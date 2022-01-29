Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS AA
• No. 3 Billings Senior 66, Great Falls CMR 63: The Broncs held off the Rustlers behind three double-digit scorers, led by the 17 points of Cactus Runsabove. Melo Pine added 15 points and DeMarcus Johnson added 12 to help the Broncs bounce back from a loss to No. 5 Great Falls a night earlier. Cole Taylor paced the Rustlers with 13 points, and Gavin Grosenick and Tyson Wheeler pitched in with 10 points each.
• No. 4 Missoula Hellgate 39, Kalispell Flathead 34: Ian Finch scored 15 points, Connor Dick added 11 and the Knights took a 13-7 lead after one quarter and held off the Braves from there. Griffin Kinch scored nine for Hellgate. Jostan Cripe led all scorers with 22 for Flathead.
CLASS A
• Glendive 64, Miles City 51: Michael Murphy led four players in double figures with 19 points as the Red Devils outlasted the Cowboys. Riley Basta added 16, Max Eaton 12 and Taven Coon 10 for Glendive. Zach Welch scored 20 points and Logan Muri 11 in a losing cause for the Cowboys, who led by a point after one quarter but fell behind by seven at halftime. Jackson Whicker scored nine for Miles City.
• No. 2 Dillon 67, Livingston 35: Connor Curnow's 28 points helped pave the way for the Beavers (9-2). He scored the bulk of his points (26) in the first three quarters. Curnow knocked down three 3-pointers. The Beavers charged out to a 22-8 bulge in the first quarter . The victors also received 14 points from Jonathan Kirkley and 11 from Eli Nourse. Payton Kokut scored 19 points for the visiting Rangers.
• Butte Central 66, East Helena 25: Dougie Peoples was at it again with 24 points and Kyle Holter had 13 for the Maroons, who bolted to a 28-6 lead after one quarter and crushed the Vigilantes. Eric Loos added 10 for Butte Central. Colter Charlesworth and Trevor Held had seven apiece for East Helena.
• No. 1 Lewistown 90, Havre 51: Fischer Brown drained 32 points, Royce Robinson backed him with 22 and the torrid Golden Eagles stayed unbeaten by clobbering the Blue Ponies. Bryce Graham contributed 16 points for Lewistown, which led by 10 at halftime and broke it open with a 26-10 third quarter.
CLASS B
• Thompson Falls 71, Anaconda 57: Jesse Claridge led four players in double figures with 14 points and the Bluehawks blew open a tie game in the fourth quarter to down the Copperheads. Nathan Schraeder, Bryson LeCoure and Josh Wilhite scored 11 points apiece, and Adam Childers added nine for Thompson Falls, which outscored Anaconda 26-12 over the final eight minutes. River Hurley scored 19, Gabe Galle 12 and Cory Galle nine for the Copperheads.
• Big Timber 45, Whitehall 36: Trevor Mosness paved the way with 20 points and Jose Pullman added 11 for the Herders, who led by three at halftime and gradually increased the lead. Brendan Wagner scored 19 and Lane Wagner 13 for Whitehall.
• Fairfield 59, Shelby 56: Cooper Christensen paced the Eagles with 18 points, Brian Ward added 14 and Owen Cartwright-Gines provided 10 in a nip-and-tuck win over the Coyotes. Rhett Reynolds led all scorers with 25 for Shelby.
• Arlee 74, Deer Lodge 72 (OT): Levi Fullerton signed the nets for 30 points, Benny Old Person-Harlow backed him with 18 and Jace Arca chipped in with 14 for the Warriors in their extra-session win over the Wardens. Logan Nicholson helped Deer Lodge keep pace with 27 points, Tucker West added 17, and Eli Hathaway and Ripley Ford chipped in with 10 each.
• Poplar 79, No. 2 Lame Deer 63: Joe Bear had the hot hand with 31 points to lead four players in double figures and the Indians stunned the previously unbeaten Morning Stars. Dennis RedEagle scored 17, Geordy Medicine Cloud 15 and Delray Lilley 11 for Poplar. Journey Emerson and Kendall Russel scored 16 apiece, and Moses Sanders added 11 for Lame Deer.
• Missoula Loyola 49, Bigfork 46: Keenan Russell was the difference with 20 points and Noah Haffey added 11 for the Rams, who built a nine-point halftime lead and held on against the Vikings. Ethan Stack added nine for Loyola. Isak Epperly and Colin Wade scored 10 apiece, and Levi Taylor had nine for Bigfork.
