogs the victory after coming all the way back from a 15-point hole in the third quarter against Capital. Butte forced OT by closing the game on a 14-2 run. Hoagland, Brooke McGrath and Emmarie Richards all had eight points for the Bulldogs. Rachael Stacy scored eight points for the Bruins, who played their third overtime game in four outings.
• Belgrade 56, Bozeman Gallatin 40: Grace Garvert scored a game-high 13 points and Naomi Reanier added 10 for the Panthers, who led by as many as 20 points in avenging an earlier loss to the Raptors and earning the seventh seed at divisionals. Emma Hardman scored 13 points for Gallatin.
• Missoula Hellgate 63, Kalispell Glacier 29: Alex Covill ws tops with 14 points and Lauren Dick was next with 12 for the Knights, who finished a 17-1 regular season and nabbed the top seed from the West with yet another stifling defensive effort. Keke Davis provided 11 points, and Bailee Sayler and Perry Paffhausen helped with eight each for Hellgate. Bethany Sorenson scored 11 for Glacier.
CLASS A
Eastern A
• Billings Central 49, Havre 37: Mya Hansen scored 15 points and Jessa Larson drilled three 3-pointers as the Rams (18-3) upended the defending state champion Blue Ponies (19-2) in the divisional championship game. The Rams trailed 17-12 after one quarter before outscoring the Blue Ponies 11-1 in the second to lead 23-18 at halftime. Bilings Central led by as many as 15 points in the fourth. Hansen also finished with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Yelena Miller provided a game-high 18 points for Havre. She shot 10 of 11 from the foul line. Teammate Jade Wendland added nine points. Billings Central knocked down 56.3% of its shots. Havre shot 32%. The Rams made 6 of 12 3-point attempts.
• Hardin 66, Miles City 42: Kylee Old Elk scored 12 points, Aiyanna Big Man added 11 and the Bulldogs were able to empty their bench in clobbering the Cowgirls for third place. Hardin led by 14 after one quarter and 24 at halftime. Alora Baker and Alli Glasscock scored nine apiece for Miles City, which earned a shot at third by routing Lewistown 55-33 earlier in the day.
• Hardin 74, Laurel 46: Kamber Good Luck and Dierra Takes Enemy scored 13 points apiece to pace four players in double figures as the Bulldogs marched into the third-place game against Miles City by drubbing the Locomotives. Aiyanna Big Man scored 11, Evelyn Old Coyote 10 and Kylee Old Elk nine for Hardin, which led by 14 after one quarter and 23 at intermission. Alyse Aby scored 10, and Emma Timm and Bailey Graves added eight apiece in Laurel's finale.
Western A
• Dillon 52, Hamilton 37: Lauryn Peterson's 18 points paved the way and Ainsley Shipman backed her with 13 for the Beavers, who regrouped from a four-point halftime hole to whip the Broncs and win the divisional title. Dillon outscored Hamilton 19-7 in the third quarter and by seven more in the fourth. Layne Kearns scored 15 points and Taryn Searle 13 for Hamilton.
• Browning 56, Columbia Falls 44: Mecca Bullchild was tops again with 14 points and Jerel WhiteGrass backed her with 13 for the Indians, who raced to a 14-point lead after one quarter and kept the Wildkats at bay in the third-place game. Amari CalfRobe added nine for Browning, which saw Columbia Falls cut the lead in half by halftime but rebuilt the gap to 13 after three. Hope McAtee led all scorers with 21 for the Wildkats, and Grace Gedlaman added 11.
• Butte Central 56, Stevensville 32: Brooke Badinovac had another big game with 22 points — she had 42 for the day — and Sofee Thatcher backed her with 18 to lead the Maroons to fifth place with a win over the Yellowjackets. Ella Moodry added eight for Butte Central, which led 15-1 after one quarter. Claire Hutchison paced Stevi again with 14 points, and Shilo Lampi had eight.
• Browning 70, Stevensville 47: Mecca Bullchild paved the way with 20 point and Sugar Spoonhunter added 14 as the Indians shrugged off a slow start and outran the Yellowjackets. Jerel WhiteGrass scored nine and Lish Spoonhunter eight for Browning, which was tied after one quarter and led by five at halftime before winning the final two quarters by nine points each. Claire Hutchison scored 20 and Cambree Praast 11 for Stevi.
• Columbia Falls 44, Butte Central 42: Grace Gedlaman scored 15 points, and Maddie Robison and Hope McAtee added 12 apiece for the Wildkats, who survived a buzzer-beating 3-point attempt to down the Maroons and earn a shot at third place. Brooke Badinovac scored 20 and Sofee Thatcher added nine for Butte Central, which earned a shot at fifth place against Stevensville.
CLASS B
Western B
• Bigfork 45, Thompson Falls 26: Madison Chappius scored 13 points, Braeden Gunlock added 12 and the Valkyries won the divisional title by stifling the Bluehawks. Emma Berreth added 11 for Bigfork, which led 2-0 after the first quarter and 18-9 at halftime. Ellie Baxter and Chesney Lowe scored eight apiece for Thompson Falls.
• Eureka 56, Anaconda 53: Jadyn Pluid had the hot hand with 19 points and Reena Truman added 10 for the Lions, who held off a fourth-quarter rally by the Copperheads to claim third place. Remmi Stanger added nine, and Jimena Sanchez and Ixone Coteron each scored eight for Eureka. Makena Patrick scored 13, Alyssa Peterson 12 and Sami Johnson nine for Anaconda.
