Full Court Press will be updated as we receive results.
Boys Basketball
CLASS AA
Eastern AA
• Bozeman Gallatin 69, Belgrade 59: Eli Hunter poured in 26 points — including eight consecutive free throws in the final 90 seconds to seal it — as the Raptors outlasted the Panthers to seal a berth at the state tournament for the first time. Gallatin used a 9-0 run early in the fourth quarter to break away from a 44-all tie. Wyatt Russell scored a career-best 25 points and Ta'Veus Randle added 15 for Belgrade in its final game.
Western AA
• Kalispell Glacier 61, Butte 54: Kyson Wagner led with 15 points, Connor Sullivan added 13 and the Wolfpack secured the No. 3 seed from the West by jumping on the Bulldogs early and keeping them at arm's length to the end. Noah Dowler pitched in with 10 for Glacier, which led 18-11 after one quarter and had the same margin after three quarters. Kooper Klobucar scored 12 and Jace Stenson eight for Butte.
• Butte 60, Helena 59: Kenley Leary scored 19 points — including the game-winning free throw with 3.9 seconds to play — and Jace Stenson backed him with 15 as the Bulldogs earned a berth at state by nipping the Bengals. Kooper Klobucar added eight for Butte, which led by six after one quarter and watched Helena chip away until Cael Murgel's 3-pointer tied it just seconds before Leary's free throw. Colter Petre led all scorers with 20 for the Bengals, who also received 15 from Kaden Huot and nine from Tevin Wetzel.
• Kalispell Glacier 51, Missoula Hellgate 39: Connor Sullivan scored 18 points, Ty Olsen added 11 and the Wolfpack pulled away in the fourth quarter to eliminate the Knights and earn a berth at state. Tyler McDonald chipped in with 10 points for Glacier, which led 36-35 after three quarters but closed with a 15-4 push — including the game's final 14 points. Connor Dick scored 16 points to lead Hellgate in its season finale.
CLASS B
Southern B
• Manhattan 73, Lame Deer 72 (OT): Evan Douma led four players in double figures with 19 points and the Tigers went overtime for the second time on the way to securing a berth at state by nipping the Morning Stars for third place. Callin Fenno scored 11 points, and Markus Fenno and Corbin Johnson provided 10 each for Manhattan, which led by seven entering the fourth quarter. Journey Emerson scored 21 to lead four players in double figures for Lame Deer, but his potential tying 3-pointer just before the buzzer was tipped. Jaxon McCormick scored 17, Jerell Hiwalker 14 and Moses Sanders 10 in the Morning Stars' final game.
• Manhattan 63, Columbus 60 (OT): Markus Fenno led all scorers with 22 points and Evan Douma did his part with 14 as the Tigers kept their state hopes alive by ediging the Cougars 7-4 in the extra session. Corbin Johnson scored nine and Jadon Pierce eight for Manhattan, which trailed by four entering the fourth quarter. Colby Martinez and Mason Meier shared scoring honors with 18 points apiece for Columbus, and Hayden Steffenson added eight.
• Lame Deer 62, Red Lodge 51: Journey Emerson racked up 26 points and Jerell Hiwalker helped with 12 as the Morning Stars bounced back from their semifinal defeat to oust the Rams. Kendall Russel pitched in with 10 for Lame Deer, which jumped to a 17-6 lead after one quarter and kept Red Lodge at bay from there. Thomas Buchanan scored 16, Owen Reynolds 14 and Jacob Stewart 10 for the Rams.
CLASS C
Eastern C
• Fairview 39, Lustre Christian 38 (OT): In a game that was close throughout, Kanyon Taylor scored 15 points and Hunter Sharbono 13 as the Warriors survived a challenge game against the Lions to punch their ticket to the state tournament next week in Great Falls. Fairview won the extra session 9-8. Kolden Hoversland scored 11 points, Elijah Lenihan 10, Cayden Klatt nine and Jasiah Hambira eight for Lustre.
