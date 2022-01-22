Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS AA
• No. 5 Billings Senior 56, Belgrade 41: DeMarcus Johnson drained 23 points, and Chazz Haws and Melo Pine chipped in with 10 apiece as the Broncs kept rolling by thumping the Panthers. Senior led by five at halftime and 10 after three quarters. Ta'Veus Randle scored 17 points and Kade Schlauch 12 for Belgrade.
• Great Falls CMR 52, No. 4 Bozeman Gallatin 47: Rogan Barnwell was tops with 19 points and the Rustlers created just enough separation in the fourth quarter to pull rank on the Raptors. Gavin Grosenick scored nine for CMR. Rylan Schlepp led all scorers with 23 points for Gallatin, which also received 10 pionts from Eli Hunter.
• No. 2 Bozeman 64, No. 3 Great Falls 34: Kellon Harrison led the way with 14 points as the Hawks shellacked the Bison in a showdown of ranked foes. Bozeman led 34-15 at halftime and led by 26 after three quarters as Trent Rogers scored 10 points and Bryson Zanto nine. Cale Gundlach scored 14 for Great Falls.
CLASS A
• Frenchtown 59, Stevensville 37: Connor Michaud led with 16 points and Devin Shelton added 15 as the Broncs made it two straight wins by downing the Yellowjackets. Frenchtown led by a point after one quarter but outscored Stevi 21-7 over the next eight minutes. Kellan Bellar scored 14 and Gracen Travino added nine for the Yellowjackets.
• Miles City 67, No. 5 Billings Central 66: Dalton Polesky drained 27 points as the Cowboys pitch a pitch for a top-five ranking by edging the Rams with a fourth-quarter push. Zach Welch scored 13, Ed Brooks 12 and Ryder Lee 11 for Miles City, which trailed by four points entering the final eight minutes.
• Livingston 72, Laurel 67: Payton Kokut had the hot hand with 29 points and Wilson Saile had a big night as well with 21 to lead the Rangers past the Locomotives. Livingston led by a point at halftime and by four after three quarters. Konnor Gregerson led Laurel with 20, followed by Emmet Renner with 16, Kyson Moran with 11 and Shel Osborne at nine.
• No. 1 Lewistown 59, Lockwood 34: Trajan Sparks took his turn leading the high-flying Golden Eagles in scoring with 16 points and a 26-4 second quarter was the difference in a rout of the Lions. Luke Clinton and Fischer Brown added 12 apiece and Gage Norslien eight for Lewistown.
• Butte Central 46, Hamilton 28: Dougie Peoples had the hot hand with 21 points and Bryson Sestrich produced 10 as the Maroons cruised to a 16-1 lead and coasted past the Broncs. Kyle Holter added nine for Butte Central. Eli Taylor led Hamilton with nine points.
• Browning 50, Ronan 45: Tommy Running Rabbit scored 15 points and the Runnin' Indians rebounded from a three-point halftime deficit to overtake the Chiefs. Jesse Carlson and Maurice Redhorn III scored nine points each for Browning, which took a three-point lead after three quarters. Payton Cates scored 13, Ruben Couture 11 and Marlo Tonasket nine for Ronan.
CLASS B
• Bigfork 57, No. 5 St. Ignatius 54: Bryce Gilliard dropped in 15 points, Colin Wade added 14 for the Vikings, who took a six-point halftime lead and held on to hand the Bulldogs their first defeat of the season. Isak Epperly provided 11 points for Bigfork.
• No. 3 Columbus 53, No. 4 Three Forks 45: Cale Chamberlin scored 20 points, Colby Martinez added 15 and the Cougars used a dominant fourth-quarter comeback to drop the Wolves in a top-five showdown. Columbus outscored Three Forks 16-4 over the final eight minutes after entering thequarter trailing by four points. Owen Long scored 15 points, Jacob Buchingnani 12 and Finnley Tesoro eight for the Wolves.
