Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS AA
• Billings West 54, Billings Senior 43: The Golden Bears avenged an earlier home loss to the Broncs by returning the favor behind 16 points from Gabe Hatler and 12 from Mitchell Fogelsong. Chazz Haws scored 17 to lead the Broncs, who dropped their third straight.
• Billings Skyview 53, Belgrade 34: Lane Love popped in 21 points, Payton Sanders added 18 and the improving Falcons strong-armed the Panthers with a strong second half. Ta'Veus Randle scored 14 and Wyatt Russell 11 for Belgrade, which was within five points at halftime.
• No. 2 Bozeman 62, Bozeman Gallatin 48: Trent Rogers scored 16 points and the once-beaten Hawks shrugged off a slow start to down the crosstown Raptors in one of their few challenges of the season. Bozeman, which has won 10 straight after falling to No. 1 Helena Capital on Dec. 21, trailed 8-2 early and was down 25-24 at halftime. Eli Hunter scored 11 for Gallatin.
CLASS A
• Corvallis 62, Stevensville 22: Donovan Potter knocked home 17 points, Leif Jessop added 11 and the Blue Devils began pulling away from the Yellowjackets in the second quarter on the way to an easy win. Aaron Powell and Tyler Weis provided nine apiece for Corvallis, which led by six after one quarter and increased the margin to 18 by halftime. Kellan Beller scored seven for Stevi.
• No. 2 Dillon 59, East Helena 28: Connor Curnow popped in 15 points, and Max Davis and Jonathan Kirkley backed him with nine each for the Beavers, who bolted to a 22-2 lead after one quarter and trounced the Vigilantes. Colter Charlesworth scored nine and Kobe Mergenthaler eight for East Helena.
• Libby 48, Whitefish 31: Caden Williams drained 19 points and TJ Andersen had his back with 11 for the Loggers, who rallied from a four-point hole after one quarter to topple the Bulldogs. Talon Holmquist scored 12 and Bodie Smith eight for Whitefish.
CLASS B
• No. 5 St. Ignatius 71, No. 10 Thompson Falls 35: Zoran LaFrombois continued his torried scoring with 26 points and Cederick McDonald backed him once again with 14 as the Bulldogs pulled rank on the Bluehawks. Kellen McClure added 10 and Ross McPherson nine for Mission, which led by nine after one quarter and 19 at halftime.
• Colstrip 69, St. Labre 41: Weston Means drained 22 points and the Colts pulled away from a two-point first-quarter lead with a 21-6 run over the next eight minutes to whip the Braves. Scot Badbear added eight for Colstrip. Nadan WhiteClay scored 12 and Solan MedicineBull 11 for St. Labre.
• Shelby 78, Rocky Boy 71: Rhett Reynolds came up big again with 34 points and Kyle McDermott backed him with 18 as the Coyotes raced to a 15-point halftime lead and held on to down the Stars. Trenton Emerson scored 15 for Shelby, which outscored Rocky Boy 24-10 in the second quarter. Joe Demontiney (22 points) and Sean Gibson (20) were a dynamic duo for the Stars, who also received 11 from Kellen Colliflower and 10 from Ben Crebs.
• No. 4 Florence-Carlton 62, Anaconda 27: Beau Neal led a balanced attack with 16 points and the Falcons, who led by a point after one quarter, pitched a 13-0 shutout in the second quarter and then won 27-10 over the next eight minutes in routing the Copperheads. Patrick Duchien scored 10 and Jace Pederson nine for Florence-Carlton. Gabe Galle led Anaconda with 12 points.
CLASS C
• Dutton-Brady 68, Fairfield JV 21: Kellan Doheny drained 20 points and Tyler Ellsworth helped with 12 as the Diamond Backs bolted to a 10-point first-quarter lead and built it to 26 in routing the Eagles' youngsters. Jake Feldmann scored nine for Dutton-Brady. Tyson Schenk led Fairfield with 10.
• Melstone 76, Custer-Hysham 50: Bryce Grebe drained 17 points, Jayson Roth had 15 and the Broncs took care of the Rebels from start to finish. Colby Thurston added 11 and Jannes Fuessel nine for Melstone.