Southern C
• Broadus 63, Melstone 49: Marcus Mader pumped in 20 points, Tytan Hanson added 14 and the Hawks broke from a three-point halftime deficit to lead by 12 entering the fourth quarter on the way to the divisional championship. Dillon Gee scored 13 more and Johnny Richards added eight for Broadus. Bryce Grebe led with 20 points, Jannes Fuessel added 11 and Jayson Roth had 10 for Melstone.
• Harlowton-Ryegate 57, Bridger 41: Joe Alvarez paved the way with 19 points, and Bergen Mysse and Colter Woldstad did their share with 10 each as the Engineers steamrolled the Scouts to finish third. Kenyan Davis added nine for Harlowton-Ryegate, which led by 16 at halftime and cruised from there. Jace Weimer scored 13 and Baylor Pospisil eight in Bridger's final game.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
Eastern AA
• Billings Senior 45, Bozeman 35: Allie Cummings scored 14 points, Brenna Linse added 13 and the Broncs pulled away late to earn a trip to state by downing the Hawks. Lauren Cummings pitched in with eight points for Senior, which led 29-26 after three quarters. The Broncs' win means all three Billings schools will be at state for the first time since 1997. Nicole D'Agostino scored 13 and Tailyn Black 11 for Bozeman.
• Great Falls CMR 46, Belgrade 24: Alex Madsen went for 11 points, Madeline Homma added nine and Lauren Lindseth and Lexi Thornton contributed eight apiece as the Rustlers secured their spot at state by drubbing the Panthers. Grace Garvert scored eight for Belgrade.
Western AA
• Missoula Sentinel 49, Butte 41: Emily McElmurray was tops with 13 points and Olivia Huntsinger did her part with 10 as the Spartans claimed the third seed at state by fending off the Bulldogs. Sentinel led by two at halftime but increased the margin to nine entering the final eight minutes. Brooke McGrath scored 11, Ashley Olson nine and Kodie Hoagland eight for Butte.
• Missoula Sentinel 48, Helena Capital 41: Kodi Fraser paced a balanced offense witih 14 points for the Spartans, who built a 17-point cushion by halftime and withstood a furious fourth-quarter rally from the Bruins. Brooke Stayner added 11 for Sentinel, which led 38-21 after three quarters before Capital closed on a 20-10 push. Jada Clarkson led all scorers with 22 for the Bruins.
• Butte 45, Helena 36: Kodie Hoagland popped in 12 points and Brooke McGrath helped with eight for the Bulldogs, who rallied from a seven-point hole after one quarter to down the Bengals and earn a trip to the state tournament. Butte outscored Helena 12-2 in teh second quarter to lead by three and then won the fourth quarter 13-8. Avery Kraft scored 10 for Helena.
CLASS B
Northern B
• Glasgow 57, Wolf Point 52: Daley Aune erupted for 23 points and hauled down eight rebounds, Sabrina Harsh backed her with 16 points and five boards, and the Scotties used a big second quarter to outlast the Wolves in an elimination game. Tyann Graham chipped in with 10 points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists for Glasgow, which led 33-20 at intermission. Josey Kolstad scored 15 points, Sierra Hamilton 13 and J'Elle Garfield nine for Wolf Point.
• Fairfield 44, Cut Bank 33: Emma Woods went for a game-high 15 points and Tori Jones had a solid morning with 11 points, four rebounds and three assists as the Eagles kept their season alive by whipping the Wolves. Alexa Johnson had eight points and three steals for Fairfield, which led 12-1 after one quarter, saw the lead trimmed to four at halftime, then went back up by 13 after three quarters. Makenna Burke led Cut Bank with 12 points, five rebounds and three steals, and Kendra Spotted Bear added 10 points.