• Malta 68, No. 7 Wolf Point 38: Rex Williamson drained 24 points and the Mustangs galloped away to a 42-15 halftime lead in stunning the Wolves. Bohdi Brenden scored 11 and Stockton Oxarart nine for Malta, which led by 39 points entering the fourth quarter. Julian Benson scored nine and Corey Martell eight for Wolf Point.
• Fairfield 49, No. 6 Belt 42: Bryden Batson scored 12 points and Kaelob Flores added 10 as the Eagles held off the Class C Huskies. Brian Ward and Owen Cartwright-Gines added eigth apiece for Fairfield, which led by six at halftime. Garett Metrione scored 14 and Bridger Vogl added 11 for Belt.
• No. 1 Lame Deer 93, Red Lodge 63: Journey Emerson had another huge night with 49 points and the unbeaten Morning Stars ran away from the Rams in the second half. Latrell Littleson scored 10 and Moses Sanders nine for Lame Deer, which led by nine at halftime and took over with a 29-15 third quarter. Tyler Schrowe scored 15, Ashton Salt 12 and Jacob Stewart 10 for Red Lodge.
• Huntley Project 60, Joliet 57 (OT): Cade Sorlie drained 28 points to lead three players in double figures as the Red Devils rallied from a seven-point first-quarter hole to tie it after three quarters and win with a 7-4 OT. Parker Cook scored 14 and Jake Cook 10 for Huntley Project. Seth Bailey poured in 30 points and Brice Williams 11 in a losing cause for Joliet.
CLASS C
• No. 4 Broadus 60, Terry 39: Dillon Gee drained 23 points as the Hawks soared to an 11-point lead after one quarter and continued their unbeaten start by drilling a strong Terriers outfit. Marcus Mader and Tytan Hanson scored 12 points apiece, and Johnny Richards added eight for Broadus. Victor Delgado scored 13 and Rodrigo Takano 10 for Terry.
• No. 10 Shields Valley 59, Fromberg 23: Dylan Flatt scored 14 points and Nate Hogenson 10 for the Rebels, who bolted to a 49-4 halftime and and coasted from there against the Falcons.
• Cascade 45, Sunburst 36: Carter Casavant hit for 17 points and Justin Smith helped with 10 for the Badgers, who broke from a 28-all tie after three quarters to trip the Refiners. James Lewis scored eight for Cascade, which trailed by four at halftime. Cade Hanson led Sunburst with 16 points.
• Park City 41, Roberts 37: Jake Gauthier was a one-man show with 26 points to power the Panthers past the Rockets. Joe Allen scored 16 for Roberts, which led by three after one quarter but saw Park City take a one-point lead by halftime and up it to five entering the final eight minutes.
• Bainville 52, Brockton 30: Jesse Strickland led with 19 points and Samuel Butikofer chipped in with 15 as the Bulldogs shrugged off a slow start to dominate the second half against the Warriors. Ayden Knudsen scored nine for Bainville, which won the third quarter by 11 points and the fourth by 10. Quincy Belgarde scored 10, QuinnDale Pretty Paint nine and Blair Stump eight for Brockton.
• Winnett-Grass Range 59, Centerville 52 (OT): Walker Doman continued his hot week with 34 points and Brady Bantz chipped in with 10 as the Rams outscored the Miners 9-2 in overtime. Winnett-Grass Range led by nine after one quarter only to see Centerville chip away. Keegan Klasner scored 16, Kale Annis 14 and Eathan Upchurch 12 for the Miners.
• Richey-Lambert 56, Nashua 19: Josh Sponheim was tops with 13 points, Brett Mullin had 12 and the Fusion raced to a 23-0 first-quarter lead in coasting past the Porcupines. Austin Lien and Nick Engesser added eight for Richey-Lambert.
• No. 7 Bridger 77, Absarokee 32: Quin Gillespie led four players in double figures with 13 points and the Scouts took a 40-16 halftime lead on the way to a romp over the Huskies. Jace Weimer, Gage Goltz and Lucius Payovich scored 11 each for Bridger, which also went on a 27-2 surge in the third quarter. Ian Hanson scored seven for Absarokee.