• Park City 60, Reed Point-Rapelje 32: Gage Witt scored 12 points and Aiden Tilzey had nine for the Panthers, who rode a 17-5 second quarter to their romp over the Renegades. Chance Keating led all scorers with 16 for Reed Point-Rapelje, and Blade Blodgett added nine.
• St. Regis 64, Valley Christian 48: Caleb Ball singed the nets for 30 points and Tanner Day had 12 as the Tigers bolted to a 24-4 lead after one quarter and kept the Eagles at arm's length the rest of the way. John Pruitt scored 11 for St. Regis. Riley Renner scored 14 and Eyan Becker 13 for Valley Christian.
• Chester-Joplin-Inverness 49, Fort Benton 25: Karson Pulst had the hot hand with 24 points and the Hawks capitalized on a 16-5 second quarter in whipping the Longhorns. Landis Arganbright scored six for Fort Benton.
• Alberton-Superior 40, Lincoln 35: Orion Plaake led with 17 points and Wyatt Haworth did his part with nine for the Bobcats, who took a 10-point lead after one quarter and held off a late Lynx rally. Teegan Tybo scored 15 and Andrew Brown 12 for Lincoln.
• Westby-Grenora 47, Brockton 32: Erik Field did it all for the Thunder with 24 points in a triumph over the Warriors. MonDak led by only three at halftime but outscored Brockton by 10 in the third quarter. QuinnDale Pretty Paint led the Warriors with 12 points, and Blair Stump added nine.
(Wednesday)
• Fairview 54, Brockton 17: Jeff Tjelde scored 16 points, and Kanyon Taylor and Hunter Sharbono added 10 apiece for Fairview in a battle of Warriors. Fairview led 22-2 after one quarter. Blair Stump scored seven for Brockton.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
• No. 3 Billings Skyview 61, Belgrade 35: Brooke Berry paced the Falcons with 19 points and Breanna Williams was next with 13 in a breezy triumph over the Panthers. Leila Mamamgon scored 12 for Belgrade.
• Great Falls 48, Great Falls CMR 42: Ashlyn Jones was the difference with 23 points — 13 in the fourth quarter — as the offense-challenged Bison scored 20 fourth-quarter points to surprise the Rustlers in a crosstown showdown. Jamie Reed and Dani Senger each contributed nine points for Great Falls. Kacey Christensen and Shania Gardipee led CMR with 13 points, and forward Lauren Lindseth added 10 points and at least five steals.
• Bozeman 51, Bozeman Gallatin 40: Emily Williams scored 11 of her team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter, and Tailyn Black and Allie Megargel added 12 points apiece as the Hawks prevailed in their crosstown tilt against the Raptors. Bozeman led 19-18 at halftime. Avery Walker scored 13 points to lead Gallatin.
CLASS A
• No. 2 Dillon 61, East Helena 27: Ainsley Shipman paced the Beavers with 19 points, and Abby Brevig and Lauryn Peterson helped wight eight apiece in a runaway triumph over the Vigilantes. Dillon led 45-12 at halftime. Dymon Root scored 13 for East Helena.
CLASS B
• Shelby 58, Rocky Boy 52: Jori Clary was on fire with 31 points and the Coyotes recovered from an 11-point halftime deficit to outlast the Stars. Vivi McDermott added 14 for Shelby, which pulled within four after three quarters and outscored Rocky Boy 19-9 over the final eight minutes. Ella Moore scored 15 and Abria Small Boy nine for the Stars.
• No. 6 Anaconda 59, No. 10 Florence-Carlton 50: Makena Patrick led with 15 points, Kora Kelly added 13 and the Copperheads rallied from a five-point first-quarter hole to spoil the Falcons' debut in the 406mtsports.com rankings. Alyssa Peterson added 11 and Maniyah Lunceford eight for Anaconda, which tied the game at 31-all at halftime and took control with a 19-10 third quarter. Trista Williams scored 14, Kasidy Yeoman 12 and Josie Lewis nine for Florence-Carlton.
• No. 9 Thompson Falls 52, St. Ignatius 51: Maliyah LeCoure scored 12 points, Caity Alexander added eight and the Bluehawks rallied from a nine-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to nip the Bulldogs.
CLASS C
• Westby-Grenora 53, Brockton 25: Elizabeth Field paved the way with 15 points and Emma Smart added 14 for the Thunder, who built a 32-9 halftime lead and cruised past the Warriors. KayJay First That Talks scored eight for Brockton.
