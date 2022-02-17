Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS AA
• Bozeman Gallatin 57, Great Falls 36: Rylan Schlepp led the way with 16 points, Tyler Nansel added 15 and the balanced Raptors took care of the Bison after building a 12-point halftime lead. Eli Hunter scored 14 for Bozeman. Reed Harris led all scorers with 20 for Great Falls.
• No. 5 Billings Skyview 72, Billings West 58: Rhyse Owens and Payton Sanders were double trouble with 24 points apiece and the Falcons took an 11-point halftime lead on the way to a crosstown win over the Golden Bears. Lane Love added eight for Skyview, which won its sixth straight. Sam Phillips scored 19, Billy Carlson 15 and Gabe Hatler 12 for West.
CLASS A
Southwestern A
• Hamilton 67, Corvallis 44: Asher Magness poured in 23 points and the Broncs rolled to a 24-6 lead after one quarter in thumping the Blue Devils. Cole Dickemore added 16 and Eli Taylor 11 for Hamilton. Aaron Powell paced Corvallis with 20, followed by Donovan Potter with 11.
• Frenchtown 67, East Helena 21: Connor Michaud and Devin Shelton shared scoring honors with 13 points, and Sully Bulcourt backed them with 10 as the Broncs bolted to a 36-16 halftime lead and cruised home against the Vigilantes. Eli Quinn added eight for Frenchtown. Kobe Mergenthaler had seven points for East Helena.
• No. 3 Butte Central 50, Stevensville 22: Dougie Peoples' 17 points led the way and the once-beaten Maroons raced to a 30-9 halftime lead on the way to squashing the Yellowjackets. Eric Loos added 10 for Butte Central. Lorenzo Grazzani and Tad Tackes scored six each for Stevi.
CLASS B
District 1B
• Cut Bank 72, Choteau 32: Tate Monroe drained 24 points and Robert Reagan added 16 for the Wolves, who led by five after one quarter but dominated the second 26-7 in crushing the Bulldogs. Jackson Black scored 10 and Dawson Vasboe nine for Cut Bank. Jacob Beattie scored nine and Bowen Rappold eight for Choteau.
• Rocky Boy 64, Conrad 42: Joe Demontiney was on target for 19 points, and Ben Crebs and Sean Gibson added 10 apiece as the Stars burned the Cowboys. Kenster Corcoran added eight for Rocky Boy, which led by 19 at halftime. Sam Blanchard led all scorers with 22 points and Roscoe Shaw had eight for Conrad.
District 2B
• Harlem 73, Wolf Point 54: The Wildcats used the 19 points of Tyler Cichosz and the 16 of RJ Ramone to beat the Wolves and move on to the title game. The Wildcats shot 51.9% from the field despite going 6 of 24 from 3-point range. Harlem led 35-26 at halftime, then went on a 23-14 spurt in the third quarter to put the game away. Julian Benson had 13 points for Wolf Point. Gaige Bushman added 11 and Kraven Silk 10.
• Poplar 58, Glasgow 54: The Indians prevailed despite a game-high 22-point effort by the Scotties' Riley Smith. Poplar did it with depth, with Geordy Medicine Cloud (13), Delray Lilly (12), Malcom Yellow Hammer (10) and Joe Red Eagle-Bear (10) all scoring in double figures. The game was knotted at 29-all at halftime. Poplar took an 11-point advantage into the fourth quarter. Keigan Ingram wound up with 13 points and eight rebounds for Glasgow. Poplar will play Malta in a Friday semifinal clash.
.
District 3B
• No. 1 Lame Deer 71, Baker 42: Journey Emerson led four Morning Stars in double figures with 19 points as Lame Deer will face Lodge Grass in the championship game after handling the Spartans. Kendall Russell added to the highlights with his 18 points and 23 rebounds. Moses Sanders contributed 14 points and Jaxon McCormick 10. Jason Tronstad scored 18 points for Baker.
Jaxson Tronstad scored 18 points and Cooper O'Connor nine for the Spartans in a losing cause. The Morning Stars led by eight at halftime and 13 after three quarters before blowing it open.
• No. 2 Lodge Grass 82, Colstrip 55: Damon Gros Ventre scored a game-high 30 points and the Indians advanced to the title game by beating the Colts. Gros Ventre shot 11 of 21, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range. Teammate Ty Moccasin finished with a double-double of 13 points and 18 rebounds. Bryson Rodgers and DC Stewart added 12 points apiece. Weston Means scored 20 points for Colstrip and grabbed 10 rebounds. Nashon Bighorn had 10 points.