• Chester-Joplin-Inverness 64, Turner 23: Bryce Kammerzell netted 14 points, Kyle Harmon added 12 and the Hawks soared to a 41-9 halftime lead en route to drubbing the Tornadoes. Karson Pulst added nine and Braden Mattson eight for C-J-I. Ryan Doyle scored six for Turner.
• No. 2 Froid-Lake 80, Frazer 12: The unbeaten Redhawks spread the scoring wealth with Mason Dethman and Javonne Nesbit scoring 11 apiece, Austen Hobbs adding nine and Tyler Wivholm producing eight against the overmatched Bearcubs. Froid-Lake led 54-7 at halftime. Bode Miller scored eight for Frazer.
• Power 51, Valier 43: Spencer Lehnerz scored 22 points and the Pirates pulled away in the fourth quarter to trip the Panthers. Trent Sturgill and Danny Davis backed Lehnerz with eight points each for Power. Cam Stoltz led Valier with 16 points, Rylee Gabbard added 13 and Kamden Broesder provided eight.
• Denton-Geyser-Stanford 62, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 51: Axel Becker dropped in 22 points, Ace Becker added 17 and Kain Vincent chipped in with 13 as the Bearcats slipped past the Titans. D-G-S led by eight after one quarter and nine at halftime.
• Charlo 76, Two Eagle River 38: Wesley Anderson, Hayden Hollow and Stetson Reum all scored 14 points for the Vikings, who used a 20-5 second quarter to pull away from the Eagles. Keaton Piedalue added 10 points and Coyle Nagy nine for Charlo. Thomas Spotted Eagle led all scorers with 21 points for Two Eagle River.
• No. 3 Broadview-Lavina 47, Harlowton-Ryegate 45: Kade Erickson led with 18 points, Hunter Brown added 12 and the Pirates staved off an upset bid for the Engineers. Lee Karpstein scored nine for Broadview-Lavina, which trailed by a point entering the fourth quarter.
• Roy-Winifred 57, Geraldine-Highwood 34: Bryson Bahnmiller scored 19 points and Ian Moline had eight in a losing effort for the Rivals, who trailed 17-5 after one quarter. No statistics were received from Roy-Winifred.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
• No. 1 Billings West 62, No. 3 Billings Skyview 60: In a game befitting the teams' lofty rankings, Bella Murphy's put-back basket at the buzzer gave the unbeaten Golden Bears their 20th consecutive victory over the Falcons, who led most of the game. Kaitlyn Grossman poured in 32 points — 22 in the second half — for Billings West, which trailed 48-43 entering the fourth quarter. Taylee Chirrick added 10 points and Ryan Dolan eight for the Golden Bears. Breanna Williams led four players in double figures for Skyview with 13 points. Brooke Berry added 12, Cami Harris 11 and Alexis Brauer 10.
• Great Falls CMR 63, Bozeman Gallatin 52: Lauren Linsdeth scored 18 points and Alex Madsen 10 for the Rustlers, who used a 22-12 second quarter to build a 12-point lead and roll past the Raptors. Natalie Bosley scored nine points and Shania Gardipee eight for Great Falls CMR. Makinlee Naffziger scored 12, Keaton Lynn and Aspen Everson 10 apiece, and Emma Hardman nine for Gallatin.
• Bozeman 46, Great Falls 36: Avery Burkhart scored 17 points as the Hawks earned their second win of the season by outlasting the Bison. Tailyn Black scored eight for Bozeman, which trailed 11-8 after one quarter.
• Billings Senior 72, Belgrade 61: Lauren Cummings drained 21 points and Brenna Linse chipped in with 18 as the Broncs pulled away from a one-point halftime lead to topple the Panthers. Allie Cummings added 12 and Kennedy Venner nine for Senior. McKenna Morris scored 21 points, Grace Garvert added 11, and Olivia Wagner and Naomi Reanier added nine apiece for Belgrade.