Southern B
• Jefferson 63, Lodge Grass 60 (OT): Izzy Morris' only basket of the game was a big one — a 3-pointer just before the buzzer in overtime that put an exclamation point on the Panthers' rally from a 19-point halftime deficit to down the Indians and earn a berth at state. MacKenzie Layng scored 15 points, Rachel Van Blaricom 14 and Brynna Wolfe 11 for Jefferson, which trailed 31-12 at intermission and still by 14 entering the fourth quarter. Shantell Pretty On Top scored 21, Jordan Jefferson 18 and Gabby Falls Down 13 for Lodge Grass.
• Lodge Grass 61, Big Timber 59 (OT): Jordan Jefferson was on fire with 29 points and Shantell Pretty On Top had a big morning with 22 more as the Indians sent the defending state champion Herders home with an overtime triumph. Lodge Grass, which led by seven entering the fourth quarter, took the lead 61-59 on a 3-pointer by Pretty On Top with just over a minute to play. Kameryn Ketcham scored 18, Emily Cooley 16 and Bailey Finn 11 in Big Timber's finale.
• Jefferson 73, Huntley Project 62: Brynna Wolfe poured in 30 points and Rachel Van Blaricom was hot as well with 25 as the Panthers shook off the disappointment of their semifinal loss to thump the Red Devils and advance to the consolation final. Cia Stuber added eight for Jefferson, which led by five at halftime. Paige Lofing scored 22, Madison Akins 16 and Macy Rose nine for Huntley Project.
CLASS C
Eastern C
• Circle 39, Westby-Grenora 17: Alexis Moline led all scorers with 21 points and the Wildcats jumped to a 9-1 lead after one quarter on the way to eliminating the Thunder. Circle led 28-9 after three quarters and held Mon-Dak to one point in the third quarter as well. Erika Christian scored 11 for the Thunder.
• Scobey 43, Froid-Lake 26: Karys Lamb scored 12 points and Abby Willis added nine as the Spartans rolled into the third-place game by routing the Redhawks. Whitley Maher contributed eight for Scobey, which led by 13 at halftime and won each quarter. Dasani Nesbit scored 12 for Froid-Lake.
Southern C
• Ekalaka 49, Harlowton-Ryegate 25: Heidi LaBree was the game's only double-figures scorer with 17 points and Kendall Kittleman backed her with nine as the Bulldogs dominated the Engineers from start to finish in the third-place game. Ekalaka led 14-4 after one quarter and by 15 at halftime. Gracie Anderson scored seven for Harlowton-Ryegate.
• Ekalaka 51, Wibaux 41: Heidi LaBree paced the Bulldogs with 17 points and Codi Melton provided 11 in a loser-out game against the Longhorns. Tyra O'Conner added eight for Ekalaka, which led by nine at halftime and 11 after three quarters. Annika Lunde led all scorers with 23 points for Wibaux.
• Harlowton-Ryegate 42, Plenty Coups 37: Isa Caballero was tops with 14 points and Samantha Fenley added nine as the Engineers stayed on track by downing the Warriors to move into the consolation final against Ekalaka. Gracie Anderson added eight for Harlowton-Ryegate, which trailed by four at halftime but gained an edge with a 13-6 third quarter. Keane Blacksmith scored 11 points and Serena Flatlip 10 in Plenty Coups' finale.
20-Point Club
30: Brynna Wolfe, Jefferson
29: Jordan Jefferson, Lodge Grass
26: Eli Hunter, Bozeman Gallatin
26: Journey Emerson, Lame Deer
25: Rachel Van Blaricom, Jefferson
25: Wyatt Russell, Belgrade
23: Annika Lunde, Wibaux
23: Daley Aune, Glasgow
22: Paige Lofing, Huntley Project
22: Jada Clarkson, Helena Capital
22: Markus Fenno, Manhattan
22: Shantell Pretty On Top, Lodge Grass
21: Shantell Pretty On Top, Lodge Grass
20: Colter Petre, Helena
20: Marcus Mader, Broadus
20: Bryce Grebe, Melstone