• Anaconda 62, Florence-Carlton 31: Maniyah Lunceford and Alyssa Peterson each went for 14 points and Meela Mitchell provided 10 as the Copperheads crushed the Falcons after a slow start to advance to the third-place game. Anaconda trailed by two after one quarter then led by six at halftime before stepping on the gas in a 17-4 third quarter. Kasidy Yeoman scored nine to lead Florence-Carlton in its final game.
• Eureka 55, St. Ignatius 42: Jadyn Pluid carried her team again with 22 points, and Remmi Stanger helped with 13 as the Lions pulled away from a three-point halftime margin to lead by 11 entering the final quarter in eliminating the Bulldogs. Ixone Coteron scored 10 for Eureka. Madyson Currie scored 15 and Kason Page 10 for Mission.
CLASS C
Northern C
• Roy-Winifred 41, Box Elder 28: Madeline Heggem led the way with 16 points and Isabelle Heggem added 12 as the Outlaws remained unbeaten and claimed the divisional crown by stifling the Bears. Roy-Winifred led 24-12 at halftime. Kyla Momberg scored 12 for Box Elder, which scored 14 points in the third quarter but mustered only two over the final eight minutes.
• Belt 47, Fort Benton 34: Lindsey Paulson scored 15 points and Hattie Bumgarner 14 as the Huskies claimed consolation honors by beating the Longhorns. Paulson shot 6 of 11 and Bumgarner 6 of 8. A 17-5 run in the third quarter boosted Belt to victory after a 22-22 deadlock at halftime. Cloe Kalanick had 13 points for Fort Benton. Paulson had seven points in the third-quarter surge. Belt shot 48.6%, while Fort benton finished at 36.1%. The win kept Belt's hopes alive for a challenge game Monday, but they were dashed when Roy-Winifred defeated Box Elder for the title.
• Belt 46, Chinook 30: Kylee Permann was the game's high scorer with nine points and the Huskies overcame a three-point halftime deficit to pull away from the Sugarbeeters and earn a shot at third place. Bree Swanson and Alexus Seymour scored seven each for Chinook.
• Fort Benton 47, Geraldine-Highwood 25: Ashlee Wang nearly matched the opposition point for point with 24 as the defending state champion Longhorns extended their season by thumping the Rivals. Hailee Wang and Cloe Kalanick scored nine apiece for Fort Benton, which trailed by two after one quarter but went on a 17-2 spree over the next eight minutes. Trinity Tinsen and Sarah Davison scored six apiece for Geraldine-Highwood.
Western C
• Twin Bridges 45, Manhattan Christian 41: Allie Dale poured in 22 points and haled down six rebounds, and Kyle Pancost added eight points and nine boards as the Falcons built a 12-point lead after three quarters and held off to knock off the Eagles for the second time this season for the divisional crown. The teams were knotted at 23-all at halftime before Twin Bridges took off with a 15-3 run over the next eight minutes. Grace Aamot scored 16 points and had 10 rebounds, Ava Bellach provided 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Natalie Walhof chipped in with 11 boards for Manhattan Christian, which suffered its only other defeat this season Jan. 28 at Twin Bridges.
• Shields Valley 37, Seeley-Swan 36: Jaeli Jenkins scored 11 points and Aspen Sanderson added eight for the Rebels, who rallied with a 16-8 fourth quarter to finish third after trailing by seven entering the final eight minutes against the Blackhawks. Shields Valley earned a challenge game against Manhattan Christian at 6 p.m. Monday at Gallatin High in Bozeman for a berth trip state. Seeley-Swan, which suffered its second defeat of the season, was led by Tegan Mauldin with 12 points and Emily Maughan with nine..
• Seeley-Swan 55, Alberton-Superior 43: Tegan Mauldin led with 16 points, Emily Maughan added nine and the Blackhawks bounced back from their first loss of the season by rolling to a 19-9 first-quarter lead and eliminating the Bobcats. Sariah Maughan provided eight more points for Seeley-Swan, which led by 23 after three quarters. Cassie Green scored 12, Darby Haskins nine and Lanie Crabb eight for Alberton-Superior.
• Shields Valley 49, West Yellowstone 30: Jaeli Jenkins scored 15 points and Perry Dominick 11 for the Rebels, who led by 12 at halftime and increased the margin to 19 by the end of the third quarter. Morgan Fairchild scored eight for Shields Valley. Grace Dawkins led West Yellowstone with 14 points and Trista Finney provided eight.
20-Point Club
28: Asher Magness, Hamilton
28: Caleb Ball, St. Regis
28: Beau Neal, Florence-Carlton
28: Cederick McDonald, St. Ignatius
28: Colton Graham, Polson
28: Brady Bantz, Winnett-Grass Range
28: Rhett Reynolds, Shelby
28: Dougie Peoples, Butte Central
26: Reed Harris, Great Falls
25: Riley Reevis, Heart Butte
25: Blake Harmon, Chester-Joplin-Inverness
24: Ashlee Wang, Fort Benton
23: Rhett Reynolds, Shelby
23: Rex Williamson, Malta
22: Fischer Brown, Lewistown
22: Jadyn Pluid, Eureka
22: Brooke Badinovac, Butte Central
22: Brayden Koch, Helena Capital
22: Allie Dale, Twin Bridges
22: Seth Amunrud, Manhattan Christian
22: Joe Demontiney, Rocky Boy
21: Hope McAtee, Columbia Falls
21: Breanna Williams, Billings Skyview
21: Gavin Bates, Eureka
20: Mecca Bullchild, Browning
20: Claire Hutchison, Stevensville
20: Brooke Badinovac, Butte Central
20: Geordy Medicine Cloud, Poplar
20: Kenley Leary, Butte
20: Jacob Curry, Helena Capital
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.