Boys Basketball
CLASS AA
• No. 1 Helena Capital 49, No. 3 Missoula Hellgate 45: The top-ranked Bruins held a 10-point lead after the third quarter and had to hold off the Knights to stay perfect at 12-0. Nick Michelotti and Jacob Curry had 10 points each for Capital. Dre Bowie led Hellgate with 14 points.
• Billings Skyview 58, No. 4 Great Falls 53: Lane Love and Payton Sanders combined for 37 points and the Falcons overcame a 10-point first-quarter deficit to knock off the fourth-ranked Bison. Love finished with 19 points, Sanders had 18 and Rhyse Owens contributed another 12 points for the Falcons, who finally overtook the Bison in the fourth quarter. Great Falls was led by Sherwin Hayward, who had 16 points, and Reed Harris and Ryan Krahe who contributed 10 points each.
CLASS A
• No. 1 Lewistown 71, Miles City 36: Fresh off a loss to Glendive the night before, the Golden Eagles raced out to a 24-11 first-quarter lead and smothered the Cowboys. Fischer Brown poured in 28 points and Royce Robinson had 15 for the Golden Eagles. Lewistown had 49 points by halftime. Zach Welch led Miles City with 12 points.
• Havre 71, Hardin 69: Issac Pedraza compiled 27 points and seven rebounds as Havre won a tight contest on the road. He also knocked down three 3-pointers. Hardin led 45-36 at halftime, but the Bulldogs were outscored by the Blue Ponies 35-24 in the second half. Keenan Wuttunee led Hardin with 17 points and Kingston Hugs added 12. Wuttunee also collected seven rebounds.
• Laurel 54, Sidney 39: Konnor Gregerson scored 14 points and Dalton Boehler and Hunter Ward had 13 to help the Locomotives pick up the road win. Chance Waters had 15 points to lead the Eagles.
CLASS B
• No. 4 Lame Deer 111, Forsyth 27: Journey Emerson scored a single-game state-record 82 points as the record fell for the second time this week. On Tuesday, Damon Gros Ventre of Lodge Grass pumped in 71 points in a win over Huntley Project, topping the previous mark of 68 set by Brad Chichosz of Harlem in 2020.
• No. 3 Florence-Carlton 66, No. 6 St. Ignatius 64: The third-ranked Falcons trailed by one with 20 seconds left and then Aiden Wayne hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer as Florence-Carlton nipped the sixth-ranked Bulldogs. Beau Neal paced F-C with 22 points and Jace Pederson added 19. St. Ignatius' Zoran LaFrombois scored a game-high 25 points and Cederick McDonald backed him with 13 points. Mike Wheeler (11) was also in double figures for St. Ignatius.
• Bigfork 69, Plains 14: Bigfork took a 20-point lead after the first quarter and went on from there behind 11 points from Cole Knopik and 10 from Isak Epperly.
CLASS C
• Reed Point-Rapelje 49, Fromberg 45: The Renegades rallied with a strong second half, scoring 30 of their 49 points. Chance Keating finished with 16 points as RP-R overcame a 27-19 halftime deficit.
• Richey-Lambert 49, Culbertson 48: Grady Gonsioroski had 22 points to help the Fusion overtake the Cowboys in the fourth quarter. Colin Avance scored 12 points and Maurice Bighorn added 11 for Culbertson, which led 40-36 after the third quarter.
• No. 3 Broadview-Lavina 42, Park City 29: Kade Erickson scored 23 points as the Pirates returned to the win column a day after suffering their first loss of the season Friday night to Bridger. Jake Gauthier led Park City with 11 and Eyan Jordet had 10 points.
• Fairview 42, Westby-Grenora 41: The players score for the Warriors who edged the Thunder. Hunter Sharbono led the way with 17 points, Jeff Tjelde had 15 and Kanyon Taylor 10 for Fairview, which held a 32-27 lead after three quarters. Carson Solberg led the Thunder with 16 points and Erik Field had 11.
