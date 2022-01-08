Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS AA
• Billings Skyview 38, Great Falls 34: In a low-scoring game, Payton Sanders scored 14 points to lead Skyview. Lane Love added 10 for the Falcons, who led by one at halftime. Garrett Nelson scored nine points to lead the Bison. Reed Harris and Rafe Longin each had six for the Bison.
• Bozeman Gallatin 50, Billings Senior 47: Eli Hunter scored 16 points and Rylan Schlepp and Tyler Nansel also reached double figures to help the Raptors rally for the win. Senior led 37-35 after the third quarter, but Gallatin outscored the Broncs 16-10 in the fourth. Reagan Walker led the Broncs with 11. Schlepp finished with 13 and Nansel 10 for Gallatin.
• Helena Capital 57, Missoula Big Sky 55: Brayden Koch's game-winning tip-in, and his 16 points, led the way for Capital, which edged Big Sky in a hotly contested game. Jamey Michelotti scored 12 points for the Bruins. The Eagles were paced by Louis Sanders' 12 points, while Caden Bateman chipped in 11 and Shane Shepherd had nine.
• Helena 61, Missoula Hellgate 54 (OT): Kaden Huot scored 31 points to help Helena outlast Missoula Hellgate in overtime. Cael Murgel added 10 for the Bengals. Hellgate was led by Connor Dick, who finished with 20 points. Griffin Kinch had 10 for the Knights.
• Kalispell Glacier 64, Butte 50: Glacier got 17 points from Ty Olsen and 13 from Will Salonen on the way to beating Butte. Connor Sullivan added 12 for the Wolfpack. Kooper Klobucar had 16 to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Cameron Gurnsey chipped in 10.
CLASS A
• Billings Central 68, Livingston 47: With four players in double figures, the Rams rolled to the win over the Rangers. Kyler Northrup and Zach Herriford both had 14 points to lead the way for Central, while J.J. Sanchez and Cayden Merchant chipped in 13 points each. Kaden McMinn scored 14 points for Livingston, and Payton Kokut added 12 points and Wilson Saile 11.
• Laurel 48, Sidney 42: Konnor Gregerson scored 12 points and Hunter Ward scored 10 to help the Locomotives hold off the Eagles. The game was tight at each quarter stop: Sidney led 13-11 after the first and 24-23 at halftime before Laurel forged a 36-34 lead after three quarters. Jerome Entz of Sidney led all scorers with 17 points.
• Lewistown 68, Miles City 49: Matt Golik scored 16 points as Lewistown handled Miles City. Fischer Brown added 15 for the Eagles, while Luke Clinton had nine points and Bryce Graham added eight.
• Dillon 71, East Helena 33: The Beavers ran away from East Helena, thanks to 12 points each from Callahan Hoffman, Jonathan Kirkley and Carsten Lemelin. Kee Christiansen chipped in with 10 points for the Beavers. Kaeden Sager scored 11 to lead the Vigilantes. Teammate Kobe Mergenthaler had 10.
• Libby 76, Browning 72: Caden Williams went for 23 points and T.J. Anderson added 18 as Libby outlasted Browning. Cy Stenveson scored 13 for the Loggers. Browning was in the game throughout on the strength of Maurice Redhorn III's game-high 29 points.
• Hamilton 65, Florence 64: Hamilton fended off Class B Florence to claim a slim, one-point victory. The Broncs were outscored in all but the second quarter. Florence was led in the scoring column by Beau Neal's 22 points and Levi Posey's 12.
CLASS B
• Fairfield 74, Conrad 33: Eleven players reached the scoring column for Fairfield, led by three in double figures. Cooper Christensen led the Eagles with 12 points, while Cole Neal and Owen Cartwright-Gines each added 10. Daniel Faith chipped in with eight points in the win.
• Bigfork 65, Deer Lodge 38: Bryce Gilliard scored 11 points and Isak Epperly added 10 for victorious Bigfork. Colin Wade added nine. The Vikings held Deer Lodge scoreless in the second quarter and led 39-12 at halftime.