District 4B
• Red Lodge 67, Joliet 47: Owen Reynolds produced 18 points, Thomas Buchanan 16 and Walker Boos 11 for the Rams, who were tied after one quarter but began to run away with a 23-10 second period. Seth Bailey scored 15, Corey Dworshak 13 and Tucker Lind 10 for Joliet.
• No. 7 Columbus 58, Shepherd 34: Colby Martinez had his team's high game with 14 points and the Cougars jumped to an eight-point lead after one quarter and kept building the gap throughout. Hayden Steffenson scored 11, Cale Chamberlin 10 and Mason Meier nine for Columbus. Colton Zubach led all scorers with 15 for Shepherd, and Beau Coburn and Kolby Kring provided eight apiece.
District 5B
• Big Timber 50, Jefferson 35: Tyler Harrington scored 19 points and Jake Genger 10 for the Panthers, who finished the game on a 21-7 run. Kuirt Gullings scored 12 points for the Herders. Connor Giesecke and Rory Lannen added eight apiece for Big Timber.
• Manhattan 52, Whitehall 39: Evan Duoma and Markus Fenno scored 18 points apiece for the Tigers, who broke open a close game with a 17-9 fourth quarter to down the Trojans. Brendan Wagner scored 14 and Lane Wagner 13 to lead Whitehall.
District 6B
• No. 4 Florence-Carlton 70, Deer Lodge 40: Levi Posey went for 13 points and the Falcons put 10 players in the scoring column in their shackling of the Wardens. Caden Zaluski and Blake Shoupe added 11 apiece, Beau Neal had nine and Patrick Duchien eight for Florence-Carlton, which led by 15 at halftime and pulled away with a 26-7 third quarter. Logan Nicholson scored 14 and Ripley Ford eight for Deer Lodge.
District 7B
• Eureka 73, Plains 26: Gavin Bates led his team again with 19 points and Danny Dunn chipped in with 17 for the Lions, who sprinted to a 25-6 first-quarter lead on the way to taming the Horsemen. Trent Truman added eight for Eureka, which led by 27 at halftime. Jayden Wecks scored 14 for Plains.
• Thompson Falls 64, Troy 24: Nathan Schraeder pumped in 18 points, Braxton Durocher added 11 and Jesse Claridge provided 10 as the Bluehawks horsed around with the Trojans. Bryson LeCoure added eight for Thompson Falls, which led 33-7 at halftime.
CLASS C
District 2C
• Fairview 58, Savage 30: Hunter Sharbono nearly matched Savage point for point with 25 and Kanyon Taylor added 14 in the Warriors' easy win. Fairview jumped to a 26-9 lead after one quarter and increased the margin to 27 at halftime. Caesn Erickson scored nine for Savage.
• No. 2 Froid-Lake 63, Westby-Grenora 22: Brett Stentoft led with 18 points, Javonne Nesbit added 15 and Mason Dethman chipped in with 13 as the unbeaten Redhawks kept rolling with a blowout of the Thunder. Froid-Lake led 22-5 after one quarter. Carson Solberg scored 16 for Mon-Dak.
District 3C
• No. 3 Lustre Christian 57, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 20: Kolden Hoversland was high man with 20 points, Jasiah Hambira added 13 and Elijah Lenihan had 11 as the unbeaten Lions drubbd the Mavericks. Lustre only led by nine at halftime but went on a 20-7 spree in the third quarter. Aiden Albus scored 12 for North Country.
• Scobey 56, Dodson 29: Reagan Machart drained 19 points, and Braxton Wolfe and Gage Hallock backed him with 12 apiece for the Spartans, who broke to a 19-3 lead after one quarter against the Coyotes. Alex Werk led all scorers with 20 for Dodson.
District 4C
• No. 8 Broadus 65, Jordan 52: Johnny Richards paced four players in double figures with 15 points and the Hawks few by the Mustangs to improve to 18-2. Dillon Gee scored 14, Marcus Mader 12 and Tytan Hanson 11 for Broadus. Porter Kreider scored 18 and Dawson Murnion 16 for Jordan.
• Wibaux 49, Ekalaka 31: Kreed Eskew hit the nets for 16 points, and Wyatt Ree and Garrett Johnson backed him with nine to lead the Longhorns over the Bulldogs. Tucker Tooke and Turner Tooke each scored eight for Ekalaka.
