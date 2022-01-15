Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS AA
• Missoula Hellgate 72, Butte 62: Connor Dick led a balanced offense with 14 points as the Knights built a 12-point halftime lead and held on to KO the Bulldogs. Asher Topp scored 12 points, Griffin Kinch and Brogan Callaghan added nine apiece, and Easton Sant and Ian Finch provided eight points each for Hellgate. Kooper Klobauer scored 16, Cameron Gurnsey and Kenley Leary helped with 14 points each, and Jace Stenson added 13 for Butte.
• Helena 60, Kalispell Glacier 53: Kaden Huot scored 18 points, Cael Murgel added 16 and the Bengals owned the middle two quarters in fending off the Wolfpack. Colter Petre added 11 and Tevin Wetzel eight for Helena, which turned a three-point first-quarter deficit into a six-point halftime lead and then outscored Glacier 21-13 in the third quarter for an 11-point gap. Connor Sullivan scored 14, and Noah Dowler and Will Salonen 10 for the Wolfpack.
• No. 1 Helena Capital 65, Kalispell Flathead 42: High-flying Brayden Koch drained 26 points for the Bruins, who led by three points at halftime but broke it open with a 23-8 third quarter to handle the Braves. Hayden Opitz added 10 points and Jacob Curry nine for Capital. Gavin Chouinard led Flathead with 17 points and Joston Cripe added 12.
CLASS A
• Dillon 57, Hamilton 51: Connor Curnow had the hot hand with 24 points as the Beavers held off the Broncs. Jonathan Kirkley added nine and Callahan Hoffman eight for Dillon, which led by three points after three quarters. Cole Dickemore scored 19, Eli Taylor 10, and Tyson Rostad and Asher Magness eight each for Hamilton.
• No. 1 Lewistown 62, Sidney 26: Fischer Brown continued his torrid scoring with 26 points and Bryce Graham chipped in with 10 as the Golden Eagles stayed perfect by cruising past the Eagles. Lewistown led 23-9 after one quarter and by 25 points at intermission.
• Browning 70, Polson 65: Maurice Redhorn III led a balanced attack with 15 points, Brayds Vielle added 13 and Jesse Carlson 12 as the Runnin' Indians survived a 30-point onslaught by the Pirates' Colton Graham. Tommy Running Rabbit added nine for Browning, which led 26-19 after one quarter and saw Polson inch back. Jarrett Wilson added 11 points for Polson.
• No. 4 Billings Central 49, No. 5 Glendive 43: Less than 24 hours after suffering an overtime loss, the Rams topped the Red Devils with the help of 19 points from Cayden Merchant and 11 from Kyler Northrup. Laurel edged Billings Central 71-69 on a last-second offensive rebound on Friday night. The Rams rushed to a 20-13 halftime lead against the Red Devils and maintained it from there. Taven Coon and Michael Murphy had 13 points each for Glendive, while Riley Basta added 12 points.
• Butte Central 58, Stevensville 28: Dougie Peoples had the hot hand with 22 ponits and Eric Loos chipped in with 16 as the Maroons coasted past the Yellowjackets. Lorenzo Grazzani and Tad Tackes scored eight apiece for Stevi.
CLASS B
• Harlem 93, Box Elder 73: RJ Ramone and Daniel Lawrence scored 28 points apiece and the Wildcats pulled away late for a home win. Harlem led 64-59 heading into the fourth quarter, then ended the game on a 29-14 spurt. Ramone had 10 points in the fourth frame and Lawrence eight. Lawrence drilled six 3-pointers overall, while Ramone nailed four. Tyler Cichosz chipped in with 10 points for the victors. Tyrus LaMere led Box Elder with 27 points. Gabe Saddler and Joe Standing Rock added 12 apiece.
• Shelby 70, Malta 65: Rhett Reynolds scalded the nets for 39 points — 11 in the fourth quarter — as the Coyotes fought off a furious fourth-quarter rally by the Mustangs. Randon Richman and Trenton Emerson scored 10 points apiece for Shelby, which led 54-39 heading into the fourth quarter. Stockton Oxarart and Rex Williamson scored 15 apiece, Treyton Wilke added 10, and Brenden Bohdi and Seth Siewing added eight each for Malta.
• Townsend 60, Jefferson 49: Trey Hoveland had the hot hand with 29 points as the Bulldogs rolled to a 13-point halftime lead and held on to win the Battle of the Elkhorn over the Panthers. Jesus Garcia scored nine points and Ryan Racht eight for Townsend. Tyler Harrington led Jefferson with 15 points, followed by Jake Genger with 12.