• Poplar 71, Dodson 41: Delray Lilly supplied a game-high 27 points in the win by Poplar. Xander Steele furnished nine, while Dennis Red Eagle and Preston Ogle scored eight apiece for the Indians. Sebastian Best led Dodson with 13.
• Jefferson 44, Big Timber 30: Two players scored in double figures for Jefferson; Wade Rykal led with 11 points and Jake Genger added 10. Big Timber's Trevor Mosness scored eight points.
CLASS C
• Broadview-Lavina 67, Reed Point-Rapelje 19: The Pirates started strong and raced to their ninth win against no losses to start the season. B-L led 16-4 after the first quarter and didn’t allow a point in the fourth quarter. Kade Erickson scored a game-high 23 points and Hunter Brown added 11 for the Pirates.
• Manhattan Christian 68, Shields Valley 40: Manhattan Christian grabbed the lead in the first quarter and never looked back. The Eagles outscored the Rebels 16-9 in both the first and third quarters. Shields Valley was led in scoring by Dylan Flatt with 17 points, and Kaden Acosta with 11.
• Plentywood 52, Culbertson 41: Reese Wirtz's 15 points, on 7-of-18 shooting, helped pave the way for Plentywood's victory. Caydon Troupe added 14 for the Wildcats. Culbertson's Colin Avance matched Wirtz with 15 points. Payton Perkins hit two 3s adn finished with 12 for the Cowboys.
• Harlowton 65, Roberts 20: Harlowton got 26 points from Colter Woldstad and 15 more from Angus Glennie en route to a commanding win. Joe Allen had 12 points for Roberts.
• Hays-Lodgepole 52, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 48: Daniel Henry had 21 points and Hays-Lodgepole edge CJI. Tyshawn Shambo chipped in 12 and Brandon Castillo scored 10 for the Thunderbirds. Blake Harmon scored 21 points for CJI, while Bryce Kammerzell added 10.
• Winnett-Grass Range 68, Geraldine-Highwood 32: Winnett-Grass Range went on a 40-12 scoring run between the second and third quarters on the way to its victory. Layton Tucek's 18 points led W-GR, while Jace Dunkel added 14 and Walker Doman netted 13. Bryson Bahnmiller had 12 points and Cole Noble finished with 11 for the Rivals.
• Froid-Lake 51, Fairview 37: Mason Dethman and Javonne Nesbit each scored 17 points as Froid-Lake ran its record to 9-0. Fairview was led by Hunter Sharbono and Kanyon Taylor, who scored 15 and 13 points, respectively.
• Roy-Winifred 67, Centerville 53: Roy-Winifred received 18 points from Brody Greer and 13 from Shad Boyce on the way to beating Centerville. Max Baberi and Zander Wichman each scored eight for the Outlaws. Centerville was led by Cole Detton's 12 points. Kale Annis added 10.
• Sheridan 57, Gardiner 50: Sheridan outlasted Gardiner, thanks to 28 points from Kaidon Batzler and a productive supporting cast that saw six other players reach the scoring column. John McDonald had a game-high 23 points to lead Gardiner.
• Lustre Christian 75, Frazer 13: Undefeated Lustre Christian ran its record to 8-0 by jumping out to a 32-7 lead after the first quarter. The Lions held Frazer scoreless in the second half. Josiah Habira had 19 to lead all Lustre Christian scorers. Kolden Hoversland added 15 and Braden Ewing had 10.
• Charlo 52, Noxon 29: A quick start and double-digit scoring from Tucker Love and Stetson Reum helped propel the Vikings to the win. Love finished with 12 points and Reum added 10 for Charlo, which grabbed a 17-8 lead after the first quarter. Wyatt Lackner led Noxon with 16 points.
• Wibaux 47, Jordan 33: Wyatt Ree had 17 points to propel Wibaux. Teammate Kreed Eskew added 11 points for the Longhorns. Porter Kreider was the pace-setter for Jordan with 15 points.