• No. 6 Melstone 44, Terry 36: Bryce Grebe was a one-man show with 25 points and the Broncs fought off a stiff test from the pesky Terriers. Jannes Fuessel contributed eight for Melstone. Enrico Scoppa scored 11 and Rodrigo Takano nine for Terry.
• Custer-Hysham 69, Plevna 15: Ty Kuntz led with 12 points, Layne Duncan and Tucker Keith added 11 apiece, and Alex Russell chipped in with 10 as the Rebels declawed the Cougars. Trent Kuntz added nine for Custer-Hysham. Tristan Buerkle paced Plevna with six points.
District 6C
• No. 7 Broadview-Lavina 63, Plenty Coups 60: In a shootout that featured some of the state's top scorers, Kade Erickson poured in 33 points and Hunter Brown added 13 as the Pirates held off Kevion Ladsen (35 points) and the Warriors. Connor Glennie added 11 for Broadview-Lavina, which trailed by a point before outscoring Plenty Coups 14-10 in the fourth quarter. River Glenn backed Ladsen with 19 points.
• Reed Point-Rapelje 58, Fromberg 56: Blade Blodgett led the way with 19 points and Chance Keating helped with 14 as the Renegades downed the Falcons in a game that went down to the wire. Alex Blodgett added nine for Reed Point-Rapelje, which led by one at halftime. Ciaran McKevitt scored 17 and Brandon Dobson 13 for Fromberg.
• Bridger 41, Harlowton-Ryegate 34: Jace Weimer scored 10 points, Lucius Payovich added nine and the Scouts rode a 12-1 second quarter to a win over the Engineers. Colter Woldstad scored 15 for Harlowton-Ryegate, which led 8-5 after one quarter.
District 8C
• No. 5 Belt 76, Centerville 40: The Huskies will play for the championship after using Garett Metrione's 18 points and Bridger Vogl's 17 to beat the Miners in the semifinals. Reese Paulson added 12 points for the winners. Belt scored 44 points in the middle quarters and led 62-32 heading into the closing eight minutes. Eleven Huskies scored. Kale Annis led Centerville with 11 points.
District 9C
• Fort Benton 56, Turner 48: Landis Arganbright drained 23 points, and Tim Lane and Jackson Schmele chipped in with 10 apiece for the Longhorns, who led by two at halftime but pushed the gap to eight after three quarters in defeating the Tornadoes. Ryan Doyle scored 22 points, and Trent Billmayer and Carson Maloney added eight apiece for Turner.
District 10C
• Cascade 65, Simms 53: Caiden Setukerski paced the Badgers with 17 points and James Lewis produced 16 in a game that was close until the fourth quarter. Pierre Gautron added 12 for Cascade, which led by a point before outscoring Simms 21-10 entering the final eight minutes. Carter McDowell scored 20, Trenton Sheldon and Kyler Smerker added 10 each, and Jacob Remsh had nine for the Tigers.
• Sunburst 53, Valier 22: Josh Kearns paved the way with 13 points, Conlan Kerfoot added 12 and Connor Sullivan had nine for the Refiners, who sprinted to a 16-2 lead and were never threatened against the Panthers. Cade Hanson added eight for Sunburst. Cam Stoltz scored eight for Valier.
• Dutton-Brady 70, Power 49: Kellan Doheny singed the nets for 32 points — all in the first three quarters — and the Diamond Backs rolled to a 19-4 first-quarter lead on the way to stinging the Pirates. Aidan Reeve scored 15 and John Baringer 13 for Dutton-Brady, which led 39-12 at intermission. Spencer Lehnerz scored 18, Jaxon Parkinson 14 and Trey Stengrimson 12 for Power.
District 13C
• Seeley-Swan 63, Philipsburg 46: Chase Haines was tops with 20 points and Jason James had his back with 19 as the Blackhawks pulled away late to down the Prospectors. Sean Mercado added 11 for Seeley-Swan, which led 41-36 entering the fourth quarter. Hayden Mason scored 18, Andrew Tallon 12 and Cavan Babbitt eight for Philipsburg.
• Darby 69, Lincoln 39: Preston Smith scored 17 points and the Tigers raced to a 17-4 lead after one quarter and had not trouble with the Lynx. Sawyer Townsend added 12, Hooper Reed 11 and Devyn Hundley eight for Darby. Teegan Riddle scored 16 and Andrew Brown 10 for Lincoln.