• No. 4 Columbus 53, Shepherd 25: Mason Meier led all scorers with 14 points, and Colby Martinez and Michael Curl chipped in with 10 apiece for the Cougars, who raced to a 16-2 first-quarter lead and coasted past the Mustangs. Colton Zubach scored 10 for Shepherd.
• Glasgow 53, Poplar 43: Wyatt Babb's 23 points helped highlight the Scotties' victory over the visiting Indians. Babb had 18 points by halftime and Glasgow was in command 32-18. Keigan Ingram aided the winning cause with his 10 points. Poplar received 15 points from Geordy Medicine Cloud and 14 from Delray Lilley. All of Medicine Cloud's points came on five 3-pointers.
• No. 2 Three Forks 72, East Helena 42: Owen Long compiled 23 points and the Wolves rebounded from their loss to Class C No. 1 Manhattan Christian with a rout of the Class A Vigilantes. Michael O'Dell scored 12, Finnley Tesoro 10 and Jacob Buchingnani nine for Three Forks, which led by three after one quarter but outscored East Helena 25-6 over the next eight minutes. Kaeden Sager scored 16 for the Vigilantes.
CLASS C
• Harrison-Willow Creek 59, Ennis 40: Aaron DeFrance popped in 13 points, and Andrew Bacon and Martin Ore chipped in with 10 apiece to help the Wildcats pull away in the fourth quarter to defeat the Mustangs. Harrison-Willow Creek led by eight entering the final eight minutes and outscored Ennis 18-7 to close itout. Clintin Buyan scored 18 for the Mustangs.
• Twin Bridges 56, Lone Peak 46: Connor Nye led all scorers with 21 points, and Chase Fitzpatrick and Reid Johnson provided 13 each as the Falcons downed the Bighorns with a dominant fourth quarter. Twin Bridges led by a point but outscored Lone Peak 17-9 over the final eight minutes. Max Romney scored 18, Ben Saad 11 and John Chadwell eight for the Bighorns.
• Reed Point-Rapelje 39, Absarokee 33: Chance Keating scored 14 points and the Renegrades turned a one-point halftime deficit into a six-point lead entering the fourth quarter en route to edging the Huskies. Jason Shane added eight for Reed Point-Rapelje.
• Seeley-Swan 39, Philipsburg 27: Jason James scored 11 points, Chase Haines added 10 and the Blackhawks rode a 19-5 fourth quarter to a come-from-behind win over the Prospectors. Walker McDonald added eight for Seeley-Swan, which trailed 22-20 entering the final eight minutes. Andrew Tallon scored nine and Hayden Mason eight for Philipsburg.
• No. 4 Broadus 49, Custer-Hysham 39: Tytan Hanson and Wyatt Gee led four players in double figures with 13 points, and Johnny Richards provided 11 as the Hawks stayed perfect with a triumph over the Rebels. Dillon Gee added 10 for Broadus, which led by three points at halftime and seven entering the fourth quarter.
• Jordan 53, Terry 52 (OT): Porter Kreider poured in 28 points and the Mustangs outlasted Terriers after watching a 10-point fourth-quarter lead slip away. Jordan led 36-26 heading into the final eight minutes and then won the extra session 8-7. Victor Delgado nearly matched Kreider point for point for 27 for Terry, which also received 11 from Rodrigo Takano and eight from Jeremy Ekenobaye.
• No. 8 Fairview 51, Bainville 50: Hunter Sharbono popped in 16 points and Kanyon Taylor had his back with 13 as the Warriors fended off an upset bid by the Bulldogs. Tyler Loan and Jeff Tjelde had nine apiece for Fairview, which led by five at halftime but couldn't shake Bainville. Ayden Knudsen scored 17, Jesse Strickland 16 and Braeden Romo 10 for the Bulldogs.
• Beach (N.D.) 71, Wibaux 36: Wyatt Ree and Garrett Johnson had 11 points each in a losing cause for the Longhorns, who fell behind by 17 points at halftime and saw the game get away with a 21-7 third quarter.
• Big Sandy 47, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 45: Kody Strutz accounted for 26 of the Pioneers' points in the home-court victory. He had 12 points in the critical fourth quarter as Big Sandy battled from behind. CJI was up 34-31 heading into the closing eight minutes. Wylee Snapp added 12 points for Big Sandy. Bryce Kamerzell scored 15 points for CJI.