• Terry 53: Ekalaka 29: Rodrigo Takano had another high-scoring game to lead Terry. Takano finished with a game-best 20 points. The Terriers outscored Ekalaka 17-0 in the second quarter to pull away. Victor Delgado added 15 for Terry. Jaden Pardee's nine points led Ekalaka.
• Bainville 50, Circle 32: Bainville pulled away from Circle by outscoring the Wildcats by 14 points combined in the second and third quarters. Beau Beery was the high scorer for Circle with eight points. Seth Dyk and Jace Curtis scored seven each.
• Dutton-Brady 42, Cascade 37: Tyler Ellsworth finished with 13 points as Dutton-Brady won a close one at home against Cascade. The game was tied at 30-all after three quarters. Ellsworth accounted for eight of Dutton-Brady's final 12 points. Kellan Doheny added nine points in the win. Cascade got 11 points from Caiden Sekuterski.
• Fort Benton 56, Box Elder 44: Cody Evans hit for 30 points and that made all the difference as Fort Benton won at home. Evans accounted for 16 first-half points as the Longhorns led 28-18 at halftime. Teammate Andrew Ballantyne chipped in with 13 points overall. Tyrus LaMere scored 17 points for Box Elder.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
• Kalispell Flathead 53, Missoula Sentinel 51: Three players scored in double figures as the Bravettes held off the Spartans. Maddy Moy led the way for Flathead with 14 points. Kennedy Moore added 12 points and Clare Converse added 11 for the Bravettes, who held a seven-point lead going into the fourth quarter.
• Missoula Big Sky 47, Helena Capital 44: Freshman Kadynce Couture scored 20 points as Big Sky evaded Capital. The Bruins had a look at a tying 3-pointer at the buzzer but the shot missed. Avery Batt added 11 points for the Eagles. Capital was led by Jada Clarkson's 13.
• Missoula Hellgate 64, Helena 30: The Knights charged to a 22-point halftime lead for their Western AA win. Alex Covill threw in 20 points, while Bailee Sayler added 12 and Hailey Flamand 10 to lead the way for Hellgate. Avery Kraft led Helena with nine points. Hellgate forced 28 Helena turnovers.
• Billings Skyview 62, Great Falls 35: Brooke Berry broke the 1,000-point mark for her career and Breanna Williams recorded a double-double in the Falcons’ victory. Berry scored 24 points, giving the four-year Skyview starter 1,009 for her career. Williams tallied 13 points and 12 rebounds, Alexis Brauer scored 10 points and Jordan Olson-Keck grabbed 10 rebounds for the Falcons, who led 34-20 by halftime.
• Butte 46, Kalispell Glacier 42: The Bulldogs held on to beat the Wolfpack behind 15 points from Kodie Hoagland. Brooke McGrath added 12 points for Butte, which led 24-16 at the half and 33-25 at the end of the third quarter. Glacier was led by Bethany Sorenson, who had 12 points.
CLASS A
• Butte Central 49, Frenchtown 43: A big game by Brooke Badovinac helped Butte Central outlast Frenchtown. Badovinac scored 27 points to lead the Maroons. Carah Evans' 15 points paced Frenchtown. Mollie Drew added 11 points for Central.
• Havre 48, Hardin 40: The defending state champion Blue Ponies steadily pulled away after trailing in the first quarter to post the eight-point win. Havre outscored Hardin by five, five and two over the final three quarters. Kamber Good Luck and Kylee Old Elk had 10 points each to lead Hardin.
• Dillon 69, East Helena 29: Sydney Petersen and Halle Fitzgerald scored 14 points each as the Beavers triumphed at home against the Vigilantes. Jordyn Walker also contributed 12 points in the win. Dillon jumped ahead 20-6 in the first quarter and expanded that to 44-12 by halftime. East Helena received a game-high 21 points from Dymon Root.
