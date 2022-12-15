Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them throughout the night.
BOYS
Class AA
• Great Falls 65, Missoula Big Sky 60 (OT): The Bison outscored the Eagles 9-4 in overtime to earn their second win of the season. Big Sky took a 20-13 first-quarter lead and went up 36-29 at intermission. But the Bison rallied in the third quarter, outscoring the Eagles 10-2.
Class A
• Dillon 68, Corvallis 45: Max Davis hit for 17 points, Carter Curnow scored 13, and Treyton Graham chipped in with nine as the Beavers moved to 2-1 on the year. Dillon outscored the Blue Devils 24-10 in the second quarter to take command of the game.
• Libby 51, Ronan 36: After the Chiefs grabbed a first-quarter lead, the Loggers took command, outscoring Ronan 32-13 in the second and third quarters to win their second game of the season. Tyler Anderson collected 16 points for the Loggers, with Ryan Beagle dropping 13 and Trevor Collins 11. Marlo Tonasket scored eight points to lead Ronan, with Ted Coffman netting five points.
Class B
• Columbus 33, Laurel 31: The Locomotives (1-2) outscored the Cougars 13-2 in the final quarter, but it wasn't quite enough. Michael Curl dropped 10 points to lead Columbus, with Hayden Stefferson scoring nine and Mason Meier six. Keldon Kelley netted 15 points to lead Laurel.
• Townsend 58, Choteau 31: In a clash of Bulldogs, Townsend moved to 2-1 for the season, outscoring Choteau 26-13 in the first half and cruising to the victory. Ryan Racht netted 11 points for Townsend, with Kade Newman, Jesus Garcia and Eric Eichinger contributing nine points each. Cameron Blair scored seven points for Choteau, with Kruz Daley chipping in five.
• Florence-Carlton 66, Deer Lodge 56: The Falcons used a big third quarter to take command, outscoring the Wardens 25-12. Jesse Padilla led the offensive showing with 18 points; Brodie Hinsdale shot for 13, Caleb Brossman netted 12 and Ethan Alexander scored 10.
• Jefferson 49, Whitehall 41: Zach Zody notched 19 points in a big night for the Panthers, who won despite being outscored 28-14 in the final quarter. Dalton Noble added 10 points and Hunter Stevens seven for Jefferson. Gavin French and Ashton Pochleon led Whitehall with 10 points each.
• Eureka 51, Stillwater Christian 40: The Lions earned their first win of the season, outscoring Stillwater Christian 34-22 in the second half to break open a close game. Braden Casazza had a big night for Eureka, netting 21 points; Trent Truman dropped 11 and Cole Sartori eight.
Class C
• Broadview-Lavina 67, Absarokee 32: Kade Erickson poured in 22 points, Connor Glennie collected 16 and William Sanguins 15 for the Pirates. The Huskies were led by Jaxson Gallagher with 14 points.
• Drummond 46, Valley Christian 28: Brody Rasor netted 10 points, Scott Parke tallied nine, and Trey Phillips and Chance Dunkerson contributed seven each for the Titans, who upped their record to 4-1 on the year.
GIRLS
Class A
• Laurel 59, Columbus 49: The Class A Locomotives used a 27-point fourth quarter to streak past the Class B Cougars and remain unbeaten on the season. Kaitlyn Dantic had 19 points and Alyse Aby and Sannah Windy Boy had 15 points for the Locomotives (4-0). Columbus led 36-32 after three quarters but was outscored 27-13 in the fourth. Columbus’ Katelyn Hamilton led all scorers with 28 points.
• Dillon 64, Corvallis 21: Halle Fitzgerald had a game-high 18 points, while teammates Sydney Petersen and Kylie Konen collected 14 points each as the Beavers won at Corvallis. The visitors jumped ahead 23-8 in the first quarter and expanded their cushion to 42-15 by intermission. Fitzgerald knocked down four 3-pointers on the night. Ava Loren and Ericka Jessop nette six points each for Corvallis.
Class B
• Jefferson 63, Whitehall 30: Austie May scored 17 points, Izzy Morris collected 15 and MackKenzie Layng 13 for the Panthers (2-1), who led 40-7 at halftime. Whitehall dropped to 1-3 on the season.
• Thompson Falls 57, Troy 17: Avery Burgess led three players in double figures as the Blue Hawks jumped out to a 19-5 first-quarter lead and led 34-5 at the half. Burgess had 16 points, Gabi Hannum drained 15 and Chesney Lowe scored 10 for the Blue Hawks who remain unbeaten in their first three games.
• Huntley Project 79, Joliet 33: The high-scoring Red Devils bolted out to a 23-2 first-quarter lead and received 31 points from Paige Lofing to improve to 4-0 on the season. Lily Zimmer added 11 points for Huntley, who saw 11 players score. The Red Devils scored 94 points earlier this week, and have yet to score fewer than 77 points in a game. Lofing is averaging 31.0 points in her four games.
• Florence-Carlton 43, Deer Lodge 31: The Falcons held the Wardens scoreless in the final period en route to their first win of the season. Skyla Pierson netted 14 points for Deer Lodge, with Taryn Lamb scoring seven and Taylor Stevenson four. No scoring results were available for Florence-Carlton.
(Wednesday)
• Missoula Loyola 55, Stevensville 52: Gio Horner poured in 39 points — 16 in the fourth quarter — and the Breakers rallied from a seven-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to down the Class A Yellowjackets. Cambree Praast led Stevi with 19 points and Shilo Lampi added 10.
Class C
• Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 61, Nashua 11: Teagan Erickson knocked down 15 points, Paige Wasson collected nine, and Sammie Wisher and Kora LaBrie chipped in seven points each for the Mavericks, who erupted for a 27-2 first-quarter lead and remain undefeated after five games. Kaitlyn Miller led the Porcupines with four points.
• Gardiner 51, Shields Valley 43: Ellie Reinerston netted 22 points, Sophia Darr hit for 20, and the Bruins outscored the Rebels 16-4 in the second quarter to take a lead they wouldn't reliquish. Andie Estes scored 12 points for Shields Valley with Tyler DeFord contributing nine.
• Broadview-Lavina 61, Absarokee 33: Hailey Fiske led four players in double figures as the Pirates notched their second win of the year. Fiske netted 17 points, Callie Beckett 14, Adi Tuszynski 13 and Kaytlyn Egge 10. Julianna Feddes scored 11 points for the Huskies.
20 Point Club
39: Gio Horner, Missoula Loyola
31: Paige Lofing, Huntley Project
28: Katelyn Hamilton, Columbus
22: Ellie Reinerston, Gardiner
22: Kade Erickson, Broadview-Lavina
21: Braden Casazza, Eureka
20: Sophia Darr, Gardiner
