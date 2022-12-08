Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them throughout the night.
Boys Basketball
CLASS A
• Hardin JV 74, White Shield (ND) 71 (OT): Lamont Hogan poured in 28 points — 26 after halftime — and Skyler Real Bird had the game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer to go along with 16 points as the Bulldogs rallied from an 18-point halftime deficit to down the Warriors in overtime. Hogan had seven of Hardin's nine points in the extra session. Bryant Wells scored 20, Jase Dickens 19 and Oscar Felix 11 for White Shield.
CLASS B
• Cut Bank 75, Chinook 45: Jaydas Running Wolf and Tate Monroe chalked up 16 points each for the Wolves in their season opener. Chevy Burdeau scored 11 points, Peyton St. Goddard tallied eight, and Damien Burke chipped in seven.
• Fairfield 73, St. Ignatius 42: Bryden Batson led four players in double figures with 18 points; Tyson Schenk scored 17, Cooper Christensen 15 and Cole Neal 10 for the Eagles, who outscored the Bulldogs 22-8 in the opening quarter. Zoran LaFrombois had a monster game for St. Ignatius with 35 points, including six three-pointers.
CLASS C
• Plenty Coups 64, Hays-Lodgepole 52: Zander Goes Ahead scored 16 points, Ledrain Hugs added 13 and the Warriors broke away from a tie after three quarters to down the Thunderbirds in the All-American Indian Shootout. Dontez Gutierrez added 12 for Plenty Coups, which outscored Hays-Lodgepole 20-8 over the final eight minutes. Daniel Henry scored 13 and Davontae Sullivan nine for the Thunderbirds.
• Victor 81, Alberton 46: Jordan McLane tallied 27 points, Russell Drewien and Cale Alber netted 17 each, and Price Johnson chipped in six, as the Pirates took command in the third quarter, outscoring the Panthers 25-3. Jonah Renaud scored 15 points and Jaxson Zimmerman 12 for Alberton.
• Seeley-Swan 68, Superior 22: Sean Mercado dropped 21 points, Nic Little scored 10, and Ben Haley and Dylan Wilkinson netted six each for the Blackhawks, who evened their record at 1-1. Orion Plakke scored 10 points for the Bobcats, who dropped to 0-3.
• Heart Butte 54, Box Elder 51: The Warriors outscored the Bears 39-21 in the second half for their season-opening win. Riley Reevis led Heart Butte with 16 points, Jude Reevis netted 12 and Lance Morgan 11. Tracen Jilot dropped 17 points for the Bears, with Matthias Blackbird netting 14.
• Sheridan 51, Park City 45: Trailing 40-33 entering the fourth quarter, Sheridan outscored Park City 18-5 down the stretch to open its season with a victory. Park City was led by Gage Witt with 13 points; Tilzey Aiden chalked up nine and Zach Downing netted eight. No scoring results were available for Sheridan.
Girls Basketball
CLASS A
• Hardin JV 99, White Shield (ND) 2: Karis Brightwings-Pease led four players in double figures with 23 points as the Bulldogs ran past the Warriors in the opening game of the All-American Indian Shootout. Dailyn Lopez added 16, Debra Don't Mix 14 and Makayla Takes Enemy 11 for Hardin in the All-American Indian Shootout.
CLASS C
• Box Elder 65, Two Eagle River 16: Tayleigh Sunchild scored 13 points, Ariel Gopher added 12 and Melyah Oats 11 as the defending state runner-up Bears handled the Eagles in the All-American Indian Shootout. Sarah Gardipe scored seven to lead Two Eagle River.
• Park City 42, Sheridan 25: The Panthers moved to 2-1 on the year, rolling past Sheridan. Katherine Gronning led Sheridan with eight points, Jazz Fast Horse scored seven, and Katherine Hamilton and Aurora Sporich tallied four points each. No scoring results were available for Park City.
• St. Ignatius 52, Fairfield 37: Cora Matt and Kooper Page chalked up 12 points each, Izzy Evans scored nine points and Kason Page eight for the Bulldogs in their season-opening win. Toryn Martinez scored 13 points for the Eagles (0-1).
• Seeley-Swan 55, Superior 39: Emily Maughan carried the Eagles to their second straight win with 22 points. Kyla Conley added eight points, and Trista Alexander, Rilyn Richardson and Dani Sexton all netted six.
• Chinook 70, Cut Bank 42: Hallie Neibauer poured in 27 points, Bree Swanson netted 15, and Alexus Seymour scored 11 as the Sugarbeeters opened their season in the win column. Torin Cercle added seven points and Anna Terry scored six. Makenna Burke led Cut Bank with 10 points.
• Roberts 47, Columbus 36: The Rockets jumped out to a 14-4 first quarter lead and evened their record at 1-1. Hailey Croft had a big night with 22 points for Roberts; Laynee Holdbrook netted 10, Jozelyn Payovich added five points and Bentley Bertolino scored four.
• Absarokee 36, Hobson-Moore 32: Avery Gates scored 13 points and the Huskies outscored the Titans 11-4 in the fourth quarter in rallying to their victory. Tandy Planichek added seven points for Absarokee. Riley Oberg scored 13 and Kate Martin seven for Hobson-Moore.
• Lame Deer 58, Heart Butte 29: Myleah Not Afraid poured in 17 points, Asia Two Moons netted 14 points, Paris Not Afraid scored 12 and Rhianna Two Moons tallied six as the Morning Stars won their second straight on the year.
• Roy-Winifred 47, Twin Bridges 35: The Outlaws won their second in a row. Allie Dale led Twin Bridges with 10 points, with Kyle Pancost scoring nine and Callie Kaiser adding seven. No scoring results were available for Roy-Winifred.
20-Point Club
35: Zoran LaFrombois, St. Ignatius
28: Lamont Hogan, Hardin JV
27: Hallie Neibauer, Chinook
27: Jordan McLane, Victor
23: Karis Brightwings-Pease, Hardin JV
22: Hailey Croft, Roberts
22: Emily Maughan, Seeley-Swan
21: Sean Mercado, Seeley-Swan