• Victor 62, Valley Christian 57 (2OT): In the game of the night, Jordan Mclane scored 16 points, Jacob Rockwood added 15 and the Pirates prevailed in two OTs after watching the Eagles rally from an 11-point deficit entering the fourth quarter. Carson Varner scored 13 and Robert Crosbie nine for Victor, which led 24-19 at halftime and upped the margin to 11 entering the final eight minutes. Asher Beaudin led all scorers with 23 points and Eyan Becker added 21 for Valley Christian.
Girls Basketball
CLASS A
Northwestern A
• No. 1 Havre 48, No. 5 Browning 39: Sadie Filius led with 17 points and Yelena Miller backed her with 15 as the Blue Ponies fought off a challenge from the Indians. Avery Carlson provided 11 more ponits for Havre, which led 27-17 at halftime. Mecca Bullchild scored nine and Sugar Spoonhunter eight for Browning.
Southwestern A
• Butte Central 57, Corvallis 30: Brooke Badinovac had the hot hand with 28 points and Sofee Thatcher did her part with 16 for the Maroons, who used a 17-5 second-quarter run to pull away from the Blue Devils. Madeline Gilder scored six for Corvallis.
• Hamilton 40, East Helena 21: Layne Kearns was tops with 17 points and Taryn Searle helped with 12 for the Broncs, who led by five after one quarter but upped the margin to 14 at halftime. Dymon Root scored eight for East Helena.
• Stevensville 45, Frenchtown 34: Claire Hutchison was high scorer with 17 points and Shilo Lampi had 12 for the Yellowjackets in their win over the Broncs. Stevi led 21-10 at halftime. Sadie Smith scored 17 for Frenchtown.
CLASS B
District 1B
• Shelby 57, Rocky Boy 46: Adele Lamb and Jori Clary shared scoring honors with 16 points, and Vivi McDermott provided 15 for the Coyotes, who took a 13-2 first-quarter lead and withstood a rally by the Stars. Shelby saw its lead trimmed to six entering the fourth quarter but finished the game on a 22-15 run. Jourdai Coffee and Neferti Standing Rock scored 12 apiece and Abria Small Boy added for Rocky Boy.
• Conrad 73, Choteau 47: The Cowgirls' Tala Eneboe (28) points and Maggie Bender (20) proved too much for Ada Bieler (30 points) and the Bulldogs. Cierra Kulpas added 14 points and Brae Eneboe 11 for Conrad, which actually trailed by three points entering the fourth quarter before finishing the game on a 31-12 surge. Emma Gunderson added 19 for Choteau.
District 2B
• Wolf Point 50, Glasgow 45: J'Elle Garfield popped in 14 points, and Jaylee Azure and Josie Kolstad added 10 apiece for the Wolves, who pulled away from a 19-all halftime tie to edge the Scotties. Sabrina Harsh led Glasgow with 16 points.
• Harlem 62, Poplar 43: Taya Trottier was a difference maker with 24 points and Chloe Messerly had her back with 14 to lead the Wildcats past the Indians. Harlem led 33-21 at halftime. Morgan Nordwick scored nine to lead Poplar.
District 5B
• Manhattan 29, Townsend 18: Gracie Millimen led with 12 points and the Tigers took an 8-1 lead after one quarter and held off the Bulldogs. Emily Bird led Townsend with nine points.
• Three Forks 38, Whitehall 29: Jayden Woodland had 14 points and the Wolves overcame a two-point halftime deficit by outscoring the Trojans 11-0 in the third quarter for a nine-point lead they maintained at the end. Ashlyn Swenson added eight for Three Forks. Maxine Hoagland scored 12 for Whitehall.
District 7B
• Eureka 52, Troy 4: Jadyn Pluid scored 16 points and the Lions had 10 players score in holding the Trojans to less than 10 points for the second time in a week. Leslie Gravier and Izzy Tunison had Troy's baskets.
• St. Ignatius 60, Plains 24: Madyson Currie had a big night with 20 points and Kooper Page provided 16 more as the Bulldogs leapt to a 46-12 halftime lead and stifled the Trotters.