• Baker 51, Sidney 39: Jason Tronstad scored a game-high 18 points and the Spartans pulled away in the fourth quarter to down the Class A Eagles. Cooper O'Connor and Guy Lesh scored eight each for Baker, which led by only five entering the final eight minutes. Jerome Entz scored 17 to lead Sidney.
• Shepherd 48, Forsyth 28: Colton Zubach scored 16 points, Colt Hando added 12 and the Mustangs shrugged off a slow start to handle the Dogies. Connor Hash provided 11 points for Shepherd, which led only 4-2 after one quarter. Joey McDermott scored 10 for Forsyth.
• No. 8 Townsend 50, Manhattan 30: Ryan Racht and Jesus Garcia shared scoring honors with 14 points each as the Bulldogs coasted past the Tigers. Seth McDaid scored 10 and Braden Racht eight for Townsend. Markus Fenno led Manhattan with 11 points, and Evan Douma provided nine.
• Harlem 77, Cut Bank 51: RJ Ramone had the hot hand with 24 points, Tyler Cichosz backed him with 17 and the Wildcats ran away from the Wolves. Deshon Shambo did his part with 12 points and Teegan LeValdo supplied eight for Harlem. Dayne Barbie had 12, Dale LaPlant 10 and Robert Reagan eight for Cut Bank.
CLASS C
• Winnett-Grass Range 55, Great Falls Central 33: Walker Doman continued his hot shooting with 21 points and Jace Dunkel chipped in with 11 for the Rams, who opened a 17-5 lead after one quarter and rolled from there.
• No. 10 Heart Butte 101, Cascade 69: The Warriors kept their perfect season intact with a blowout of the Badgers behind 28 points from Riley Reevis and 16 from Jude Reevis. Marcus Rutherford scored 14 and Casey DeRoche nine for Heart Butte, which scored 50 in the first half and 51 after intermission.
• Victor 42, Philipsburg 40: Carson Varner's 10 points helped the Pirates rally in the fourth quarter to nip the Prospectors. Caleb Rockwood, Jordan Mclane and Canyon Parks all added eight for the balanced Victor offense. Hayden Mason led all scorers with 17 points for Philipsburg, which also received nine from Andrew Tallon and eight from Cayhel White.
• Terry 60, Custer-Hysham 45: Rodrigo Takano had the hot hand with 30 points and Victor Delgado added 10 to lead the Terriers past the Rebels. Terry led by only four after three quarters but put the game away with an 18-7 surge to close it out. Jake Snively scored 15 and Caden Rhoades 13 for Custer-Hysham.
• Dutton-Brady 57, Simms 48: Kellan Doheny had the high hand with 21 and Tyler Ellsworth had his back with 17 as the Diamond Backs downed the Tigers. Jake Feldmann added eight for Dutton-Brady, which led by eight at halftime. Jacob Remsh scored 18 and Kyler Smerker eight for Simms.
• Wibaux 51, Alexander (ND) 37: Kreed Eskew's 21 points were the big difference as the Longhorns held court with their rivals from North Dakota. Garrett Johnson added 14 and Trey Knight nine for Wibaux, which led by 14 at halftime and played it even from there.
• Culbertson 28, Westby-Grenora 26: Colin Avance and Isaiah Bighorn scored eight points apiece for the Cowboys in a grind-it-out win over the Thunder. Cole Gebhardt and Erik Field scored six each for Westby-Grenora.
• Park City 44, Absarokee 32: Eyan Jordet popped in 19 points and Jake Gauthier did his part with 12 for the Panthers, who led 13-2 after one quarter and kept the Huskies at arm's length throughout. Zach Downing added nine for Park City. Jackson Heimer led Absarokee with nine points.
• Harlowton-Ryegate 51, No. 7 Bridger 40: Kenyan Davis scored 15 points, Angus Glennie added 13 and the Engineers engineered one of the night's surprises by upsetting the Scouts. Colter Woldstad added eight for Harlowton-Ryegate, which created distance with a 16-10 third quarter. Baylor Pospisil scored 14 for Bridger.
• No. 6 Belt 66, Centerville 42: A 22-2 first-quarter blitz sealed the deal for the Huskies at Centerville. Bridger Vogl scored 10 of his game-high 16 points for Belt in the first quarter. Reese Paulson (14), Keaghn McDaniel (13) and Aidan Bergstrom (11) also hit for double digits for the Huskies. Centerville received 13 points from Luke Kelley.