• No. 2 Missoula Hellgate 62, Missoula Big Sky 18: Addy Heaphy and Alex Covill scored 11 points each and the unbeaten Knights' stingy defense paid dividends again in a crosstown trouncing of the Eagles. Hellgate took a 16-0 lead and finished the game with 16 steals. Audrey Hale scored six points for Big Sky.
CLASS A
• No. 3 Billings Central 67, Miles City 38: Mya Hansen scored 21 points, Maria Stewart 13 and Alaina Woods 10 as the Rams coasted past the Cowgirls.
• Browning 52, Ronan 27: Mecca Bullchild paved the way with 15 points and the Indians won each quarter en route to thumping the Maidens. Browning led by seven after one quarter and 10 at halftime. Olivia Heiner scored nine and Dani Coffman eight for Ronan.
• Polson 52, Libby 30: Jazlyn Dalbey popped in 13 pionts and Areanna Burke backed her with 10 as the Pirates regrouped from a slow start to thwart the Loggers. Kinzee Boehmler scored 14 for Libby, which was within 5-1 after one quarter.
• Laurel 56, Livingston 23: Bailey Graves scored 12 points, Alyse Abby added 11 and the Locomotives cruised to a 29-7 halftime lead en route to trouncing the Rangers. Sannah Windy Boy scored eight for Laurel. Taylor Young and Lily Weimer scored six apiece for Livingston.
• No. 4 Hamilton 58, No. 2 Butte Central 54: Brooke Badinovac scored 23 points and Sofee Thatcher 11 for the Maroons in a losing cause against the Broncs in an early showdown of ranked teams. Ella Moodry added eight for Butte Central. No statistics were received from Hamilton.
CLASS B
• St. Ignatius 52, No. 3 Bigfork: Kason Page led with 19 points and Kooper Page backed her with 17 as the Bulldogs stunned the previously unbeaten Valkyries. Izzy Evans and Madyson Currie accounted for the remainder of Mission's points with eight apiece.
• Columbus 46, Three Forks 40: Molly Hamilton paced the Cougars with 15 points in a tight win over the Wolves. Katelyn Hamilton added nine points and Hannah Obert and Izzy Gurie eight apiece for Columbus, which led by five at halftime and four entering the fourth quarter. Jasmyn Murphy scored nine points, and Jayden Woodland and Ashlyn Swenson provided eight apiece for Three Forks.
• Missoula Loyola 67, Columbia Falls 60: Kennedy McCorkle drained 22 points and Giovanna Horner did her share with 16 as the Breakers took down the Class A Wildkats after building a 12-point halftime lead. Natalie Clevenger added 13 points and Charlotte Cummings eight for Loyola, which was still up by a dozen entering the fourth quarter. Grace Gedlaman scored 23 points for the second straight night for Columbia Falls, which also received 12 from Lexi Oberholtzer, 10 from Hope McAtee and nine from Maddie Robison.
• No. 4 Malta 50, Wolf Point 35: Allie Kunze led three players in double figures for the M-ettes, who led 16-5 after one quarter and kept the Wolves at arm's length the rest of the way. Addy Anderson scored 12, Maddie Williamson 11 and Justine Lamb eight for Malta. Josie Kolstad scored nine for Wolf Point.
• No. 10 Huntley Project 54, Joliet 31: Freshman Paige Lofing continued her high-scoring ways with 22 points and the Red Devils hurled a 17-0 second-quarter shutout in bringing down the J-Hawks. Lily Zimmer scored nine for Huntley Project. Savana Warburton led Joliet with eight points.
• Baker 59, Forsyth 50: Anika Ploeger led with 17 points, Kyal Hadley added 14 and the Spartans turned a one-point deficit entering the fourth quarter into a big win over the Dogies. Emily Shumaker scored nine for Baker, which outscored Forsyth 23-13 over the final eight minutes.