• Big Sandy 59, North Star 55: Brayden Cline stole the show with a game-high 35 points as the Pioneers won at home. He shot 14 of 17 from the foul line. Cline scored 25 of his points in the second half as Big Sandy come from behind for the victory. Big Sandy outscored North Star 38-25 in the second half after trailing 30-21 at halftime. Garrett Spicher had 19 points for North Star. Gavin Spicher added 14 and Gavin Clawson 10.
• Nashua 51, Brockton 39: The Porcupines used a fourth-quarter rally to come away with the win after trailing 31-22 at the end of the third quarter. Quinn Dale Pretty Paint led Brockton with 13 points and Bayzel Spotted Wolf had 10 points.
• Charlo 64, Alberton-Superior 29: Keaton Piedalue led the way 27 points and Coyle Nagy pitched in with 12 as the Vikings ran away from the Bobcats.
• Chester-Joplin-Inverness 76, Hays-Lodgepole 56: The Hawks received 23 points from Blake Harmon and three others score in double figures. Karson Pulst contributed 15 points, Kyle Harmon had 11 and Bryce Kammerzell finished with 10. T. Shambo had 20 points for Hays-Lodgepole.
• No. 6 Belt 67, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 29: Garett Metriore connected on four 3-pointers on his way to 17 points for the winning Huskies. Belt also benefited from the 13 points of Bridger Vogl and 10 of Keaghn McDaniel. Belt was up 34-14 by halftime. The Huskies tacked on a 25-point third quarter, including four 3-pointers. Carter Derks led H-M-JG with 16 points.
• No. 5 Lustre Christian 80, Frazer 11: The Lions put the game away early behind 20 points from Kolden Hoversland and 13 from Jasiah Hambira. Braden Ewing, Clay Reddig and Alex Chen all chipped in with 10 points apiece.
• No. 1 Manhattan Christian 69, Ennis 23: The Eagles remained undefeated behind Logan Leep's 20 points. The Eagles took a lot of doubt out of the final outcome with their 21-6 first-quarter surge. It was 37-14 by halftime. Tebarek Hill notched 12 points for the Eagles. Mason Venema added 10. Andrew Beardsley of Ennis had 12 points.
• Chinook 53, Turner 38: Brenden Fetter and Oscar Pula scored 15 points apiece in the Sugarbeeters' win at Turner. Chinook was in charge 39-19 heading into the fourth quarter. Fetter scored 13 points in the second half. Pula had 12 in the first half.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
• No. 3 Billings Skyview 76, Great Falls 36: Brooke Berry scored 19 points to lead four players into double figures for the Falcons. MG Spotted Bear and Breanna Williams added 16 points each, and Cami Harris added 11 for Skyview, which bolted out to a 26-10 lead after the first qaurter. Ashlyn Jones led Great Falls with 14 points and Jamie Reed pitched in with 10.
• Billings Senior 51, Bozeman Gallatin 26: Brenna Linse had 17 points and Lauren Cummings 15 to pace the Broncs to victory. Senior led 34-6 by halftime. Aspen Everson led Gallatin with 12 points.
• Kalispell Glacier 42, Butte 37: Noah Fincher and Bethany Sorenson shared team-high honors with 13 points for the Wolfpack. Butte led 23-20 at halftime, but a three-point third quarter doomed the Bulldogs. Lauren Rosenleaf led Butte with 10 points.
CLASS A
• No. 1 Havre 59, No. 4 Hardin 44: The top-ranked Blue Ponies took a 16-7 lead and then edged further away from the Bulldogs. Kylee Old Elk had 18 points to lead Hardin.
• Ronan 42, Stevensville 21: Dani Coffman scored 11 points and LaReina Cordova had 10 as the Maidens doubled up the Yellowjackets. Ronan led by just one point at halftime, but outscored Stevensville 27-7 in the second half.