• Box Elder 68, Turner 48: Gabe Saddler and Tyrus LaMere shared scoring honors with 12 points each and Joe Standing Rock added 10 to propel the Bears past the Tornadoes. Box Elder jumped to a 25-6 lead after one quarter and led by 33 after three. Carson Maloney scored 18 and Ryan Doyle 13 for Turner.
• Darby 62, Lincoln 38: Cullin Duggan was high man for the game with 13 points and Devyn Hundley was right behnid with 12 for the Tigers, who roared to a 27-10 first-quarter lead and were never threatened in their win over the Lynx. Preston Smith added eight for Darby. Andrew Brown and Teegan Tybo scored 10 apiece for Lincoln.
• Melstone 80, Jordan 38: Bryce Grebe filled the hoop with 33 points to pace four players in double figures and the Broncs raced to a 49-21 halftime lead on the way to trouncing the Mustangs. Gus Adams scored 15, Jayson Roth 12 and Jannes Fuessel 10 for Melstone.
• No. 2 Froid-Lake 61, Circle 29: No player scored in double figures for the unbeaten Redhawks, but they didn't need it as Tyler Wivholm's nine points, and eight apiece by Patton Bighorn and Brent Stentoft, fueled a comfortable win over the Wildcats. Froid-Lake raced to a 29-4 lead after one quarter. Arley Idland scored 15 and David Gibbs eight for Circle.
• No. 3 Broadview-Lavina 77, Plenty Coups 32: Kade Erickson erupted for a season-high 41 points and the unbeaten Pirates blew out the Warriors. William Sanguins scored 16 and Hunter Brown 11 for Broadview-Lavina, which outscored Plenty Coups 45-15 in the second half. Irvin Crow scored eight for the Warriors.
• Bainville 72, Savage 43: Braeden Romo led five players in double figures with 20 points and the Bulldogs recovered from an eight-point first-quarter deficit to rout the Warriors. Ayden Knudsen scored 15, Charles Butikofer 11, and Jesse Strickland and Samuel Butikofer 10 each for Bainville, which outscored Savage 23-4 in the second quarter to lead by 11 at halftime. Caesn Erickson scored 13 and Cade Tombre 10 for Savage.
• Roy-Winifred 79, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 52: Blake Donsbach led a balanced attack with 16 points and the Outlaws cruised to a 43-22 halftime lead on the way to trouncing the Bearcats. Brody Geer scored 14, Ethan Carlstrom 13, Shad Boyce 11 and Zander Wichman nine for Roy-Winifred. Ace Becker poured in 27 to lead all scorers for D-G-S, Axel Backer added 11 and Kain Vincent had nine.
• North Star 67, Conrad 51: Garrett Spicher paced four players in double figures with 15 points as the Knights downed the Class B Cowboys. Gavin Spicher, Ty Hansen and Rhett Wolery all had 12 points for North Star, which led by 15 at halftime. Sam Blanchard and Devon Baney scored 18 apiece for Conrad, which also received eight from Roscoe Shaw.
• St. Regis 64, Hot Springs 60: Tanner Day (22 points) and Caleb Ball (21) were double trouble for the Tigers, who built a 10-point first-quarter lead, saw the game tied at halftime, then outlasted the Savage Heat in the second half. John Pruitt scored 19 points to back his teammates. Nathan Lawhead scored 19, and Kyle Lawson and Garth Parker added 14 apiece for Hot Springs.
• Chester-Joplin-Inverness 69, Valier 22: Kyle Harmon's 16 points led four players in double figures as the Hawks coasted past the Panthers. Karson Pulst scored 14, and Braden Mattson and Bryce Kammerzell had 11 apiece for C-J-I, which led 49-12 at halftime. Cam Stoltz scored 13 for Valier.
• Big Sandy 56, Fort Benton 54: Brayden Cline scored 18 points, Lane Demontiney added 17 and the Pioneers held off a fourth-quarter push by the Longhorns for the two-point triumph. Wylee Snapp added 11 for Big Sandy, which led by nine at halftime. Landis Arganbright led all scorers with 20 and Andrew Ballantyne chipped in with 15 for Fort Benton.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
• Great Falls CMR 48, Billings Senior 39: The Rustlers didn’t score a basket in the fourth quarter, but went 19 of 21 from the foul line to earn their fifth win in six games. Kacey Christensen led CMR with 13 points and Lauren Lindseth added 12. Allie Cummings and Lauren Cummings both had 13 points to lead Senior. Prior to the weekend, the Rustlers made 57% of their free throws as a team (76 for 134).