• Darby 70, Valley Christian 63 (OT): Hooper Reed drained 28 points and Preston Smith was right behind with 26 as the Tigers outscored the Eagle 14-5 in the extra session in a game that was tied after the third and fourth quarters. Cullin Duggan scored eight for Darby. Riley Reimer led Valley Christian with 16 points, Zack Streit added 15 and Asher Beaudin had nine.
• No. 5 Lustre Christian 82, Dodson 44: Jasiah Hambira unloaded with 26 points, and brothers Kaleb Hoversland and Kolden Hoversland each scored 14 as the Lions remained unbeaten with a romp over the Coyotes. Cayden Klott added nine for Lustre, which led by 16 at halftime and blew it open in the second half.
• Heart Butte 81, Simms 49: Riley Reevis led five players in double figures as the Warriors raced to a 56-21 halftime lead and coasted past the Tigers. Joe Murray was next with 18 points, followed by Frankie Calf Boss Ribs with 11, and Natoyi Kipp and Jude Reevis at 10 apiece.
• Hot Springs 57, Charlo 56: Garth Parker was tops with 15 points, Jackson McAllister added 11 and Nathan Lawhead provided 10 as the Savage Heat won a nip-and-tuck battle with the Vikings. Charlo led 31-29 at halftime before Hot Springs took a two-point lead entering the final eight minutes. Keaton Piedalue scored 15, Wesley Anderson 13 and Stetson Reum 10 for the Vikings.
• Cascade 58, Valier 30: Pierre Gautron led the way with 16 points, and James Lewis and Carter Casavant backed him with 11 each for the Badgers, who outscored the Panthers 34-15 after intermission. Caiden Seturkerski provided nine more points for Cascade. Kamden Broesder scored nine and Rylee Gabbard eight for Valier.
• North Star 59, Turner 48: Gavin Spicher tossed in 18 points, Rhett Wolery was right behind with 17 and Garrett Spicher helped with 12 for the Knights, who used a 17-7 second quarter to regroup from a one-point first-quarter deficit against the Tornadoes. Ryan Doyle scored 15, Shay Humphreys 10 and Trever Kimmel nine for Turner.
• Drummond 61, Victor 11: Colt Parsons led four players in double figures with 13 points and the Trojans had no trouble with the Pirates after a 24-0 second quarter. Reese Hilmo scored 12, and Cooper Bradshaw and Caleb Parke had 11 apiece for Drummond. Rivyr Lyman scored five for Victor.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
• Helena 48, Kalispell Glacier 42: Alex Bullock was tops with 13 points and Kim Feller added 10 as the Bengals tipped the Wolfpack. Helena led 20-14 at halftime and maintained the margin in the second half. Sidney Gulick scored 14, Reese Ramey 10 and Noah Fincher nine for Glacier, which has lost four in a row. Three of those losses have been by 4, 4 and now 6 points.
• No. 4 Kalispell Flathead 46, Helena Capital 44: The Bravettes remained unbeaten by ekeing out a win over the Bruins. Kennedy Moore led the way with 13 points and Akilah Kubi pitched in with 11 to help Flathead overcome 26 points by Capital’s Jada Clarkson. Flathead led 13-12, 29-24, 39-35 at the quarter stops and hung on to improve to 8-0. It’s the second two-point win in three games for the Bravettes.
• No. 2 Missoula Hellgate 48, Butte 27: Alex Covill was the only player in double figures with 17 points and the Knights continued to play stifling defense in their dispatching of the Bulldogs. Bailee Sayler scored nine points for Hellgate, which led 22-11 at halftime and is holding teams to 30 points per game. Perry Paffhausen added eight points. Kodie Hoagland scored eight for Butte.
CLASS A
• No. 5 Browning 65, Polson 40: Mecca Bullchild paved the way with 16 points and the Runnin' Indians outscored the Pirates 17-4 in the second quarter en route to a romp. Jerel WhiteGrass scored 14, Lish Spoonhunter 10 and Brailey Racine nine for Browning. Lexi Wirz and McKenna Hanson produced 10 points apiece for Polson.
• Lockwood 55, Livingston 39: Tailey Harris was unstoppable with 30 points as the Lions rolled to a 16-point halftime lead in trouncing the Rangers for the first varsity win in the program's short history. Taysha Littlelight added eight for Lockwood. Taylor Young led Livingston with 15 points.