• No. 6 Red Lodge 76, Lame Deer 74 (3OT): In the first three-overtime game of the season, Brayli Reimer scored 22 points and the Rams rallied from a five-point deficit to start the fourth quarter to force the extra sessions and fend off an upset bid from the Morning Stars. Reimer hit a 3-pointer to send the game into first OT, two free throws with no time left on the clock to head to the second OT and another 3-pointer for the third. Isabelle Sager added 19 and Bailey Binando, Ellis Mastel and Angelina Jean scored nine apiece for Red Lodge. Each team scored six points in the first and second OTs before the Rams won it with a 4-2 third OT. Jenna Sanders and Chelsea Spang scored 15 apiece, Asia TwoMoons 14 and Paris Mclean 12 for the Morning Stars.
CLASS C
• No. 1 Manhattan Christian 76, Lima 31: Ava Bellach was high scorer with 23 points and Katelyn Van Kirk added 13 points and six rebounds as the perfect start to the Eagles' season continued with a rout of the Bears. Natalie Walhof added 12 for Manhattan Christian, which bolted to a 27-4 lead after one quarter. Gracie Bravo scored 18 points and Taryn Martinell added 10 for Lima.
• No. 3 Shields Valley 60, Fromberg 11: Perry Dominick led a balanced attack with 12 points for the Rebels, who led 40-7 at halftime after pitching a 20-0 second-quarter shutout. Andie Estes scored 11, Aspen Sanderson nine, and Haven Sager and Jaeli Jenkins eight apiece for Shields Valley.
• Absarokee 45, Bridger 30: Tandy Planichek led in scoring again with 16 points and the Huskies pulled away with a 19-9 third quarter in downing the Scouts. Ireland Robbins added 11 for Absarokee, which led by six at halftime. Kassie Sweet scored seven for Bridger.
• Roberts 47, Park City 46: Elektra Shoopman dropped in 17 points and Bentley Bertolino backed her with nine as the Roberts turned a two-point deficit entering the fourth quarter into a win over the Panthers. Jozelyn Payovich scored eight for Roberts, which led by two at halftime but scored only two points in the third quarter. Kendyll Story led with 17 points, and Isabelle Adams and Leigha Grabowska added 10 each for Park City.
• Jordan 42, Wibaux 22: Brooke Murnion led with 11 points and Lindsay Lawrence helped with 10 for the Mustangs, who jumped to a 14-2 first-quarter lead and cinched the triumph with an 11-3 third quarter. Brenna Murnion chipped in with eight for Jordan. Abby Begger scored 13 and Annika Lunde nine for Wibaux.
• Sunburst 41, Cascade 22: Nikki Nau and Claire Bucklin shared scoring honors with 17 points each and the Refiners broke from a 10-all first-quarter tie by pitching a 15-0 second-quarter shutout in toppling the Badgers. Sophia Mortag scored eight for Cascade.
• Froid-Lake 56, Frazer 33: Baylee Davidson and Carolyne Christoffersen scored 13 points each, and Mara Salvevold provided 12 more as the Redhawks broke open a close game with a 21-9 thidr quarter to down the Bearcubs. Angel Nelligan scored 10 and Baily Beston nine for Frazer.
• North Star 60, Fort Benton 52: Laynie Sattoriva was on fire with 27 points and Kaytlyn Domire added 13 for the Knights, who outscored the Longhorns 27-15 in the second quarter after trailing by six after the first eight minutes. Rainee Watson added eight for North Star. Ashlee Wang scored 19, Hailee Wang 12 and Casha Corder 11 for Fort Benton.
• Seeley-Swan 73, Victor 28: Emily Maughan (25 points) and Kyla Conley (21) formed a potent two-pronged attack for the Blackhawks, who surged to a 17-1 start and took down the Pirates. Seeley-Swan also outscored Victor 27-5 in the third quarter.
• West Yellowstone 51, Gardiner 46: Emmie Collins continued her torrid season with 22 points and Grace Dawkins contributed 16 as the Wolverines held off the Bruins. Sophia Darr scored 17 and Ellie Reinertson 15 for Gardiner.