No. 1 Billings West 52, Greats Falls 24: Taylee Chirrick scored 19 points to help the Golden Bears remain undefeated. Chirrick scored eight points in the first quarter as the Bears (11-0) built an early 11-point lead and cruised from there. Great Falls scored just nine points in the second half. Ashlyn Jones led the Bison with 11 points.
• No. 2 Missoula Hellgate 54, No. 4 Kalispell Flathead 22: Bailee Sayler led four Knights in double digits with 13 points and also had four assists in yet another dominating defensive effort, this time against the previously unbeaten Bravettes. Alex Covill added 11 points and three blocks for Hellgate, which is allowing 25.3 points per game in Western AA play. Heaphy drained three triples on her way to 11 points and four assists. Perry Paffhausen chipped in 11 points. Maddy Moy scored 10 points for Flathead.
CLASS A
• No. 4 Dillon 76, Livingston 34: Ainsley Shipman led four players in double figures with 14 points and seven Beavers had at least eight points in a pounding of the Rangers. Kylie Konen scored 12 and Halle Fitzgerald and Sydney Petersen added 10 each for Dillon, which led 25-2 after one quarter. Lauryn Petersen had nine points and Jordyn Walker and Evey Hansen eight each. Taylor Young's 17 points led all scorers for Livingston.
• Frenchtown 56, Polson 35: Sadie Smith buried 19 points and Alexis Godin added 12 as the Broncs jumped to an 11-2 lead after one quarter and cruised past the Pirates. Grace Simonich scored eight to lead Polson.
• Miles City 58, Glendive 21: Heidi Phalen led three players in double figures with14 points and the Cowgirls raced to an 18-4 lead in the first quarter in crushing the Red Devils. Alora Baker scored 12 and Lainey Smith for Miles City.
• Butte Central 54, East Helena 40: Brooke Badinovac led the way again for the Maroons with 22 points and Ella Moodry helped with 16 in a triumph over the Vigilantes. Butte Central led by four at halftime but outscored East Helena 17-11 over the next eight minutes. Dymon Root scored 20 for the Vigilantes.
• No. 1 Havre 63, Lewistown 49: Yelena Miller dominated the paint and scored 27 points for the Blue Ponies, who won their 10th game in a row. Miller had 21 points by halftime and Havre had a 37-20 lead by closing the second quarter with an 11-2 run. Jade Wendland contributed 13 points for the defending Class A champions, who had nine players score. Lexya Burnham led Lewistown with 14 points. Ida Bokemeyer added 13 and Aniya Ross finished with 10.
CLASS B
• No. 5 Anaconda 59, No. 6 Thompson Falls 55: Maniyah Lunceford scored 20 points, Sami Johnson added 14 and the Copperheads rallied in the fourth quarter to down the Bluehawks in a hotly contested battle of ranked teams. Kora Kelly added 10 for Anaconda, which trailed by three points entering the final eight minutes. Ellie Baxter scored 16, Avery Burgess 13 and Chesney Lowe 12 for Thompson Falls.
• Baker 56, Sidney 41: Emily Shumaker led with 13 points and Kyal Hadley was right behind with 12 for ther Spartans, who used a 23-10 second quarter to lead by 16 at halftime and topple the Class A Eagles.
• No. 7 Big Timber 53, Whitehall 42: Emily Cooley took her turn atop the Herders' scoring leaders withi 18 points and Kameryn Ketcham added 15 in a win over the Trojans. Alyssa Boshart added 11 for Big Timber, which led by 20 after three quarters. Lindsay Briggs scored 11, Maxine Hoagland 10 and Julia Hoagland eight for Whitehall.
• No. 8 Red Lodge 58, Roundup 17: Brayli Reimer drained 14 points, Isabelle Sager contributed 13 and Ellis Mastel as the Rams kept rolling with a romp over the Panthers. Brookelyn Allen added nine for Red Lodge, which led 38-12 at halftime. Cate Cota scored 11 points for Roundup.
• Conrad 50, North Star 48: Brae Eneboe's 20 points led the way for the Cowgirls, who trailed by two at halftime but lead by three after three quarters and held on. Kaytlyn Domire scored 15, Rainee Watson 14 and Kira King 10 for North Star.