• Laurel 64, Sidney 42: Emma Timm and Kaitlyn Dantic both hit double digits and 10 players overall scored for the Locomotives in their win. Timm finished with 15 points and Dantic added 14 for Laurel, which led 54-23 after three quarters. Taylen Hansen led Sidney with 14 points. Sophie Peters contributed 10 for the Eagles.
CLASS B
• Bigfork 74, Deer Lodge 8: Emma Berreth had 25 points for Bigfork, which had 66 points after the third quarter. Ava Davey and Braeden Gunlock added 14 points each for the Valkryies.
• Three Forks 40, Townsend 22: Jayden Woodland tallied all of her team-high 13 points in the second half as the Wolves won on the road. Three Forks led 15-10 at halftime before pulling away with a 15-4 third-quarter burst. Ashlyn Swenson finished with nine points for the victors. Bailey Taves and Cassidy Flynn scored six points apiece for the Bulldogs.
• Missoula Loyola 52, Anaconda 49: The Breakers were outscored 19-9 in the fourth quarter but still had enough to hold off Anaconda. Kennedy McCorkle scored 14 for Loyola, while Giovanna Horner added 11 points. Anaconda’s Maniyah Lunceford scored 19 points to lead all scorers and Makena Patrick had 16 for the Copperheads, who trailed 43-30 at the end of the third quarter.
• Red Lodge 52, Shepherd 41: The Rams pulled away in the second half, outrunning the Fillies after a 22-20 lead at the break. Red Lodge was led by 20 points from Brayli Reimer, while Ellis Mastel pitched in 10 points as the Rams won their sixth straight. Lyndsey Kale finished with 14 points to lead Shepherd.
• Colstrip 57, Baker 28: Canzas HisBadHorse and Dani Jordan combined for 40 points and the Fillies turned it on in the second half to put away the Spartans. Colstrip outscored Baker 36-15 after halftime. HisBadHorse finished with a game-high 28 points and Jordan added 22 for to help Colstrip win its fifth in a row. Kyal Hadley scored seven to lead Baker.
• Jefferson 69, Big Timber 68: The Panthers knocked off the defending state champions by outscoring the Sheepherders 26-21 in a high-scoring fourth quarter. Rachel Van Blaricom scored 26 points to pace the Panthers, who remained unbeaten at 9-0. Brynna Wolfe contributed 17 points and Cia Stuber and MacKenzie Layng both had nine points for Jefferson. Three players reached double figures for Big Timber, which dropped to 6-2: Bailey Finn with 22 points, Emily Cooley with 18 and Kameryn Ketcham had 14.
• Wolf Point 50, Harlem 42: Harlem led by five after three quarters, but the Wolves rallied for the eight-point win behind 11 points each from Jelle Garfield and Sierra Hamilton. Three players reached double digits for Harlem: Taya Trottier (19), Emma Billmayer (11) and Chloe Messerly (11).
CLASS C
• Broadview-Lavina 41, Reed Point-Rapelje 27: The Pirates allowed just five first-half points, including none in the first quarter, on their way to victory. Hailey Fiske scored 16 points to lead Broadview-Lavina and Lily Herzog led RP-R with 11 points.
• Circle 57, Bainville 25: Jaylyn Curtiss paced the Wildcats with 13 points to help Circle, which led 25-8 at the break, cruise to victory. Bainville was led by Elsie Wilson’s eight points.
• Richey-Lambert 51, Savage 44 (OT): Savage rallied from 10 points down at the start of the fourth quarter to send the game into OT, but the Fusion won the extra frame 9-2 to take the victory. Shaelyn Williams (15 points), Lauren Prevost (12) and Jaylyn Klempel (10) were all in double figures for the Fusion. Brooke Reuter and Teah Conradsen both scored 13 points to lead Savage.