• Drummond 59, St. Regis 46: Bailey Parke led with 12 points, Elizabeth Perry added 11 and the Trojans opened the game on a 19-9 run in downing the Tigers. Lexi Nelson scored 10 and Holly Hauptman added eight for Drummond. Macy Hill scored 16 and Baylee Pruitt 13 for St. Regis.
• Richey-Lambert 62, Nashua 47: Jaylyn Klempel topped all scorers with 21 points, and Shaelyn Williams and Brie Mullin added 13 apiece as the Fusion handled the Porcupines. Alexis Murdoch scored 13, Tia Dees 12 and Kaitlynn Miller eight for Nashua.
• Melstone 76, Ekalaka 38: Draya Wacker knocked down five 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 37 points to put her over 2,000 for her career. She scored 22 second-half points as Melstone pulled away from a 28-18 halftime advantage. Teammate Kayla Kombol hit on three 3-pointers and finished with 12 points. The Broncs scored 48 second-half points and had 11 3-pointers overall. Ekalaka received 13 points from Heidi LaBree.
• Power 47, Valier 37: Amora Bodkins poured in 24 points and Hailey May added 10 for the Pirates, who led by one at halftime and inched away from the Panthers in the second half. Loni Orcutt had a big night with 20 points for Power, and Emma Valdez added nine.
• Denton-Geyser-Stanford 47, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 16: Shaylee Berg scored 11 points and the Bearcats sprinted to a 36-4 halftime lead in routing the Titans. Allie Skelton added nine for D-G-S. Jayden Frank scored four for Tri-Cities.
• Augusta 67, Heart Butte 33: Payton Levine, with 29 points, was the big gun in the Elk's win at home. She scored 14 in the first half and 15 in the second. Augusta never looked back after taking a 14-5 lead in the first quarter. It was 30-10 by halftime. Bobbi Tail Feathers had 11 points for Heart Butte. Shaunessy Nomee was close behind with 10.
• No. 2 Roy-Winifred 59, Geraldine-Highwood 24: Isabelle Heggem led with 18 points and sister Madeline Heggem added 14 as the Outlaws roared to a 16-2 lead and coasted past the Rivals. Ellie Aron scored seven for Geraldine-Highwood.
20-Point Club
49: Journey Emerson, Lame Deer
37: Draya Wacker, Melstone
34: Walker Doman, Winnett-Grass Range
32: Kaitlyn Grossman, Billings West
30: Seth Bailey, Joliet
29: Payton Kokut, Livingston
29: Payton Levine, Augusta
28: Cade Sorlie, Huntley Project
27: Dalton Polesky, Miles City
26: Jake Gauthier, Park City
25: Emily Maughan, Seeley-Swan
24: Rex Williamson, Malta
24: Amora Bodkins, Power
23: Ava Bellach, Manhattan Christian
23: DeMarcus Johnson, Billings Senior
23: Dillon Gee, Broadus
23: Rylan Schlepp, Bozeman Gallatin
23: Grace Gedlaman, Columbia Falls
23: Brooke Badinovac, Butte Central
22: Kennedy McCorkle, Missoula Loyola
22: Paige Lofing, Huntley Project
22: Brayli Reimer, Red Lodge
22: Emmie Collins, West Yellowstone
22: Spencer Lehnerz, Power
22: Axel Becker, Denton-Geyser-Stanford
21: Mya Hansen, Billings Central
21: Wilson Saile, Livingston
21: Kyla Conley, Seeley-Swan
21: Dougie Peoples, Butte Central
21: Jaylyn Klempel, Richey-Lambert
21: Thomas Spotted Eagle, Two Eagle River
21: McKenna Morris, Belgrade
21: Lauren Cummings, Billings Senior
20: Konnor Gregorson, Laurel
20: Cale Chamberlin, Columbus
20: Loni Orcutt, Valier