• Fairfield 46, Shelby 17: Avery Pitcher and Toryn Martinez scored nine points apiece for the Eagles, who scored all the points they needed in an 18-6 first quarter in routing the Coyotes. Cameron Blevins scored nine for Shelby.
• No. 1 Jefferson 66, Choteau 32: Dakota Edmisten fueled the offense with 16 points, and Rachel Van Blaricom and Brynna Wolf added 11 each as the Panthers remained unbeaten with a rout of the Bulldogs. Jefferson jumped to a 22-7 first-quarter lead and was up 25 by halftime. Emma Gunderson scored 13 and Ada Bieler nine for Choteau.
• Deer Lodge 44, Arlee 27: Taryn Lamb had the hot hand with 24 points, Nia McClanahan added 11 and Natalie Spring had nine to account for all of the Wardens' points in a win over the Scarlets. Raven Parson scored 12 for Arlee, which was tied with Deer Lodge after one quarter and at halftime but saw the game slip away in the second half.
• No. 9 Eureka 57, Plains 21: Jadyn Pluid hit for 15 points, Ixone Coteron helped with 14 and Ellie Durden added nine as the Lions had their way with the Trotters. Eureka led by eight after one quarter but took the middle two by 29 to win going away.
• No. 4 Bigfork 60, Missoula Loyola 45: Braedon Gunlock pumped in 18 points, and Emma Berreth and Scout Nadeau had 14 apiece as the once-beaten Valkyries rolled over the Breakers. Ava Davey added nine for Bigfork, which led by 11 at halftime, saw the gap close to six after three and then pulled away over the final eight minutes. Kennedy McCorkle's 21 points led Loyola, followed by Giovanna Horner with 12.
• Shepherd 49, Forsyth 27: Aubrey Allison was the only scorer in double figures with 17 points, but they propeled the Fillies to their cushy win over the Dogies. Wilhelmina Wenze added nine for Shepherd, which led by nine at halftime and pulled away in the second half. Becky Melcher scored eight for Forsyth.
• Cut Bank 47, Harlem 46: Kendra Spotted scored 10 poinst, MacKenzie Johnson added nine and the Wolves held on after building a nine-point halftime lead. Jackie Waller and Madison Baker added eight apiece for Cut Bank. Taya Trottier paced all scorers with 23 points for Harlem, which also received 13 from Chloe Messerly.
CLASS C
• Roberts 65, Fromberg 16: Brighid Doll had a big afternoon with 20 points, and Hailey Croft and Elektra Shoopman provided 13 points apiece as the Rockets zoomed past the Falcons. Jozelyn Payovich scored eight for Roberts, which led 32-13 at halftime. Siera Guffey scored 10 for Fromberg.
• No. 5 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 51, Glasgow 22: Jayce Erickson dropped in 16 points and sister Teagan Erickson backed her with 14 as the once-beaten Mavericks kept rolling against the Class B Scotties. Paige Wasson added 11 for North Country, which led only 6-5 after one quarter but had the margin to 16 by halftime.
• Great Falls Central 57, Winnett-Grass Range 26: Mari Anderson pumped in 22 points and Michaela Hauk backed her with 13 as the Mustangs eased psat the Rams. Lexi Cook added nine for Great Falls Central.
• Westby-Grenora 40, Culbertson 31: Elizabeth Field struck for 24 points for the Thunder, who fended off the Cowboys after opening with an 18-1 lead after one quarter. Kiarra Brunelle added nine for Westby-Grenora, which was outscored in each of the final three quarters. Megan Granbois scored 10 and Makena Hauge nine for Culbertson.
• Savage 56, Bainville 46: Brooke Reuter did the scoring honors with 20 points and the Warriors surged to a 16-6 first-quarter lead in downing the Bulldogs. Cambry Conradsen added 16 points and Teah Conradsen 11 for Savage.
• Simms 53, Dutton-Brady 17: Balance was the key for the Tigers as Kenzie Allen and Laura Zietzke scored 11 points apiece and Taylee Sawyer provided 10 in a walloping of the Diamond Backs. KodiAnn Lynn scored nine for Simms, which led by seven at halftime and outscored Dutton-Brady 23-1 in the third quarter. Chloe Sealey scored 12 for the D-Backs.
• Park City 39, Absarokee 33: Kendyll Story was tops with 12 points and Tasha Dedmore added 11 for the Panthers, who led by 10 after three quarters and held on. Julianne Feddes led Absarokee with 10 points.