• Butte Central 60, Livingston 30: Brooke Badovinac poured in 19 points and Ella Moodry pumped in 16 as the Maroons walloped the Rangers for their fifth straight win. Taylor Young paced Livingston with 14 points and Elsa Cajune had six. Central led 25-11 at the half. The Rangers were able to cut the deficit to 10 during the third quarter, but the Maroons responded by opening the lead back up to 20 and coasted from there.
• Columbia Falls 48, Shelby 38: The Class A Wildkats shut out the Class B Coyotes in the third quarter and that helped Columbia Falls overtake Shelby. Hope McAtee led the Wildkats with 14 and Maddie Robison contributed 11 points. Vivi McDermott's 14 points and 13 points from Cameron Blevins led Shelby, which led 17-16 after the first quarter.
• No. 5 Browning 67, Libby 21: Mecca Bullchild scored 18 points and 11 Browning players scored overall as the Indians cruised to victory.
CLASS B
• No. 6 Big Timber 63, No. 1 Jefferson: Bailey Finn pumped in 27 points to help the defending champion Herders hand Jefferson its first loss of the season after 16 consecutive wins for the Panthers. Emily Cooley finished with 14 points and Kameryn Ketcham added 10 for Big Timber, which avenged a one-point loss earlier this season to the Panthers. Jefferson was led by Dakota Edmisten, who had 17 points, and Austie May, who had 13.
• No. 7 Red Lodge 56, Shepherd 54: A big third quarter got the Rams back into the game, and Brayli Reimer finished with a game-high 22 points. Brookelynn Allen added 10 points for Red Lodge, which trailed by 10 at the break and 11 in the third quarter before the Rams got within a point to start the fourth. Aubrey Allison led Shepherd with 15 points and Lyndsey Kale and Wilhelmina Wenze helped out with 11 points each. It's the third time in the last five games the Red Lodge has earned a two-point win.
• Lame Deer 57, Forsyth 43: Jenny Sanders and Island Little Coyote posted 13 points apiece as the Morning Stars won at home. Teammate Paris McLean was right behind with 12. The home team raced ahead 16-9 after one quarter. Lame Deer led at all of the quarter stops. Becky Melcher sparked Forsyth with 17 points.
• No. 4 Bigfork 73, Plains 9: Emma Berreth's 21 points led nine players into the scoring column for Bigfork. Braedon Gunlock added 17 points.
• Three Forks 58, Townsend 36: Jayden Woodland's 20 points helped highlight the Wolves' win at home over Townsend. Ashlyn Swenson contributed 10 points for the victors. A 38-point second half made the difference for Three Forks, which led 20-18 at intermission. The Wolves knocked down eight 3-pointers, including three by Swenson. Ella Berger finished with 14 points for Townsend.
CLASS C
• Reed Point-Rapelje 39, Fromberg 29: Lily Herzog scored 16 points and the Renegades sealed the win in the fourth quarter. Leading by three points after the third quarter, RP-R allowed just three points in the fourth. Rylie Tinsley added 13 points for the Renegades.
• Dutton-Brady 35, Cascade 29: The Diamondbacks made a seven-point halftime lead hold up and they went on to beat Badgers. Amara Cloninger and Chloe Sealey scored 14 points each for Dutton-Brady. Harlie Jackson led Cascade with 10 points.
• Culbertson 62, Richey-Lambert 32: The Cowgirls received 24 points from Megan Granbois and held the Fusion to six second-half points to earn the win. Makena Hauge (14 points) and Destiny Thompson (10) also reached double figures for Culbertson, which led 29-26 at the half. Lauren Prevost finished with 18 points for Richey-Lambert.
• No. 8 Shields Valley 55, Lima 17: Jaeli Jenkins scored 13 points and Aspen Sanderson added 12 for the Rebels, who allowed just five first-half points.
• Westby-Grenora 49, Fairview 10: The Thunder cruised with the help of 14 points from Elizabeth Field and 10 points from Kiarra Brunelle.
• Circle 33, Bainville 23: The Wildcats were held to one point in the third quarter but still managed to come away with the win. Alexis Moline led Circle with 18 points.