• No. 4 Dillon 47, Hamilton 36: Halle Fitzgerald produced 15 points and Ainsley Shipman was right behind with 14 as the once-beaten Beavers used a decisive third quarter to topple the Broncs. Dillon led 25-22 at halftime but but the lead to nine after three quarters. Taryn Searle scored nine points and Mya Winkler eight for Hamilton.
No. 2 Hardin 70, Laurel 51: The Bulldogs fell behind early on the road, but recovered and overtook the Locomotives with a huge fourth quarter. Laurel jumped out to a 12-3 lead and maintained it to 29-20 by halftime. Hardin was in front 38-37 by the end of the third quarter and then outscored Laurel 32-14 in the fourth. Kylee Old Elk led the Bulldogs with 16 points, and she was followed by 10 points from Aiyanna Big Man.
• Butte Central 47, Stevensville 28: Brooke Badinovac nearly outscored the Yellowjackets on her own with 23 points and the Maroons gradually pulled away for a decisive win.
CLASS B
• Thompson Falls 76, Deer Lodge 20: Caity Alexander led with 16 points, and Ellie Baxter and Avery Burgess backed her with 11 apiece as the Bluehawks rolled to a 22-1 first-quarter lead and pummeled the Wardens.
• Columbus 40, Shepherd 26: The Cougars surged to an 11-point halftime lead thanks to a 15-5 second quarter and rode 13 points from Hannah Obert past the Fillies. Katelyn Hamilton added 10 for Columbus, which put away the game with a 16-8 fourth quarter. Aubrey Allison scored eight for Shepherd.
• Glasgow 58, Poplar 36: Sabrina Rush had another big game, this time scoring 25 for the Scotties against the visiting Indians. Rush had 18 points by halftime and Glasgow enjoyed a 28-20 advantage. It was a 22-6 run in the third quarter by Glasgow that put the game away. Rush shot 9 of 11 from the foul line overall. Teammate Daley Aune finished with 12 points. Poplar received 13 points from Rikki Belton.
• No. 2 Colstrip 69, Huntley Project 38: The once-beaten Fillies put four players in double figures, led by Gracie Bradley and Malea Egan with 16, in a rout of the Red Devils. Baily Egan added 15 and Maddie Big Back 14 for Colstrip, which led 38-16 at halftime. Lily Zimmer and Madison Akins scored nine apiece for Huntley Project.
• No. 4 Malta 66, Shelby 29: Maddie Williamson and Allison Kunze dropped in 14 points apiece and the once-beaten M-ettes sprinted to a 45-10 halftime lead on the way to crushing the Coyotes. Addy Anderson scored nine points and Justine Lamb eight for Malta. Vivi McDermott and Cameron Blevins scored eight each for Shelby.
• No. 1 Jefferson 69, Townsend 17: Rachel Van Blaricom paved the way with 15 points and the Panthers remained unbeaten with a Battle of the Elkhorn blasting of the Bulldogs. Cia Stuber added 11 points and Izzy Morris nine for Jefferson, which blanked Townsend 22-0 in the second quarter. Ella Begger led the Bulldogs with nine points.
• Florence-Carlton 57, Corvallis 37: Kasidy Yeoman had a yeoman's effort with 34 points and Olivia Coulter helped with 14 as the Falcons rose up to rout the Class A Blue Devils. Florence-Carlton bolted to an 18-2 lead after one quarter.
• Three Forks 51, East Helena 34: The Wolves steadily pulled away from the Class A Vigilantes for their third win in four games. Jayden Woodland had 17 points and Ashlyn Swenson connected for 13 points for Three Forks. East Helena’s Dymon Root led all scorers with 18 points.
• Forsyth 61, Roundup 14: Jaeleigh Hlad dropped in 16 points and the Dogies rolled to a 19-1 first-quarter lead en route to trampling the Panthers. Becky Melcher added 12, Daley Pinkerton 11 and Mariska Fulton nine for Forsyth. Cate Cota scored 11 for Roundup.
CLASS C
• Augusta 49, Power 44: Payton Levine poured in 32 points and Kodee Shalz helped with eight to lead the Elk over the Pirates. Augusta led by seven at halftime and held on. Amora Bodkins scored 20 and Jersey Somerfeld eight for Power.
• Bainville 52, Fairview 30: Elsie Wilson scored 13 points and the Bulldogs held the Warriors to two first-half points. Kaitlyn Adkins added eight for Bainville, which led 26-2 at intermission. Carly Buxbaum led Fairview with 14 points.