• Augusta 59, Sunburst 20: Payton Levin, Kodee Shalz and Dayna Mills combined for 41 points in the win at home. Levine led with 17 points, with Shalz (14) and Mills (10) on her heels. Levine nailed three 3-pointers and Shalz two. It was 17-3, in favor of the Elk, after one quarter and 38-11 by halftime. Claire Bucklin had six points for Sunburst.
• Seeley-Swan 54, Valley Christian 11: Emily Maughan paced three players in double figures and the Blackhawks raced to a 23-2 lead after one quarter on the way to trouncing the Eagles and improving to 13-0 for the season. Kyla Conley added 12, Sariah Maughan 10 and Tegan Mauldin eight for Seeley-Swan.
• White Sulphur Springs 59, Sheridan 40: Kendra Manger was nearly unstoppable with 27 points and Natalie Fisher had her back with 17 as the Hornets stung the Panthers. White Sulphur Springs led by only six after one quarter and nine after three but outscored Sheridan by 10 over the final eight minutes.
• Philipsburg 54, Victor 29: Reece Pitcher found the nets for 17 points, Asha Comings added 15 and Rachel Ward scored 12 as the Prospectors built an 11-point lead after one quarter and rolled past the Pirates. Nola Smorowski scored 10 and Bella Scichilone eight for Victor.
• Ekalaka 46, Plevna 43: Heidi Labree scored 14 points and Codi Melton 12 in the home win by the Bulldogs. Ekalaka trailed at halftime, 23-18, but used an 18-10 third-quarter spurt to move in front by three (36-33) going into the final eight minutes. All three of Plevna's scorers hit for double digits: Chloe Tudor (16), Sophia Tudor (15) and Jaeda Paul (12).
• Gardiner 55, No. 3 Shields Valley 45: Sophia Darr drained 19 points, Ellie Reinertson backed her with 12 and the Bruins used a 20-7 fourth quarter to shock the Rebels. Leah Veress scored 10 and Maggie Darr nine for Gardiner, which trailed 30-20 at halftime. Morgan Fairchild scored 11 points and Perry Dominick 10 for Shields Valley. The Bruins avenged a 52-46 loss to the Rebels on Dec. 16.
• Hot Springs 63, St. Regis 62 (OT): Katelyn Christensen led four players in double figures with a scorching 30 points and the Savage Heat rallied from 10 points down entering the final quarter to tip the Tigers in OT. Erica Cannon scored 12 points, Lauryn Aldridge 11 and Kara Christensen 10 for Hot Springs. Baylee Pruitt's 22 points led St. Regis, which also received 17 from Macy Hill.
• Wibaux 52, Alexander (ND) 30: Rylee Smith poured in 28 points as the Longhorns prevailed at home. Abby Begger added 10 points for Wibaux, which trailed early but outscored its North Dakota foe 30-8 in the middle quarters. Ellie Haskins scored 10 points for Alexander.
• Ennis 45, West Yellowstone 35: Marlyssa Ledgerwood singed the nets for 31 points and Shae Lovett had nine as the Mustangs outlasted the Wolverines. Grace Dawkins and Trista Finney scored 10 apiece for West Yellowstone.
• Fort Benton 62, Big Sandy 32: Hailee Wang had a huge night with 26 points and Samantha Vielleaux had nine for the Longhorns, who pulled away in the second half after leading by two at halftime to down the Pioneers. Casha Corder added eight for Fort Benton. Eva Yeadon scored 12 for Big Sandy.
• Box Elder 69, Turner 21: Meiyah Sutherland paved the way with 14 points and Kyla Momberg produced 10 for the Bears, who leapt to a 40-12 halftime lead and cruised from there. Breanna Bacon scored nine and Annalise Johnson eight for Box Elder. Cassidy Grabofsky scored eight for Turner.
• Froid-Lake 32, Circle 21: Dasani Nesbit scored 12 points and Carolyn Christoffersen added 11 for the Redhawks, who led by one entering the fourth quarter before winning the final eight minutes 11-1. Alexis Moline scored nine for Circle.
• No. 4 Belt 55, Centerville 28: Hattie Bumgarner, Lindsey Paulson and Kylie Permann joined forces to score 39 points in the Huskies' road win. Bumgarner led the way with 15 points, Paulson had 14 and Permann 10. Belt (10-1) outscored Centerville 32-6 in the middle quarters after a tight first period. Centerville's Mollie Kerkes led all scorers with 21.