• Gardiner 52, Whitehall 36: Sophia Darr pumped in 27 points and the Bruins eventually pulled away from the Trojans. Maley Briggs had 11 points to lead Whitehall, which trailed by one at the half but couldn't keep pace with Darr and the Bruins.
• Broadview-Lavina 51, Park City 48 (ot): Park City managed to send the game into OT with a six-point advantage in the fourth quarter, but the Pirates wound up the winners as Hailey Fiske scored 20 points and two others reached double figures. Adi Tuszynski added 13 points and Callie Beckett had 12 for the Pirates, who saw a 33-27 third-quarter lead slip away. Kendyll Story led Park City with 19 points and Addie Baker contributed 10 points.
• No. 4 Manahttan Christian 56, Ennis 19: The Eagles turned a close game into a runaway with a strong second half by outscoring the Mustangs 36-7. Grace Aamot paced the Eagles with 17 points, and she was followed by Ava Bellach with 12 and Dana Lerum with 11. Marlyssa Ledgerwood led Ennis with seven points. Manhattan Christian led 20-12 at the break.
• Harlowton-Ryegate 36, Absarokee 31: Gracie Anderson scored nine points to help the Engineers hold off the Huskies. Tandy Planichek scored 10 points for Absarokee, which trailed 24-15 after the third quarter but saw a rally fall short.
• No. 10 Melstone 85, Terry 13: Koye Rindal turned in 24 points and Draya Wacker 22 as Melstone rolled to the victory. Kayla Kombrol helped out with 18 points and Avery Eike 12 for the Broncs, who had 59 points by halftime and who didn't allow a second-half point.
• Chinook 56, Turner 36: The Sugarbeeters rolled behind the 24 points of Hallie Neibauer. Chinook led 33-16 at the half.
• No. 10 Seeley-Swan 67, Philipsburg 46: The Blackhawks erupted for 23 second-quarter points and four Seeley-Swan players finished in double figures. Sariah Maughan led the way with 21 points. She was followed by Emily Maughan (17), Kyla Conley (10) and Tegan Mauldin (10).
• Ekalaka 66, Wibaux 39: Heidi LaBree scored 17 points, Tyra O'Connor 15 and Nasya O'Connor 12 in Ekalaka's home win. The Bulldogs used a 21-point second quarter to take a 31-24 lead by halftime. Ekalaka pulled away after that. Wibaux received 15 points from Annika Lunde and 10 from Abby Begger.
• No. 7 Belt 52, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 7: The Huskies ran off to a 20-0 first quarter lead in posting a lopsided win. Ten Belt players scored points overall. Hattie Bumgarner led the way with 15, followed by Lindsey Paulson with 11. Paulson nailed three 3-pointers. Belt's lead at halftime was 26-1.
• Great Falls Central 70, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 51: The Mustangs raced to a 38-20 halftime lead to help offset a big night from D-G-S's Ace Becker. Becker hit four 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 33 points for the Bearcats.
20-Point Club
82: Journey Emerson, Lame Deer
35: Brayden Cline, Big Sandy
33: Delray Lilley, Poplar
33: Ace Becker, Denton-Geyser-Stanford
29: Keaton Piedalue, Charlo
28: Fischer Brown, Lewistown
27: Bailey Finn, Big Timber
27: Sophia Darr, Gardiner
25: Zoran LaFrombois, St. Ignatius
24: Megan Granbois, Culbertson
24: Koye Rindal, Melstone
24: Hallie Neibauer, Chinook
23: Blake Harmon, Chester-Joplin-Inverness
23: Kade Erickson, Broadview-Lavina
22: Brayli Reimer, Red Lodge
22: Draya Wacker, Melstone
22: Beau Neal, Florence-Carlton
21: Emma Berreth, Bigfork
21: Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan
20: Hailey Fiske, Broadview-Lavina
20: T. Shambo, Hays-Lodgepole
20: Jayden Woodland, Three Forks
20: Kolden Hoversland, Lustre Christian
20: Logan Leep, Manhattan Christian