• Absarokee 36, Reed Point-Rapelje 22: Tandy Planichek led the way again with 10 points and the Huskies blanked the Renegades 10-0 in the first quarter. Julianne Feddes scored eight for Absarokee. Lily Herzog led Reed Point-Rapelje with 11.
• Circle 43, Westby-Grenora 41: The Wildcats built a six-point lead going into the fourth quarter, then hung on to edge the Thunder behind 16 points from Alexis Moline. Grace Gackle added 10 points for Circle.
• No. 7 Twin Bridges 54, Lone Peak 39: Allie Dale provided nearly half of her team's points with 26 and the Falcons broke away from a four-point halftime lead to down the Bighorns. Emma Konen scored 12 for Twin Bridgegs. Carly Wilson, Kate King and Maddie Cone all had nine for Lone Peak.
• No. 9 Charlo 50, Hot Springs 17: Mila Hawk outscored the Savage Heat by herself with 20 points and Kassidi Cox helped with 12 for the once-beaten Vikings, who scored all the points they needed in leading 19-1 after one quarter. Katelyn Christensen scored 12 of Hot Springs' 17 points.
• No. 5 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 75, Frazer 4: Paige Wasson led with 18 points, Teagan Erickson added 17 and Jaycee Erickson backed them with 11 as the Mavericks swamped the Bearcubs.
• Drummond 45, Victor 28: Elizabeth Perry scored a season-high 22 points and Holly Hauptman did her share with 10 as the Trojans built a nine-point halftime lead and coasted past the Pirates. Virginia Brown led Victor with 13 points.
• Beach (N.D.) 47, Wibaux 37: Abby Begger led with 16 points and Elorah Amsler chipped in with nine for the Longhorns in their loss to their interstate neighbor. Wibaux led by six after one quarter and 24-17 at halftime only to see Beach tie it after three quarters and win going away in the fourth.
• Chinook 41, Fort Benton 29: Bree Swanson, Hallie Neibauer and Alexus Seymour all scored 11 points, and the Sugarbeeters broke free from a one-point halftime lead to topple the Longhorns. Ashlee Wang scored 11 for Fort Benton.
• Lustre Christian 53, Dodson 45: Alexa Reddig compiled almost all of the scoring with 39 points and the Lions turned a four-point deficit after three quarters into a win over the Coyotes. Aubri Hulzrichter added nine for Lustre.
• Valier 41, Cascade 35: Emma Valdez scored 11 points to lead the Panthers over the Badgers. Sophia Mortag scored 13 and Alaina Barger 10 for Cascade. The teams were tied at 29-all after three quarters.
• No. 10 North Star 56, Turner 33: Laynie Sattoriva poured in a season-high 31 points and Rainee Watson provided 14 as the once-beaten Knights trounced the Tornadoes. Kaytlyn Domire scored eight for North Star. Bridget Reed and Dakota Krass had 10 apiece for Turner.
• Ekalaka 61, Plevna 35: Heidi LaBree netted 21 points and Codi Melton 13 to power the Bulldogs over the Cougars. Chloe Tudor scored 18 to lead Plevna.
20-Point Club
39: Rhett Reynolds, Shelby
39: Alexa Reddig, Lustre Christian
34: Kasidy Yeoman, Florence-Carlton
32: Payton Levine, Augusta
31: Laynie Sattoriva, North Star
30: Tailey Harris, Lockwood
30: Colton Graham, Polson
29: Trey Hoveland, Townsend
28: Porter Kreider, Jordan
28: RJ Ramone, Harlem
28: Daniel Lawrence, Harlem
28: Hooper Reed, Darby
27: Victor Delgado, Terry
27: Tyrus LaMere, Box Elder
26: Jada Clarkson, Helena Capital
26: Allie Dale, Twin Bridges
26: Brayden Koch, Helena Capital
26: Fischer Brown, Lewistown
26: Kody Strutz, Big Sandy
26: Preston Smith, Darby
26: Jasiah Hambira, Lustre Christian
25: Sabrina Rush, Glasgow
24: Connor Curnow, Dillon
23: Wyatt Babb, Glasgow
23: Brooke Badinovac, Butte Central
23: Owen Long, Three Forks
22: Elizabeth Perry, Drummond
22: Dougie Peoples, Butte Central
21: Connor Nye, Twin Bridges
21: Heidi LaBree, Ekalaka
20: Amora Bodkins, Power
20: Mila Hawk, Charlo