CLASS C
District 2C
• Westby-Grenora 58, Bainville 42: Elizabeth Field was to go-to player again with 20 points and Emma Smart chipped in with 15 for the Thunder, who led 28-14 at halftime and coasted from there. Sayler Stewart added 11 for Mon-Dak. Elsie Wilson scored 18 and Kaitlyn Adkins 14 for Bainville.
• No. 5 Plentywood 57, Richey-Lambert 15: Liv Wangerin had another big night with 21 points and Emma Brensdal rode shotgun with 16 to lead the Wildcats to a romp over the Fusion. Plentywood led 33-8 at halftime. Paige Carda scored six for Richey-Lambert.
District 3C
• No. 2 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 68, Dodson 12: Paige Wasson led with 16 points and the Mavericks put nine players in the scoring column trouncing the Coyotes. Teagan Erickson scored 13, Jaycee Erickson 12 and Josie Brown nine for North Country, which led 45-8 by halftime. Kataya Kill Eagle scored six for Dodson.
• Scobey 39, Nashua 24: Karys Lamb paced the Spartans with 16 points in a grind-it-out win over the Porcupines. Tia Dees scored 13 for Nashua, which trailed by only seven after three quarters before Scobey took over with a 12-4 finish.
District 4C
• Jordan 58, Custer-Hysham 20: Lindsay Lawrence popped in 15 points and Brooke Murnion was right behind with 14 as the Mustangs drubbed the Rebels. Lacey Lawrence added eight for Jordan. Tavee Duncan scored four for Custer-Hysham.
• Ekalaka 63, Plevna 25: Codi Melton led with 15 pints and Tyra O'Connor had her back with 14 as the Bulldogs overwhelmed the Cougars. Nasya O'Connor added 12 and Heidi Labree nine for Ekalaka. Chloe Tuder scored eight for Plevna.
District 6C
• Plenty Coups 72, Fromberg 14: Serena Flatlip paced the Warriors again with 22 points and Keane Blacksmith again had her back with 20 in a romp over the Falcons. Lawren Decrane and Caroline Monroy added eight apiece for Plenty Coups, which led 44-10 at halftime. Cali Gonzales led Fromberg with five points.
• Bridger 50, Reed Point-Rapelje 23: Cassidy Schwend had 14 points and the Scouts used balance to fend off the Renegades. Mya Goltz had nine and Dylann Pospisil eight for Bridger. Lily Herzog scored 11 for Reed Point-Rapelje.
• Harlowton-Ryegate 54, Roberts 47: Gracie Anderson scored 12 points, Mari Mysse and Raelynn Heggen added 11, and Samantha Fenley provided eight for the Engineers who trailed by a point after one quarter but took a six-point lead at halftime and held on. Elektra Shoopman scored 14, Jozelyn Payovich nine and Brighid Doll eight for Roberts.
District 8C
• No. 6 Belt 55, Winnett-Grass Range 19: The Huskies cruised to the victory after opening with an 18-0 run. Kylee Permann (16 points), Lindsey Paulson (12) and Raily Gliko (11) paced Belt. The trio accounted for 16 of the Huskies' 18 first-quarter points. Etika Benes finished with six points for WGR.
• Great Falls Central 52, Centerville 47: Mari Anderson's 27 points sparked the win by Great Falls Central. She scored 11 points in the second quarter and 12 in the fourth period. Centerville was in charge 31-23 at halftime. GFCC dominated the second half, 29-16. Mollie Kerkes finished with 26 points for Centerville. She had nine in the fourth quarter, after scoring 15 in the first half.
District 9C
• Fort Benton 50, North Star 31: Ashlee Wang's 23 points highlighted the win by the Longhorns. She shot 10 of 14 from the field. Samantha Vielleux posted 10 points and eight rebounds for Fort Benton. The Longhorns were up 28-10 by halftime. Rainee Watson's nine points were high for North Star.
• No. 4 Box Elder 66, Turner 22: Kyla Momberg led a balanced attack with 14 points and the Bears cruised to a 21-1 first-quarter lead in routing the Tornadoes. Tayleigh Sunchild added 10, Meiyah Sutherland nine and Annalise Johnson eight for Box Elder. Dakota Krass led Turner with 12.
• Hays-Lodgepole 50, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 34: The Thunderbirds used a 21-10 run in the third quarter to break open a tight contest against the Hawks. Alliya Pretty Paint led the victors with 14 points. Teammate Judemia Gray added 10 points and seven rebounds. Pretty Paint had nine of her points in the third quarter. CJI's Jayla Ramberg had 18 points. Teammate Tatum Hull grabbed 13 rebounds.