• Plentywood 52, Culbertson 14: The score was tied 5-5 after the first quarter, but the Wildcats ran away from there, starting with a 19-2 advantage in the second quarter. Annie Kaul paced Plentywood with 11 points, while Liv Wangerin and Mallory Tommerup pitched in with 10 apiece. Megan Granbois had six for Culbertson.
• Great Falls Central 50, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 23: Mackenzie Hauk scored 19 points and two other reached double digits in the Mustangs’ win over the Bearcats. Mari Anderson added 14 points and Michaela Hauk 12 for the Mustangs. Kara Reed led D-G-S with eight points.
• Box Elder 72, Fort Benton 25: Kyla Momberg had 20 points and Meiyah Sutherland finished with 16 to help the Bears cruise past Fort Benton. Mariah Arkinson added 10 points for Box Elder, which scored 147 points in two wins over the weekend. Cloe Kalanick led Fort Benton with 10 points.
• Dutton-Brady 30, Cascade 26: Chloe Sealey scored 14 points and Nadely Chapman-Roberts added 10 to help the Diamondbacks rally in the fourth quarter. Held to 16 points and trailing by five after three quarters, Dutton-Brady went on a 14-5 run in the fourth to take the win. Cascade’s Alaina Barger had 17 points.
• Manhattan Christian 40, Shields Valley 38: Grace Aamot scored 12 points and Ava Bellach 10 as the Eagles rallied for the win. Shields Valley led 22-13 at halftime, but Manhattan Christian held a 27-16 scoring edge following intermission. Aspen Sanderson paced the Rebels with 14 points. Brooklin Baukol added 11, including three 3-pointers.
• Geraldine-Highwood 54, Winnett-Grass Range 26: The Rivals had little trouble with the Rams behind 12 points from Ellie Aron. Azzia Rowland and Lydia Nelson both added nine points. Zurry Moore led Winnett-Grass Range with seven points.
• Roy-Winifred 63, Centerville 14: Laynee Elness, Isabelle Heggem and Dakota Crabtree combined for 48 points, and the Outlaws flew past the Miners. Elness and Heggem both finished with 18 points, while Crabtree had 12 for Roy-Winifred, which improved to 7-0.
• Froid-Lake 48, Fairview 32: Baylee Davidson’s 13 points and Carolyne Christoffersen’s 12 helped spur the Redhawks. Megan Asbeck led Fairview with 11 points.
• Lustre Christian 51, Frazer 22: The Lions didn’t score in the first quarter but went on to a 29-point win. Alexa Reddig scored 18 points, Aubri Hulzrichter 16 and Grace Brown 14 for Lustre, which trailed 4-0 after the first quarter. Bailey Beston led Frazer with eight points.
• Charlo 49, Noxon 15: Mila Hawk had 21 points and seven steals and Kassidi Cox contributed 17 points for the Vikings. The pair combined to go 17 for 31 from the floor to help the Vikings win their sixth straight and improve to 8-1.
20-Point Club
31: Kaden Huot, Helena
30: Cody Evans, Fort Benton
29: Maurice Redhorn III, Browning
28: Canzas HisBadHorse, Colstrip
28: Kaidon Batzler, Sheridan
27: Brooke Badovinac, Butte Central
27: Delray Lilly, Poplar
26: Colter Woldstad, Harlowton
26: Rachel Van Blaricom, Jefferson
25: Emma Berreth, Bigfork
24: Brooke Berry, Billings Skyview
23: Kade Erickson, Broadview-Lavina
23: Kaden Williams, Libby
23: John McDonald, Gardiner
23: Payton Levine, Augusta
22: Beau Neal, Florence
22: Bailey Finn, Big Timber
21: Dymon Root, East Helena
21: Blake Harmon, CJI
21: Mila Hawk, Charlo
20: Brayli Reimer, Red Lodge
20: Kadynce Couture, Missoula Big Sky
20: Alex Covill, Missoula Hellgate
20: Connor Dick, Missoula Hellgate
20: Dani Jordan, Colstrip
20: Kyla Momberg, Box Elder
20: Rodrigo Takano, Terry