• Great Falls Central 49, Cascade 37: Mackenzie Hauk was tops with 12 points and Mari Anderson added 10 as the Mustangs started fast and held off the Badgers. Lexi Cook added eight points for Great Falls Central, which led by 17 at halftime. Alaina Barger scored 10 and Harlie Jackson nine for Cascade.
• Circle 53, Fairview 28: Siera Nagle scored 18 points and Alexis Moline chipped in with 14 for the Wildcats, who outscored the Warriors 12-0 in the first quarter and coasted from there.
• Fort Benton 51, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 45: Cloe Kalanick led four players in double figures with 12 points and the Longhorns rallied from a nine-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to stun the Hawks. Casha Corder scored 11 points, and Ashlee Wang and Samantha Vielleux helped with 10 each for Fort Benton. Tatum Hull led all scorers with 23 points for C-J-I, which also received 11 from Jayla Ramberg and 10 from Aria Miller.
• Simms 59, Sunburst 30: Laura Zietzke connected on five 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 26 points in the road win by Simms. Eighteen of her points came in the second half as the visitors distanced themselves from the Refiners. Teammate Taylor Sawyer came away with 19 points, 13 after halftime. Claire Bucklin's 11 points topped Sunburst's scoring column.
• Park City 47, Reed Point-Rapelje 22: Isabelle Adams scored 13 points, Addie Baker added 11 and the Panthers built a 28-8 halftime lead on the way to hammering the Renegades. Lily Herzog scored 10 for Reed Point-Rapelje.
(Wednesday)
• Fairview 54, Brockton 17: Emily Johnson paced Fairview with nine points and Macy Tjelde provided eight in a showdown of Warriors. Lucille Hart scored six for Brockton.
• No. 10 Melstone 67, Custer-Hysham 31: Draya Wacker did her thing with 30 points and Koye Rindal aided her with 17 for the Broncs, who raced to a 21-3 lead after one quarter on the way to their 15th consecutive victory. Avery Eike added eight for Melstone. Tavee Duncan and Oliva Yochum scored eight apiece for the Rebels.
• Alberton-Superior 56, Lincoln 23: Cassie Green pumped in 23 points, and Darby Haskins and Lanie Crabb provided 14 apiece as the Bobcats rolled to a 38-13 lead on the way to thumping the Lynx. Kylee Copenhaver led Lincoln with 12.
• Augusta 65, Dutton-Brady 15: Payton Levine went for 23 points and the balanced Elk built a 35-10 halftime lead on the way to crushing the Diamond Backs. Katy Morris scored 11, Hattie Orem had nine and Dayna Mills eight for Augusta. Chloe Sealey and Leslie Ostberg scored five each for Dutton-Brady.
• No. 6 Belt 37, Geraldine-Highwood 19: Lindsay Paulson scored 17 points to nearly match the Rivals herself and the Huskies ground out a defensive-minded win behind a 16-2 third quarter. Trinity Tinson scored 11 points for Geraldine-Highwood.
• St. Regis 55, Valley Christian 31: Macy Hill (23 points), Baylee Pruitt (19) and Taylor Hurd (12) accounted for all but one of the Tigers' points in a romp over the Eagles. St. Regis trailed by a point at halftime but erupted for a 22-12 third quarter and then blew it open with a 17-2 run over the final eight minutes. Lanessa Gedney scored 12 for Valley Christian.
20-Point Club
34: Rhett Reynolds, Shelby
31: Jori Clary, Shelby
30: Draya Wacker, Melstone
30: Caleb Ball, St. Regis
26: Laura Zietzke, Simms
26: Zoran LaFrombois, St. Ignatius
24: Karson Pulst, Chester-Joplin-Inverness
24: Erik Field, Westby-Grenora
23: Tatum Hull, Chester-Joplin-Inverness
23: Payton Levine, Augusta
23: Ashlyn Jones, Great Falls
23: Macy Hill, St. Regis
22: Cassie Green, Alberton-Superior
22: Weston Means, Colstrip
22: Joe Demontiney, Rocky Boy
21: Lane Love, Billings Skyview
20: Kellan Doheny, Dutton-Brady
20: Sean Gibson, Rocky Boy