• Chinook 55, Big Sandy 49: Hallie Neibauer's 20 points, with 12 of them coming in the second half, helped the Sugarbeeters past the Pioneers. Chinook was up 21-14 after one quarter and 33-25 at halftime. Bree Swanson provided 14 points for Chinook. Eva Wagoner scored 18 for Big Sandy, making 9 of 10 free throws. Eva Yeadon tallied 16 points.
District 10C
• Cascade 62, Valier 59: Sophia Mortag had a hot hand with 24 points and the Badgers overturned a three-point deficit after three quarters to trip the Panthers by three. Alaina Barger scored 14 and Harlie Jackson 12 for Cascade, which trailed by nine after one quarter. Loni Orcutt led all scorers with 31 for Valier, and Emma Valdez and Kinley Kovatch added 10 each.
• Sunburst 36, Dutton-Brady 25: Tara Robins scored 14 and Claire Bucklin 10 for the Refiners, who led by three at halftime and seven after three quarters in defeating the Diamond Backs. Chloe Sealey scored 14 for Dutton-Brady.
• Augusta 50, Heart Butte 35: Payton Levine scored 17 points and Dayna Mills 14 for the Elk, which jumped to a 14-5 lead after one quarter on the way to their 13th consecutive win. Kodee Shalz added 10 for Augusta. Jodee Cree Medicine scored 11 and Sadee Cree Medicine nine for Heart Butte.
District 12C
• No. 3 Manhattan Christian 71, Sheridan 19: Ava Bellach poured in 25 points, Grace Aamot added 16 and the Eagles pitched a second-half shutout in clobbering the Panthers. Katelyn Van Kirk scored nine and Natalie Walhof eight for Manhattan Christian, which led 41-19 at halftime. Myckenna Wood scored 19 for Sheridan, and Lily Smock added eight.
• Twin Bridges 51, West Yellowstone 25: Allie Dale was the leader with 16 points and Kyle Pancost provided 14 as the Falcons rolled to a 30-11 halftime lead and toppled the Wolverines. Kara Dale added eight for Twin Bridges, which went on to outscore West Yellowstone 20-7 in the third quarter.
District 13C
• Darby 43, Valley Christian 22: Makena Hawkinson went for 14 points and Amber Anderson backed her with eight to lead the Tigers over the Eagles.
• Philipsburg 59, Lincoln 18: Lucia Lee led with 11 points and Asha Comings was right behind with 10 for the Prospectors, who sprinted to a 27-10 first-quarter lead and crushed the Lynx. Gretchen Hill scored nine and Reece Pitcher eight for Philipsburg. Jenna Templeton scored eight for Lincoln.
20-Point Club
35: Kevion Ladsen, Plenty Coups
33: Kade Erickson, Broadview-Lavina
32: Kellan Doheny, Dutton-Brady
30: Ada Bieler, Choteau
30: Damon Gros Ventre, Lodge Grass
28: Tala Eneboe, Conrad
28: Brooke Badinovac, Butte Central
27: Mari Anderson, Great Falls Central
26: Mollie Kerkes, Centerville
25: Ava Bellach, Manhattan Christian
25: Bryce Grebe, Melstone
25: Hunter Sharbono, Fairview
24: Tate Monroe, Cut Bank
24: Rhyse Owens, Billings Skyview
24: Payton Sanders, Billings Skyview
24: Taya Trottier, Harlem
23: Asher Magness, Hamilton
23: Ashlee Wang, Fort Benton
23: Landis Arganbright, Fort Benton
23: Asher Beaudin, Valley Christian
22: Ryan Doyle, Turner
22: Sam Blanchard, Conrad
22: Serena Flatlip, Plenty Coups
22: Riley Smith, Glasgow
21: Eyan Becker, Valley Christian
21: Liv Wangerin, Plentywood
20: Aaron Powell, Corvallis
20: Carter McDowell, Simms
20: Elizabeth Field, Westby-Grenora
20: Madyson Currie, St. Ignatius
20: Hallie Neibauer, Chinook
20: Reed Harris, Great Falls
20: Kolden Hoversland, Lustre Christian
20: Alex Werk, Dodson
20: Maggie Bender, Conrad
20: Weston Means, Colstrip
20: Keane Blacksmith, Plenty Coups