• Plenty Coups 66, Broadview-Lavina 59: Serena Flatlip continued her high-scoring ways with 22 points, and Keane Blacksmith and Charlie Goes Ahead added 14 each as the Warriors took care of the Pirates. Lawren Decrane chipped in with 12 for Plenty Coups. Hailey Fiske scored 21, Adi Tuszynski 15 and Kaytlyn Egge 14 for Broadview-Lavina.
• No. 2 Roy-Winifred 66, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 27: The Outlaws remained undefeated behind the 16 points of Laynee Elness and the 14 supplied by Isabelle Heggem. A 21-2 first quarter run took all of the doubt out of the final outcome. Roy-Winifred knocked down five 3-pointers. Kataia Vincent had eight points for D-G-S.
• Melstone 64, Jordan 34: Draya Wacker led with 24 points, and Kayla Kombol and Koye Rindal were a potent one-two punch with 18 apiece to lead the Broncs over the Mustangs for their 12th consecutive triumph. Lindsay Lawrence scored 16 and Abby Pierce eight for Jordan.
• Custer-Hysham 39, Terry 30: Tavee Duncan scored 14 points and Olivia Yochum chipped in with 10 for the Rebels, who outscored the Terriers 13-6 in both the third and fourth quarters to rally from a five-point halftime deficit. Rachel Ehinger scored 10 for Terry.
• Darby 52, Lincoln 45: Makena Hawkinson went for 17 points and Amber Anderson added 13 for the Tigers, who rallied in the fourth quarter to edge the Lynx. Kylie Schlapman scored eight for Darby, which trailed 37-33 entering the final eight minutes. Jenna Templeton scored 19, and Krymzen Dempster and Kylee Copenhaver scored nine each for Lincoln.
• Chester-Joplin-Inverness 69, Valier 33: Jayla Ramberg was tops with 14 points, and Haddie Woods and Aria Miller provided 13 apiece as the Hawks dominated the Panthers. Tatum Hull added eight for C-J-I, which led 22-5 after one quarter. Loni Orcutt scored 12 and Emma Valdez 11 for Valier.
20-Point Club
41: Kade Erickson, Broadview-Lavina
33: Bryce Grebe, Melstone
32: Fischer Brown, Lewistown
31: Marlyssa Ledgerwood, Ennis
31: Joe Bear, Poplar
30: Rodrigo Takano, Terry
30: Levi Fullerton, Arlee
30: Katelyn Christensen, Hot Springs
28: Rylee Reevis, Heart Butte
28: Connor Curnow, Dillon
28: Riley Smith, Wibaux
27: Logan Nicholson, Deer Lodge
27: Kendra Manger, White Sulphur Springs
27: Ace Becker, Denton-Geyser-Stanford
27: Yelena Miller, Havre
26: Hailee Wang, Fort Benton
26: Bryson Bahnmiller, Geraldine-Highwood
25: Rhett Reynolds, Shelby
24: Elizabeth Field, Westby-Grenora
24: Taryn Lamb, Deer Lodge
24: Dougie Peoples, Butte Central
24: Draya Wacker, Melstone
24: RJ Ramone, Harlem
23: Asher Beaudin, Valley Christian
23: Taya Trottier, Harlem
22: Mari Anderson, Great Falls Central
22: Jostan Cripe, Kalispell Flathead
22: Brooke Badinovac, Butte Central
22: Baylee Pruitt, St. Regis
22: Royce Robinson, Lewistown
22: Serena Flatlip, Plenty Coups
22: Tanner Day, St. Regis
21: Walker Doman, Winnett-Grass Range
21: Kellan Doheny, Dutton-Brady
21: Kreed Eskew, Wibaux
21: Kennedy McCorkle, Missoula Loyola
21: Mollie Kerkes, Centerville
21: Grady Gonsioroski, Richey-Lambert
21: Hailey Fiske, Broadview-Lavina
21: Caleb Ball, St. Regis
20: Maniyah Lunceford, Anaconda
20: Brighid Doll, Roberts
20: Zach Welch, Miles City
20: Brooke Reuter, Savage
20: Dymon Root, East Helena
20: Brae Eneboe, Conrad
20: Trevor Mosness, Big Timber
20: Keenan Russell, Missoula Loyola
20: Braeden Romo, Bainville
20: Landis Arganbright, Fort Benton
